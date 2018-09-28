The Dime Podcast Ep. 51: Talking LeBron James And The Lakers With ESPN’s Dave McMenamin

09.28.18

Hello friends. We’re back with another episode of the Dime Podcast here on Uproxx, and we have some tremendous news: Training camp is here, meaning the NBA season is just around the corner. Please subscribe and review on whatever your preferred podcast listening app is (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher).

This season, all eyes are on the LeBron James and the Lakers, so we decided to bring in an authority on both in Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Dave spoke on LeBron in his new digs, covering the NBA, and a whole lot more. Before you listening, make sure you head to @mcten on Twitter and give Dave a follow.

