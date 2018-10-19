The Dime Podcast Ep. 54: General NBA Silliness With Corbin Smith

Associate Editor
10.19.18

Getty Image

Hello friends. The Dime Podcast is back this week to take a look at XYZ. Before you dive into this week’s edition of the pod, we kindly invite you to subscribe to the pod and leave a review on your preferred podcast listening platform (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher).

Basketball is back! We can’t believe it, either, and today’s episode of the pod reacts to some of the goings on of the first few games of the season. To accomplish this, we had our pal Corbin Smith on the pod, which leads to the general silliness that we all know and love from Corbin. If you don’t know what that means, we recommend you follow Corbin on Twitter (@CorbinASmith) to get the Full Corbin Experience™. Anyway, here’s the podcast.

