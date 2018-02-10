The Dime Podcast Ep. 19: Recapping All The Craziness From The NBA Trade Deadline

02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Hello, friends. The Dime Podcast is here to recap everything that transpired during a bizarre and highly entertaining NBA trade deadline. Be sure to subscribe everywhere and anywhere you listen to podcasts (Omny, iTunes, Google) so you can have the newest episode as soon as it goes up, and if you’d like, feel free to leave a review.

This week’s podcast is simply a two-man operation as we chronicle the goings-on around the league on deadline day, from the crazy and intriguing behavior of the Cleveland Cavaliers to the nitty gritty from the league’s bottom tier.

