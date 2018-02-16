The Dime Podcast Ep. 20: Basketball Time Travel And The ‘Mid-Star Game’ With Trill Withers

#DIME Podcast #NBA All Star Game
02.16.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. The Dime Podcast is back for a special All-Star Weekend edition where we’re talking all things basketball and Twitter with the legend @TylerIAm (aka Tyler). Be sure to subscribe everywhere and anywhere (Omny, iTunes, Google), leave a review and give @Dime_Podcast a follow on Twitter.

This week we discuss the playoff picture in both conferences, basketball time travel, how old legends would get washed by modern players, the players that fit the worst in the All-Star Game (and draft players to the “mid-star game” featuring fundamental basketball) and Tyler explains why becoming a bandwagon fan is the best way to be a fan.

But first, we take a moment to remember some Trill Withers classic tweets and why Twitter is only good at being messy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast#NBA All Star Game
TAGSDime PodcastNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP