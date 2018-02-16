Getty Image

Hello, friends. The Dime Podcast is back for a special All-Star Weekend edition where we’re talking all things basketball and Twitter with the legend @TylerIAm (aka Tyler). Be sure to subscribe everywhere and anywhere (Omny, iTunes, Google), leave a review and give @Dime_Podcast a follow on Twitter.

This week we discuss the playoff picture in both conferences, basketball time travel, how old legends would get washed by modern players, the players that fit the worst in the All-Star Game (and draft players to the “mid-star game” featuring fundamental basketball) and Tyler explains why becoming a bandwagon fan is the best way to be a fan.

But first, we take a moment to remember some Trill Withers classic tweets and why Twitter is only good at being messy.