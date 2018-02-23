Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast and with no NBA action for the majority of this week it was a good opportunity to take a look ahead to the NBA Draft with Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and Game Theory Podcast. As always, you can smash those subscribe buttons to get the Dime Podcast as soon as it drops on your favorite podcast listening app (Omny, iTunes, Google), leave us a review and give @Dime_Podcast a follow on Twitter.

This week, we get into Sam’s favorite prospects and where he draws the line between the top tiers of soon-to-be lottery picks, why he loves DeAndre Ayton so much and some of his favorites deeper in the draft. We also talk about guys casual hoops fans should look out for as we all shift attention to college hoops during March Madness.

But first, we have to recap the week that was in Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend, from parties to the games, and discuss our million dollar idea for when the All-Star Game heads to Charlotte in 2019.