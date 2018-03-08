Getty Image

Hello, friends. We are back with another episode of the Dime Podcast as Martin makes his triumphant return with a functioning laptop.

Our guest this week is Fred Katz, Oklahoma City Thunder beat writer for the Norman Transcript and host of the Thunder After Dark Podcast, to discuss the goings on in America’s heartland when it comes to the Thunder’s recent slide. We discuss the three stages of OKC’s season, the impact of the Andre Roberson injury going far beyond what most would have anticipated, what Carmelo Anthony’s role on the team should be and Fred’s favorite stories from taking a trip with Steven Adams to the zoo.

But first, we discuss the semantics of his podcast’s name and why “After Dark” is the wrong term because it’s actually “During Dark.” Riveting stuff as always.