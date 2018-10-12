The Dime Podcast Ep. 53: Western Conference Preview With Zach Harper

10.12.18 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. Welcome to the second half of our NBA preview podcasts. If you missed us talking to Jared Dubin (@JADubin5) yesterday about the Eastern Conference, you can head right here and give that a listen. But if you’d rather listen to a breakdown of the Western Conference, keep on scrolling.

Martin and Robby are joined by Zach Harper (@talkhoops) of The Athletic to survey the landscape of the West. Naturally, we spent a lot of time talking about the madness in Minnesota, especially in light of Jimmy Butler working Karl-Anthony Towns at a Wolves practice, but we touched on every team at one point or another over the course of the pod.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast
TAGSDime Podcast

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP