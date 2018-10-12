The Dime Podcast Ep. 53: Western Conference Preview With Zach Harper

Getty Image

Hello, friends. Welcome to the second half of our NBA preview podcasts. If you missed us talking to Jared Dubin (@JADubin5) yesterday about the Eastern Conference, you can head right here and give that a listen. But if you’d rather listen to a breakdown of the Western Conference, keep on scrolling.

Martin and Robby are joined by Zach Harper (@talkhoops) of The Athletic to survey the landscape of the West. Naturally, we spent a lot of time talking about the madness in Minnesota, especially in light of Jimmy Butler working Karl-Anthony Towns at a Wolves practice, but we touched on every team at one point or another over the course of the pod.