Lakers vs. Magic: Dime previews and picks the NBA Finals

Yesterday was light in terms of NBA news and notes and rumors and all that: LeBron was released from the hospital following oral surgery, Leroy Smith took another step toward hoop/comedy immortality, and the combine results from the Chicago pre-draft camp were released. (James Harden is more athletic than you think, while Blake Griffin is exactly as athletic as you think.) At this point it’s really all about the NBA Finals, which tips off tonight in L.A. at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. For Smack today, the Dime crew gives their predictions:

ANDREW KATZ

“You ask me if I have a God complex? Let me tell you something: I am God.” (Alec Baldwin, Malice)

A couple weeks ago, ESPN’s Bill Simmons wrote that if he could go back in time, Kobe wouldn’t have played in the Olympics. During the Redeem Team’s time together, Bryant gave his regular-season competition a first-hand glimpse into what makes him special. LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo, CP3 and Dwight Howard saw him get up at some ungodly hours, work out far longer than any sane person would, and still not be satisfied. And now (one of) those guys can use some knowledge gleaned from Kobe against him … It wasn’t clear during the regular season. But during games five and six of the Cavs/Magic series, we came to see Dwight’s lesson learned from Kobe. Spending time alongside the one player who believes that he is capable of everything, Dwight didn’t pull some workout tricks or fitness philosophy from him — he took a piece of Kobe’s mindset. We saw it when he bullied Anderson Varejao and Ben Wallace during overtime of Game 5. In Game 6, it was on display for all 48 … That’s the one component of Kobe’s arsenal that he would have wanted to protect. Will Dwight commandeer that weapon and run rampant on Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom? … Even if he does, I’m still going with the Lakers. It was so frustrating to watch the Cavs futilely try to defend the Magic. Instead of playing tight man-to-man and denying the ball from shooters like the Celtics and Sixers did, they ran that shape-shifting zone that covered absolutely no one. My prediction: Dwight dominates, but the Lakers win in 7 …

LIZ TOPPI

Let me start off by saying that this NBA Finals series is going to be absolutely nuts. There will be no games like Game 6 of the Cavs/Magic series, where you were too bored midway through the fourth quarter to continue watching. Both teams here are going to bring their fiercest game to the court — and as long as they do that, than I’d say it’s a pretty fair match-up … With that said, I still have to choose a team I think will win, and I’m going to go with the Lakers. Other than home court advantage, I think Kobe doesn’t have it in him to lose. (Forget last year.) Pair that with Trevor Ariza, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom getting in Dwight Howard’s head, or at least on his nerves, and you’ve got yourself an outcome. Basically, taking Superman out of the series is the key to Los Angeles winning the championship. Prediction: Lakers in 6 …

AUSTIN BURTON

Everybody who declared 2008 “Kobe’s year” almost had it right. The MVP, the newfound leadership ability, the fact that he finally had a team around him that could contend post-Shaq, the Finals loss — that was just Phase 1. This is Phase 2. And over the next couple weeks, it’ll become clear that 2009 is really Kobe’s year … Now, I want the Magic to win. I want ex-Sonic Rashard Lewis to get a ring. I want Jameer Nelson to get a massive ovation when he comes off the bench to check into Game 3 in Orlando, then say it was all worth it when he’s wearing an “NBA Champions” cap a few games later. I want to watch the championship parade at Disneyworld and find out that Marcin Gortat is Polish for Mark Madsen. I want to pick the Magic to win; but it’s not gonna happen. Blame Kobe … Just as it was going into Game 7 of the Houston/L.A. series, Kobe doesn’t have to drop 40 points a night and re-baptize Dwight Howard to bring home his fourth Larry O’Brien trophy and his first Finals MVP. He doesn’t have to outshine anything Jordan, Magic or Bird did in their championship years to drop the “He never won without Shaq” label. All he has to do is win. Whether he does it scoring 21 with seven dimes or getting 30 points on 30 shots, whether it takes four games or seven, he just has to win. And ultimately, while Dwight will get his numbers and Rashard will hit his shots and Hedo and Pietrus will make things interesting, Kobe will get it done … This is turning out to be the year of the status quo in sports: The Steelers won the Super Bowl, Florida won the BCS crown, North Carolina won the Big Dance, and come this winter, the Yankees or Red Sox or Dodgers will probably take the World Series. Another Lakers championship? Fits right in …

ARON PHILLIPS

Forget Kobe Bryant, forget Dwight Howard and forget every other NBA Finals prediction/preview you’ve already watched or read. This series is about two guys: Sasha Vujacic and J.J. Redick. I know what you’re thinking, and no, I’m not crazy, so take a minute to hear me out before you start on a comment rampage below … The NBA Finals always has an unsung hero. Now this hero doesn’t have to step up each and every game, but when their name is called, it’s go time. Last year for the Celtics it was Leon Powe. In case you forgot, in Game 2 against the Lakers, Powe had 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor and 9-of-13 from the line. It’s safe to say that without Powe, the Celtics would have split in Boston and the Finals could have had an entirely different outcome … This year it’s up to Vujacic and Redick to see who’s going to play that role. Both of these guys have been in and out of the rotation all year and throughout the playoffs. Whether it’s because of matchups or shooting slumps, Phil Jackson and Stan Van Gundy are definitely hot and cold when it comes to these two. But as we know, both of these guys can get it in … We know Black Mamba and Superman are going to get theirs. That’s a given. But as we’ve seen before, the Achilles heel for both of these teams is the bench in terms of who’s going to show up. Last year in a Game 3 victory over Boston, Vujacic dropped 20 points (7-10 shooting from the floor, 3-5 from beyond the arc and 3-4 from the line) in only 27 minutes. This year, in the closeout game against Philadelphia, Redick started for the injured Courtney Lee and had 15 points on five threes to go along with four assists and three rebounds … Whether it’s an injury, foul trouble or simply a different look, Vujacic and Redick will get their shot in the Finals. The only questions is: Who’s going to strike first and hardest? … Orlando is one of only two franchises (Cleveland is the other) to make the NBA Finals and not win a game. This year that won’t be the case. While some people are jumping on the Magic bandwagon after the Lakers battled it out against the Nuggets, you’d be crazy to think that Kool Kobe and the Gang won’t get it done this year. That is, with The Machine’s help of course. Prediction: Lakers in 6 …

So who do you got? We’re out like the other 28 …