Lakers vs. Magic: Dime previews and picks the NBA Finals

Yesterday was light in terms of NBA news and notes and rumors and all that: LeBron was released from the hospital following oral surgery, Leroy Smith took another step toward hoop/comedy immortality, and the combine results from the Chicago pre-draft camp were released. (James Harden is more athletic than you think, while Blake Griffin is exactly as athletic as you think.) At this point it’s really all about the NBA Finals, which tips off tonight in L.A. at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. For Smack today, the Dime crew gives their predictions:
ANDREW KATZ
“You ask me if I have a God complex? Let me tell you something: I am God.” (Alec Baldwin, Malice)
A couple weeks ago, ESPN’s Bill Simmons wrote that if he could go back in time, Kobe wouldn’t have played in the Olympics. During the Redeem Team’s time together, Bryant gave his regular-season competition a first-hand glimpse into what makes him special. LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo, CP3 and Dwight Howard saw him get up at some ungodly hours, work out far longer than any sane person would, and still not be satisfied. And now (one of) those guys can use some knowledge gleaned from Kobe against him … It wasn’t clear during the regular season. But during games five and six of the Cavs/Magic series, we came to see Dwight’s lesson learned from Kobe. Spending time alongside the one player who believes that he is capable of everything, Dwight didn’t pull some workout tricks or fitness philosophy from him — he took a piece of Kobe’s mindset. We saw it when he bullied Anderson Varejao and Ben Wallace during overtime of Game 5. In Game 6, it was on display for all 48 … That’s the one component of Kobe’s arsenal that he would have wanted to protect. Will Dwight commandeer that weapon and run rampant on Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom? … Even if he does, I’m still going with the Lakers. It was so frustrating to watch the Cavs futilely try to defend the Magic. Instead of playing tight man-to-man and denying the ball from shooters like the Celtics and Sixers did, they ran that shape-shifting zone that covered absolutely no one. My prediction: Dwight dominates, but the Lakers win in 7 …
LIZ TOPPI
Let me start off by saying that this NBA Finals series is going to be absolutely nuts. There will be no games like Game 6 of the Cavs/Magic series, where you were too bored midway through the fourth quarter to continue watching. Both teams here are going to bring their fiercest game to the court — and as long as they do that, than I’d say it’s a pretty fair match-up … With that said, I still have to choose a team I think will win, and I’m going to go with the Lakers. Other than home court advantage, I think Kobe doesn’t have it in him to lose. (Forget last year.) Pair that with Trevor Ariza, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom getting in Dwight Howard’s head, or at least on his nerves, and you’ve got yourself an outcome. Basically, taking Superman out of the series is the key to Los Angeles winning the championship. Prediction: Lakers in 6 …
AUSTIN BURTON
Everybody who declared 2008 “Kobe’s year” almost had it right. The MVP, the newfound leadership ability, the fact that he finally had a team around him that could contend post-Shaq, the Finals loss — that was just Phase 1. This is Phase 2. And over the next couple weeks, it’ll become clear that 2009 is really Kobe’s year … Now, I want the Magic to win. I want ex-Sonic Rashard Lewis to get a ring. I want Jameer Nelson to get a massive ovation when he comes off the bench to check into Game 3 in Orlando, then say it was all worth it when he’s wearing an “NBA Champions” cap a few games later. I want to watch the championship parade at Disneyworld and find out that Marcin Gortat is Polish for Mark Madsen. I want to pick the Magic to win; but it’s not gonna happen. Blame Kobe … Just as it was going into Game 7 of the Houston/L.A. series, Kobe doesn’t have to drop 40 points a night and re-baptize Dwight Howard to bring home his fourth Larry O’Brien trophy and his first Finals MVP. He doesn’t have to outshine anything Jordan, Magic or Bird did in their championship years to drop the “He never won without Shaq” label. All he has to do is win. Whether he does it scoring 21 with seven dimes or getting 30 points on 30 shots, whether it takes four games or seven, he just has to win. And ultimately, while Dwight will get his numbers and Rashard will hit his shots and Hedo and Pietrus will make things interesting, Kobe will get it done … This is turning out to be the year of the status quo in sports: The Steelers won the Super Bowl, Florida won the BCS crown, North Carolina won the Big Dance, and come this winter, the Yankees or Red Sox or Dodgers will probably take the World Series. Another Lakers championship? Fits right in …
ARON PHILLIPS
Forget Kobe Bryant, forget Dwight Howard and forget every other NBA Finals prediction/preview you’ve already watched or read. This series is about two guys: Sasha Vujacic and J.J. Redick. I know what you’re thinking, and no, I’m not crazy, so take a minute to hear me out before you start on a comment rampage below … The NBA Finals always has an unsung hero. Now this hero doesn’t have to step up each and every game, but when their name is called, it’s go time. Last year for the Celtics it was Leon Powe. In case you forgot, in Game 2 against the Lakers, Powe had 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor and 9-of-13 from the line. It’s safe to say that without Powe, the Celtics would have split in Boston and the Finals could have had an entirely different outcome … This year it’s up to Vujacic and Redick to see who’s going to play that role. Both of these guys have been in and out of the rotation all year and throughout the playoffs. Whether it’s because of matchups or shooting slumps, Phil Jackson and Stan Van Gundy are definitely hot and cold when it comes to these two. But as we know, both of these guys can get it in … We know Black Mamba and Superman are going to get theirs. That’s a given. But as we’ve seen before, the Achilles heel for both of these teams is the bench in terms of who’s going to show up. Last year in a Game 3 victory over Boston, Vujacic dropped 20 points (7-10 shooting from the floor, 3-5 from beyond the arc and 3-4 from the line) in only 27 minutes. This year, in the closeout game against Philadelphia, Redick started for the injured Courtney Lee and had 15 points on five threes to go along with four assists and three rebounds … Whether it’s an injury, foul trouble or simply a different look, Vujacic and Redick will get their shot in the Finals. The only questions is: Who’s going to strike first and hardest? … Orlando is one of only two franchises (Cleveland is the other) to make the NBA Finals and not win a game. This year that won’t be the case. While some people are jumping on the Magic bandwagon after the Lakers battled it out against the Nuggets, you’d be crazy to think that Kool Kobe and the Gang won’t get it done this year. That is, with The Machine’s help of course. Prediction: Lakers in 6 …
So who do you got? We’re out like the other 28 …
If the Magic are to live up to their name they have to pull something out of their hat to get this game 1 tonight.
Kobe is licking his chops because he just ordered his Pietrus medium-rare with a side of Courtney Lee.
Dude is HUNGRY for the Validation Ring – he’s a footnote without it.
Magic buck the status quo trend and win in 6
Liz,
I think the Finals has a CHANCE to be bananas, but only if the refs let the players play, and not call all those stupid ticky tack fouls like they have been doing all playoffs. Wheneve the refs do that, it totally destroys the flow of the game, turning into a free-throw shooting contest, instead of what the playoffs should be: a showcase for the skill/will/talent of the best players in the world.
Magic in 6
yeah!
Im picking lakers to win this one. The maturity of the lakers especially kobe would be a big factor.
i’d be as shocked as i was when boston beat a “kobe in the finals” team if orlando somehow proves all it’s doubters wrong. this almost has a l.a vs. detroit finals feel with (generally) everybody swearing up and down that l.a is going to win. but i don’t see any reason as to why kobe won’t win. the only thing that can save the magic is simultaneous season ending injuries to kobe, gasol, odom and bynum. i’d like to see the magic win too but i wouldnt wish injuries on anybody (nor would i like to see them take place)
It’s thursday,FINALLY!!!
really hope for a close one and no refs thinking to call everything. i really hate to see one of those teams lose, but want kobe to win this one. magic will win next year, hopefully..lol
that said, LETS ‘*!”# GO!!!
lakerland in 6
Magic in 6, book it.
Lake show in 7 in one of the better finals in recent memory
still think the series key is gasol. he needs to keep dwight honest in D.
hope this goes to 7 with the best closer kobe goin 4 his chip.
“When the machine breaks down, we break down”, Than line belongs to platoon sargent and fits greatly in this series.
The machine will break down, this hateable lakers team will get tons of ref help (those that are not shown in replays).
Expect one or two flagrants on Superman, No calls on Hedo and Lewis throwing daggers. And all of these with thumbs up by “Godfather” Stern.
So…I expect the Magic to win…like everybody except the Lakers, but Lakers in 5 after Magic falls appart sounds like this year’s “Where amazing happens”.
I love the matchup problems that Orlando can create with Lewis and Big Turk. Obviously Odom can guard one of them, and can be pretty nice too, but I still like to two big guys that can jack the trey and take it to the basket. I hope it will be a close series that goes all seven because as a fan that’s what I want to see.
I think the Magic can take it in 6, but if it gets to game 7 it’s all Lakers.
Game 1 – Lakers
Game 2 – Magic
Game 3 – Magic
Game 4 – Lakers
Game 5 – Magic
Game 6 – Magic
Orlando in 6!
Lets face it morons, experience counts, the Magic have zero…
The Lakers have won 14 titles. Orlando, 0.
The Lakers have won 61 finals games. Orlando, 0.
Los Angeles coach Phil Jackson has nine championship rings. Orlando’s Stan Van Gundy 1 â€” but he got it as an assistant and doesn’t know where it is.
gotta go with the Lakers in 6 or 7
I have to admit. This is the hardest Finals for me to predict in a long time. Too many factors, and too many question marks dominate this series.
Which Laker team will show up?
Which Odom shows up?
Is Pau man enough?
How many times will Dwight foul out?
Will Bynum step it up?
Will Kobe go nuts?
Can the Lakers depend on their bench?
Will Orlando still be shooting at an insanely good rate?
Will Jameer play?
Can Jameer be a factor?
Can Jameer dominate LA like he did the past 2 games this season?
Will the refs dictate the game?
Can Stan Van Gundy topple Phil Jackson?
How much of a factor can Alston be?
Can Lewis get his and be a factor?
And ofcourse…Will we see a Reddick vs. Morrison showdown???
Alright, maybe not the latter…but you see my point.
If Orlando can get something out of the pick and roll. And if the Orlando shooting continues…they stay fast. hell…get faster…they could make this a series.
Watching the two earlier LA v. Orl. games. The Magic’s athleticism stood out the most. If Jameer can give them any help at all, he will be the Orlando X Factor (if he doesn’t play, Alston is the X Factor). If the LA help disappears like it’s prone to do sometimes…watch out LA. When Odom plays great, LA is unstoppable. Consider Odom the LA X-Factor.
All signs point to Kobe not letting his team lose and Orlando not being able to stop Kobe. All signs point to Dwight Howard getting in constant foul trouble and being taken out of the series by Phil Jackson.
I see Orlando coming strong out of the gate. They may even steal one of the first two. But by game 5, you’ll see a change in the series…you’ll see Phil Jackson take over, and you’ll see LA figure Orlando out.
Ariza will be a BIG help. Pau will do just enough to keep Dwight out of the game and away from the basket. And Kobe will be Kobe.
I’m sticking with my early season pick.
LA to win it all. 6….maybe 7 games.
comes down to LO v. shard.
sasha v. jj…. :-
@the Dime picks
You guys all picked the Lakers! I guess you cant bet on Bron…
Orlando in 5 or 6.. Write this down!
Lots of interesting personnel match-ups, but it comes down to Pietrus and Kobe. If he gets in foul trouble or can’t force Kobe to take tough shots, the Magic literally have no one else who can even slow him down.
I would be absolutely SHOCKED if Kobe comes up empty-handed again.
Experience counts ON PAPER…
The same way Lebron and his Cavs will destroy the Magic ON PAPER.
The same way the Lakers will pulverize a Yao-less Rockets ON PAPER.
The same way Greg Oden is a beast ON PAPER.
Hmmm…. Magic in 6.
@ 25
Keep riding that high my friend :)
@ dk:
Damn. I’d been riding my team ever since; you won’t see me stop, my friend.
Magic in 6. Enjoy.
it’s easy to bet for the lakeshow in this series… but the way the magic impressed me during their cakewalk series against the cavs… this might be closer than we think…
If the Magic are gonna win this series, it has to be in five, while they are in Orlando. There’s no way in hell the Magic will closeout the Lakers in Staples, unless Kobe is in a three-piece suit…
Lakers in five.
Finally!!! Damn, it’s been a long, borin week.
This series actually comes down to something simple.
Orlando beats Philly who have no low post presence.
Orlando squeaks by Boston, who have no low post presence.
Orlando crushes Cleveland, who have zero low post presence and who’s best player has zero low post game.
I say that to say this- Dwight didn’t have to guard anybody and could roam on d, helpin out on anyone who even thought about attackin the tin and could easily get to the rim against Dalembert and Slow Z, only Kendrick Perkins slowed him down by gettin physical wit him.
Welcome to the Finals, Orlando. LA can guard Dwight straight up, show him 3-4 different looks, got a low post presence so we don’t gotta help off Dwight and leave Shard, Hedo, Rafer, Lee and Mikey open for those dagger threes. Pau gasol’s soft label was shredded when he got thru Birdman, KMart and Nene. We got those long defenders that the Magic ain’t seen this playoffs and if Jameer even thinks about gettin loose, we got somethin new for him. Mr Brown and Mr Farmar. This won’t be puttin up 28 a game on DFish like dude did in the regular season.
I saved the best for last. There’s no doubt that my Lakeshow can matchup with Dwight, but the bad news for Orlando is there’s nuthin they can do with Kobe…
Lakers all day, everyday.
Watchin the clock.
Peace
Oh Lakers in 5, Kobe gets MVP.
Ps. Where’s Austins prediction?
For my Dime Fam
Pics of Kobe and LaLa together. Yall know he hittin that just look at how they looking at each other. lol
[necolebitchie.com]
polish hammer in 6
I am in a predicament: A part of me wants the Lakers to win for the same reason everyone else does – Kobe getting one without Shaq, hence solidifying the claim that he is best player in the league and the second best all time behind Jordan.
However, there is a stronger part of me that wants to see Orlando take the Championship. Why? Because of SVG…. This is a guy who hasn’t been given a fair shake in this League. His ring was blatantly stolen from by the opportunistic Pat Riley on a clear Championship season with the Heat; and presently being ridiculed by players and NBA pundits as “Mr. Panic.” So far SVG has proven two things: there is a very effective method to his madness and Shaq, pundits and media personnel don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.
The underdog is over the hump…
With that being said, I am picking Magic in 6……
dime u gotta post this spoof of the lebron n kobe puppets that babysit lil’ dez. this spoof has the kid asking questions about dwight howard and the magic to lebron it is hilarious!
[www.youtube.com]
Orlando in 5 kobe better win this one or he drops behind pippen on the alltime list.
Orlando has the better team. L.A. has the better overall player. This series is very similar to Boston/ LA. If the better team plays hard and well. Kobe can’t do it by himself. He doesn’t need another ring to be considered top 10. Shaq should thank him. He could of won it with about 5 other players. Shaq could have only won it with him and maybe one other. D.Wade was responsible for his ring. Give him credit. Kobe is a beast and aside from his personality and off court nonsense. He’s been a joy for the league and those that came up wathching. Maybe if more people embraced his game. We’d have more killers in the league. His only competition in that department when they get a team is D.Wade.
Just not that interested to see Hedo/Skip/Lewis in the finals… Is that messed up?
LA in 6 and the west side brings the chip back over here where its supposed to be ;-)
where you been FED?
Dukesman
second best alltime sureeeeeeeeeee he might crack the top ten with a ring as the man. “second best alltime behind jordan” funniest thing ive read in a long time.
Sure
did u keep a straight face writing that “shaq should thank kobe”??????? For what???? What other players other than duncan could kobe had won with??? And still kobe would have been the second best player on his team. You are sayin that a orlando tmac couldnt have won at least one with shaq?? Wade ia better than kobe then???
Sadly stuck on the fence. Neither team is my favorite, but I’m cool with Jameer, I like Dwight’s personality, I would love to see Rafer stick his ring in the face of all the Streetball haters out there and I respect their front office
BUT
I don’t know anything about those players that say Championship. Will Dwight duplicate his closing game performances for 2-4 games against LA? I can’t see it.
Lakers in 7.
There are too many factors in my mind. Remember NO ONE had Orlando getting to this point, because who knew Rafer, Pietrus, JJ were going to perform at the level they did when needed? Who knew Dwight would find a way to hit Freethrows at a 70% clip for critical stretches?
I really think it is closer than many think. Kobe isn’t that same physical force as LeBron, so Orlando is better served on the defensive end with respect to that
BUT
Gasol, Bynum, Odom are better than any combination of Front courts Orlando has had to face thus far in the playoffs. Dwight hasn’t had to play man to man defense all playoffs. He can’t help as easy. That may be the difference. Not Kobe’s focus or hunger, but simply the Lakers have a better cast and knew all year that they were going to the Finals unlike Orlando who just discovered they were true contenders.
Mentality wins out. Game1 and Game 3 will tell it all…
LAKERS IN 4, just to be audacious!
Yo yall check for the Dwight vs. Dwight commercials from Vitaminwater tonight. They did Kobe vs. LeBron so I guess Dwight is just getting his own shine.
Gonna be a great series no matter how short or long. Orlando is that feel good team with the great underdog stories.
While L.A. has the Dictator and Tyrant and the elite of fans.
I don’t know what Nike will do but they should at least make some type of puppet commercial with Kobe on the phone with LeBron cause those are great.
Shaq may say he wants Kobe to win, but honestly I don’t think he does. I feel he always wants to be 1 ahead of Kobe at least and also I think he loves hearing how (whether true or not) how Kobe wouldn’t have any rings without him and all.
First line of his freestyle rap last year “You know who I be, last week Kobe couldn’t do it without me”…sure that is a joke and all but some say …It’s a little bit of truth to every joke.
Only, only reason I could see Shaq wanting Kobe to win is so he don’t have to hear about Dwight taking over like Shaq ain’t even playing still. Plus it will just be where Shaq can always know he can clown VanGundy for not winning it all.
So basically Shaq don’t won’t either team to win and this sucks for him either way, so I guess he just took the path of saying he is going for Kobe so it makes “him” look good.
Usually USA Today or someone virtually plays this final on simulation on PS3 or X-Box and reports who the winner is, anyone know if this has been done yet?
Skip is bout the hardest dude on the floor out the two teams, wow. Days of the enforcers are truly gone.
Need Mills Lane to bring Kobe and his starting 4 behind him and Dwight and his starting 4 behind him and do his boxing spill just to hype it up.
Loving these finals (So glad LeBron’s team didn’t make it)
“too hot to handle , no I cant stand you, punk a– n—- get blown out like Orlando…crept and crawled and still got swept in four”
Its been the lakers title to lose since january and nothing has changed. I’ve been a lakers fan since I was 4 years old when my parent used to scream at the T.V. and I can’t root against tradition. As much as I think many of the lakers have douche bag personalities, they have what it takes to dominate the Magic. Lakers in 7
magic in 6 although if orlando can get lucky thanks to the format, might be orlando in 5
J.J. Redick and Adam Morrison are in the NBA Finals and laughing at all the media folks who said they’d never do anything in the league. One of them will(surprisingly) get a ring. LOL! Somewhere Tyler Hansborough is thinking he has a chance to make it there too one day.
@#30 Amen to that, this has been the longest week I have ever had waiting on an NBA finals game.