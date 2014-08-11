Dime Q&A: Aaron Gordon Talks Transition Program, His Defensive Ability, & More

Watching Orlando Magic rookieplay basketball, you’d never know he’s the youngest player in the NBA. Blessed with a combination of size and athleticism matched by few players in the world, the little things in Gordon’s game somehow still stick out. He’s just as likely to block a shot into the stands or finish a lob from the rafters as he is make an extra defensive rotation or cut hard to the rim to create an open shot for a teammate, precocious mental aspects of his play that forecast big things to come.

And when talking to Gordon, you certainly wouldn’t think he’s 18 years-old, either. The University of Arizona product is a seasoned conversationalist, exuding intelligence and confidence while somehow maintaining a real air of modesty and perspective. If only we all were afforded such gifts.

Gordon took some time from his busy schedule at last week’s Rookie Transition Program to talk with Dime, touching on merits of the RTP, what he plans to bring to Orlando as a rookie, the biggest difference between the pro and college games, and more. Let’s just say that if Gordon is half as composed on the court as he is on the phone, there’s a good chance he’ll win Rookie of the Year this season.

*** *** ***

Dime : How’s the Rookie Transition Program going so far?

Aaron Gordon : I think it’s an excellent program. I believe that it’s really progressing and I can tell from some of the current and former players that are here talking to us that that’s the case. There’s a lot of great life advice here. It’s long – it’s 13 hours out of your day – but every hour there’s stuff for us to learn at and get better at as young players.

Dime : Is there anything specific you want to take from the program? A lot of players talk about the financial lessons – both basketball-related and otherwise – they learned at the program as things they really enjoyed. Is there anything specific you want to the from the RTP?

Gordon : You know, we’re here for a reason. So I believe that everything that’s been said and talked about is everything that I need to take in. There’s been a lot of things. But at the end of the day if you’re not gonna apply them to your life then this is a waste of time. So there’s not one specific thing that I would take over anything else – this is all really important stuff. Every single person here is saying what they’re saying to help guide us along our young careers. So for me not to take their advice would just be stupid, you know? I just want to apply everything I’ve learned here. That’s the main thing.

Dime : Has there been a presentation or speaker so far that’s made an especially big impact on you?

Gordon : Yeah, yeah, yeah. Chris Herren’s was really cool. I’ve seen the 30 For 30 on ESPN, but to see him in person and see how passionate he is, and hear him talk about everything he’s been through has just been a huge, huge motivation for me to stay away from things like that, you know? He had everything going for him and was almost homeless by the end of his bad experiences. Him and Jason Williams – J-Will went through some stuff, too. I just think those are two perfect examples of wrong decisions that really affect your life.

