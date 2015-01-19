Dime Q&A: Andre Drummond On Fan Interaction, Josh Smith & Detroit’s Chances

What a difference three weeks makes.

The Detroit Pistons have won 10 of their last 13 games, emerging as one of the league’s brightest stories after beginning the season as its biggest disappointment. Key to the team’s rise has been the play of third-year big man Andre Drummond, who’s steadily emerging as a devastating interior presence on both ends of the floor.

The 21 year-old star recently took some time from spurring the Pistons’ midseason turnaround to talk with Dime about interacting with fans, the ballyhooed release of Josh Smith, his team’s chances for 2014-2015 and more.

Dime: It seems like you’re a pretty outgoing guy – very active on social media and all that stuff. Have you enjoed getting behind the camera for American Express’ Home Court Advantage series?

Andre Drummond: Yeah, it’s definitely fun for me to be a part of that. Really just to share a part of my personal life to let all my fans and supporters know what I do on and off the court. That’s just the best part of Home Court Advantage. Like you said, I’m very active on all of the social media stages, so when the idea was brought that I be part of this AmEx project it was just a great fit for me.

D: One of the main goals of the Home Court Advantage series is to give local fans a unique look at their star players and the guys they follow day-in, day-out. How important is it for you to connect with Pistons fans and the people of Detroit?

AD: You know, to give them an opportunity to see what I do when I’m not playing basketball really them insight to let them feel like they really know me, and know what my life’s interests really are. For them to see me bowl and let everybody know that it’s one of the things I really enjoy doing the most kind of gives them that inside look, and allows them to be a part of what I’m doing.

D: I have to ask you about bowling, actually. This summer you posted a pretty hilarious Vine – I’m looking at it right now – of you dribbling a bowling ball, throwing a behind-the-back pass to a guy. Now in this latest video you seemed to have improved just a bit. Are you a little better on the lanes these days.

AD: (laughs) Yeah, you know I kind of got a little mixed up with the bowling ball and the basketball there. It was actually one of my good friend’s ideas to do that. Everyone knows I love bowling and of course I’m a basketball player, too, so it was fun to kind of bring them together. But yeah, I’m actually a much better bowling than that.

D: Now that you guys are playing so well and have kind of turned the season around, have you noticed an increased level of support in Detroit?

AD: Yeah. Everybody’s comin’ out now to see what we’re doing. We’ve always had our support there, but now that we’re playing a lot better and winning games everybody is supporting us even more than before.

D: What do you feel like is the biggest difference between the way you guys are playing now and how you were just a few short weeks ago?

AD: You know, I think that Stan [Van Gundy] has done a really good job of focusing on our younger group and really trying to develop us. We built a confidence winning those seven games in-a-row to where we feel very confident that we’re a good and we can beat anybody on any given night.

