Dime Q&A: Dayton’s Chris Wright On Small Schools & The NBA Draft

Not going to a big-name school didn’t deter former Dayton starfrom putting up big-time highlights during his four years in college. And now, following a senior season in which he nearly averaged a double-double (13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds per game), Wright looks to hear his name called tonight. I had the chance to speak with the former Flyer about his workouts, going to Dayton and his relationship with the “other”

Dime: How have your workouts been?

Chris Wright: The workouts have been pretty good. Going into the first one you really don’t know what to expect and then you kind of get a feel for it after you go through two or three workouts and they give positive feedback from the teams and stuff like that. You know, when you go into it, you really have to be in shape. I’m just having fun going through the whole process, it’s something I’ve just dreamed about and now it’s here. It’s really crazy but it’s also a blessing just to be at this point.

Dime: You injured your hand in your workout with the Warriors and needed stitches. How’d that happen?

CW: I was just kind of going after a loose ball. It’s not major. I had a couple stitches. Still, every time I go through the workouts I go through the workouts hard and stuff like that. There’s a little bump on my hand. It’s just a little bump or bruise, it’s not a problem. Nothing real, real major. But just going through the first workout with something on your hand like that, that’s kind of difficult you just have to adapt to that. But I’m able to still go through the workouts hard and showcase what I can do and try to do it to the best of my abilities and stuff like that. You know, just having fun. Still just going through the process.

Dime: How have you been dealing with the process of working out for all of these teams?

CW: I’m really just trying to stay focused on the task at hand. In between days if I would go back to training or I had to go from city to city, just making sure I get rest. Just continue to thank God every day for being there to go through this process and stuff like that because only a few people get to do it and being able to go, on Thursday, this is your day, this is your draft, it’s just amazing because you just always, think about it growing up, you see all the drafts, the draft process on TV and stuff like that. It’s really amazing. And every day just staying focused on the task at hand and not getting frustrated if you know, a workout didn’t go as well as you wanted it to go or you know, maybe you thought you did better in this workout than you did in this one, but just staying positive throughout the whole thing and continue to work hard and never giving up on anything, just constantly sticking with it.

Dime: What was your mentality throughout college and what got you to this point coming from Dayton?

CW: Just hard work and the time and effort I put in on the court and off the court and just really valuing being a good person all-around and not just on the court and having the character to work hard at everything you do no matter what the situation is. And going to Dayton, a lot of people wonder why I did that and everyone had their reasons and I’m a man of faith, you know, praying about the situation, you know, everything happens for a reason so God sent me for a reason. I mean I chose there. So just continue that and carry that over to the next level of hard work, you know, just putting in the time every single day to become a better player and also a better person. You know, that’s just the only thing I can try to do is just be myself.