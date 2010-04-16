Dime Q&A: Dorell Wright talks Heat/Celtics and Twitter scandal

Dorell Wright has been one of the forgotten names of the NBA’s preps-to-pros era.

While the Miami Heat swingman hasn’t been an All-Star success like KG, Kobe or Dwight, he hasn’t been a bust like Korleone Young, Ndudi Ebi or Robert Swift, either. Drafted out of South Kent Prep (Conn.) with the 19th overall pick in ’04, Wright has flown under the radar with mixed results, winning a championship in his second year while alternately dealing with injuries and showing flashes of being a solid NBA starter the rest of the time. This season Wright averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds and helped Miami finish fifth in the East.

But the biggest headlines Wright has made this year have been negative. Last month the 24-year-old was exposed during a Twitter scandal similar to the Greg Oden story, just a couple weeks after he’d been suspended for two games following a DUI arrest.

After yesterday’s Miami practice, I got up with Wright to talk about the upcoming playoffs and getting over a public faux pas:

*** *** ***

Dime: What are your thoughts on playing the Celtics in the first round?

Dorell Wright: With a veteran team like that, I know they didn’t really close out the last few weeks like they wanted, but you can’t take those guys for granted. They’re still so deadly with three All-Stars and a good up-and-coming point guard in Rajon Rondo. It’s gonna be tough. We’re gonna have to be focused and mentally tough. We have to go out there with young legs, be more athletic and be faster than them.

Dime: Were you guys checking the standings every day looking at potential matchups?

DW: Most definitely. We were watching Milwaukee, Charlotte, Chicago, Toronto, all the teams that were right behind us or a little ahead of us. Some games we’d look at as bigger games because we could move up in the standings. We were always very aware of where we were.

Dime: Was it one or two players in particular stepping up after the All-Star break, or more of a collective effort?

DW: I really have to give it up for our bench. Sometimes the starting five might have low energy, but the bench would come in and pick it up and get us back in the game, making big shots and getting the first unit going. Our starting five has been great all year, but our bench played a big role in our late push.

Dime: You’ve had three starting point guards this year; Mario Chalmers at first, then Rafer Alston, and Carlos Arroyo lately. Is it tough dealing with so much turnover at such an important position?

DW: Nah, not at all, because every point guard we’ve had has been very solid — a low-turnover guy that gets other guys involved. It hasn’t been difficult at all since we’re all playing well together.

Dime: How do you fit into the whole operation?

DW: My main thing is energy, defense, playing the passing lanes and knocking down open shots. Doing everything really, not just one particular thing.

Dime: What do you think has been the main thing holding you back from reaching the potential a lot of people saw for you when you came out of high school?

DW: The main thing is being 100 percent. You can’t play this game if you’re not healthy, so just that and little things I went through at the beginning of my career. Coming out of high school, you need time to develop. I’ve been with a first-class organization in Miami that’s really big on developing players. They put a lot of time into me, making sure I’d be a solid player.

Dime: What kind of player did you see yourself being when you were in high school as opposed to now?

DW: Honestly, I thought I’d be the same as in high school. I was averaging 30-something points, and I thought it’d be the same role once I got to Miami. But they sat me down right away and I learned this game isn’t all about scoring and offense. You have to do everything to get on the court, and the main thing is defense. They really broke it down for me. Pat Riley and Coach Spoelstra, they basically took me back to kindergarten and had me do everything over the right way.

Dime: Your name was involved in a little scandal not too long ago. Have you been able to give your side of it and say your piece publicly?

DW: I made my statement, and that’s about it. Any mistake I made, I definitely learned from it and now I’m a stronger person. It changes how I look at things.

Dime: Being in the public eye is a lot different now than when you came into the League, right? Now you’ve got Twitter, camera phones … Do you have to be more aware and alert?

DW: Yeah, it’s definitely different now, even than it was only six years ago. By the click of a button, thousands or millions of people can see something in an instant. You have to protect yourself and be smarter with your decisions.

Dime: Are you looking at these playoffs as a big stage to show what you can do? You’ve never been this hot going into a postseason.

DW: Oh yeah, definitely. Coach has given me a lot of confidence and I’m feeling real comfortable in my role and what things I need to do to get open shots. I’m going into the playoffs on a little roll down the stretch, so hopefully I can make a name for myself and help my team win games.

Dime: What has to happen for Miami to beat Boston?

DW: Obviously Dwyane (Wade) is gonna be a big part of our success. After that, everybody has to stay focused on our roles and defend those guys hard ever night. As long as we all outwork the guy in front of us, we should be fine.