Dime Q&A: Everything You Need To Know About Dante Cunningham

The other night in Portland’s win over Golden State, second-year Blazers forward Dante Cunningham had a breakthrough game. Finishing with 13 points and five rebounds in a career-high 39 minutes of action, D.C. showed the Portland brass why they drafted him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. So on a team constantly struggling with injuries, the best thing Cunningham can do is bright it when he’s given the chance. Recently, we caught up with him to talk about his sophomore season, life on the road and Scottie Reynolds.

***

Dime: What’s been the biggest difference in your second year compared to your first?

Dante Cunningham: I guess just understanding the game a lot more. I’m used to the speed, I’m used to the travelling. Everything that takes getting used to as a rookie I’m already there, already been there. So now it’s just a matter of getting myself better, knowing what to look for and just going out and executing.

Dime: What’s the one thing you wish you knew before your rookie year that you know now?

DC: Just how to take care of your body better. Understanding that it’s a long season, so you got to take care of your body, what you put in it. Hydrating is definitely a big key. It can’t just be an after the game, before the game, during the game thing. It’s got to be a 24/7/365 thing. You got to be hydrated at all times.

Dime: With a couple rookies on the team this year, is there any type of rookie hazing that you put them through now that you’re a sophomore?

DC: Not really. I got a little bit of the “you’re still a rookie” thing until your first regular season game [of your sophomore season], so a couple of the older vets would tell me to go get something and I’d be like, “Hey rook, go get that.” I just pass it down a little bit, but now I’m kind of past that point so they’re not worried about that.

Dime: What are your road trip essentials?

DC: My Dre headphones, my MacBook and that’s pretty much it. Everything else I can get on the road.

Dime: What’s in the rotation on the iPod?

DC: Right now, Waka Flocka‘s album, Lil Wayne and always Rick Ross.

Dime: What’s your favorite city to visit on the road?

DC: It could be Miami because it’s a great, beautiful city, but I obviously love coming back to the East Coast and playing all games over there. Washington, Philly, Jersey â€“ all these places where my family can come and go to the games.

Dime: What city do you think has the best looking girls?

DC: Phoenix. Love Phoenix. That’s a great place.

Dime: Where are your favorite places to hang out in Portland?

DC: My house. When I’m home, I’m right in my house all day. But I love to eat so Benihana’s, Portland City Grill, both these are definitely good places to go.

Dime: What do you think of ‘Nova this year?

DC: We need to establish stars and guys that were juniors last year and seniors this year need to go ahead, step-up and be who they are. Not shying away from the ball or anything like that. Just going out, playing and having fun.

Dime: Do you keep in touch with Scottie Reynolds at all?

DC: I talked to him a little bit every now and then, but I usually talk to the younger guys that are still there now.

Dime: Do you think Scottie has a shot at the League?

DC: Oh yeah, he definitely does. He kind of got dealt a bad hand with his injuries and everything like that, but once he gets healthy and gets comfortable, he’ll definitely be ready for the League.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.