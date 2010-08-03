Dime Q&A: George Hill talks Tony Parker trade rumors, Twitter, and how to get 3 percent body fat

Over the past 15 years, the San Antonio Spurs have rarely missed on a player in the Draft. They discovered international players like Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, and found the face of their franchise in Tim Duncan. So when the Spurs took little-known guard George Hill out of IUPUI with the 26th pick in 2008, people figured the Spurs were onto something.

They certainly were. Hill has already turned himself into a key role player in San Antonio, averaging 12.4 points in ’09-10 after being anointed Gregg Popovich‘s favorite player before the season. In the playoffs he put up 16.7 points per game, including a breakout 29-point effort in Game Four against Dallas. I caught up with Hill recently to talk Spurs, defense, and soccer:

Dime: Lots of rumors have been flying around that Tony Parker might be traded to make you the permanent starter at point guard. If he were traded, would you feel ready to take over that role?

George Hill: I’m always going to be ready to take over whatever role the coach asks of me. I haven’t been focused on all the rumors with Tony, he’s my teammate and a great teammate. The organization will do the best thing they can for the team, so Tony may be here or maybe not. Wherever he is, I totally support him. I love playing with Tony, and I hope to continue playing with him for a long time to come.

Dime: Going into last season, Gregg Popovich called you his favorite player on the team. How surprised, if it all, were you when you heard that?

GH: I was very surprised. It means a lot to hear that. I’m striving to achieve what some of his other players have achieved, and after hearing that, it makes me want to work even harder for him and be his favorite player ever.

Dime: How much does it help your game knowing that your coach has full confidence in your ability to execute on the floor?

GH: It helps a lot any time the coach gives you the green light. Things you might be hesitant to do in the past — like maybe I shouldn’t take this shot — but now that he has confidence in me, I’ll take the shot.

Dime: You tied for second place in the Most Improved Player voting. What aspects of your game are you working on improving most this offseason?

GH: Expanding my three-point range out of the corners to the top of the key. I want more understanding of the point guard position. Working on different playmaking abilities and situations that might come up in games.

Dime: One of your biggest strengths is your defensive ability. Who’s the toughest player you’ve had to guard thus far in your career?

GH: LeBron, because he’s super strong, super athletic, super fast. He has so much he can do with his game. He’s really hard to guard.

Dime: Talk about the series versus the Mavs. That was considered your breakout.

GH: I just wanted to showcase my ability to step up in big situations. In my rookie year Pop wasn’t sure if I was ready to play in the playoffs, but this year I wanted to show people, including my coach, that I could play on a big level and produce. Playing well in the playoffs is something I always dreamed about, and that series showed I can do it.

Dime: When you were drafted, reports said you had only 3 percent body fat. How is that even possible?

GH: (Laughs) I really don’t know how that is possible. I’m at about 5 percent now, so I guess that’s more normal. I always try to be in the best shape possible. I lift a lot, have a strong core, and try to be the best I can physically and mentally.

Dime: In high school you were part of Indianapolis’ “Magnificent Seven” (Hill, Courtney Lee, Greg Oden, Mike Conley, Eric Gordon, Josh McRoberts, Rodney Carney). Of the guys in that group, who was the toughest to play against in high school?

GH: Probably Courtney Lee. He was just a great player. He could shoot it and attack the basket. He always wanted the ball in his hands. At that age he was the toughest to play against.

Dime: The reason you committed to IUPUI is because you wanted to stay near your ailing great-grandfather while in college. He never got to see you play in college, but you stayed true to your word and kept your commitment to the school. Did you ever waver at all?

GH: No, I believe things happen for a reason. For some reason something in my mind chose me to choose that school, and I kept at it because it had to be something special that led me there.

Dime: You were an all-state soccer goalie in high school. Did the skills needed to be a great goalie translate to the basketball court?

GH: It helped hand-eye coordination a lot. I also wanted to have great feet which goalies have. The hand-eye coordination was the biggest thing, though, and it translated to the defensive part of basketball.

Dime: Did you get any offers to play soccer at the next level?

GH: Not really, I didn’t take it serious like that.

Dime: You sponsor an 8-and-Under AAU team, the George Hill Rising Stars. Why do you feel it is important for you to do that?

GH: Young kids are our future. I didn’t really have someone like that in my life, someone to look up to as a kid. I try to build a meaning for them with this team. The AAU team isn’t about just basketball, it’s about giving back to the community, being good family members, and a lot of other stuff.

Dime: Why did you choose to sponsor an 8U team as opposed to an older team?

GH: I have a couple little brothers on there, so I wanted to help them out.

Dime: You’re actively involved with social media. You have your own website, Twitter, and Facebook. Which of the three is your favorite?

GH: Probably Twitter. You try to interact by having giveaways to fans. Communicate to them what you are involved with. It allows fans to get to know you on a personal level, not just professional. They see what you do off the court, not just on it.

