Dime Q&A: Greg Marius, Godfather of Harlem’s Rucker Park

While the World Basketball Festival moves its operations to Madison Square Garden today, wrapping up with exhibition games pitting Team USA vs. France and China vs. Puerto Rico, for most of the four-day weekend we’ve been posted at Rucker Park.

The historic playground mecca of Harlem was once home to Dr. J and Kareem, but more recently has become synonymous with the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic.

Greg Marius founded the EBC tournament almost 30 years ago, and in that time has arranged for new-era stars like Kobe Bryant, Stephon Marbury, Gilbert Arenas and Baron Davis to suit up at Rucker, along with helping create new-age NYC legends like Steve Burtt Jr., Kareem Reid and Booger Smith. During the WBF, I caught up with Marius to talk about Rucker’s place in the game:

*** *** ***

Dime: Talk about how Rucker Park got involved with the World Basketball Festival.

Greg Marius: Well, this is a world event, and Rucker Park is known around the world. They’d already chose MSG (for the Team USA exhibitions), and they needed another venue. They were gonna choose Central Park, but then the city said, “Why would you choose Central Park? It needs to be at Rucker Park.” So that’s how it got here.

Dime: What do you think of the court makeover?

GM: They put down a hardwood floor, put in a big screen … they made it look like a little arena. It’s great for the kids. Then they brought in Michael Jordan, Carmelo, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant. They were on the court doing skills drills with the kids. So it’s been great.

Dime: How has the playground element been?

GM: It’s good. They’ve got a bunch of tournaments going on, and some scrimmages with the nationals teams. We also have the EBC vs. Puerto Rico in the high school division, and the EBC All-Star Game.

Dime: Who are some of the standouts on the EBC high school team?

GM: We got Kamari Murphy (PF) from Lincoln, Jabarie Hinds (PG) from Mount Vernon … We have a bunch of up-and-coming All-Americans that weren’t chosen for the (Nike Global Challenge), but we’re gonna show that with our coaching skills, we’re gonna be able to bring a win back for the United States.

Dime: How big has this WBF event been for yourself, for Rucker, just for the community in general?

GM: This is great because they brought more winners on top of the winners who have already been here. It’s been a great event, and for the park it’s like a transformation. I wonder how the park is going to look after everything is over — it’ll probably look like a deserted ghost town. (Laughs) We’ll have to spruce it up to get it to look close to this for next year.

Dime: Word on the street is that the EBC and Rucker is “back” this year. Did it really go anywhere?

GM: I think what they mean by “back” is that there were so many tournaments that sprung up as a result of EBC; they had the same teams, the same players, the same style of play with the announcers on the court. We had to just create something new, figure out how we can dig back into our 29 years to push it forward for another 10 or 20 years. So we did some new things, you know, getting into the Facebook, the Twitter, stuff like that. We made improvements to the court. We needed the younger crowd. We didn’t necessarily need the older guys; they’re not the ones who are gonna come out every day. We needed the young kids who are not into basketball like we were growing up; we had to create ways to get them back into basketball.

Dime: Who are some of the players that have shined at EBC this summer?

GM: “Problem Child” out of New Jersey, he’s standing out. Kareem Reid and Team Certified, they’re doing big things. Our playoffs start on Monday, and they’ll be good.

Dime: It seems the streetball game has changed a little bit over the last couple of years. There’s less of the over-dribbling, Hot Sauce-type play and more guys just trying to get buckets.

GM: It’s getting back to the fundamentals. Some people still wanna see the hot-dogging and all of that, and some guys will still give them that, but we also wanna see good basketball. This year especially we wanted our teams to focus on good basketball.