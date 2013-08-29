Dime Q&A: 8Eye On The Art Of Creating Basketball Mixtapes

Jaime Boyer (photo. @JaimeBoyer)

Mixtapes, highlight reels and climaxed dunks in the middle of grassroots tournaments have become the newest fascination in a multimedia driven basketball world. Let’s face it, as we are now fully in the “mixtape culture,” videographers give a picture to the visuals certain people can’t get to. It would be foolish to think every basketball aficionado has been to the Goodman League, Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Drew League or any other event of magnanimous proportions. But what wouldn’t be foolish is to assume that a majority of fans have watched highlights of all of their favorite events.

Jaime Boyer, the creator of 8Eye Productions, the man who taped that ridiculous crossover from Anthony Downing and the man with a vice-grip on Philadelphia’s video market, started off much differently, like most videographers in the game.

He grew up in Philly, played basketball in high school and eventually Maryland Eastern-Shore, and finished at Shaw University. After graduating in 2011 from Shaw, he kept connections with local high school players Brandon Austin and Rysheed Jordan, and 8Eye began to grow.

Now in 2013, 8Eye has become synonymous with Philadelphia’s high school, professional and grassroots basketball scene when it comes to videography.

8EYE has produced numerous videos with just about all Philadelphia’s NBA Talent, the city’s top strength and conditioning trainers, music artists and has had footage shown on ESPN, NBC and featured in every major sports magazine or website.

Dime had the opportunity to sit down with Boyer during his travels to talk about the creation of 8Eye, how Philadelphia has received the brand, and how the Philly basketball scene changed in recent years.

Dime: How did you get on the scene as a videographer?

Jaime Boyer: It started from the Chosen League in Philly, I got close to Brandon Austin and Rysheed Jordan from helping out in the league. I would always joke and tell them I was going to make a video of them. Then one day Brandon Austin called me and said they were having open gym I should come record it. I did it, then a week or so Rysheed told me he needed one. After I finished his, both vids spread through Philly Twitter and and boom I was in demand overnight.

Dime: Did playing basketball help with finding your niche in the industry?

JB: Absolutely. I feel like it gave me a advantage of what the players were looking when it came to the look of the videos. Most guys doing what I’m doing have never picked up a basketball a day in their life. So they only have a outsider’s perspective. And being that I’m not that far removed from the players at any level, I feel like some of them gravitate towards me.

Dime: Who’s been the best player that you’ve ever filmed (high school or college)?

JB: That’s a tough one, but I’m going to say it’s a toss up between Marcus Morris of the Phoenix Suns and Dion Waiters of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dime: Explain what 8Eye is?

JB: Not to get too deep it just basically means enlightenment. Basically having the knowledge to assess the real from the fake at all times and not being persuaded and guided by groupthink.

Dime: How did 8Eye get started?

JB: In college, I was daydreaming in class when my teacher had started talking about groupthink and how it hold us back. My mind just started thinking about how true it was. I opened my book, sketched a logo down and ran with it. I put it on my college videos as well. But I really took off with it once I got back to Philly, got an official logo, did some vids and people started referring to me as 8EYE when they seen me in public. The light bulb came on and that was probably the true start.

Dime: How has Philadelphia embraced Jaime Boyer?

JB: Great. I get love and support all throughout the city. People see me and tell me they loved they video on their son, daughter, cousin, etc. I seem to be most popular with the kids who are about 7-10, who asking me to record them asking for T-shirts just about anywhere I go. Players who were playground legends in the ’90s and early 2000s always tell me they wish I was around when they were playing. Knowing how tough this city is and how they can be tough critics, I would say they have embraced with nothing but love.

Dime: What’s your connection with Coach Chuck Ellis?

JB: I’ve known Chuck from my years as a basketball player and we’ve always had a good relationship. Once I got on the scene doing the mixtapes he reached out to me to record a workout, the response was great and we have been collaborating every since.

Dime: Would you consider yourself the best in the city at what you do? Are there any misconceptions about your work?

JB: Absolutely. I know I’m the best. I feel like I prepare, hustle and outwork everybody. So I’m not saying it in a cocky or arrogant way, I just know the work I’ve put in and the competitor I am. I’m confident in my work. Honestly everyone should feel that way.

Dime: How important is the “mixtape culture” to modern day basketball?

JB: It’s very important. Most importantly for capturing moments that shake up social media. Like the Brandon Austin vs. Rysheed Jordan game. It was a classic game, between one of the city’s best matchups in years. Right after the game it was a uproar on Twitter and Instagram about the game. Within hours the mix was up. It just gives everyone a chance to be there and witness those great basketball moments.

