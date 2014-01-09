Dime Q&A: HS Stud Dion Wiley Talks About Why He Chose Maryland

After being one of the most sought after recruits in recent Maryland Terrapins history, the Maryland nativeis looking to make an impact at College Park next season. A part of a recruiting class that has potential to propel the Terps in Big Ten play next season, Dion Wiley is more than ready to put a stamp on the program. A 6-4 shooting guard, rated by ESPN as the No. 48 prospect in the class of 2014, Wiley is an Oxon Hill, Md. native and played his high school basketball at Potomac High School before signing with Maryland last summer.

I caught up with the young talent to learn a little bit more about him and what makes him a talent to lookout for in the future.

*** *** ***

Dime: How is your season going?

Dion Wiley: The season is going good, we’re actually 6-2 but we should be 8-0. Personally, the season been going well but I got hurt earlier in the season and I’m now getting back ready to make to make an impact.

Dime: That’s good to hear. What are some of the big games you’re looking forward to this year?

Dion Wiley: A lot of the games I was looking forward to we already played this season. Teams such as St. John’s and O’Connell are some examples. But honestly, moving forward every game is a big game to me.

Dime: Speaking of O’Connell, I know you just faced off against your future teammate in Romelo Trimble. How was it going up against him?

DW: Honestly, it wasn’t how I expected it to be because I was hurt. So, I couldn’t really play how I wanted and perform how I expected too. Overall, it was cool from the hype around it to the school spirit but would have wished I was 100 percent.

Dime: Yeah, that would have been a heck of game if you were able to face off at 100 percent. What is it about Trimble’s game that you enjoy the most?

DW: First off, he got a lot quicker than he used to be in the past. I like the way he finds his teammates and he can flat out score, not to mention, Romelo had about 25 points and 11 assists against us.

Dime: That’s a pretty good stat line. You guys are going to do some damage next year. If I’m correct you had offers from a variety of schools like Cincinnati and Texas. Why Maryland?

DW: I wanted to be home for starters, not to mention I saw some of the people they were bringing in like ‘Melo and my boy Roddy (Roddy Peters) goes there. Although those were good reasons, the overall reason was because of Coach Turgeon. Coach Turgeon recruited me the hardest, and you know if the head coach recruits you hard then they really want you in their program.

Dime: I definitely know what you mean. What were some indicators or ways he really convinced you that Maryland was the program for you?

DW: Honestly, I can say he knew I really wanted to go there but I didn’t want to rush it. So when he used to say little sayings like “Let’s Get It Done” and motivational phrases like that, I finally made my decision in the summer and figured I might as well commit now if this is something I really want to do.

Dime: Let’s rewind back to Roddy Peters. Is that only person on the current roster you have a relationship with?

DW: I have a relationship with all the players now and go up there a lot to visit them as much as I can.

Dime: So what is the one thing you will bring to the Terrapins next season?

DW: I will bring another scoring threat, defense and most of all leadership too.

Dime: That’s great man. You know the college level is a different ballgame. What specifically have you worked on or the training you did to prepare yourself for that level?

DW: Like you know already, I just got back from injury today but I’m trying to get stronger and work on my defense. I also want to lose 5-7 pounds and get my feet quicker. Before, the season I used to workout with local trainer James Millins. I also trained with Keith Williams and Brian Inge of the “94 Feet Basketball” program here in Maryland.

Dime: That’s cool. Those are some of the best trainers in the area. They definitely prepared you for the next level. As you know, Maryland is leaving the ACC next season and entering the Big Ten conference. How do you feel about that move?

DW: I feel great about it. If anything, the Big Ten is known to be a big-man oriented conference and Maryland is bringing in a lot of guards next season. I believe we will be versatile and able to compete in that conference next season.

