Dime Q&A: Jason Terry On Sneakers & Matching Up With LeBron

There were very few people in Dallas who could’ve been happier thanwas at the sight of an NBA championship. He’s been a Mav now for seven seasons, seven long seasons where Dallas was forever good but never quite dominant, never quite championship-level. They finally did it last spring as Terry shot 44 percent from deep in the playoffs and might’ve been the difference after he started giving Miami buckets later in the Finals.

Earlier this offseason, I caught up with Terry at Reebok Headquarters out in Canton, Mass. to talk basketball. Even though he admitted his hometown parade would never reach Dirk status, you could tell he was still on a high. Terry spoke about what it takes to go from good to great – check out the Rudy Gay feature in Dime #66 to hear his thoughts – and also what it’s like to coach his daughter.

*** *** ***

Dime: What’s your favorite Reebok sneaker?

Jason Terry: My favorite Reebok? Probably the Sharks. First of all, it was the first time in my career that I had my own shoe in the store. The JET Zig Sharks were my personal shoe. They were in Foot Locker, sold out in two days. So that’s just an unbelievable feeling for me, but as far as on-court performance, the ones that were on the Sports Illustrated cover after we beat the Lakers, those were my favorites. And those are actually the ones I wore in the Finals and we ended up winning so…

Dime: Now they were telling me on the ride over that you are more proud of your daughter’s AAU national championship than you are of your own title. Talk about what it’s like to coach.

JT: It’s an unreal feeling just because I play the game and I know how hard you have to work to go out there and execute a game plan and play at a high level. But to actually take myself out of the game and then teach some kids how to do the same thing that I’m doing out there and them actually learn something and you can see it, the progression, that’s an unreal feeling.

Dime: I remember talking to you and Rudy Gay at the Call of Duty event earlier this summer and I asked you about the championship aftermath. You said you were just coming down off the high of it all. What’s it feel like now a few months later?

JT: It’s still a great feeling. Everywhere we go, any city it doesn’t matter, any airport, you just get that congratulatory “Man, great job! You deserve it” or “Man, that was a Hell of a series” or anything like that. And these are fans that are probably not Maverick fans, and that’s probably the most joy that I get out of it, knowing that the whole entire world saw us do what we did and they respected it.