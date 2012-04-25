Dime Q&A: Kyrie Irving Talks About Moving Past LeBron’s Shadow

#Kyrie Irving #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.25.12 6 years ago
With his first season nearly in the books, Kyrie Irving â€“ the league’s No. 1 overall draft pick and likely Rookie of the Year, as well as our former cover boy â€“ chatted with us about his young career thus far. The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard won’t be leading his squad to the playoffs just yet, but he does have a full 82-game schedule to look forward to next year and a new partnership with Pepsi MAX. He also had a few things to say about Steve Nash, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, LeBron James and his NBA Finals prediction.

*** *** ***

Dime: What are you up to right now?
Kyrie Irving: I’m in Memphis.

Dime: How are you feeling about your rookie season as it comes to a close?
KI: My rookie season has been fun. It’s been a long ride. It’s been truly a grind, from a mental standpoint and physical standpoint. I’ve learned a lot, as a person and as a basketball player. I wouldn’t change anything from my rookie season.

Dime: What do you think you gained the most as a player this year?
KI: I feel like I gained the most from the experience, first of all from going through a lockout and a condensed season and playing so many games in so few nights. Playing the best every single night and being prepared for playing against the best on a day-to-day basis. So it’s been an intriguing season for me and my teammates and I’ve learned a lot.

Dime: What are you most excited about in terms of your relationship with Pepsi MAX moving forward?
KI: The commercial that we shot when I went to Miami was just a fun activity that I got to do with my agent and a couple friends of mine. It was a great experience. And just thinking about the future plans with Pepsi MAX and what we can accomplish is unbelievable. It will be something special having a traditional partnership and I think we can get a lot done.

Dime: Any hints of what we can look forward to on Instagram or with the upcoming Twitter Q&A you’ll be hosting on the Pepsi MAX account (@PepsiMAX)?
KI: It will be about my final week as a rookie, and I’m going to make it fun. Can’t really give any hints away but it will be a fun week on Instagram. Hopefully I make the “popular” page.

Dime: What’s been the toughest team you faced this year?
KI: The toughest team? Probably the two toughest teams I faced were Philadelphia and San Antonio.

Dime: Who was the toughest guy for you to guard?
KI: Probably Steve Nash.

Dime: What was your favorite moment from this past season?
KI: Winning the MVP at All-Star Weekend at the Rookie-Sophomore Game.

Dime: You were high school teammates with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. What are you expecting to see from him next season in the NBA?
KI: I’m just interested to see how he develops. He’s so young and he’s going to have to learn a lot coming to the NBA so young. The rookies coming in this season, that are about to get drafted, are going to have a longer grace period than the rookies that got drafted last season in terms of training camp and the opportunity to learn on the fly. But I think him and some of those other guys coming out (early) in this class will be fine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesMICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRISTPEPSI MAXSTEVE NASH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP