Dime Q&A: Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Thomas, Jason Terry Talk Reebok Sneakers & Allen Iverson’s Impact

#Video
09.25.13 5 years ago

Reebok‘s bringing (back) the heat this fall. Debuting November 1, two of the sneaker company’s most iconic retro models, the Question and Pump Omni Lite, are both coming back with what its calling “a new twist on an on-court classic.”

The Pump â€“ a shoe that on blacktops everywhere from grade school to city league has made ballers feel invincible with a simple squeeze of the tongue â€“ has been supersized for more dynamic on-court play, returning as the Pumpspective Omni.

The Q96, likewise, has taken its design cues from Allen Iverson‘s signature model, the Question. So, um, that’s awesome.

Both the Q96 and Pumpspective feature a new herringbone pattern for added traction, lightweight 3DFuseFrame and added DMX Dual foam for supreme cushioning and support through the midsole and heel.

To kick things off, Reebok’s hedging its bets with a nationwide campaign called “Game Recognize Game,” starring newly minted Brooklyn Net Jason Terry, the Kings’ Isaiah Thomas and Sixers rookie Nerlens Noel. The three were on hand in Los Angeles this past September to get a sneak peek at the kicks, shoot the commercial portion of their campaign and talk a little about what’s going on lately with the Reebok fam.

And here’s the full version of the interview with Isaiah Thomas.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSALLEN IVERSONDee BrownISAIAH THOMASJASON TERRYNERLENS NOELREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok ClassicsReebok Pump Omni LiteReebok Pumpspective OmniReebok Q96Reebok Questionvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP