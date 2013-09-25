Dime Q&A: Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Thomas, Jason Terry Talk Reebok Sneakers & Allen Iverson’s Impact

Reebok‘s bringing (back) the heat this fall. Debuting November 1, two of the sneaker company’s most iconic retro models, the Question and Pump Omni Lite, are both coming back with what its calling “a new twist on an on-court classic.”

The Pump â€“ a shoe that on blacktops everywhere from grade school to city league has made ballers feel invincible with a simple squeeze of the tongue â€“ has been supersized for more dynamic on-court play, returning as the Pumpspective Omni.

The Q96, likewise, has taken its design cues from Allen Iverson‘s signature model, the Question. So, um, that’s awesome.

Both the Q96 and Pumpspective feature a new herringbone pattern for added traction, lightweight 3DFuseFrame and added DMX Dual foam for supreme cushioning and support through the midsole and heel.

To kick things off, Reebok’s hedging its bets with a nationwide campaign called “Game Recognize Game,” starring newly minted Brooklyn Net Jason Terry, the Kings’ Isaiah Thomas and Sixers rookie Nerlens Noel. The three were on hand in Los Angeles this past September to get a sneak peek at the kicks, shoot the commercial portion of their campaign and talk a little about what’s going on lately with the Reebok fam.

And here’s the full version of the interview with Isaiah Thomas.

