Behind-The-Scenes At The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Event

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
01.27.14 5 years ago
Dime was invited to Nike‘s unveiling of the Kobe 9 Elite, featuring three in-line colorways, and two New York-only limited time iterations. We listened to Kobe Bryant chat with Knicks sideline reporter, Jill Martin, before Kobe answered softball questions posed by pre-picked high school students. Following the Q&A, we spoke with Nike’s VP of Global basketball footwear. Then, we tried the Kobe 9 Elite “Masterpiece” while working out with Kobe’s barrel-chested trainer Tim Grover. We still can’t move around very well after the workout.

The name of the event was “Flynight,” and it was dark in a converted space buttressing the U.S. Postal Service building across the street from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Like most Nike events, this one was top class with delicious finger foods and the bottled Coca-Cola with the real sugarcane.

A huge installation dominated the event space from behind a row of chairs facing where Kobe did his Q&A. The set piece was lit by a blacklight, with the Flyknit sneakers â€” both the lunar2 and the Kobe 9 Elite glowing like futuristic footwear in the dark space. One part of the model featured the Kobe 9 Elite, with the “Inspiration,” “Detail” and “Perspective” colorways set out for perusal

Before undergoing the grueling workout with Grover, we chatted with Kelly Hibler,, Nike’s VP of Global Basketball Footwear and someone who â€” along with Bryant, Nike Creative Director and VP of Innovation Eric Avar, and the whole Nike team of engineers â€” designed the ninth signature shoe in the Kobe line.

Something to keep in mind is the innovation involved in the Kobe 9 Elite. Combining Flyknit technology, which had only been available in running shoes up until now, with the Flywire support structure and Lunarlon cushioning â€” so your feet feels the court, rather than runs along it â€” there was a lot of circumspect testing and never before-seen engineering involved in the creation. The three separate technologies conjoined in the Kobe 9 Elite to form the most innovative sneaker in hoops today.

Click to find out what Kelly Hibler told us about designing a sneaker with, and for, Kobe using all these new technologies…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSKelly HiblerKobe 9 EliteNIKENike Kobe 9 EliteNike Kobe 9 Elite "Detail"Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Inspire"Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Masterpiece"Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Perspective"Nike Kobe 9 Elite NRGNike Kobe 9 Elite NRG "Volt"Style - Kicks and GearTim Grover

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP