Behind-The-Scenes At The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Event

Dime was invited to‘s unveiling of the, featuring three in-line colorways, and two New York-only limited time iterations. We listened tochat with Knicks sideline reporter,, before Kobe answered softball questions posed by pre-picked high school students. Following the Q&A, we spoke with Nike’s VP of Global basketball footwear. Then, we tried thewhile working out with Kobe’s barrel-chested trainer. We still can’t move around very well after the workout.

The name of the event was “Flynight,” and it was dark in a converted space buttressing the U.S. Postal Service building across the street from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Like most Nike events, this one was top class with delicious finger foods and the bottled Coca-Cola with the real sugarcane.

A huge installation dominated the event space from behind a row of chairs facing where Kobe did his Q&A. The set piece was lit by a blacklight, with the Flyknit sneakers â€” both the lunar2 and the Kobe 9 Elite glowing like futuristic footwear in the dark space. One part of the model featured the Kobe 9 Elite, with the “Inspiration,” “Detail” and “Perspective” colorways set out for perusal

Before undergoing the grueling workout with Grover, we chatted with Kelly Hibler,, Nike’s VP of Global Basketball Footwear and someone who â€” along with Bryant, Nike Creative Director and VP of Innovation Eric Avar, and the whole Nike team of engineers â€” designed the ninth signature shoe in the Kobe line.

Something to keep in mind is the innovation involved in the Kobe 9 Elite. Combining Flyknit technology, which had only been available in running shoes up until now, with the Flywire support structure and Lunarlon cushioning â€” so your feet feels the court, rather than runs along it â€” there was a lot of circumspect testing and never before-seen engineering involved in the creation. The three separate technologies conjoined in the Kobe 9 Elite to form the most innovative sneaker in hoops today.

Click to find out what Kelly Hibler told us about designing a sneaker with, and for, Kobe using all these new technologies…