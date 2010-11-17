Dime Q&A: Rookie Ishmael Smith is Houston’s best-kept secret

North Carolina has always been a basketball hotbed, but the last few years in particular have been a boom period for the point guard position. Chris Paul, Stephen Curry and John Wall headline the group of young N.C.-bred PG’s invading the NBA and major college ranks, with current prep stars Rodney Purvis and Tyler Lewis waiting in the wings.

Ishmael Smith has earned his way onto that list. The Concord, N.C., product was a four-year standout at Wake Forest, but didn’t hear his name called in the 2010 NBA Draft. Signing up with the Houston Rockets’ summer-league squad, Smith impressed the organization enough to earn a training camp invitation, where he earned a spot on the final roster. Then, thanks to injuries suffered by starting PG Aaron Brooks and backup Kyle Lowry, Smith found himself starting during one three-game stretch this month, which included a 12-point, 5-dime effort against Wall and the Wizards. For the season, Smith has averaged 18 minutes per night, putting up 4.4 points and 3.1 assists.

I watched a lot of Smith’s games at Wake Forest last season, and caught a couple of his NBA starts. When the Rockets were in New York last week I got a chance to see him in person, and every time I’ve been impressed. Smith’s game is perfect for today’s NBA. He is a lightning-quick ball handler who can get to the rim in the blink of an eye. He’s not much of a scorer, but he has incredible vision and senses passing lanes before they appear. Whether it’s with the Rockets or not, if he gets PT in the League, he will make an impact.

Before the Rockets/Knicks game, I got up with “Ish” to talk about his rookie transition to the NBA, his road trip essentials, and the Wake Forest network in the League.

*** *** ***

Dime: Getting to the League the way you did, I’m sure you didn’t think you’d have a few starts under your belt this early.

Ishmael Smith: Nah (laughs). Obviously some things happened that are unfortunate for us, with injuries and stuff. I never wish that on anybody, so I’m just trying to hold the fort until Aaron gets back.

Dime: You and Aaron and Kyle have different styles, so it’s not like you’re just plugging a hole and playing the same way as the guy in front of you. What is your role when you’re running point?

IS: For the most part, the coaches just want me to go out there and play and run our offense as well as I can. Coach (Rick) Adelman loves to push the basketball, so I just try to push it and get guys easy shots and finish at the rim. Then knock down open shots when they’re there.

Dime: Coach Adelman has said you’re the best passer on the team. How did you develop that vision?

IS: I think it’s just an instinct. Basically just knowing where players are, knowing where the defender is and trying to be a step ahead.

Dime: Are you still learning where guys like the ball and other details to help you get even better at passing?

IS: Absolutely. It’s funny because each and every day it feels like I’m learning different plays and different things about the guys. I’m constantly learning and picking things up. It’s a long process, but I’m trying to make it as short as I can.

Dime: What is the biggest adjustment to the NBA?

IS: Maybe how many games we have … But then there’s positives and negatives in that, like when you lose, you don’t have much time to dwell on it. So I’d say the travel. It’s a lot more travel.

Dime: Is there anything that has been easier than college, or maybe not as challenging as you thought?

IS: It’s more wide-open. Not to say it’s easy to get into the paint — I’m not saying that at all — but it is a little easier than in college. They have illegal defense in the NBA; in college you can pack the lane.

Dime: Which part of your game are you working on the most?

IS: My shooting. My jump shot. Continuing to find different shots around the rim and being able to finish. That’s a big adjustment — in college you don’t face a seven-footer every night, but here you have seven-footers and you have to adjust your shot.

Dime: When you made your first start, Chris Paul shouted you out on Twitter. Who are some guys in the League you’re cool with?

IS: Well, you know we keep our Wake Forest connect. Chris, Josh Howard, James Johnson, Jeff Teague … but my best friend in the League is Al-Farouq Aminu. We keep in touch all the time. He’s doing well. I checked them out when they were on ESPN the other night.

Dime: Do all the Wake Forest guys come back to campus for pickup games in the summer?

IS: Chris does. Josh comes back — I’m hoping and praying he gets back healthy because he’s an unbelievable player. Jeff and James, they just got to the NBA, so they weren’t back last summer; it’s been a whirlwind for them so they had different things they had to do. But for the most part, guys come back.

Dime: What’s your pre-game routine?

IS: I get to the arena early … Well, I’m a rookie, so obviously I’m on the first bus. But I get there early and try to work out before anyone else. Me, Jared (Jeffries) and Kevin (Martin) work out, then when I’m done I grab a power bar and a Powerade and sit on the sidelines and eat there.

Dime: What’s the one thing you have to bring with you on the road?

IS: I have to bring my Bible. I started doing it every road trip in college and I’ve just kept it going.

