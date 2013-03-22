Dime Q&A: Jabari Parker & Taya Reimer On What It Means To Be The Best High School Players In The Country

After topping off his incredible Simeon basketball career with a fourth state title, Duke commitwas named the 2013 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year on Monday at the Ronald McDonald House.

It was truly a special moment for the future Blue Devil as he received the national accolade in his home city of Chicago, where he will play one last high school game in front of a familiar crowd next month in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

I had the chance to chat with Jabari on adding to his collection of hardware as well as on his anticipation for representing Chicago basketball at the United Center on April 3.

Dime: Jabari, how does it feel to represent Chicago as this years Wootten Player of the Year?

Jabari Parker: It feels great to represent my city of Chicago. To be able to show that there’s Chicago youth out there doing good things means a lot.

Dime: As a future Blue Devil, what does it mean for you in that regard as well?

JP: It’s real big time. That just says that Duke always has a great, great program and is the most attractive program in my opinion.”

Dime: With the McDonald’s All-American Game coming up on April 3 at the United Center, what does it mean to you to play in front of a home crowd one last time before you head off to Duke?

JP: It just caps off the journey. When they said that I made (the) All-American Game, I recognized the long road it took to get there. Chicago did a lot for me so it’s just a big celebration for my high school career.

Dime: And as you reflect on your high school career, what did it mean to you to represent the same high school program as Derrick Rose while winning four-straight state titles?

JP: I’m just so grateful that i’ve been able to use my success to help promote my school. The Simeon program has done a lot for me so I just want to come here and represent myself and represent them in the best manner as possible.

