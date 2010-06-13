Dime Q&A: Tony Allen talks Finals, guarding Kobe, and music wars

As part of the Boston bench mob that dominated the fourth quarter of Game 4 and was largely responsible for the Celtics series-tying win, Tony Allen is doing his job. While the 28-year-old only contributed three points to the effort, his defense helped keep Kobe Bryant scoreless for key stretches while Boston built an insurmountable lead.

On Friday, I talked to Allen about gunning for his second NBA championship, guarding Kobe, and the locker room iPod battles in Boston:

Dime: How do you think you’ve played so far in the Finals?

Tony Allen: I mean, there’s definitely more to be done, but I’m just doing whatever my team needs me to do as far as on the defensive end. Offensively, for the most part, I just stay within the system.

Dime: The bench swung the momentum and basically won Game 4. Going into that fourth quarter, did Doc Rivers say anything in particular to you guys about what he wanted?

TA: Not really. I mean, we know we’re the energy guys. We’re blue-collar guys. Our whole goal going into any game situation is to either sustain the lead or build on it. We weren’t really running no plays — it was pretty much all Glen Davis. We were just playing basketball. The Lakers couldn’t really scout that. We wanted to set screens for Ray Allen and play off him, then Glen got it going.

Dime: How do you approach the matchup with Kobe?

TA: It’s team defense. I’m mainly trying to make things tough for him, crowd his air space and rely on the bigs to be there and help in case he gets by me. I have to contest all of his shots and box out because he’s a great offensive rebounder.

Dime: In Game 3, do you think he kicked you in the neck intentionally?

TA: No, I don’t think he intentionally kicked me. The illegal screen before that was more intentional than the kick. If you watch that play, there was an illegal screen. I was late getting over the screen and when I fell, I ran into Kobe’s foot. I don’t even think he knew he kicked me.

Dime: How is this series different from the ’08 Finals?

TA: It’s definitely been different for me, because I’m playing significant minutes. It’s all new to me.

Dime: What was it like being on the court when the Celtics clinched the championship in ’08?

TA: It was a dream come true. Guys play in this League for years and never get a taste of that type of experience, so I cherish it. And having a chance now to get another taste of that success, I want to enjoy every bit of it. My focus is on doing what I can to get that same feeling.

Dime: What did you do with the ’08 ring?

TA: I still got it. Sometimes I wear it when friends and family come over. When some of my co-workers come around, I’ll tease ’em with it, some of the guys who don’t have one. Especially Al Jefferson. (Laughs)

Dime: Talk about playing with Detroit’s Will Bynum in the same high school backcourt.

TA: That’s actually a long story, but we only played together for like a year and a half. I had to get eligible after transferring from another school. But we’d hooped with each other since … man … since grade school, since small-fry basketball, the biddy leagues. It was great when we linked back up. He did all the razzle-dazzle, and I stuck everybody who was supposed to be the great players in Chicago. Then he threw me the lobs when he got a chance.

Dime: I hear you’re really into music.

TA: Oh yeah, I’m up on all the latest music. I mainly listen to Gucci Mane right now, but I got some of everybody: Jeezy, Fabolous, Lil’ Wayne … I got some R&B, you know, Alicia Keys and Trey Songz. Music is how I get through my day.

Dime: What do you listen to before a game?

TA: It varies. I got a lot of amped-up songs that can get me in a rhythm to play. But it’s definitely gonna be something up-tempo.

Dime: What’s something you have in your iPod that people wouldn’t expect you to have?

TA: I got some Spanish music. I got some Marc Anthony.

Dime: So you’re definitely the music expert on the Celtics?

TA: Well, it’s me and three other guys: Kevin (Garnett), Nate (Robinson) and Marquis Daniels. They’re the main ones who will try to beat me to the weight room so they can put their iPod on the deck and see who got the latest song out. It gets hilarious, because you tend to see guys working out three hours earlier than normal just to get their music on.

Dime: The whole team seems really close. What’s the locker room atmosphere?

TA: It starts with respect. From rookies to 15-year vets, we all have respect for each other. That being said, we all joke around. We all can chin-check each other if need be, too.

Dime: What’s it going to take for Boston to win another championship?

TA: One-hundred percent focus offensively and defensively. Guys being on the same page. I look at it like a boxing match. Whoever throws the first punch, you have to be able to withstand it. You have to go back into your corner ready to compete the next round.

