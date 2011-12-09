Dime Readers React to Brandon Roy Retirement News

Our readers are an incredibly passionate, opinionated, basketball savvy (usually) family. We love it, even when they’re telling us how terrible we are in comment sections.

This morning, when we posted the unfortunate news about Brandon Roy likely being forced into medical retirement, we were taken back by the instant outpouring of love for B-Roy from our readers, specifically on our our Facebook page. The reactions were swift. Check out the reactions:

Click on the images to make them larger to read

