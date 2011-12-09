Dime Readers React to Brandon Roy Retirement News

#Portland Trail Blazers #Facebook
12.09.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Our readers are an incredibly passionate, opinionated, basketball savvy (usually) family. We love it, even when they’re telling us how terrible we are in comment sections.

This morning, when we posted the unfortunate news about Brandon Roy likely being forced into medical retirement, we were taken back by the instant outpouring of love for B-Roy from our readers, specifically on our our Facebook page. The reactions were swift. Check out the reactions:

Click on the images to make them larger to read

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Facebook
TAGSBRANDON ROYDimeMagFacebookPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP