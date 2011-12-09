Dime Readers React to Brandon Roy Retirement News

Our readers are an incredibly passionate, opinionated, basketball savvy (usually) family. We love it, even when they’re telling us how terrible we are in comment sections.
This morning, when we posted the unfortunate news about Brandon Roy likely being forced into medical retirement, we were taken back by the instant outpouring of love for B-Roy from our readers, specifically on our our Facebook page. The reactions were swift. Check out the reactions:
Click on the images to make them larger to read
And Eddy Curry, after treating his body like a pure crap pool, is still playing.
Bad things happen to good people… and it sucks.
Thank you for everything Brandon.
True inspiration in my life, for the player you were on the court and person you were off the court.
Forever my fav basketball player.
Good luck for the future.
Much love
Jay
Damn this is terrible broy was one of those guys like joe johnson who never caused problems, gave you 100% every night, & you got the feel they played ball because they love the game not for the money …. basketball lost a rolemodel
one of my fav players of all time…smooth as silk
He will be missed
one of my faves – at least he is set for life. good luck bro
…”Portland: where knees go to die”
Portland: Where NBA players careers go to die.
give it a go in phoenix roy