Sunday Night RAW

From what we were hearing on the ground down in Phoenix and seeing here via our DimeMag.com readers, “rigged” was the word of the weekend for the 2009 All-Star festivities. From the conveniently entertaining Nate Robinson vs. Dwight Howard dunk contest finals to last night’s storybook ending Kobe/Shaq All-Star co-MVP, a lot of people were calling shenanigans. But really, you can’t argue too hard against Kobe’s game-high 27 points plus four boards, four dimes and four steals. And while Shaq’s 17-point, 5-board stat line wasn’t as impressive as Chris Paul (14 pts, 14 asts, 7 rebs, 3 stls), Shaq owned the night from beginning to end from an entertainment standpoint. And if we learned nothing else from the dunk contest, All-Star is as much about entertainment as it is about basketball … The game was actually close for a half before the West blew it open. As far as in-game highlights, Tony Parker‘s alley-oop to CP and CP’s two-hand dunk finish might have been the play of the game when it was still competitive, or Shaq’s dunk off a give-and-go with CP. During garbage time it was either CP’s off-glass ‘oop to Brandon Roy, or LeBron’s off-glass-to-himself two-hander. But if you’re an Orlando Magic fan, the best highlight was unquestionably when Dwight Howard stepped out to the arc and stuck a jumper with his feet on the line. We all know what’s in store for the rest of the League if Dwight develops even a semblance of range outside five feet … Otherwise, it was The Shaq Show. Shaqtus killed it with the Jabbawockeez dance during the player intros, and provided constant comedy, whether he was pretending to be a point guard, launching threes during second-half warmups, or doing chin-ups on the rim after dunks. And if you were in the arena, Shaq was always the funniest guy on the little video skits they played during down-time … Your All-Star Least Valuable Player? Joe Johnson by a mile. We love Joe Jeezy, but he took a doughnut (0 pts, 0-4 FG) and had a game-high five turnovers. Danny Granger gets the dishonor of clocking the least playing time; according to the NBA.com box score, Senor Buckets was on the court for 10:43, while Shaq was close behind him at 10:56. It seems like Shaq played way more than that, but whatever … E-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton after the game: “I just had my second near run-in with a certain NBA columnist who comes up with odd little stat equations that justify lines like, ‘Marvin Williams is the best small forward in the League,’ and ‘Chris Kaman is a Top-10 center all-time.’ Anyway, the other night I was in the media workroom at U.S. Airways and tapped dude’s shoulder to ask if he was also having problems getting on the Internet. He whipped his head around looking like he was gonna attack my trachea. Just now I was headed to the workroom and he came barreling through the hallway and almost ran me over. I can’t tell if dude is a massive coffee freak or if he’s just exhausted and needs coffee.” … Did you see Gary Payton call Kenny Smith a “switch-hitter” on TNT’s post-game show? Those two are gonna fight one day when somebody makes a joke that goes just a bit past The Line … Some non-All-Star notes from the weekend: Terry Porter‘s firing seems only like a matter of time, which we’d imagine also means Amar’e isn’t going anywhere; Greg Oden has a bone chip in his knee and is listed as day-to-day … You’ve gotta imagine David Aldridge didn’t come out of J-School as a youngster thinking, “Someday, I’ll get to work the NBA All-Star Game and seriously report about guys getting haircuts.” … We’re out like Phoenix for now …