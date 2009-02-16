Sunday Night RAW

From what we were hearing on the ground down in Phoenix and seeing here via our DimeMag.com readers, “rigged” was the word of the weekend for the 2009 All-Star festivities. From the conveniently entertaining Nate Robinson vs. Dwight Howard dunk contest finals to last night’s storybook ending Kobe/Shaq All-Star co-MVP, a lot of people were calling shenanigans. But really, you can’t argue too hard against Kobe’s game-high 27 points plus four boards, four dimes and four steals. And while Shaq’s 17-point, 5-board stat line wasn’t as impressive as Chris Paul (14 pts, 14 asts, 7 rebs, 3 stls), Shaq owned the night from beginning to end from an entertainment standpoint. And if we learned nothing else from the dunk contest, All-Star is as much about entertainment as it is about basketball … The game was actually close for a half before the West blew it open. As far as in-game highlights, Tony Parker‘s alley-oop to CP and CP’s two-hand dunk finish might have been the play of the game when it was still competitive, or Shaq’s dunk off a give-and-go with CP. During garbage time it was either CP’s off-glass ‘oop to Brandon Roy, or LeBron’s off-glass-to-himself two-hander. But if you’re an Orlando Magic fan, the best highlight was unquestionably when Dwight Howard stepped out to the arc and stuck a jumper with his feet on the line. We all know what’s in store for the rest of the League if Dwight develops even a semblance of range outside five feet … Otherwise, it was The Shaq Show. Shaqtus killed it with the Jabbawockeez dance during the player intros, and provided constant comedy, whether he was pretending to be a point guard, launching threes during second-half warmups, or doing chin-ups on the rim after dunks. And if you were in the arena, Shaq was always the funniest guy on the little video skits they played during down-time … Your All-Star Least Valuable Player? Joe Johnson by a mile. We love Joe Jeezy, but he took a doughnut (0 pts, 0-4 FG) and had a game-high five turnovers. Danny Granger gets the dishonor of clocking the least playing time; according to the NBA.com box score, Senor Buckets was on the court for 10:43, while Shaq was close behind him at 10:56. It seems like Shaq played way more than that, but whatever … E-mail from Dime’s Austin Burton after the game: “I just had my second near run-in with a certain NBA columnist who comes up with odd little stat equations that justify lines like, ‘Marvin Williams is the best small forward in the League,’ and ‘Chris Kaman is a Top-10 center all-time.’ Anyway, the other night I was in the media workroom at U.S. Airways and tapped dude’s shoulder to ask if he was also having problems getting on the Internet. He whipped his head around looking like he was gonna attack my trachea. Just now I was headed to the workroom and he came barreling through the hallway and almost ran me over. I can’t tell if dude is a massive coffee freak or if he’s just exhausted and needs coffee.” … Did you see Gary Payton call Kenny Smith a “switch-hitter” on TNT’s post-game show? Those two are gonna fight one day when somebody makes a joke that goes just a bit past The Line … Some non-All-Star notes from the weekend: Terry Porter‘s firing seems only like a matter of time, which we’d imagine also means Amar’e isn’t going anywhere; Greg Oden has a bone chip in his knee and is listed as day-to-day … You’ve gotta imagine David Aldridge didn’t come out of J-School as a youngster thinking, “Someday, I’ll get to work the NBA All-Star Game and seriously report about guys getting haircuts.” … We’re out like Phoenix for now …
Kobe/Shaq was a dope ending
Some dirty plays, goodluck in the 2nd half to all NBA fans. Shit feels like christmas i swear
[www.youtube.com]
am I first? this year’s ASG have the least alley oop ..period..jabbawokeez was wack but what’s with the west starters showing no emotion during introduction…at least a b-boy stance or sumthin…
average at best… Shaq made the most of prolly his last all star appearance… way to go big fella!
Shaq’s gonna be back, people are gonna be voting for him once he announces that next season would be his last. And yeah ASW felt a little bland.
STAT or Shaq will be gone before the deadline.
so you think he will beat yao next year in the voting? lmao
even you cant believe that.
and if he is in the east next year, no way he beats dwight.
you must be joking son.
ESPN.Com posted:
The (very) minor trade Detroit has agreed to with the Los Angeles Clippers — sending Alex Acker to L.A. for nothing more than a future swap of second-round picks — appealed to the Pistons for obvious reasons. They were $731,868 over the NBA’s $71.15 million luxury-tax threshold as of Sunday morning. Shedding Acker’s 2008-09 salary of $711,517 almost gets them under the tax line.
However …
The conspiracy theorists among Joe Dumars’ front-office peers around the league will inevitably surmise that the Pistons might need the extra roster spot because they’re closing in on some sort of Stoudemire deal. The combination of Rasheed Wallace’s expiring contract and young forward Amir Johnson would appear to be Detroit’s best offer — and thus not quite in Chicago’s class — but there are a couple well-connected league insiders who believe that Dumars still has hope of winning the Amare Sweepstakes.
The whole Shaq-Kobe thing is getting too obvious. First,Shaq is becoming obnoxiously complimentary of Kobe, obvious ploy to try and get back to the Lakers. Kobe is being polite and going along with it, but at this stage Kobe’s the greater player so he’s simply humoring Shaq at this point. Marketing ploy my ass…
AND, I Pray that the band-aide name (what Wade wore on his cheek) doesn’t catch on, and you see everybody wearing it. Looks stupid
All I gotta say is Big ups to D-Howard for letting Lil Nate Dunk all over him, that was sick. However ain’t nooooooo way im letting someone purposely rubb the ballz on my head. I ain’t saying but im just saying.
We were watching the game ending and arguing over whether Shaq or Kobe would take home MVP, so I guess we’re fixed too.
No mention of Lebron? Dude came out eager as a teenager, was a shame not much went right for him in the night, at least two ballsed dunks I can remember. I’m callin some 40s for LBJ in the first few games back.
chris paul got robbed
Dick Vitale can suck a dogs dick full of venerial diseases…!!!
I actually predicted a Shaq/Kobe co-MVP as the game was winding down, so it was definitely not fixed. Kobe obviously deserved it, and Shaq deserved it considering his age, rep for being done in the L, and minuscule minutes. Great game. I’m glad it wasn’t a sloppy oop-fest.
I was kinda glad to see Lebron miss some dunks in the game and not have the spotlight on him for once. It was so low-class and “hey look at me” of him to announce his participation in the ’10 dunk contest before the current one was even over. That guy could use a good dose of humility. It was cool having him as a guest commentator during the Rookie Challenge though.
And where was the class during the Olympic ring ceremony at half-time? Seemed like Kobe was the only respectful one up there.
GP called CWebb a switch hitter for changing his vote and calling the Jet the Champ in the CP v Jet dance contest… nothing more nothing less…
@ Youngfed
….what about “accidently” rubbing my balls on your head. Is that still cool???
I had to do it. haha
YOUNGFED’S BANGER OF THE DAY: Chip Tha Ripper
[www.thefader.com]
This song is crazy hot. Even though most of yall prolly don’t know who dude is check him out.
HORSE to GEICO, Superman vs Krypto-Nate, Shaq and Kobe co-MVPs… They should start calling the All-Star weekend “Sports Entertainment”.
What a let down, the players looked lazy. It’s th all star game, you’re meant to RUN.
man all night it was all LAKERS, i mean every single thing had a laker theme it seamed. all the way down to the little “lets work together” BS that cp announced. hell there was 50% lakers and the rest of the league made up the other 50%. you would think it would have the suns or the celts but the lakers?
it was absolutely a setup, they showed stern on the phone i bet he was talking to the heads of the show telling them “i want a co mvp for shaq and kobe NO MATER WHAT!
lmao and then there was mr obamas speach, TERRIBLE, and pointless. dont get me started on the selling out of our childrens future.
Granted the All-Star game wasn’t as hype as some of the past ones, but it was still ok.
Still that is what happens when you put in jump shot artist like Ray Allen and Mo instead of Vince and dudes that entertain.
Yao really should give up his spot any year after this.
I don’t even like Shaq all that much but dude was great, I enjoyed the Big Jabbawokee along with the smalls ones. I wish more players would allow themselves to laugh a little and be free and clown around like Shaq and Dwight.
No Prob. with the Co-MVP. Yea CP did awesome and he still got time to get his. Knowing CP he was just happy to be involved in leading his squad to a W.
Come on DIME who was the other dude AB almost had to knock out? We want names!
So next years Dunk Contest will now have a year worth of hype surrounding James, then add to that another year of full out marketing trying to get James to NY or wherever?
James might be the hype but Wade might be the real answer for some squads.
McCain has to hate when Obama’s name is mentioned during times when he is interviewed lol. Peace out Porter. Phoenix should have made that move earlier.
Here is to the last half of the season. Hope the injury bugs are dead. Next year 2010 All-Star game in Dallas! We gonna get ALL MAVERICKY ON EM!
Just saw these stats on ESPN…
Points in the Paint? West 96, East 58.
Glass? West 51, East 38.
Shaquille O’Neal: 17 points, 8-9 FGs in 11 minutes.
The article was pretty much asking if the whole “Shamockery” campaign was to blame for this. I mean, you had Dwight and Garnett as only your legit bigs in the east (who were both starters)…when Mo replaced Bosh. That left scenarios like Rashard Lewis guarding Shaq and the East being ridiculously undersized.
Way to cave to Bron and the Cavs, NBA. The Allstar game could have probably been a little bit more competitive if the east hadn’t been so thin up front.
Oh, gawd….don’t get him rolling, FED. Please don’t.
And man were they thin upfront..
You never know fallinup maybe they picked Mo because they wanted Shaq to win the MVP in the desert.. Rashard Lewis guarding Shaq? lol when i saw that i damn near shat myself but then i remembered it was the All-Star game..
The Tony Parker to CP3 lob was by far the craziest play lol
And Yao should definetely drop his spot next year.. He looked out of place.. and how did David West make it?? man.. they should redefine the voting process..
And im still not impressed with Lebrons game..
Yea fed I’m from cleveland I’m probably the only other person here that knos who he is
@Dime Fam
Here’s a couple of Pics for the ASG.
[www.crunktastical.net]
@fallinup
Im just messin’ with RangerJohn cause the man hates everything Obama. Im like dude just save all that bitterness don’t nobody wanna hear that ish. Obama barely been in office a month and Ranger hatin.
@RangerJohn
Be easyt bruh in 4 years the republicans will give you another lame 90 year old candidate. lmao
Is anyone listening to Mike and Mike trying to hate on Kobe for saying he doesn’t care to play with Shaq in the future? Trying to claim that he is selfish because he doesn’t want to win a title if it has to be with Shaq. I’m calling BS. I give Kobe props for the way he handled the weekend with Shaq. Remember, it was only 6 months ago that Shaq was calling him out and asking how his ass taste. Shaq can act like it’s all love, but Kobe has to harbor some ill will toward shaq after all these years. I know i would.
Hey Ranger-your boy bush and those republican fools sold out our future-Obama is going to make the changes necessary to rectify that! and its good to listen to a President who can put together 2 sentences without looking like an idiot!!
time for youngfed to look up his boys record so far, I have been about 75% right to date
Right about what he aint done nothing yet. Beat it with all propaganda and blind bitterness. 75% of the time (LMAO while ROTFLMAO while saying GTFOH)
I think Shaq got the MVP because of the entertainment factor he brought to the All-Star game. It was a weekend of festivities and he brought some fun to the event
How many of you are working on the frisbee golf course, bike trail, or butterfly garden he has in his STIMULUS
THIS WAS THE WORST ALL STAR GAME I VE EVER SEEN!
my mate said in the first quater as the west strangely tried to force shaq to get points……man i tell you the nba wants a co mvp shaq kobe……….well they wanted!!
Everything was scripted! this whole reunion shit…..i mean i really nearly choked!
the greatest joke was that the east was back by 20 points in the beginning of the third quater! I mean are U KIDDIN me! THere was no competition at ALL! ANd furthermore there were no HIGHLIGHTS at all! This was a JOKE! A JOKE!
oh and since no one is writing about it……the audience was quiet the whole game! and they even booed a bit in the end!!!!
no competition, no highlights…..guys i really wished i had turned off the tv after the entrance of shaq….cause that was dope…….but nutn else in the SCRIPTED MTV-like NBA!
I think they gave Shaq a mvp trophy. Why was Kobe and Shaq all buddy buddy for the cameras. D. Stern keeps riging shit.
I like to talk politics as much as anyone, but rangerjohn take that shit to another site. This is about hoops.
lmao @ rangerjohn calling the obama speech terrible and pointless.
your boy George W.:
“I’m telling you there’s an enemy that would like to attack America, Americans, again. There just is. That’s the reality of the world. And I wish him all the very best.” –George W. Bush, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2009
no comment
Glad I am not the only one who thought the All-Star game MVP honors were rigged. NBA touted the Shaq, Kobe and Phil playing again line all week. Then to add to the nauseaum they give Kobe and Shaq Co-MVP. I about barfed on the spot. I actually am surprised they didn’t include Phil in on the Co-MVP/Coach.
Does anyone besides the media even care about the Kobe/Shaq feud, no-feud?
Chris Paul should have at least got Co-MVP, but dude shouldn’t get too worked up, it’s All-Star weekend and is all about entertainment.
But stuff like crowning your own story line with Co-MVP’s makes me less and less interested in the NBA.
Kobe deserved it, Shaq iffy. He did have 17 points in 11 minutes, but that ain’t MVP worthy.
Ok get past the mans color and sure he can talk, no arguing there, but listen to what he says, and look at what he is doing. Get off the bush. There are some dumb shits here that think everything is bush’s fault. He is not in office, and our country was as strong as it has ever been until the democrats too over congress. There is a reason this congress has had the lowest aproval rating IN HISTORY! Even worse then bush
I liked the game Shaq was balling but I think Kobe and CP3 should’ve got the award.
Wow, when did the Dime comment board turn into a political comment board?
They all dipshits!
I told ya’ll not to get him started. Now we gotta read his nonsense all damn day.
Straight and obligatory Rush Limbaugh dick eating NONSENSE.
no ranger I think the “dumb shits” are the people who wont admit what has gone on the past 8 years(with your republican. administration)and your right its not all bush fault! it was the vp, and wolfitiz(or howerver u spell that assholes name) and breamer and rumsfeld, and gonzalez, and rice, and any other lying, stealing lawbreaking people in that adminstration.
“He is not in office, and our country was as strong as it has ever been until the democrats too over congress. There is a reason this congress has had the lowest aproval rating IN HISTORY”… Its been a month dude seriously. This isnt the spurs we are talking about having an open mind about something else isnt gonna kill you.
Vinny
So tell me again who told the USA that every person should be able to buy a house, regardless if they can afford it? Not bush, no repub!
Look at the bill Obama put forth, all but 30% pork! Look at history, NO COUNTRY has EVER spent it’s way out of recession, ask japan. Obama is taking bush’s defecit to in presidented heights. Who pays for that? You, me, nope our kids and their kids. My son has a good future, not everyones does, this spendulus does nothing but hurt us all.
How about his appointees? Never in history have 3 people turned down a presidential appointment. Even people from his own party, lmao and you guys still think he is ok because he is black and plays ball
Most of yall who been here know about every 2 to 3 months we hop off into some political ish. LOL So just comment around all that stuff.
I am feeling something that has to be done with the All-Star game as well. Honestly I am not saying it should be just totally And1, but dang I can’t recall a game where I was doing so much other stuff for lack of interest until Shaq, Kobe, LeBron, Wade, CP3, Dwight or Roy was in.
I still think And1 for halftime would be great. Much better than John Legend and Jaunez lol.
I still say take fan voting totally out for the All-star game and let them vote on 1 participant each for all the other stuff (except dunk contest). Fans can have 1 participant for skills, horse and 3 point contest.
Then for the All-Star game itself. Yes you do want the guys that deserve to be there, but it has to be a better mix of those that deserve to be there and can entertain.
Perhaps 2 ways. Actually name 40 All-Stars (20 east and 20 west). This way you don’t have as many snubs. Then of those 40 not everyone is picked to play, coaches pick an array of players that are really going to entertain. While those like Yao, West and others that really don’t have an entertaining style are still All-Stars they just don’t play.
Or out of the 40 those that really want to play (with the emphasis of entertaining) play. I think Yao would be cool to be an All-Star and not play.
Perhaps go ahead and choose your 1st team and 2nd team and 3rd and 4th team squads early and have them compete.
I don’t know and of course money is probably going to keep things the same like the B.C.S. Perhaps this was just a down year, but if they have more games like this for the All-Star game. Ratings will drop.
Actually, Rangerjohn. You’re the only one that seems to keep bringing up his “blackness”.