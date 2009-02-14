Fashionably Late

Friday was the busiest day of this All-Star Weekend; in addition to the Rookie Challenge, the Rookie and Sophomore practices, the annual NBA Tech Summit, and the League’s regularly-scheduled All-Star team media availability sessions, it seemed every other company who had a media event going on decided to have it yesterday. In other words, some of the Dime crew was up extra-early for an interview/photo op with Tony Parker, some of us were up extra-early to get up with David Stern, Chris Bosh, Steve Nash and Baron Davis for the tech summit, and all of us were going non-stop with meetings, interviews, business lunches and dinners, parties and after-parties … Last night’s main event, though, was the Rookie Challenge, which Kevin Durant turned into his personal buckets brigade. When the Sophomore team fell behind double-digits in the second half and seemed primed to be a major upset victim, KD shouldered the load and dropped 46 points (17-25 FG) on his way to setting a Rookie Challenge record and copping MVP … If the Rookies had hung onto the lead, Mike Beasley (29 pts) probably would have taken the trophy for sheer numbers alone. Forget needing to score to get his team in the game and occasionally passing when necessary; Beasley was just JACKING. Every time he got the ball he was shooting or looking to shoot. Right before the final buzzer, with the game well out of reach, B-Easy demanded the inbounds, raced upcourt and nailed a long three, smiling and pumping his fist when it went in like he’d just hit the game-winner. The funniest part was that during the Rookie/Sophomore media session, one of the first things out of Beasley’s mouth was that he didn’t care if he scored at all, as long as the Rooks won the game … All-Star Media Day was a zoo as usual. Kind of like everything else this weekend, it was scaled back a little bit — the throng of reporters surrounding Yao Ming‘s table wasn’t as massive and aggressive as in years past — but it still had that big-time feel. Shaq had probably the biggest crowd, followed closely by Kobe, even though Kobe showed up 25 minutes into the West team’s 30-minute session. And because Kobe was so late, by the time the East team arrived for their media time, the guy who was supposed to occupy the table left by Kobe, Rashard Lewis, got bumped to a little kiddie table off to the side. Remember that on Sunday when Rashard tries to cram on Kobe or drain a triple in his eye …

LeBron, D-Wade, KG, Amar’e (“What do you think of the trade rumors?”) and Iverson (“Why aren’t you scoring 25 a game?”) had decent-sized crowds; but LeBron pulled a veteran move by taking 15 of the 30 minutes to pass out gifts to his fellow East All-Stars, essentially killing time and making it so he didn’t have to answer as many questions … On the flip side, the smallest crowds belonged to David West, Danny Granger, Jameer Nelson and Mo Williams … Check out some Media Day pics HERE … Although nothing will top seeing Gheorge Muresan in the Sheraton hotel lobby and Mark Eaton in the men’s room for random sightings of this weekend, this e-mail we got from Dime’s Austin Burton at like 11:30 p.m. was odd: “I just walked past Anquan Boldin completely by himself, looking lost standing on a street corner. No entourage, not one single person with him, and no one recognized him.” … In case you missed it, there was a major NBA trade yesterday: Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks (he’s still in the NBA?) going to Toronto in exchange for Jermaine O’Neal and Jamario Moon. It’s a better deal for Miami, if nothing else because they actually have a chance to do something in the postseason and needed a big man to solidify that. Assuming he doesn’t physically break down in the second half of the season, J.O. can do a lot for them as a shot-blocker, rebounder and scorer in the post. And Moon can be a solid rotation guy, so long as he’s not a starter and doesn’t have to be in the game during crunch-time. The Raps get a great player in Marion, and cap space after the season, but for one of the softest teams in the League with a shaky locker-room dynamic already, do you really want to inherit Marion and everything that comes with him? … Oh, then there was the celebrity game. You can thank THIS GUY for making it unwatchable … We’re out like Eaton …