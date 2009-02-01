It… um… it happened again

As Kobe Bryant sat, then kneeled, then stood on the FedEx Form court rolling his eyes and shaking his head while he watched Andrew Bynum writhing in pain and clutching his knee, there are only two things we can imagine he could have been thinking. Either, “Oh no, what did I do? This is NOT good. Dammit!” or something closer to, “Wow, this kid is fragile.” In the first quarter of last night’s Lakers/Grizzlies game, Bynum threw a panic into every L.A. fan when he went down after Kobe drove baseline and fell backwards into Bynum’s right knee. So far all we know is that it’s a knee sprain, but until the MRI we don’t know how long Bynum will be out. Almost two weeks to the day of last year’s season-ending knee injury — which also happened against the Grizzlies — this is potentially an awful turn of events for the Lake Show. (Remember when Kobe punctuated a win in Memphis earlier this season with that last-second dunk, and the Grizzlies announcers swore the players wouldn’t forget it? Remember Gerald Wallace? Was this karma rearing its untimely head?) … With L.A. reeling from losing its big man, the Grizzlies were ballin’ for like two and a half quarters and seemed primed to pull off the upset before the Lakers got their act together and dominated the last quarter and a half. Kobe finished with 25 points and seven dimes, and Pau Gasol added 24 and eight boards … If Bynum is out for a significant period of time, the onus falls on Lamar Odom to step up. Just like last year, he’d most likely start at PF while Gasol slides to center. From an individual standpoint, L.O. can use this opportunity to showcase himself like he’s wanted to do all along in his contract year … We’re starting to get an idea of how Lionel Hollins wants the Grizzlies to play. Whereas Marc Iavaroni‘s system pretty much consisted of down-screens to get the ball to Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo (first guy to get open shoots it), Hollins has the team doing a lot more dribble penetration and pushing the pace. Rudy and O.J. will still get theirs — they pretty much have to if Memphis is going to beat anybody — but other guys are getting more involved now … It’s time to officially be scared of the Spurs again. In case you’d been sleeping on ’em, last Thursday’s win over their old punching bags in Phoenix seemed to awaken that extra layer of confidence in San Antonio; against the Hornets last night they were on-point in every facet of the game (except stopping Chris Paul, who dropped 38 points) and won convincingly … Tony Parker have CP all he could handle (25 pts, 7 asts). Maybe he wasn’t getting to the rack as easily as he did against Steve Nash, but TP was finishing tougher shots. Manu Ginobili (22 pts, 5 asts) made his living in the paint as well, crushing one dunk over Hilton Armstrong and dropping in finger rolls and scoop shots when he wasn’t creating looks for other guys … Question: Rudy Fernandez is in the Dunk Contest and has at times been compared to Manu, but wouldn’t you say Manu is a better in-game dunker? Rudy is better on the lobs, but Manu just bangs it on guys …

We hope whatever team Udonis Haslem is pulling for in the Super Bowl wins it today; UD has had a rough weekend so far and needs a break. On Friday he was ejected 10 minutes into Heat/Pacers for arguing with the refs, and yesterday he just got WORKED by Dirk Nowitzki. Stuck guarding Dirk 1-on-1 most of the time, all Haslem could do was try to stay in front and get his arms up, because Dirk was treating him like nothing more than a slight visible nuisance. Nowitzki hit 12-of-14 shots and finished with 30 points before sitting out most of the fourth quarter, draining jumper after jumper in Haslem’s eye … NBA TV’s Andre Aldridge must get a royalty check every time he says “Re-Dirk-ulous.” Same goes for Steve Smith and “It’s gonna be interesting.” … After Brook Lopez (24 pts, 17 rebs, 4 blks) gave the Nets the lead with 16 seconds left in Philly, the Sixers had three chances to force OT and got snuffed every time. First, Andre Miller had a look on the baseline and got swatted by Trenton Hassell. (Yeah, he’s still in the League.) Sixers ball out of bounds, and Royal Ivey got open on the inbounds and tried a corner three that Devin Harris sent packing. Finally, with 0.1 left and still with possession, Philly had time for a lob at the rim and a David Lee-style miracle, but couldn’t convert that one either. It capped a fourth quarter where Philly went 2-for-22 and blew a double-digit lead while the Nets didn’t even have Vince Carter, who’d hurt his ankle earlier … ‘Dre Miller got mixed up again. First Derrick Rose, then T-Mac, and yesterday Devin turned him into a mannequin on a right-to-left crossover leading to a clutch bucket during NJ’s comeback … We’ve talked about Tony Parker owning the Suns on here lately, and Charlie Villanueva always dropping a big number on Toronto, but how about Yao Ming dominating the Warriors? Granted, GS can’t guard anybody’s bigs, but Yao in particular gives them savage buckets. Last night he put up an easy 25 points and 11 boards in an easy win … Did you see the play where Aaron Brooks (22 pts, 9 asts) went end-to-end in about 2.5 seconds and got a plus-one layup over Ronny Turiaf? The kid hit a gear we’re not even sure Monta Ellis has. Is Brooks the fastest straight-line guy in the League? … Other big stat lines from Saturday: Al Harrington scored 31 points and David Lee had 23 and 17 boards in a win over Indiana; T.J. Ford dropped 36 points in the loss; Ben Gordon and Derrick Rose scored 26 apiece in a win over Phoenix (Rose added a NASTY tip dunk where he got as high as we’ve ever seen him get while Amare just watched); and Brandon Roy dumped 30 on the Jazz in a win, next to Deron Williams‘ 35 points in the loss … E-mail from Dime’s Pat Cassidy shortly after the Pitt/Notre Dame game: “Just watched Luke (Harangody) and DaJuan Blair try to kill each other for 40 minutes. I’m spent just from watching it. It was like Wrestlemania.” If you missed it, Luke had 27 and 11 boards, while Blair led Pitt to the win with 23 points and 22 rebounds. Blair was a BEAST. You might as well mark him down right now as one of those Jason Maxiell/Brandon Bass types in the League who will get drafted 15 spots too low and make everyone who passed him look foolish … We’re out like ‘Dre Miller’s ankles …