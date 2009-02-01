It… um… it happened again

As Kobe Bryant sat, then kneeled, then stood on the FedEx Form court rolling his eyes and shaking his head while he watched Andrew Bynum writhing in pain and clutching his knee, there are only two things we can imagine he could have been thinking. Either, “Oh no, what did I do? This is NOT good. Dammit!” or something closer to, “Wow, this kid is fragile.” In the first quarter of last night’s Lakers/Grizzlies game, Bynum threw a panic into every L.A. fan when he went down after Kobe drove baseline and fell backwards into Bynum’s right knee. So far all we know is that it’s a knee sprain, but until the MRI we don’t know how long Bynum will be out. Almost two weeks to the day of last year’s season-ending knee injury — which also happened against the Grizzlies — this is potentially an awful turn of events for the Lake Show. (Remember when Kobe punctuated a win in Memphis earlier this season with that last-second dunk, and the Grizzlies announcers swore the players wouldn’t forget it? Remember Gerald Wallace? Was this karma rearing its untimely head?) … With L.A. reeling from losing its big man, the Grizzlies were ballin’ for like two and a half quarters and seemed primed to pull off the upset before the Lakers got their act together and dominated the last quarter and a half. Kobe finished with 25 points and seven dimes, and Pau Gasol added 24 and eight boards … If Bynum is out for a significant period of time, the onus falls on Lamar Odom to step up. Just like last year, he’d most likely start at PF while Gasol slides to center. From an individual standpoint, L.O. can use this opportunity to showcase himself like he’s wanted to do all along in his contract year … We’re starting to get an idea of how Lionel Hollins wants the Grizzlies to play. Whereas Marc Iavaroni‘s system pretty much consisted of down-screens to get the ball to Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo (first guy to get open shoots it), Hollins has the team doing a lot more dribble penetration and pushing the pace. Rudy and O.J. will still get theirs — they pretty much have to if Memphis is going to beat anybody — but other guys are getting more involved now … It’s time to officially be scared of the Spurs again. In case you’d been sleeping on ’em, last Thursday’s win over their old punching bags in Phoenix seemed to awaken that extra layer of confidence in San Antonio; against the Hornets last night they were on-point in every facet of the game (except stopping Chris Paul, who dropped 38 points) and won convincingly … Tony Parker have CP all he could handle (25 pts, 7 asts). Maybe he wasn’t getting to the rack as easily as he did against Steve Nash, but TP was finishing tougher shots. Manu Ginobili (22 pts, 5 asts) made his living in the paint as well, crushing one dunk over Hilton Armstrong and dropping in finger rolls and scoop shots when he wasn’t creating looks for other guys … Question: Rudy Fernandez is in the Dunk Contest and has at times been compared to Manu, but wouldn’t you say Manu is a better in-game dunker? Rudy is better on the lobs, but Manu just bangs it on guys …
We hope whatever team Udonis Haslem is pulling for in the Super Bowl wins it today; UD has had a rough weekend so far and needs a break. On Friday he was ejected 10 minutes into Heat/Pacers for arguing with the refs, and yesterday he just got WORKED by Dirk Nowitzki. Stuck guarding Dirk 1-on-1 most of the time, all Haslem could do was try to stay in front and get his arms up, because Dirk was treating him like nothing more than a slight visible nuisance. Nowitzki hit 12-of-14 shots and finished with 30 points before sitting out most of the fourth quarter, draining jumper after jumper in Haslem’s eye … NBA TV’s Andre Aldridge must get a royalty check every time he says “Re-Dirk-ulous.” Same goes for Steve Smith and “It’s gonna be interesting.” … After Brook Lopez (24 pts, 17 rebs, 4 blks) gave the Nets the lead with 16 seconds left in Philly, the Sixers had three chances to force OT and got snuffed every time. First, Andre Miller had a look on the baseline and got swatted by Trenton Hassell. (Yeah, he’s still in the League.) Sixers ball out of bounds, and Royal Ivey got open on the inbounds and tried a corner three that Devin Harris sent packing. Finally, with 0.1 left and still with possession, Philly had time for a lob at the rim and a David Lee-style miracle, but couldn’t convert that one either. It capped a fourth quarter where Philly went 2-for-22 and blew a double-digit lead while the Nets didn’t even have Vince Carter, who’d hurt his ankle earlier … ‘Dre Miller got mixed up again. First Derrick Rose, then T-Mac, and yesterday Devin turned him into a mannequin on a right-to-left crossover leading to a clutch bucket during NJ’s comeback … We’ve talked about Tony Parker owning the Suns on here lately, and Charlie Villanueva always dropping a big number on Toronto, but how about Yao Ming dominating the Warriors? Granted, GS can’t guard anybody’s bigs, but Yao in particular gives them savage buckets. Last night he put up an easy 25 points and 11 boards in an easy win … Did you see the play where Aaron Brooks (22 pts, 9 asts) went end-to-end in about 2.5 seconds and got a plus-one layup over Ronny Turiaf? The kid hit a gear we’re not even sure Monta Ellis has. Is Brooks the fastest straight-line guy in the League? … Other big stat lines from Saturday: Al Harrington scored 31 points and David Lee had 23 and 17 boards in a win over Indiana; T.J. Ford dropped 36 points in the loss; Ben Gordon and Derrick Rose scored 26 apiece in a win over Phoenix (Rose added a NASTY tip dunk where he got as high as we’ve ever seen him get while Amare just watched); and Brandon Roy dumped 30 on the Jazz in a win, next to Deron Williams‘ 35 points in the loss … E-mail from Dime’s Pat Cassidy shortly after the Pitt/Notre Dame game: “Just watched Luke (Harangody) and DaJuan Blair try to kill each other for 40 minutes. I’m spent just from watching it. It was like Wrestlemania.” If you missed it, Luke had 27 and 11 boards, while Blair led Pitt to the win with 23 points and 22 rebounds. Blair was a BEAST. You might as well mark him down right now as one of those Jason Maxiell/Brandon Bass types in the League who will get drafted 15 spots too low and make everyone who passed him look foolish … We’re out like ‘Dre Miller’s ankles …
@Dime Fam
Who do you guys think is the best right now Mayo or Rose. Im kinda undecided.
Much as I like all the time gamers like Kobe,Bron and wade,there’s something so infinately cool about cats that stay having sublime games but can light the shyt outta you in an nanosecond.
Take Brandon Roy for a sec.He’s decent if you paying attention,content to shoot j’s if your defence is ok and pass the rock if your d is on point.But believe this..that boy will bang on you with the quickness!!And manu..can yank your soul from you if you let him.
@ yFed,that’s close the grizz isn’t a bs squad like they used to be and the bulls ain’t never really fallen off.truth be told you could yank both from their squads and get a coupla more Ls with more or less even scoring.Rose is nice,but mayo stay’s guarding big dogs all day-like a vet or something.gotta go with that.You could put 3 other bulls guarding the other teams premier player while on the griz it’d be a bigger gamble in my opinion.
BTW in glad mopedmonta is back,and dre banging on Yao was freakin’ sweet .Fluck T-mac and I’m loving Wafers development.If that kid gets a consistent J!!
All the Lakers looked so lost after Drew went down, Kobe especially. It was like he mentally checked out of the game. It was the first time, in a long time I’ve seen him do that, it was unnerving.
Good thing is though, in the post-game interviews, Drew was laughing and felt optimistic.
Hope Drew gets better ASAP and that the MRI won’t show anything as serious as last year’s.
But indeed, deja vu. You could literally see the season flash before every single Lakers’ eyes.
Oh and it’s pretty low class of DIME magazine to suggest that Bynum’s injury was due to karma, because that would insinuate that Drew’s flagrant foul on Gerald Wallace was intentional (even though it wasn’t and the kid was clearly remorseful and even went to apologize to Coach Brown) – thus Bynum DESERVED the injury?
Please, if that were the case, for every flagrant 2 foul in the league, the inflicter will receive a knee injury, so be on the look out, Kendrick Perkins is next.
It’s complete bull to even mention karma or Gerald Wallace (may he recover asap).
@PeanutButterSpread, dime just trippin.
a mavs win. yahoo.
@ Fed:
I just watched OJ last night, and boy, that kid can sure play. But there’s something about Rose that just stands out. His leadership, his poise, that X factor; it just there. So Rose for me.
Yeah I agree but I think OJ will have a brighter future.
@Post#3
Good analysis
at first bynum’s injury looked nasty, but latter he looked ok, so i hope it won’t be that bad. good thing for lakers is that mihm is healthy, which would give them few minutes of rest for pau.
if bynum misses the rest of the season:
congrats to san antonio for winning the west!!
i literally died when Bynum went down.i just hope it aint too serious maybe it’s karma,but i sure hope it aint season ending like last year.As soon as the guy makes a run,and to think it happened against the Grizzlies just like last year.maybe they should be taken out the league,lol just playing.superbowl should be great lebron vs pistons……………….not so great I think it’ll be one sided,but you never count out the pistons Stuckey has been bawling.i liked that dunk statement to KG.Stuckey was like”taunt this bitch”.After his dunks Kg likes to strutt his junk over guys,but it’s amazing how he makes a big effort to keep the guys as far away from him.lil bitch, well with or without Bynum we taking it to them on Thursday. Go Lakers
[www.youtube.com]
bad luck for bynum… karma?? maybe
manu is a way better dunker than rudy but hey lets see what the man can do in the comp.
ya boy
those are the type of players i like to watch also
Manu’sdunk over Hilton Armstrong
[www.youtube.com]
yo fed- win any money in vegas?
i think oj is as good as he’s gonna get- but i think Rose will eventually be the best pt guard(all around)in the nba! # 12-rose had another dunk in that game on a breakaway where he put it behind his neck then 2 hand slam-i didnt realize he had such serious hops!
karma? lmao
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
and i didn’t even include where he kicked ray allen in the back which was completely on purpose.
and this guy hasn’t had any injuries.
and could include a lot of other players, bowen just had enough clips…
so please stop this karma shit.
the spurs announcers-sean elliot in particular- are fucking terrible- and they had the nerve to talk about another team whining about a call-how ironic is that shit?? considering how much the spurs whine!
@Vinny
Yeah a couple stacks nothing real major. I was only there for 2 days so most of my time was spent in the suite at the MGM and in the Casino. You know I love to gamble. lol.
BTW Yeah Rose is sick he’s been out of the gym. OJ got ups too.
Damn, Bynum’s knee buckled pretty good.
Thats gotta be some sort of Mephis voodoo curse that he goes down around the same time, against the same damn team.
S’alright though. Last year it gave em Pau Gasol. This year, who do ya think they’ll get?
Chris Paul for Sasha?
Dwight Howard for Luke Walton?
hmmmmmm
@fed- im stayin at the mgm for the first week of march maddness- i like there sports book!
somewhere in his acme iron lung ala space jam, gerald wallace is high fiving his family and pointing to good like he just won a bet music award.
@youngfed, Rose easy…we’ve always known mayo could score. Not much else was expected out of him. Hes been a gunner since like 3rd grade. The question was if rose was just a superior athlete to people he played and if he could do it against pros. I mean he really doesn’t have a jumper so was he gonna blow by nba guys the way he was in college or hs? meanwhile hes done that and then some. So he gives you points,boards,assists and rebounds…mayo will for the most part give you points.
@fallin up, for reall…can the heat get one of those magical al jefferson for dorell wright(is he still even in the nba?) magic trades like the lakers got? At least can they get a firt round pic?
karma is kicking Andrew “The Collapser” Bynum in da ass right now..
@Ian, I wouldn’t say manu is a much better dunker…while rudy only catches alley opps, manu only has that one handed left dunk that people just misjudge…both are boring ass easy dunks. And rudy already has a second place finish in a spanish dunk contest under his belt lol. Gettin 2 hands over the rim is harder than one hand. Although a facial is more fun than a opp since most of the opp relises on the passes skill
Who’s more injury prone Bynum or Oden??
phoenix lost at home to???? Chicago?
those sorry-ass Suns will be lucky as hell to even grab the 8 seed
@# 19
lmao i heard the celts where considering trading KG for bynam, injured or not. then again i also heard miami was talking wade for farmar.
for real though, i didnt see that bynam injury but damn that sucks not only for the lakers but for bynam, what is going through HIS head, who cares what kobe is thinking (well bynam might be worried about whats in kobes head)
i didnt see any games last night, i was to busy watching my boy BJ penn get his ass handed to him, damn can the guy do an hour of cardio before a fight for once!!!!
good to see the spurs hanle the hornets. i read the recap and the hornets complained about every single call. a bunch of techs (like the suns game). i think the spurs did exactly what they wanted to do, they let cp do what he wanted on the scoring end, but didnt let anyone else get involved, CP3 with what 4 assists? is that a season low? let him go for 50-60 but dont let anyone else get involved, he cant win by himself. like what the spurs did to the suns with amare, last year….. and the year before…. oh and 3 years before that….. and 3 more years before that….. anymore? hmmm lmao.
bron42
rudy has a second place in teh spanish dunk contest? mnanu was a euro league dunk CHAMPION!
@ranger, ya, but who was he dunkin against? exactly…. lol Euro league isn’t really known for their athletes. Doesn’t matter, neither would finish out of last place ina nba dunk contest or evne a city slam one lol
and why did dime give any credit to manus one handed that based COMPLETELY on terrible help defense by armstrong….why he jumped I have no idea. He wasn’t even in the paint yet by the time manu was at the rim. thought stuff like that was reserved for yao..but anyone, why mention manus dunk and completely ignore grant hill teabagging joakim noah. OFF 2 FEET…
and time out, did i see rangerjohn just talk about someone ELSE complaining about the calls? captain “the spurs lost cuz the refs sucked” anytime they lose? lol and ya penn got handled..but it was saint pierre, what did you expect. hes like jean claude lol
wow, i always thought you guys at dime were a little immature to do the job that you do, but to say that what happened to andrew was karma, is just ridiculous and mean spirited.
WOW
I didnt get to see any games either. Sad to hear about Bynum when I read it this morning. Hope its not too bad. The St Pierre/Penn fight was boring. I like Penn but he always seems to tire easily. The best part was seeing Thiago Silva get knocked out.
yes kobe felt extremely guilty, [www.ocregister.com]
and no he was not faking it, if you saw that game, kobe was not kobe, which was so weird to watch, almost like he gave up, and that’s not kobe.
bron,
3 yrs ago manu could dunk with anyone. right now he doesnt have the lift and i think that was the whole reason it was posted, manu is FINALLY getting closer to 100%, (more like 85-90% imo)
as for the fouls, i am not on the team, i can complain about calls all day long but the players and coaches are not supposed to. the spurs NEVER complane to the media about refs. they complane to the refs about calls (like anyone else) but not to teh media.
the funny thing, we all call GSP georges st van dam. the thing is if bj would work on cardio he would at least make it a fight, if not win. he can beat gsp if he would come in shape, problem is he walks around at 170 so if he does cardio much he loses weight, he would not have made it out of the 1st round if he had lost weight. this is why he is so tough at 155, he does a ton of cardio to get to that weight. he gassed out before 1 minute in teh 2nd.
Really, Kobe rolled his eyes while his teammate was in pain?
He was probably thinking “Why didn’t they ship his fragile ass out?”
To all of you bitching about the karma JOKE, GROW THE FUCK UP. It was obviously a joke. There’s no such thing as ghosts, God, or karma. It’s all just coincidence and luck. Stop the bullshit, fake outrage. It’s called a joke…
man celt, are you athiest? no god? i mean damn i dont go to church every sunday or anything but no god?
imo karma is a factor in life, not inthis case but it is a factor in life. where would we be without a god of some sort, and ghosts? well i MIGHT agree
@rangerjohn, Jump with anyone? the homerism is at a new level lol NEVER in his whole career, would anyone consider manu and elite athlete or dunker. Youtube any flashy manu dunk in nba history and chances are its a one handed lefty down the middle on someone. being able to dunk and being a good dunker are 2 completely different things. Just like dunking on someone doesn’t make you a good dunker since thats more about timing. (unless you clear them vince carter style)Manu has had some poster dunks but he was never gonna be confused with elite nba dunkers. Hell i don’t even kno if hes even on a young bob suras level
@rlf, so did you order your balls in the mail or just give up on the whole idea of having any…mean spirited? what are you a 2nd grade teacher? Dude levels someone and then gets hurt a few games. I’m sure even andrew thought for a second “wow this might be karma” and who cares either way, its not like dime said they hope his career is ended lol mean spirited? whats your next post gonna say “stupid is a mean word”?
THIS JUST IN, Celts can said those no god or santa…sit back and wait for the hate lol
@ranger, um hello if there are no ghost, who stared in the hit movie casper? duh….no ghost, silly spurs fan
(and before someone jumps on my case, notice this is a joke lol)
As far as the karma goes, it should be pointed out that Gerald Wallace is the one who rolled into Gilbert Arenas’ knee which caused all of his trouble. As far as Bynum, history is working against the kid. Centers who have a knee injury early in their career generally do not play without chronic injuries afterward. In fact I can’t think of a single center who hurt himself early on, knee or leg injury, and was able to play injury free afterward. Bowie, Yao, Sampson, etc… It doesn’t mean that Bynum will have an injury plagued career, I really hope not, but history doesn’t look good for him or Oden.
bron,
being a good ingame dunker doesnt translate into dunk contest dunks either.
has anyone seen him in a dunk contest, the blind hate tells you he cant, but his resume says he HAS.
and CASPER? you could have come up with a better ghost movie then that right? hmmm like say the movie GHOST lmao.
Yeah,thats fucked up for Bynum.How about it might be karma for LA fans talking shit about Oden everyday when they center get hurt just as much.@Fed-D-Rose.Mayo the shit but Rose got better than CP3 upside.And somebody said they never seen Kob give up before-check last year finals game 6,that Suns series a couple years back game 7,that regular season game he took 1 shot,that Detroit finals-game 5.He does it everytime he feels he cant win or to prove a point.He just so good it gets looked over.
I only saw Manu do one dunk in my life.I wouldnt exactly call him a great dunker.Anybody who can dunk can bang on somebody,you just gotta catch them.I seen CP3 bang on Dwight before too.
did anyone see the MAN kiss BJ on his way to the cage? we thought itwas a woman until he turned around and have facial hair and a big nasty tattoo on his arm.
at least Bynum got paid first
@ranger, dwade is a ingame dunker and manu isn’t on his level…rudy gay is a ingame dunker and manu isn’t on his level. Manus ingame dunks (or one type of dunk) only get hype because its usually down the middle on some no name center who shifts over late. even in his prime manu wasn’t coming down windmilling or anything like that and thats not even a hard dunk. Manu catches people sleeping when he dunks. KJ dunked on dream, was he suddenly a ingame dunker? And his euro league contests means lil cuz I have yet to see one of their contests be anything special. Like i said, rudy came in second in the spanish league dunk contest and yet if you go to nba.com and watch his you kno “why i got into the dunk contest” high light tape they made, its literally the same 3 alley opps over and over..same if u made a highlight tape of manus ingame dunk history.. same dunk, down the middle, with a bad bigman steppinin…(diop,armstrong, etc..) Trevor outlaw is 10x times a better dunker than manu.
p.s: are you saying your a patrick swayze fan if casper doesn’t cut it? lol I’m more of a “6th man” kinda guy when it comes to ghost lol
trevor ariza and travis outlaw*
Inever said anything about santa, I still want that pony… Haha
@rangerjohn
BJ got beat down because Pierre is better then BJ. All BJ fans blame his cardio, but the reality is that he isn’t anywhere as good as he promotes himself. On the other Pierre under-sells himself despite running the most advance training camp in the biz
That’s what you get for playing dirty, boy. Karma’s a bitch ain’t it son?
Bynum’s injury was poetry in motion