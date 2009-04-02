Bobcats run the NBA gauntlet; Ray Allen plays Ric Flair

The Bobcats almost pulled off the NBA version of running a gauntlet of the original Four Horsemen: beating the Lakers and Celtics on consecutive nights. After shutting down L.A. on Tuesday, the ‘Cats went to Boston last night and had the Celtics on the ropes multiple times, but couldn’t seal the deal and lost in double-overtime. Charlotte was up eight with two minutes left in regulation when Paul Pierce hit a jumper, Rajon Rondo got a layup, Eddie House hit a long two-pointer (Eddie’s foot was on the line; you know he only takes twos on accident), and Rondo tied it up after drawing a questionable foul on Raja Bell that easily could have been a charge, but Tommy Heinsohn said it was a foul, so it must have been a foul … Charlotte was up three with 19 seconds left in the first OT, but let Ray Allen (22 pts, 5 threes) get open for the game-tying triple. The Bobcats led again with 10 seconds to go in the second OT, but Pierce drove and kicked to a (inexplicably) wide-open Ray in the corner, who dropped another three for the game-winner … Pierce (32 pts) almost caused a Carlos Boozer/Joel Przybilla incident when he scored under the basket in the second OT, and as he caught the ball coming through the net and went to put it down on the baseline, realized Gerald Wallace (20 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stls) was laying on his back in that same spot. Pierce stopped himself from dropping the ball on Crash, which could have been taken the wrong way and unleashed an Alabama ass-whuppin’ … While the Bobcats took a big hit to their playoff hopes, their counterpart in the West, the Suns, gutted out a postseason-worthy win against the Rockets last night that involved a fourth-quarter rally, some solid (albeit wildly overrated by ESPN’s Jon Barry) defense down the stretch, and Steve Nash taking over … Down seven in the fourth quarter, Phoenix went on a 15-0 run to take the lead for good. Along the way Nash (25 pts, 17 asts) was destroying Aaron Brooks on simple pick-and-roll jumpers and pull-up threes, some get-back from when Brooks gave him 30 and a game-winner a couple weeks ago … But just when you thought it was over, the Suns botched some opportunities to deliver the dagger, and Ron Artest kept jacking to get the Rockets within two with 21 seconds left — when they finally figured out it made sense to double Nash on the inbounds and force guys like Matt Barnes to handle the ball — but Phoenix made its free throws and the Rockets got denied on some critical possessions in the final seconds … Hoping and praying for a Mavs loss, the Suns didn’t get enough help from D-Wade. Miami was down two with 1.3 seconds left when Wade (23 pts, 9-20 FG) took the inbounds in the corner, but Jason Kidd harassed him enough to prevent Wade from getting the shot off in time. And then the Mavs fans reacted like it was revenge for the ’07 Finals or something …

Clippers announcer Mike Smith was JOCKING Chris Paul to the point where it became uncomfortable; it was like watching Taylor the Gold-Digger from VH1’s “Tough Love” locked in a room of NBA All-Stars. Before the game Smith called Paul, “The best point guard since Magic Johnson,” and after CP made a simple transition layup in the first quarter, Smith gushed, “Is there anything he can’t do?” A few minutes later, Smith said, “When it comes to the postseason, [Paul] can win you a series.” Look, we like CP as much as anyone, but he’s only won ONE playoff series in his entire career; let’s not go putting him up there in the Duncan/Wade playoff killer category yet. And about the “best PG since Magic” talk, did everyone just forget that Isiah Thomas and John Stockton existed? … By the time CP was done putting up 30 points, 14 dimes and six steals in the Hornets win, Smith had sent in his application to live in the crawl space at CP’s house … Funniest moment of the night: Fred “YouTube Me” Jones missed a tough breakaway layup, and Chris Kaman got hung on the rim when he got five inches off the ground trying for a one-hand follow dunk. But that wasn’t the end. Kaman got the ball back and missed a reverse layup right under the rim, then got it back and missed AGAIN from point-blank range. And the next time down the floor, Kaman bobbled a pass out of bounds … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Chris Bosh had 24 points, 12 boards and three blocks in a win at Orlando; Devin Harris put up 19 points, 11 assists and four steals in a win over Detroit; Caron Butler scored 31 in a loss at Memphis (Gilbert Arenas DNP); and Kobe dropped 30 in a win at Milwaukee, while Ramon Sessions posted a triple-double (16 pts, 10 rebs, 16 asts) in the loss … And then there was Kings/Warriors. Monta Ellis had 42 points, nine boards and nine assists in the overtime win, but the real story was Kevin Martin. He had 50 points on ELEVEN field goals, going 11-for-22 from the field and 23-for-26 at the stripe. K-Mart had 19 in the first quarter, and late in the quarter the Warriors announcers both realized what he was doing and were amazed. “It’s quiet,” one of them said about K-Mart’s buckets … The McDonald’s High School All-American Game went down in Miami last night. In a close and competitive game, at the end it came down to Xavier Henry and Lance Stephenson going head-to-head. With about 1:30 left, Xavier (14 pts) stuck an NBA three in Lance’s eye to give the West a one-point lead, then Lance (12 pts, 6 asts) called for a clear-out on Xavier and drove past him to set DeMarcus Cousins up for free throws. Cousins bricked them both — see, he’s perfect for John Calipari — but Lance came back and hit Derrick Favors (19 pts, 8 rebs, MVP) with an alley-oop from damn near half-court for the go-ahead bucket. After Tommy Mason-Griffin missed a hurried three on the other end, Lance then dimed Favors with another long-distance pass for a dunk to put the East ahead by three. On the last chance for the West, 7-foot Mason Plumlee decided to take the potential game-tying three, holding the ball for several seconds and throwing up a wild brick at the buzzer, all while Michael Snaer — only one of the best shooters in the country — stood right next to him wide-open calling for the ball. Ah, kids … We’re out like Kaman’s game …