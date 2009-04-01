Underdogs step up, take down Lakers and Spurs

In the Andrew Bynum Karma Bowl, Gerald Wallace got his get-back on the Lakers (if not on Bynum himself), putting up 21 points, 13 boards and five blocks to lead the Bobcats to their sixth win over L.A. in the last seven meetings. Crash caught one dunk on Lamar Odom that even got Mike out of his seat … For the Lakers, they’re probably not as worried about the ‘Cats having their number for whatever reason, but more about the fact that they’ve now dropped two games in a row, both by double-digits and where they averaged 80 points a night. Pau Gasol has been getting the ball more often like he wanted, and Kobe is still Kobe, but they’re getting NOTHING from the bench. And on that note, Adam Morrison clocked a DNP-CD in his return to Charlotte, pretty much summing up his impact on the franchise that drafted him … The Spurs apparently have their own version of the Bobcats, and it’s the Thunder. The last two matchups have gone OKC’s way, including last night when Kevin Durant dropped 31 points to knock the Spurs out of the No. 2 seed in the West behind Denver … Everything about the last sequence was so un-Spurs-like. Trailing by one with about 15 seconds left, Tim Duncan (21 pts, 12 rebs) swatted Jeff Green, but nobody called timeout to set anything up. What followed was a sloppy, chaotic possession where the Spurs almost turned it over and wound up with Mike Finley tossing up a J at the buzzer that bricked … Vlade Divac had his #21 retired in Sacramento during Kings/Hornets, and the team almost gave him a win to cap it. Francisco Garcia hit a jumper and a three in the last two minutes to tie it up, then chased down Chris Paul (15 pts, 15 asts) on the break and smacked his layup with 30 seconds left to keep it tied. But after Beno Udrih gave Sac the lead with a pull-up jumper — yes, Kenny Natt gave Beno the green light — ‘Cisco let Rasual Butler get wide open to drop the game-winning trey at the buzzer. And even worse, Garcia was yelling at everybody else like it was their fault … Chris Webber and Doug Christie were among the ex-Kings in attendance for Divac’s ceremony, and Lil Wayne was there, too. Not specifically to watch Divac; Wayne was in town for a concert. Surprisingly, Shaq didn’t show up … Minnesota’s announcer after Dirk dropped a fadeaway during his 23-point, 12-board effort in a Mavs win: “There’s a sound when his shot goes in,” he said, comparing it to when a home-run hitter gets ahold of a pitch. “It’s demoralizing.” … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Josh Smith scored 33 in a loss to Philly; Danny Granger dropped 31 points in a win over Chicago; LeBron posted 25 points, 12 boards and three steals in a win over Detroit; and Carmelo scored 29 in the win over New York that clinched Denver’s playoff spot … As far as standings and seedings, Blazers/Jazz was the biggest game of the night — until Brandon Roy (25 pts, 11 asts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (26 pts) turned into a rout real quick. Portland was up double-digits four minutes into the game, and whatever hopes Utah did have of making a comeback were done when Carlos Boozer got ejected. Booz and Joel Przybilla got into it after Prz took a charge and Booz kinda/sorta “threw” the ball at him. (Before that, Boozer had scored 20 points in 24 minutes.) It wasn’t that bad on either side; even Blazers’ announcer Mike Rice, one of the biggest homers in the League, thought Boozer got a raw deal … Rice after Travis Outlaw ended up iso’d on Kyle Kover: “Oh, I like this.” Outlaw had to be thinking the same thing … At halftime, one of the Blazers studio guys said about a Greg Oden block, “That’s more than taking out the trash, that’s bringing home the garbage.” What? The same guy also referred to B-Roy as “Your Completeness” … Did you know Paul Millsap leads the NBA in fouls? Is that a sign of over-anxious defense, old-school physical defense, or just bad defense? … We’re out like Korver’s D …