Waxing of the Bulls

At the beginning of Bulls/Blazers we got a look at the home team’s intro video — a CGI “Running of the Bulls” through downtown Chicago that ends with them smashing through a Blazers-logo’d bus in front of the Jordan statue — before the player intros, backed by a remixed version of the Alan Parsons Project joint that MJ made famous. Along with fireworks and a high-profile opponent on the schedule, everyone in the building seemed pretty pumped; until the camera cut to Tyrus Thomas looking like he was waiting in line at the post office. He really couldn’t have been more disinterested … Before tip, the Bulls announcers said the game plan was to shut down Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge. Chicago did that — holding B-Roy to 11 points and LA to eight — but they didn’t have an answer for Travis Outlaw (33 pts) or Greg Oden (17 pts, 13 rebs). Outlaw brought out his awkward leaners and weird running hook/layups, while Oden just beasted Drew Gooden and Joakim Noah … Kirk Hinrich made his return to action, about a month earlier than expected. He looked like he hadn’t shaved in a month … Sign in the crowd: “Tucson Sucks.” Was that directed at Jerryd Bayless? … Dealing with injuries left and right, the Jazz just keep finding ways to win. Paul Millsap (knee) missed last night’s game against the Pacers, but Mehmet Okur got enough buckets for him and Millsap. Memo — a.k.a. “The Money Man” according to the Jazz announcers — scored 26 in the first half and finished with 43 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3PA, 14-15 FT). Each of Indy’s three-headed center monster got an eyeful from Memo: An overwhelmed Roy Hibbert took a quick seat due to foul trouble, Rasho Nesterovic wouldn’t/couldn’t run out at Okur on the perimeter or stay in front of him off the dribble, and while Memo had a slightly tougher time against Jeff Foster, it wasn’t that much tougher. In one stretch the Jazz ran the same play about 4-5 times in a row, with Deron Williams driving down the middle and Memo curling to that spot on the left wing he loves, and Memo ended up wide open every time for a jumper. When he really had it going, the net wasn’t even moving as his bombs dropped through … Danny Granger (30 pts) and Mike Dunleavy Jr. (20 pts) kept the Pacers close, but AK-47 and Deron made too many clutch plays, from Kirilenko’s timely tip-ins to Deron’s 30-footer to beat the shot clock with 1:25 left that was the dagger … When the Jazz broadcast goes to a commercial, they’ll show a replay followed by a dramatic black-and-white photo of the guy who just made the play. AK-47’s picture looks like a wax sculpture of a 60-year-old version of himself …
The Raptors played the Celtics tougher in Boston last night than they did in their own building on Sunday, but still came out on the losing end. Andrea Bargnani hit a three with one second left to force OT, but not before Doc Rivers drew up a great play that gave everyone a Vince Carter flashback; think VC's reverse 'oop that beat the Raps earlier this year, but switch Vince with Rajon Rondo. The lob was there, but Rondo couldn't quite handle it … And in overtime, Paul Pierce took over. We'd seen this movie before — whether it's Anthony Parker or Jason Kapono or whoever, Toronto doesn't have anybody who can stop The Truth. Supposedly questionable following Sunday's knee injury, Pierce dumped 39 on the Raps … Does it even count if a 6-10/6-11 dude dunks on Big Baby? For starters he's short for the position, and he can't jump. Either way, Chris Bosh got Baby pretty good, taking him baseline and throwing a reverse on his dome … Big stat lines from Monday's schedule: Brook Lopez put up 31 points and 13 boards in New Jersey's OT win over the Thunder; Michael Redd scored 29 in a win over the Wizards; and Nick Young scored 30 in the loss … What's gotten into Tim Thomas? For the last couple games he's been playing like he actually cares, including last night's effort in New Orleans. Thomas scored all nine of his points off the bench during a stretch covering the end of the first quarter and some of the second, when the Knicks took a lead they would never give up … In the final minute, N.O. was rallying when Chris Paul took about five steps on a drive-and-kick to Rasual Butler (no call), who buried a triple to cut New York's lead to three. On the next possession, though, Al Harrington (20 pts, 10 rebs) knocked down a dagger three …
Toronto is by far the softest team in the league. If there needs to be a clutch defensive rebound, even off the foul shot, they will NOT get it. If there is a do or die stop required, they will do something like leave Paul Pierce of all people with no one closer than 15 feet. Just brutal. Only bright spot from that game is, as the Boston announcers were calling him “Rooko Ooootich”. He was blowing by Ragin “Boner” Rondo like he wasn’t there. The announcers even asked “who is this kid? Where’d he come from?!?!”. He popped 9 points in OT and pretty much took over…that is probably why Raps lost though.
I was at the bulls game last night… Noah is out the door. the fans have lost hope in the kid. he made silly turnovers and was horrible on both ends. the booes came everytime he checked in, or did anything for that matter… all u here is “get em outta here!” … shame
Except we all wouldn’t be here without Europeans drey…. Don’t hate on dude, cause that’s where us “Americans” mostly come from one way or another
And he’s one of the funnier posts on this site
That Eddy Curry story just dosen’t sound right. That cat is out to get money.
Brook Lopez is looking like the steal of the 2008 draft. He would have really helped Al Jefferson in ‘Sota and is doing a lot to convince LeBron to move to Brooklyn.
looks like dime was paying attention to my new years resolution suggestion of more info for the stat junkies
Houston Up!
I straight up gotta give congrats to the Jazz. As much as I don’t like them, they are getting busy without major pieces and doing it consistently.
I think that is one of the things that gets me about Sloan and his system. Course many say he hasn’t had the players or it’s because who they faced.
Still I say if he would just tweak that system come playoff time a little, it’s no tellin what they could do.
Anyway turns out T-Mac is out 2 weeks in shockin news. Right during a three game stretch where he will be needed. Well he will be needed if he is the 20 something point T-Mac but that 4 point T can sit down.
Rockets will get the Lakers tonight though. You heard it hear first …and probably last lol.
Okur’s stat line was just crazy.
You are wrong about euros passing. The best passing big man in history is Sabonias, and players like Calderon are amazing passers.
Major problem with euro players is that you are either a defensive or offensive specialist. There are very few euro players who are good at both (in the nba, international game is different). Euro players play more of a team game, where individual dominance isn’t as required as it is in the american game.
You can say there aren’t any euro Lebron or Kobes…but there aren’t any other players even in the states that are another version of Lebron or Kobe. Both those players are one of a kind players, it ain’t a region thing. Lebron and Kobe are looking like they will be once in a generation type players.
…….THANKS FOR GIVING THE FAITHFUL READERS THE CHANCE TO WIN THE XBOX 360 AND EA SPORTS GAME PACK DIME!! TOO BAD I’M NOT ELIGIBLE SINCE I AM NOT A RESIDENT OF THE USA. BUT I APPRECIATE YOU PUTTING A WHOLE BUNCH OF US IN OUR PLACE. how about a promo just for international readers and subscribers? “win a lucky US penny!”
You guys seen any of Ricky Rubio yet? The kid is legit to the bone. I think he’s gonna be somethin’ special.
Eddy Curry apparently told that person “you smell nice. Whatcha wearin’? Is that bucket-o-chicken? That’s Hot!!”
Interested in a free Xbox 360 and an EA Sports game pack? All you have to do is tell us your favorite 15 current NBA players, be at least 13 and live in the US. There, now everybody knows the rules…..nice
Gee, you ain’t gettin us tonight, unless kobe has no interest cuz TMac ain’t there to put it on
One more time, I’m takin Bargnani off the tradin block if I’m the Raps cuz that dude is startin to sizzle, Josh Howard ain’t enough anymore
isnt it funny how pierce has a huge game when hes supposedly injured..did they wheel him out in the pre game announcements or was he carried by his teammates? a few of these players deserve oscars..pierce is def one of them..
Pierce is knock..
Thats what we would label him on my block..
On the subject of non american players who apparently are not capable of being superstars…Tony Parker anyone? Steve Nash? Calderon? Dirk? Yao? Kirilenko? Hedo? Bargnani? Mutumbo?
Some of the best PGs and Big Men in the NBA are not american and if you want to get picky, Kobe has Italian citizenship…maybe he’ll play for the squadra azzurra in the next olympics…
memo was on fire, nuther pf goes down in jerry system, another guy has to start , another guy gets a 20-10 game. no booz, no sap, no problem
why stop there? guys like ewing weren’t born in america either, nor was (h)akeem, and plenty of other guys. detlef was representing the father land long before dirk started whining about calls.
but hey, who are we to call drey out on xenophobia . . . freedom means he’s allowed to be mean to other people. god bless america.
*kobeef, your stretchin it with some of those people…first u name a bunch of one dimensonal guys, and 80% of ur list aren’t even legit superstars…AK? known more for his meltdowns and fantasy stuff..please, Hedo? please, Bargnani? Calderon? superstars? then you have nash who was a system product for about 3 years and has come back down to earth. Dirk who is famous for bein a tall shooter who chokes on the line and mutumbo isn’t european (which is who hes yellin at) and went to college in the usa. Parker is the only legit superstar on that list and he might even be questionable had he not gone to the spurs (you seriously listed calderon and not the great spanish hope manu? your slippin lol)
I do agree jurg is annoyin though…The borat shit is old,and if he really does talk like that…wow. Its like a bad mad tv skit. but hell, alot of people on the site are annoying which is what makes this junk fun.
*fallin up, i really dont see rubio doing much. just a odd vibe. I see him bein more like that roko kid off that raptors than i do him bein the next steve nash..maybe its the level of come hes playin, who knows (alot of international offesnive stat are bloated)..I think he’d be alil above average in college.
amar, just like ko, u named alot of guys who at least went to college in the usa and none of them are european outside of detlef who was a white sam perkins lol
did you watch detlef play before he was on the sonics? he was a pretty good defender and slasher, not just a spot up three point shooter like peja. i think you may just link all euro’s together in your mind and make up shit.
rik smits went to mairst (sp?), but he’s still a euro who’s hit game winners in the playoffs. he sucked on defense, but he’s basically the opposite of greg oden (who sucks on offense).
but the whole USA vs. the world is old now. why do natural born americans have to be so isolationist right now? especially about a sport that was invented by a canadian . . . let the best players in the world play in the NBA, and if you can ball, you should get PT. stop making it all political ‘n shit. who cares if you’re born in mongolia, if you can play better defense than jarron collins, you should get a shot.
dude i was was jokin at detlef, I’ve done his adidas camp, hes legit. Rik smits was a bitch though, he was more a dutch yao then a bizarro greg oden.
and come on man, its never gonna be “fair is fair” there will always be the bo outlaws, sean marks, paul shirley, jarron collins guys who don’t really belong in the L but are “good locker room guys” and don’t rock the boat. And this whole debate, today at least, started over jurg, not euro ballers in general.
The funny thing i have is all you guys saying about all these great Euro’s coming into the league, and talking about guys who havent even got to the league? Rubio? shit he could be the next Rocko Ukic, or Vassilious Spanulis? You talk about superstars and mention tony ParkeR? jump on the back of a great fundementally sound big man like Tim Duncan… yep, hes a superstar.
Great passing big men? name me one good big man from Euro, they break down so much… How many Darko’s have to come into the league, overhyped, overdrafted and become duds… seriously, they are taking jobs away from us Americans… taking jobs from our people… its not right.
