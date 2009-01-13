Waxing of the Bulls

At the beginning of Bulls/Blazers we got a look at the home team’s intro video — a CGI “Running of the Bulls” through downtown Chicago that ends with them smashing through a Blazers-logo’d bus in front of the Jordan statue — before the player intros, backed by a remixed version of the Alan Parsons Project joint that MJ made famous. Along with fireworks and a high-profile opponent on the schedule, everyone in the building seemed pretty pumped; until the camera cut to Tyrus Thomas looking like he was waiting in line at the post office. He really couldn’t have been more disinterested … Before tip, the Bulls announcers said the game plan was to shut down Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge. Chicago did that — holding B-Roy to 11 points and LA to eight — but they didn’t have an answer for Travis Outlaw (33 pts) or Greg Oden (17 pts, 13 rebs). Outlaw brought out his awkward leaners and weird running hook/layups, while Oden just beasted Drew Gooden and Joakim Noah … Kirk Hinrich made his return to action, about a month earlier than expected. He looked like he hadn’t shaved in a month … Sign in the crowd: “Tucson Sucks.” Was that directed at Jerryd Bayless? … Dealing with injuries left and right, the Jazz just keep finding ways to win. Paul Millsap (knee) missed last night’s game against the Pacers, but Mehmet Okur got enough buckets for him and Millsap. Memo — a.k.a. “The Money Man” according to the Jazz announcers — scored 26 in the first half and finished with 43 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3PA, 14-15 FT). Each of Indy’s three-headed center monster got an eyeful from Memo: An overwhelmed Roy Hibbert took a quick seat due to foul trouble, Rasho Nesterovic wouldn’t/couldn’t run out at Okur on the perimeter or stay in front of him off the dribble, and while Memo had a slightly tougher time against Jeff Foster, it wasn’t that much tougher. In one stretch the Jazz ran the same play about 4-5 times in a row, with Deron Williams driving down the middle and Memo curling to that spot on the left wing he loves, and Memo ended up wide open every time for a jumper. When he really had it going, the net wasn’t even moving as his bombs dropped through … Danny Granger (30 pts) and Mike Dunleavy Jr. (20 pts) kept the Pacers close, but AK-47 and Deron made too many clutch plays, from Kirilenko’s timely tip-ins to Deron’s 30-footer to beat the shot clock with 1:25 left that was the dagger … When the Jazz broadcast goes to a commercial, they’ll show a replay followed by a dramatic black-and-white photo of the guy who just made the play. AK-47’s picture looks like a wax sculpture of a 60-year-old version of himself …

The Raptors played the Celtics tougher in Boston last night than they did in their own building on Sunday, but still came out on the losing end. Andrea Bargnani hit a three with one second left to force OT, but not before Doc Rivers drew up a great play that gave everyone a Vince Carter flashback; think VC’s reverse ‘oop that beat the Raps earlier this year, but switch Vince with Rajon Rondo. The lob was there, but Rondo couldn’t quite handle it … And in overtime, Paul Pierce took over. We’d seen this movie before — whether it’s Anthony Parker or Jason Kapono or whoever, Toronto doesn’t have anybody who can stop The Truth. Supposedly questionable following Sunday’s knee injury, Pierce dumped 39 on the Raps … Does it even count if a 6-10/6-11 dude dunks on Big Baby? For starters he’s short for the position, and he can’t jump. Either way, Chris Bosh got Baby pretty good, taking him baseline and throwing a reverse on his dome … Big stat lines from Monday’s schedule: Brook Lopez put up 31 points and 13 boards in New Jersey’s OT win over the Thunder; Michael Redd scored 29 in a win over the Wizards; and Nick Young scored 30 in the loss … What’s gotten into Tim Thomas? For the last couple games he’s been playing like he actually cares, including last night’s effort in New Orleans. Thomas scored all nine of his points off the bench during a stretch covering the end of the first quarter and some of the second, when the Knicks took a lead they would never give up … In the final minute, N.O. was rallying when Chris Paul took about five steps on a drive-and-kick to Rasual Butler (no call), who buried a triple to cut New York’s lead to three. On the next possession, though, Al Harrington (20 pts, 10 rebs) knocked down a dagger three … Interested in a free Xbox 360 and an EA Sports game pack? All you have to do is tell us your favorite 15 current NBA players. E-mail your top 15 players (in order) to top15@dimemag.com and enter to win. Official rules can be seen at www.dimemag.com/rules.html … We’re out like Tucson …