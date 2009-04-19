D-Rose downs defending champs

It’s all cyclical, really. A few years ago when Shaq was on top of the NBA world, he christened Paul Pierce with the nickname that’s stuck ever since. Now with Pierce sitting on top (reigning Finals MVP and all), he could/should have told the world yesterday: Derrick Rose is the muthaf***in’ TRUTH. Hopefully you woke up early and watched the kid, otherwise you missed a hell of a show. In his playoff debut, on the road against the defending champs, D-Rose put up 36 points (12-19 FG, 12-12 FT) and 11 assists, leading the Bulls to an overtime win and a 1-0 series lead … Rose’s back-and-forth with Rajon Rondo (29 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) was the story of the game. One sequence summed it up late in the first quarter, when Rondo sprinted past Rose for a layup, then Rose took the inbounds and went Speedy Gonzalez right back at him for a layup of his own. The whole exchange took a total of nine seconds … Remember how bad Ray Allen was in the first two rounds or so of last year’s playoffs? It got to the point where people were saying he should retire ASAP. Well, yesterday he looked worse, going 1-for-12 (4 pts) and bricking all six of his threes. He even missed a dunk … It was nip/tuck in the second half. Rose did Rondo dirty on a crossover in the lane and laid it up to put Chicago ahead with 30 seconds left in the fourth, then Rondo — the smallest guy on the court — rebounded a Ray miss and scored over Joakim Noah (11 pts, 17 rebs, 3 blks) to get the lead back. After Rose hit two free throws, Pierce had a look at a game-winning jumper before Noah just clobbered him. Forget an NBA playoff game; that would have been a foul up at 155th Street. So with 2.6 seconds left, Pierce went to the line, tied it, then missed his second FT that could have won it … Late in overtime, tied up after a Pierce (23 pts) jumper, what’s the LAST play you think the Bulls would score on? If you said, “Tyrus Thomas taking a long jumper with a hand in his face and plenty of time on the shot clock,” that’d be a great call. And yet that’s exactly how they scored, with Tyrus looking like Peja for a sec. Of course he took a similarly ill-advised shot one possession later and bricked, giving Boston a chance to win it, but Ray missed at the buzzer … We said going into Blazers/Rockets that Aaron Brooks would be a big X-factor, but who knew he’d be almost flawless? Brooks went for 27 points and seven assists in the most surprising blowout of the day, a 108-81 Houston win. Somehow LaMarcus Aldridge kept ending up on the wrong side of Brooks’ highlights. Just before halftime, Brooks left skid marks on the court going end-to-end, blowing past Nic Batum going to the rack and floating a high banker over LMA to beat the buzzer. In the third quarter, LMA was guarding Brooks on an island up top, and got a nice crossover/step-back jumper for his troubles …

Portland had nothing for Yao, who hit all of his shots (9-9 FG, 6-6 FT) and scored all of his 24 points in the first half. Joel Przybilla and Greg Oden were getting worked like the pole at The Player’s Club … Saturday’s other blowout was anything but a surprise. LeBron had an easy 38 points, eight boards and seven dimes as the Cavs ran past the Pistons. Get ready for the waving white towels in Cleveland to become this year’s “white tee shirts in Miami” trend; cute at first, but ultimately annoying … Tayshaun Prince is still a world-class defender — which is why he has an Olympic gold medal at home — and we’d have him high on our list if we needed to get one stop with everything on the line like Space Jam 2K9 But Tayshaun just can’t guard LeBron. And what’s messed up for Detroit is that they don’t have anybody else who would do any better. This would be where that, “If he wanted to be, Rasheed would be one of the five best players in the League” thing kicks in, but you know … For most of the first half, it looked like San Antonio was gonna stomp the Mavs. Tony Parker (24 pts, 8 asts) was scoring on penetration, Tim Duncan (27 pts, 9 rebs) was scoring in the post, and the Spurs were getting those corner threes and capitalizing. The coldest play: Parker drew Jason Terry out to the corner, crossed him up like he was going baseline, and when Terry turned his back to recover, Parker knocked down a jumper on him while he wasn’t even aware what was happening … The Mavs opened up the third quarter with a run and took the lead, but after a hard Erick Dampier foul sent Duncan to the ground — he spun around on his butt like a b-boy while doing the Whiny Face/Whiny Pose — TD got pissed. He took Damp into the torture chamber and got the Spurs back in it, but the Mavs didn’t wilt, and went on another run to go up double-digits in the fourth before closing it out … More than a healthy Ginobili, the Spurs could have used a younger Bruce Bowen. They were getting lit up by Josh Howard, who dropped 25 points. And somebody needed to deal with J.J. Barea, who had a crucial 13 points off the bench … E-mail from Austin: “After I saw another grown man with a Mike Vick jersey, my boy and I were going back and forth about what’s the most offensive jersey somebody could wear. Vick, O.J. and Rae Carruth are obvious. But we settled on these two: a custom ‘Bin Laden’ NY Jets, or a custom ‘Osama’ Minnesota Twins. That’s awful.” … Today’s playoff games: Magic/Sixers, Nuggets/Hornets, Lakers/Jazz and Hawks/Heat. Who do ya got? … We’re out like Ray’s shot …