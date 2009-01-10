Their Swag was Phenomenal

Almost immediately, you knew the Cavs had their swagger on 1,000% for last night’s tip with the Celtics. Even before LeBron made his first field goal, his team had built a decent lead, which ‘Bron helped stretch into near-blowout territory in the first half once he got going. Boston got a little closer when KG, Pierce and LBJ all went to the bench — cue Mike Brown drifting into a catatonic state with his entire offensive playbook sitting in a chair next to him with a warm-up jacket on — and also made it competitive following an early second-half run. But LeBron just couldn’t be stopped, whether it was going to the rack or shooting from deep. He ended up with 38 points, seven boards, six assists, four steals and three blocks, and dogged Pierce into 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Long story short, this wasn’t a good night for those in the “Pierce is the best player in the world” camp … Even when the Cavs f*cked up they looked flawless, like the play in the first half when Daniel Gibson was trying his hardest to turn the ball over, but somehow stumbled into hitting a cutting LBJ for a monster dunk … The C’s were simply getting bullied. How many times did you see one of their guys limping to the bench calling for a trainer, writhing on the ground, checking their face for blood, or wearing a pained expression on their face? The only Celtic who came to play and produced was Garnett (18 pts, 15 rebs). Whatever psychological edge Boston might have had over Cleveland before is now officially gone, which might be the biggest thing that came out of Friday’s game … Doesn’t Eddie House seem like one of those guys who will get into a pickup game and do bush-league crap like call for the ball when the other team has it, or run at a guy’s legs when he’s shooting a jumper? … Troy Murphy didn’t get a chance to play hero this time. Lakers/Pacers went down to the wire again, including extra drama when Vlad Radmanovic picked up an untimely technical with a minute left (Vlad needed to fall back; we’re pretty sure Jeff Foster can mop the floor with him) and Danny Granger fouled out with about 45 seconds left. (Dumb move by Jim O’Brien putting Granger on Kobe at that time when he had five fouls, but also dumb by Granger to blatantly reach-in going for a steal that 99 times out of 100 ain’t gonna happen.) Mike Dunleavy Jr. knocked down a three with 26 seconds left to tie it up — as L.A. announcer Stu Lantz lost his mind with audible disgust toward his team for allowing Dun to get so wide-open — leaving it up to Kobe. Working on Jarrett Jack (THIS is when you would have wanted Granger on him), Mamba got off the turnaround fadeaway from the free throw line. Bottoms … Indiana had a chance with three seconds left, but after Dunleavy inbounded to Foster, he couldn’t detach himself from Sasha Vujacic, and Foster just stood there holding the ball until time ran out. Outstanding D by The Machine, but no one else on the Pacers was even moving; clearly the play they called didn’t have a Plan B … Lantz during the fourth quarter of Kobe’s 36-point, 13-assist performance: “Kobe, you’re looking GOOOOOOOOD!” It was honestly kind of creepy …
Allen Iverson picked up a W in his return to Denver, thanks in part to J.R. Smith. Detroit was up three with about 10 seconds left, the Nuggets had no timeouts, and Michael Curry wanted his guys to foul rather than give up the open trey. Iverson (23 pts) happened to get J.R. as he was shooting, but J.R. short-armed the first freebie. A couple Arron Afflalo FT’s and a Chauncey miss from long-long range, and it was over. Chauncey otherwise had it going against the squad he still calls “my guys,” dropping 30 points with only one three-pointer … Magic/Hawks was supposed to be good, but ATL came out looking like those old Al Harrington and ‘Toine Walker-led squads. They got DESTROYED, giving up 71 points in the first half and falling behind by FIFTY at one point in the second half, ultimately losing by 34. No one even had major stat lines: Hedo scored 21 and Dwight Howard had 16 and 10 boards. And can’t forget J.J. Redick, who got off for 15 points on four threes. Is that his best pro game ever? … Mavs/Suns was also supposed to be competitive, but Dallas just got blasted on the road. Shaq potentially sealed his All-Star selection, putting up 25 points and 10 boards in a national TV game and torturing his favorite punching bag, Erick Dampier. Diesel was also perfect from the line (7-for-7), saying he “went back to my old high school form.” … How about Spencer Hawes playing like a grown-ass man against the Heat? First he knocks down a big corner three in the final minute of the fourth, then sticks the game-tying 18-footer with three seconds to go, then in overtime hits another big jumper in the last minute to extend a Sacto lead. In the extra frame, Hawes mugged D-Wade going to the basket — a respectable move, but unfortunately one of those fouls that is nowadays deemed a flagrant only because Wade hit the ground hard. That opened the door for Wade (41 pts) to win the game at the line, and you know he makes those … Other big stat lines from Friday: Chris Bosh put up 32 and 10 boards in a win over Memphis; T-Mac scored 26 and had four steals in Houston’s win over OKC; and Vince had 23 points, 14 dimes and nine boards as the Nets lost to Milwaukee on Luke Ridnour‘s floater in the final seconds … E-mail from Pat during Bobcats/Sixers: “Ray Felton is just ignoring open teammates left and right. Matt Carroll might as well go sit in the third row and eat popcorn because he’s not getting the ball from his point guard.” The ‘Cats lost … We’re out like the Hawks
How the hell did ATL get beat so bad?! it was destined to happen since JJ hit 4 treys playing like he was back at Duke.
Spurs are building up while the others around them are crumbling.
It’s a beautiful thing to watch.
Lakes vs Cavs final then ??
“his entire offensive playbook sitting in a chair next to him with a warm-up jacket on”.. lol..
the celts wont win another ring unless they have someone to shut the likes of lebron and kobe.. they miss posey a lot..
@ lee
spurs vs cavs
damn….Kobe impresses me
What about Beasley with his first 20-10 game in his birthday ?? No love ? I guess not, as a 2 pick he should have done this in his first week ,,,,
did you see late in the Cavs game when Lebron dove for the loose ball but ended up out of bounds. The Celts got the ball, but the shot clock didn’t reset, and KG was pissed. He walked by Lebron and gave him a shoulder shimmy that made Lebron turn around and look KG up and down. …and that’s as far as it went
ok seriously..spurs fans are out of control at this point calling out potential finals like its even gonna happen in their dream..come on..lets at least kind of be real..try it..life will be clearer that way..seriously..and about Stu Lantz..i have absolutely no idea why he still calls games..the worst thing he does in life that im sure every laker fan has heard numerous times..he pretends to call out what any player is saying based on his actions..like if kobe were to hit a shot in granger’s grill..stu would say something like..”Granger says im gonna make sure you dont get this one Kobe, but Kobe says..not this time pal!” something ridiculously absurd like that..im out like stu’s career SHOULD be..
The takeover is here.After the Spurs beat the Cavs in the chip Duncan went to Bron and said this league will be yours in a sec.Its time.All tge Bron haters get ready to kiss the rings.And it aint because they beat Beantown.And I dont think Showbe and them will make it back even though Kob vs Bron would be to right and might cause some LA fans to kill themselves after its over,but I like San An or NO to get them first.
id like you to go find your mind and then post on dime talkin all that nonsense..who is beating LA right now in a 7 game series ESPECIALLY in the west? i cant even say y’all are hating at this point..ur just ignorant..u dont even know enough to hate..sit down and watch us take this..
the lakers are nice, but they’re nice right now.
The Spurs will be peaking at the right time, playoff time, right when the lakers and hor-nuts will be getting tired. It’ll be fun to watch.
@ thats whats up
the lakers are nice right now. who says they wont play like thbat or better in the playoffs?
ohhh,right. the will be tired like last year. the hornets too. the younger teams will be tired. like last year when the spurs peaked and won the west easily…
im not even a lakers fan, but you spurs fan are just making things up and thinking it will def. happen.
you are just ignorant and dumb.very dumb
celtics should have just given posey his 4 years and the money, they are going to miss him big time against Bron, Kobe, JJ, and Wade; maybe he wouldn’t have been worth the money in the fourth year, but the back end of the deal would have been like a thank you for the 2 or 3 chips he would have helped them win
i agree completely with ^^^, they miss posey BAD!
cleveland is going to the finals bar injuries!
@laballer-stu lantz is doing the same shit chick hearn did-make up conversations-its annoying.
man if the last 2 minutes of last night pacers game is any indication of Jim O’brien’s coaching ability-he’s terrible!
Funny, Dime says the Cavs had their swag no “1,000%” while SportsCenter said no one had their usual swag but LeBron.
And going under the radar AGAIN is Andrea Bargnani´s killer game last night against the Grizz … c’mon Dime !!!
“Doesn’t Eddie House seem like one of those guys who will get into a pickup game and do bush-league crap like call for the ball when the other team has it, or run at a guy’s legs when he’s shooting a jumper?”
How is this journalism? Leave House alone, he’s a hard worker.
wtf? do spurs fans realize its the 08-09 NBA season or are you guys still watching ESPN classics? they peeked in 06 players..they arent doing it this year..not with senior citizens and mr. longoria..also..can we FINALLY agree that danny ainge is NOT a good GM and doc is a horrible coach and they both got ridiculously lucky? can this just be said now cause it really is the truth..ainge got super lucky with ray allen’s deal cause the sonics needed to dump salaries and were going to screw seattle out of a bball team and then he got even luckier by convincing his old buddy mchale to take a couple younger pieces and let KG go since they werent winning anything anyway..doc gets 3 all stars who are beyond hungry for a ring..he didnt coach shit..the three of them coached and motivated that entire team into winning and all of a sudden everyone thought doc and danny were geniuses..if they really were that smart would tony allen even be alive right now? letting posey walk and claiming a scrub like tony allen with no heart is supposed to take his spot was a clear indication of how retarded they really are..boston pulled a miami and traded the future for a chip..good job..but now lets all slide over and let the real champs do their thing..thanks =]
Speaking of bush-league tactics, I also saw Garnett’s shoulder bump to Lebron after he threw a Minny temper tantrum about that shot-clock call. I’m glad Bron was smart and just laughed it off (he is WAY to important to his team), but I would love to see somebody call “the kid” on his childish crap and roll his punkass. He is a pretty scary dude though and would probably go Tyson if he thought he was going to loose a fight and bight off an ear.
Posey had 16-4-4 off the bench for the Hornets last night. We’ll keep him. But thanks, Boston.
Seriously, if you watch basketball at ALL and actually know shit, you cannot just brush off the Spurs that easily about some BS like age. They can bust up ANY team in the L on any given night.
@LAballer
Though I agree Ainge is a terrible gm, he made the right moves last year; And Doc River’s may only a mediocre head coach, but the the Big Three do not coach the team. The real star of the Celtics is Tom Thibodeau who leads the game planning of the celtics and handles all in game defensive adjustments.
Also the Spurs are still very much a threat to topple the Lakers
So it was Mitch’s skill that got him Gasol was it? Stop talking ish. LAballer time to have a bit of respect for the teams that have won it i.e Spurs and Celts rather than shouting your big mouth off about a team that hasnt won anything yet and that is relying on Odom, Gasol and the unproven Bynum to produce big time in the Playoffs. They are not three guys I would like to be relying on(Bynum is the xfactor, if he raises his game in the playoffs then maybe) but the other two are flaky. Kobe is going to produce no matter what anyways but he cant do it all alone.
the spurs are a threat like the hornets are a threat..its a minimal threat..ill take that..all im saying is..yes the spurs are a great team..yes they have won chips..yes they have the same core..thats all nice and cute..but will they go 7 games with the lakers and beat them? ill say hell no to that one..
and Duke..thanks you said what im saying..”They can bust up ANY team in the L on any given night.” im talking playoffs son..not any given night..their age will most certainly play a factor come playoff time..
“any night” doens’t equal a 7 game series…just means they won’t get swept..still not beating the lakers..prolly not the hornets.
“any night” doens’t equal a 7 game series…just means they won’t get swept..still not beating the lakers..prolly not the hornets.
any Lakers fan that just casually says SA has no chance doesn’t pay attention. That team’s got too much experience and too much talent to brush off. You should beat them (I’d say LA in 6) but if you really think it’s a done deal, you’re out of your minds. Don’t forget, Manu was hurt when you beat them last year.
LeBron is officially the best player in the world (and the “Pierce is the best in the world camp” is 1 man, and that man is Paul! At the time, he had the right to say it after out-dueling LeBron and Kobe, but that didn’t make it true) It’s not that Kobe’s declining, Bron’s just jumped another level (and he’s still getting better!!!) The only criticisms before were the jumper (much better) and the defense (dude’s a legitimate defensive force now!) and he’s still 2-3 years away from his prime. jesus
what the fuck… at the beginning of the year, I said LA gets the chip in 7 over Cleveland, THEN the Celtics rattled off 19 straight and got my hopes up that replacing your first SF & C off the bench with guys that racked up a ton of DNP-CD’s (TA, Baby) last year might somehow work, now i don’t even think we make the Conference Finals unless we make a move (Walker/Giddens could team up to replace Posey’s defense… COULD) but getting Deke woulda been huge but we weren’t ready to offer him a contract when he wanted to come here and be our biggest bench guy (POB don’t count) by a good 6 inches!? Fuckin come on Danny. This is like a bad acid trip.
Timmy might run out of steam by playoff time .. Remember it was just him + scrubs holding them in contention for a while … how much did that take out of him.
I’d like to see a season end with no “what ifs”. No Refs helping payers out (Wade), no corrupt refs, no Horry taking players out (Nash, Stoudamire), and most importantly, NO INJURIES !!! Just the team who wants it most takes it.
@ 19
Marcus- don’t forget that Mr house was the bush league idiot in the playoffs last season screaming at dudes from the bench when they were pullin corner 3s – I distinctly remember him doin it against the cavs and hawks
my new years resolution is for people to stop using the word “SWAG”…..they are saying it so much now a days that i question if people even know what it means….
The only game I want to see now is Cavs vs Spurs, in my eyes their the two most dominant teams in the NBA right now, and plus I’d like to see what happens when they triple team LBJ the whole game. I’m out like Paul Pierce being the best player on the planet PEACE!
Bron got something for the Spurs if they make it back.And I know Kobe the shit but Bynum has to prove himself in the playoffs to me.But Odom and Pau are certified pussies when the heat get turned up and I cant see no team winning it all with them bitches.Not to mention everybody on they bench look like a bunch of funny ass fruitcakes.I easily see them folding and Kobe realizing they are scared again and go into his emotionaless shell where he makes that it aint me face and passes the ball around like he Eric Snow when the whole world is cussing out the TV because he not shooting.
im not only a laker fan..im a bball fan..and im definitely not a closed minded spurs fan who doesnt see another team beyond timmy, pop, mr. longoria, and the flopper..in my honest opinion..having won the chips and being prior champs doesnt mean you automatically are winning it the year after or even have a chance (i.e. miami)..every year is different..yet i do agree that certain teams are and remain on the top..the spurs are one of them..but there is no way you delusional ass people are going to convince me that the spurs can beat the lakers in a series this year in the playoffs..that isnt happening..i dont care what they won before or how long they been together or how cool pop’s new beard was or how french tony is or even how much ginobilli’s bald spot is taking over his skull..its not happening..sorry…i honestly think that the jazz (if healthy) and the hornets (if chandler seems to find his heart) can beat the spurs right now in a series..call me silly if you want but i feel im keeping it real while some of you are holding on to false hope and trying to pass that as a sensible comment..get real then come at me..
so much criticism of teams that are so far over .500. doesn’t make sense to say which of those teams will/won’t make it to the finals right now.
Did anybody noticed that KG bullies verajeo but didnt even tried it with Ben Wallace?
@ you my boy blue
no it wasnt mitch’s skill that got him gasol..its what we in LA call a “jack move”..but it was his skill and knowledge of the game that told him to hold on to bynum instead of buckling under his star player’s pressure and make a silly deal to get an aging pg..something most gm’s in the No Balls Association would have done..and we aint relying solely on gasol odom and bynum..we are relying on our entire team to play to their level of talent and win this like they are supposed to and will..
The Spurs will get balsted by the Lakers. The only team in the west that poses a threat is Houston if they get Healthy. The Spurs are great but the Lakers have owned them in the playoffs. They smacked them last year what makes you think it will be any different this year when the Lakers are significantly better.
@liukz
JG cant bully Big Ben. He maybe past his prime but is too big and too mean to let kg bully him
This year cleveland will be taking the chip. no one is playing as hard and good as lebron right now (possibly except for d-wade) and he has the right pieces around him to win. they are actually tougher as a team and playing out their minds. outwest the lakers are obviously the best team right now but can be challenged by the spurs, jazz or hornets. spurs have proven even when losing players that they can add players into their system and still win.
Lakers vs Magic on the Finals.
Book it.
Awww man. I miss yall guys (even the fucked up bandwagon Celtic fans; where are yall now?, been gone for two days. Damn.
Whew, I sense the Spurs-Lakers rivalry heating back up now…
I’ve been calling for the Spurs v Cavs Finals on here for awhile, and it ain’t delusional my friends.
What is delusional is thinking all them softies on the LakeShow are a wrap to win the Title, Kobe is the only one with true heart and grit.
And the Celtics, who are still contenders of course, are the oldest team in the league now as far as I know, not the Spurs anymore. S.A. actually got a bit younger by adding Roger Mason (- Brent Barry) and George Hill (- Jacque Vaughn) to the rotation, and they could still get Mahinmi going after the ASB for another defensive big, although I think he is not showing up until next year.
Roger Mason is yet another clutch shooter, he has already hit a couple of game-winners this year, Xmas day in PHX and another versus the Clips. He is one of the top 3-point shooters in the league now (percentage and makes), let’s see if he makes it to the 3-point contest. He is a big reason the Spurs are the best 3-point shooting team in the league this season. And he does have some playoff experience from his Washington days.
Duncan had a new training regimen over the summer, throwing tractor tires and other unorthodox stuff. He is looking very fit and his numbers so far are like 5 years ago. We all know Pop has been trimming back his minutes every year to save him for the playoffs when he still gives 40 minutes a game when it counts. I don’t think Bynum or Gasol are gonna check him come playoff time.
Plus, the Spurs turn it up defensively after the All-Star break and really start grinding out wins. They could supplant the LakeShow for first place before all is said and done, I doubt they will but it is a distinct possibility. Remember they started the season 1-4 and they’ve already started to click and have come back to take 1st in the SW Division.
So really it’s delusional to dismiss the Spurs as a legit contender, it seems to me that certain LA fans have their heads in the clouds thinking the WC trophy is already etched in stone. If I remember y’all got SMOKED in the Finals last year and aren’t necessarily better this year just because Bynum and Ariza are there. Odom is worse, Vujacic is worse, you’re still relying on Fisher jacking up shots, Gasol is still a soft baby duck.
Anyway, it seems to the rest of us that you folks are just padding your insecurities dismissing the Spurs like that, reality check. And besides, those two teams are playing Wednesday so we’ll get a somewhat reasonable progress report on whether the Spurs are competitive yet. See you back on here Thursday then…
LeBron James showed me Friday night why he is the best player in the NBA and the MVP of the league. He led his team to victory like no one else could against the defending champs. As for the Celtics, they must get their act together quick. Cleveland and Orlando are 1 and 2 in the East respectively now. If the Celtics don’t watch out, they won’t be back in the Finals to defend their title. That would be bad because the league will want another Lakers-Celtics NBA Finals. It will probabaly be Lakers-Cavaliers in the Finals. Kobe vs. LeBron!
Any team that wins the title still needs good health, good timing on chemistry (the old ‘peak at the right time’), and a little luck in the playoffs (get the bounces their way a couple of games).
Nobody knows whether any of these teams are going to have an impacting injury before then.
The Celts won’t be back Kalan. That trophy has gotten so much to their head (heck even that fat ass Glen Davis is jawing other cats) they don’t have that drive anymore. They got lost on the acid trip that the championship gave them. Honestly, has there ever been a team this cocky after winning a championship? I understand the elation that being the best team in world gives you, and last year, they were definitely the best team. But come fucking on, winning one doesn’t mean you can just scowl, glare, scream, intimidate, jaw, other teams and expect to win again. Er, you also have to PLAY, which I think the Celtics have forgotten.
Back to reality, fuckers. Time to stop the intimidation and get back to playing ball.
GO PISTONS! We’ve been winning without Rip and Sheed…That has to be noted for something,even if they aren’t very great teams…IDK is anyone noticed the McDyess to AI to Maxiell passing. AI knows where people are gonna be now. Look out East. When do the Pistons play Cleveland again? That will be a great game.
Defense wins Championships. Who plays better defense, Lakers or Spurs? Lakers outgun people sure, but do they get stops when it matters? I saw Indiana hitting them crunch time buckets last night, too, before Bean saved the day again at the end.
. . . . .
Where I am from “Swag” means “Mexican dirt weed”.
ok, first off, KG been yelling for over a decade. If you fake ass fans didn’t notice, that’s fine, but this shit didn’t just start this year and has nothing to do w/ winning it last year.
2nd, KG doesn’t “bully” (start shit) with guys like Ben cuz he probably knows and is friends w/ him. You don’t think a guy who’s been a lock for the All Star team for over a decade knows and is friends with most/all of the other all stars? Do you fuck w/ your friends on other teams when you playing ball or do you save that for the other guys on the team that bump their gums at you? Thought so. and Varejau (and LeBron who he bumped) is just as big as KG, so remember this shit next time he’pressing and jawing at a PG and someone says something about him only going after guys half his size.
@Baron – you mean shwag.