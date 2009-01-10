Their Swag was Phenomenal

Almost immediately, you knew the Cavs had their swagger on 1,000% for last night’s tip with the Celtics. Even before LeBron made his first field goal, his team had built a decent lead, which ‘Bron helped stretch into near-blowout territory in the first half once he got going. Boston got a little closer when KG, Pierce and LBJ all went to the bench — cue Mike Brown drifting into a catatonic state with his entire offensive playbook sitting in a chair next to him with a warm-up jacket on — and also made it competitive following an early second-half run. But LeBron just couldn’t be stopped, whether it was going to the rack or shooting from deep. He ended up with 38 points, seven boards, six assists, four steals and three blocks, and dogged Pierce into 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Long story short, this wasn’t a good night for those in the “Pierce is the best player in the world” camp … Even when the Cavs f*cked up they looked flawless, like the play in the first half when Daniel Gibson was trying his hardest to turn the ball over, but somehow stumbled into hitting a cutting LBJ for a monster dunk … The C’s were simply getting bullied. How many times did you see one of their guys limping to the bench calling for a trainer, writhing on the ground, checking their face for blood, or wearing a pained expression on their face? The only Celtic who came to play and produced was Garnett (18 pts, 15 rebs). Whatever psychological edge Boston might have had over Cleveland before is now officially gone, which might be the biggest thing that came out of Friday’s game … Doesn’t Eddie House seem like one of those guys who will get into a pickup game and do bush-league crap like call for the ball when the other team has it, or run at a guy’s legs when he’s shooting a jumper? … Troy Murphy didn’t get a chance to play hero this time. Lakers/Pacers went down to the wire again, including extra drama when Vlad Radmanovic picked up an untimely technical with a minute left (Vlad needed to fall back; we’re pretty sure Jeff Foster can mop the floor with him) and Danny Granger fouled out with about 45 seconds left. (Dumb move by Jim O’Brien putting Granger on Kobe at that time when he had five fouls, but also dumb by Granger to blatantly reach-in going for a steal that 99 times out of 100 ain’t gonna happen.) Mike Dunleavy Jr. knocked down a three with 26 seconds left to tie it up — as L.A. announcer Stu Lantz lost his mind with audible disgust toward his team for allowing Dun to get so wide-open — leaving it up to Kobe. Working on Jarrett Jack (THIS is when you would have wanted Granger on him), Mamba got off the turnaround fadeaway from the free throw line. Bottoms … Indiana had a chance with three seconds left, but after Dunleavy inbounded to Foster, he couldn’t detach himself from Sasha Vujacic, and Foster just stood there holding the ball until time ran out. Outstanding D by The Machine, but no one else on the Pacers was even moving; clearly the play they called didn’t have a Plan B … Lantz during the fourth quarter of Kobe’s 36-point, 13-assist performance: “Kobe, you’re looking GOOOOOOOOD!” It was honestly kind of creepy …

Allen Iverson picked up a W in his return to Denver, thanks in part to J.R. Smith. Detroit was up three with about 10 seconds left, the Nuggets had no timeouts, and Michael Curry wanted his guys to foul rather than give up the open trey. Iverson (23 pts) happened to get J.R. as he was shooting, but J.R. short-armed the first freebie. A couple Arron Afflalo FT’s and a Chauncey miss from long-long range, and it was over. Chauncey otherwise had it going against the squad he still calls “my guys,” dropping 30 points with only one three-pointer … Magic/Hawks was supposed to be good, but ATL came out looking like those old Al Harrington and ‘Toine Walker-led squads. They got DESTROYED, giving up 71 points in the first half and falling behind by FIFTY at one point in the second half, ultimately losing by 34. No one even had major stat lines: Hedo scored 21 and Dwight Howard had 16 and 10 boards. And can’t forget J.J. Redick, who got off for 15 points on four threes. Is that his best pro game ever? … Mavs/Suns was also supposed to be competitive, but Dallas just got blasted on the road. Shaq potentially sealed his All-Star selection, putting up 25 points and 10 boards in a national TV game and torturing his favorite punching bag, Erick Dampier. Diesel was also perfect from the line (7-for-7), saying he “went back to my old high school form.” … How about Spencer Hawes playing like a grown-ass man against the Heat? First he knocks down a big corner three in the final minute of the fourth, then sticks the game-tying 18-footer with three seconds to go, then in overtime hits another big jumper in the last minute to extend a Sacto lead. In the extra frame, Hawes mugged D-Wade going to the basket — a respectable move, but unfortunately one of those fouls that is nowadays deemed a flagrant only because Wade hit the ground hard. That opened the door for Wade (41 pts) to win the game at the line, and you know he makes those … Other big stat lines from Friday: Chris Bosh put up 32 and 10 boards in a win over Memphis; T-Mac scored 26 and had four steals in Houston’s win over OKC; and Vince had 23 points, 14 dimes and nine boards as the Nets lost to Milwaukee on Luke Ridnour‘s floater in the final seconds … E-mail from Pat during Bobcats/Sixers: “Ray Felton is just ignoring open teammates left and right. Matt Carroll might as well go sit in the third row and eat popcorn because he’s not getting the ball from his point guard.” The ‘Cats lost … We’re out like the Hawks