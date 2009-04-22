Cavs/Pistons is headed for a fight; Brandon Roy drops 42 on Houston

Cavs/Pistons is one of those series that makes us pine for the days of the first round being best-of-five. By now it’s pretty obvious Detroit is cooked; they showed some heart in cutting Cleveland’s 30-piecing in half during the fourth quarter last night (with Will Bynum as the sparkplug), and maybe they can steal one at home if Cleveland relaxes, but really, we know who’s moving on from this and who’s gonna pop up on Kenny Smith‘s “Gone Fishin'” poster … Typical Cavs/Pistons game: LeBron (29 pts, 13 rebs, 6 asts) strong-arming Tayshaun Prince all over the court, Mo and Delonte looking like what Chauncey and Rip used to look like, and everybody waiting for ‘Sheed to play like he’s allegedly capable of playing … Mike Brown accepted his NBA Coach of the Year trophy before tip-off. He then gave it to a ball-boy and told him to stick it in LeBron’s locker … Anyone else think this series is headed for a fight? In the second quarter, Amir Johnson and Anderson Varejao got into a little jawing that ended with Amir shoving AV. Later in the second half, Mo (21 pts, 7 asts) hit a three right in front of Detroit’s bench and turned around to give the Pistons a long stare and pose. Next time down the floor, Rodney Stuckey conveniently knocked Mo down with some off-the-ball contact. We’ll call it now: Varejao will end up in the middle of an “incident” before this is over … Because he’s such a physical freak, it’s getting hard to be too impressed by any single play LeBron makes. Still, that two-hand windmill from the dotted was NASTY … TNT showed a graphic listing “Young Stars Impacting the NBA Playoffs,” all guys between ages 20-24. The list: Derrick Rose, LeBron, Carmelo, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Brandon Roy. Where was 23-year-old Josh Smith? Or 23-year-old Rajon Rondo? Or 21-year-old Andrew Bynum? … Blazers/Rockets was a great game where both teams went shot-for-shot pretty much the entire time; a complete 180 from their Game 1 blowout snoozer. B-Roy made his true postseason arrival, dropping 42 points (15-27 FG, 10-12 FT) and committing zero turnovers while being guarded by Ron Artest and Shane Battier all night … In the fourth quarter, as usual, it was B-Roy and Travis Outlaw finishing the job and evening the series as it heads to Houston. Outlaw hit a big jumper to put the Blazers up by three in the last couple minutes, followed by Roy sticking a three in Ron-Ron’s face while falling down to push the lead to six. A couple possessions later, Outlaw got a steal and dunk for the dagger … Artest was in one of his “I’m winning this by myself” moods, and had to be driving Rick Adelman crazy: Ron’s jumper wasn’t consistently falling (8-20 FG, 1-8 3PA), but at the same time he was hitting some clutch J’s in big spots, so you couldn’t just take him out or tell him to stop shooting …

Does the Injury Ghoul just follow Greg Oden around and snuff out anyone in his vicinity? Dikembe Mutombo has been in the NBA for damn near 20 years without suffering a major injury that we can remember, and literally within two minutes of being around Oden, he wrecks his knee while fighting for a rebound and has to be taken off the court on a stretcher. And now it looks like the injury will end Deke’s season and his career. Mutombo was quoted in the Oregonian: “I’m going to need surgery. For me, basketball is over. I cried so much about it when I was laying on the floor.” Terrible, terrible news … Deron Williams went for 35 points, Carlos Boozer posted 20 and 10 boards, and the Jazz still never seemed to really have a chance at beating the Lakers. Whenever they did get close, Kobe (26 pts, 9 asts) just iced another jumper and got to the rack to keep them at Heisman distance … It’s bad enough for Utah that Mehmet Okur hasn’t been able to play hamstring, but it’s even worse when they’re getting NOTHING from Jarron Collins as his replacement. Garbage Twin played 13 minutes, grabbed two rebounds, didn’t take a shot, and committed four fouls. They’d be better off having Memo limp around and at least look like he might shoot a three than having Collins standing there taking up space and oxygen from everyone else … Late third, Kobe was iso’d up top with Ronnie Brewer. Unable to get past him, Kobe stopped, gave two quick pump-fakes, a half-spin, turned back to his original spot, then hit a fadeaway J as Kyle Korver was coming over to help. Who else in the League makes that shot? … Tonight’s schedule includes Hawks/Heat, Nuggets/Hornets, and Magic/Sixers, where Dwight Howard will be presented with the Defensive Player of the Year beforehand. The Centaur got 105 of a possible 119 first-place votes, finishing well ahead of LeBron, D-Wade, Battier, Artest, CP3, Kobe and Kevin Garnett, all of whom received a couple first-place votes as well. How about Ronny Turiaf getting some third-place votes, and Hedo Turkoglu getting one third-place vote? The fact that anybody on the Warriors was even considered is hilarious … We’re out like Hedo for DPOY …