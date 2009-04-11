The New Number 1

While the “Everyone but L.A.” portion of the West playoff bracket is going down to the last day of the season, LeBron helped at least bring some clarity to the top of the East last night. ‘Bron put up 27 points and 10 assists in Philly, a win that secured the No. 1 seed for the Cavs … LeBron (described as “a package built for punishment” by the Sixers’ color commentator) showed up to the arena in a leather jacket and tee right out of The Rock‘s That’s A 500-Dollar Shirt! menswear collection. So apparently the dress code only applies to some of the people some of the time … From tip-off, Cleveland’s game plan was (for reasons unknown) to get Anderson Varejao the ball early and often. On the first three possessions he missed a layup, horribly bricked a jumper, and missed another layup. After LeBron and Mo Williams briefly took over just to make sure the game didn’t get away from them, it was back to AV, and he responded by air-balling a jumper … Andre Iguodala (26 pts) was one of the only reasons Philly kept it close. On the last possession before halftime, he was iso’d up top against LeBron, skipped past him with a lefty hesitation dribble, and dunked on LBJ’s head with a two-hand double clutch. The Sixers bench and crowd went nuts, but Iguodala acted like it was nothing … Do the Sixers always play “Let Me Clear My Throat” for their pre-game intros? No wonder they have the second-worst home record out of all the East playoff teams. Who’s getting hyped up with that soundtrack? Get a new song next year, repaint the court to look like the old Spectrum, and guarantee the Sixers go something like 32-9 in their gym … Meanwhile, the Magic inexcusably blew a home game to the Knicks, falling two games behind the Celtics for the No. 2 spot after Boston took care of business against Miami … Typically frustrating Tommy Heinsohn sequence (if you’re not a Celtics fan): Paul Pierce got away with a hack on Yakhouba Diawara, prompting Tommy to mock Diawara’s complaining. “Not in this League,” Tommy laughed. Not 20 seconds later, Big Baby dunked on Jermaine O’Neal with some contact, and Tommy was livid. “Blow the whistle, will ya?” he screamed … You think D-Wade is worried about Stephon Marbury? The moment Steph checked in at the end of the first quarter, Wade (31 pts, 9 asts) measured him for a sec, gave him the crossover and drained a jumper in his grill. Steph was actually pretty solid, though. In the second quarter he ran off quick eight points, mostly killing Chris Quinn, but even after Wade took over, Steph blew past him and broke out some MJ-like hangtime before scring over Mike Beasley …

With 1:30 left in the fourth, Pierce (28 pts, 8 rebs) gave Boston a two-point lead at the line, then Big Baby (22 pts, 8 rebs) scored over O’Neal to push it to four. Big Baby and Kendrick Perkins then turned into a 2-for-1 KG clone, thwarting repeated attempts at the rim by Wade and J.O. to preserve the win … As vicious as Kobe was when the Lakers needed him to take out the Nuggets on Thursday, he just didn’t have it in Portland last night. The Lakers were down three in the final minute — they were lucky it wasn’t six after fourth-quarter All-Star Travis Outlaw missed a wide-open three on the previous possession — when Kobe (32 pts, 9-24 FG) squared up on Brandon Roy (24 pts, 8 asts) and launched a three that hit only glass. Steve Blake split a pair of free throws to put the Blazers up four, followed by Kobe trying a bad cross-court pass that Blake intercepted for more clinching free throws. Finally, on one of L.A.’s last-ditch chances, Kobe air-balled a three under pressure … That’s eight straight wins for the Blazers over the Lakers at home. If you’re a Lakers-hater, that’s one team you hope they run across in the postseason … And it looks like L.A. will get the Jazz in the first round, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games last night when Tony Parker (31 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts) out-dueled Deron Williams (25 pts, 10 asts) … Other big stat lines from Friday: Dikembe Mutombo posted 10 points, 15 boards, four blocks and four finger-wags while filling in for Yao Ming in Houston’s win at Golden State; Chris Paul lit up the Mavs for 42 points, but his team lost; Josh Smith had 30 points, 10 boards and three steals in a win over Indiana, while Danny Granger dropped 35 in the loss; Antawn Jamison put up 24 points and 12 boards in a win at Toronto; and Kevin Durant posted 20 points and 10 boards in a win over Charlotte, while Russell Westbrook almost had the Ugly Triple-Double with 10 points, 11 dimes and nine turnovers … Unedited post from UConn Marcus Williams‘ Twitter: “(ladies)if u throw the box to a dude and he dont take the 1st night, do u think he gay? what about the 2nd time??” Deeee-zam … We’re out like DJ Kool …