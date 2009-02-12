3:10 to Phoenix

Quick ‘n dirty Smack this morning; With ’09 All-Star Weekend upon us, the Dime crew has some early-early schedules to keep to make it into Phoenix for all the action. Over the next four days, though, keep DimeMag.com on your screen, as we’ll be live-blogging everything going down at All-Star. From the parties to the media events to the competition itself, we’re gonna be all over it as usual, better than anyone else in the game … Although Steve Nash was given the night off for Suns/Cavs, Mo Williams was dropping buckets like he was going against the ghost of Nash. Whether it was Barbosa or J-Rich, they just kept letting Mo shoot; and when they did pretend to D-up, he’d call for a pick on whatever side of the floor Shaq was on, and drill jumper after jumper as Shaq refused to step out on him. Mo went off for 44 points (18-26 FG, 7 threes) in a blowout win, as the Cavs once again looked invincible at home … Shaq got a Flagrant-1 when he literally just stuck his arm in the air and let Anderson Varejao bounce off him on a drive. Another one of those calls that was made only because of how Varejao hit the ground, not because of anything Shaq did. Even Cavs announcer Austin Carr was disgusted by the whole thing. “When I drove to the basket, I expected that to happen,” Carr said … According to one of Phoenix’s announcers, LeBron (26 pts) has the strength of Karl Malone, the speed of Clyde Drexler, the passing ability of Larry Bird and the hops of Dominique Wilkins (there may have also been something in there about the handles of Isiah Thomas). This was after a play where ‘Bron was out on the break and J-Rich literally wrapped him up in a bear-hug to stop him for scoring, but LBJ somehow muscled his way through Richardson’s grasp and put the ball in the basket. LeBron flexed to the crowd before taking the free throw … We might need another replacement for the East All-Star squad. Ray Allen injured his left thumb during Celtics/Hornets, so if he can’t go this weekend, that opens the door for somebody else. If we’re East coach Mike Brown, we’re praying for a big man. The squad is overloaded on guards and perimeter-oriented forwards; even if they’re not completely deserving, fill the gap left by Ray with somebody like Rasheed Wallace or David Lee or Antawn Jamison. Hell, Emeka Okafor would do … Paul Pierce scored 30 in Boston’s win, but at least the Hornets got Chris Paul (13 pts, 5 asts) back … Is it just us or has Deron Williams been putting up like 30 points and a dozen assists per night since he wasn’t even considered a notable All-Star snub? Deron went for 31 and 11 last night as the Jazz snapped L.A.’s seven-game win streak. Without Carlos Boozer and AK-47 (they should just make that the team’s marketing slogan for this year), Utah was able to out-run L.A. and pick them apart by finding all the passing lanes to get easy buckets … Utah was ahead in the fourth quarter before Kobe (37 pts) led a rally that saw him scrapping for rebounds, scoring inside and out, getting steals — almost willing the team to a W by himself. (Lamar Odom was big during that stretch, too, finishing with 19 points and 19 boards.) But why was Derek Fisher the one wildly jacking threes when L.A. was down three in the final seconds and Kobe didn’t even touch the ball? …
Put it this way: If every single person who was at the Bobcats/Wizards game in Charlotte put an item they brought with them in an empty seat — we’re talking purses, change, ticket stubs — they still wouldn’t have filled the arena. Whatever the announced attendance was, it was a lie. There couldn’t have been more than a couple thousand people on hand … This week’s Greg Oden vs. Kevin Durant matchup was a little more even. Oden (16 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) was a beast, wreaking havoc defensively and starting fast breaks with his blocks and boards, then on the other end drawing enough attention from the OKC defense to allow open looks for other guys. Durant had a below-average 20 points, but added seven boards and four steals in the loss … Jerryd Bayless looked pretty good, putting up 12 points and 8 assists in 27 minutes. That’s right, 27 minutes. Is somebody being showcased for a trade? … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Yao Ming put up 24 points and 18 boards in a win over Sacramento; Joe Johnson scored 27 in a win over Detroit; Richard Jefferson dropped 32 and Ramon Sessions had 15 and 17 dimes in a win over Indiana; Carmelo scored 29 in a win over Orlando; and Manu Ginobili scored 32 in a surprising loss to the short-handed Raptors … Then there was Clippers/Knicks, which deserves its own section: Nate Robinson had 33 points, nine boards, 15 assists and five steals; Jared Jeffries, David Lee and Al Harrington all had points-boards double-doubles; Baron Davis went for 13 points and 20 assists; Eric Gordon dropped 30 points; Zach Randolph posted 22 and 15 boards; and Steve “Cyborg” Novak nailed six threes and finished with 23 points. Fantasy owner’s orgy … North Carolina/Duke also went down yesterday. Despite Kyle Singler giving Tyler Hansbrough the business for a while, UNC’s talent and depth advantage played itself out on Coach K‘s court, as well as the fact that Greg Paulus cannot stop Ty Lawson. How many times did Paulus clap his hands in Ty’s face as he brought the ball up, only to get blown by for another layup or drive-and-dish? … On the play where Hansbrough stood in to take a charge from Paulus and Roy Williams had a demonstrative reaction to it, did Dick Vitale have to seek out a change of pants, or was one already laid out for him as a precaution for such a moment? … We’re out like the ghost of Nash …
How the fuck did Popovich allow that loss
Clippers Knicks was a dope game. Eric Gordon is too underrated.
B. Diddy is back!! 20 assits?!
You would be lucky to get either deal. See if they accept, if they dont (which they wont), re-offer stuff.
Offer JR Smith or Joe Johnson as well to get either CP3 or Kobe.. Josh Smith and D-Rose should be pretty solid down the stretch, along with Westbrook.
You deff need a rebounding big-man. I say keep going for Pau!
If Brooke Lopez is on the waiver, get him
dank, i wouldn’t want any part of you in any league i am in… those are just… uggghhhh… nevermind…
and the big question is, who’s replacing the replacement? i’m looking at either okafor or lee…
Houston Up!
Chris Paul made his own lil highlight tape last night fa real. Had dudes on the strings fallin on the floor and not knowing where to go. Plus he was driving in for and ones while doing it. Sick!
Paul Pierce with the nasty dunk on someone I don’t know who it was though.
Yea Deron is going bananas! Much as I detest the Jazz I really wouldn’t mind seeing him on the Rockets.
I’m lookin for a big trade to go down today.
Man I am really missin Vince for the All-Star game this year. I feel like it won’t be no real dunk factor this year outside of Dwight and Shaq trying to see who can break the glass first.
I think everyone gonna be on some 3 pointers and jump shooting ish. No disrespect to Mo, cause dude balled last night, I still wish Vince was in the All-Star joint.
Have to laugh at Nate Robinson bring back the Bankhead bounce one time.
I am just waiting for the first player to get a nasty dunk or and1 and then do the “Stanky Leg” LOL!
I am sure it will probably take place in football first.
The last playcall in the Spurs game was pretty bad I thought.
They should have given the ball top Manu at the top of the arc and let him pick and roll, just like the Christmas game against Phoenix.
He had 30 freakin’ points already on nearly 50% shooting, and could have kicked it out to the clutch assassin Mr. Mason, Jr. if he got doubled in the lane.
Instead they throw it into Tim and Finley passes u a wide open J before Parker didn’t have enough time or space to do anything with it.
That being said, that kid ROKO UKIC killed them in the last 2 minutes, unacceptable.
Althought I wouldn’t be shocked if Dwight Howard does some dunk involving the Stanky Leg.
I mean his whole Superman deal was from Soulja Boy’s song, so I most def. could see Howard pulling that out.
oh yeah, vince carter… he deserves a spot, indeed…
and, man, no matter how i look at it, how can you incorporate a skanky leg move on a dunk…
well, earlier in the year the 1st place team traded Danny Granger and troy murphy for Lebron james and some scrub player. i figured he’ll be dumb enough to bite, considering he hasnt rejected the deal. the last place team has accepted my offer but its pending league approval (considering all the owners are jews their prolly gunna reject it)
i was afraid you’d tell me to trade away johnson. but if i trade smith then i’d have no players who can drain 3s.
maybe i can reconsider the trade with the 2nd team and instead of shaq, try to get dunleavy and turkoglu?
solomon, thats why i asked for help, i knew i was giving up too little.
so…wat package should i reconsider for KB and T Thomas?
Johnson and….
wat about Paul and Gasol?
Not skanky leg pimping STANKY leg lol.
Skanky or stanky I guess it’s all the same.
No I could see Dwight dunking perhaps with some small child attached to his leg lol and THEN coming down and doing the Stanky Leg. Lol I don’t know(youtube this dance, it’s pitiful and hilarious at the same time).
Days seem to go so well when Duke takes a loss. Haha!
Always did like that Novak kid’s game. Dude can shoot. Houston didn’t use him the right way.
Deron Williams . . . the coaches who vote for the reserves always forget him, instead doing the whole “who’s hot shit right now” selection, then deron just kills it. he’s like a steam roller, he starts slow, but by the end of the season he is one of the top 10 players in the league.
how else do you explain a guy who has ZERO all-star appearances who has a Gold Medal and was 2nd team All-NBA last year? (was Roy, who was an all-star *and* this year? fuck no, he wasn’t)
If Chris Paul doesn’t do anything else this season I appreciate him for making Eddie House look stupid one time.
I am starting to think like doc. How bad are Kobe’s hand injuries fa real? Cause he is shooting and dunking just fine. Has he healed or what? I mean he used to pay attention to it and grimace or wince at the pain, now he just goes along.
I am not saying he is faking Laker fans before you get ya lil pannies all bunched up. I am just thinking why have surgery if you can still drop 61 easy.
DIME any word on who is performing halftime for the All-Star game? Anyone remember Beyonce and crew getting booed. Still Hilarious. Might have to find that video just to laugh. That was in Philly wasn’t it. No love.
Bet LeBron tries to get that All-Star MVP or tries to help Mo get it.
Who told Ukic he could have a career night. That last play was total crap. From the jump it didn’t look good.
Bad loss by the Spurs. Now they’ve finally learned to not trust Finley in the clutch. He can help out until the pressure gets ramped up. Give the ball to Manu, Mason, TP, or TD.
Good win for the Jazz. Now they got some confidence going into the break and hopefully they’ll get some players back from injury soon.
Just to get all you crazy Lakers fans riled up again:
What’s the difference between everyone’s favorite punching bag and chokers, the Dallas Mavs, and your LA Lakers?
04-05 Dallas out 2nd round LA out 1st round
05-06 Dallas out Finals LA no playoffs
06-07 Dallas out 1st round LA out 1st round
07-08 Dallas out 1st round LA out Finals
dallas next 10 seasons:
no playoffs
nowitzki returns MVP cus he didnt deserve it
mark cuban gets arrested for molesting violet palmer
the city of dallas burns in hell
aj sucks a fat one
lakers next 10 seasons:
city runs out of water
tax coffers are empty
no electricity
sasha has to wash his hair with gutter water, start to look like pau’s hair. sasha cries.
i blame tony for the loss, he could not guard some 15 yr old pre-pubesent little boy last night. then he had to take a BS last second shot he should have never taken. finley doesnt have the legs for a 3 pointer any more.
all in all a terrible game defensively
I just laughed my head off at #22
@AJ
How many rings does Dallas have?
After last night you have to wonder if Nate could actually play PG in NY. Chris Duhon hasn’t done anything close to Nate’s 33-9-15 all season.
TO the Dime community: What is on your trade deadline wish list? Here’s mine
Amare for Dirk: Nash and Dirk reunite and are surrounded by a supporting cast that actually makes you think the suns aren’t done. Amare joins Kidd and JHo to form and exciting yet probably not effective team.
-or-
Dirk + Damp + Stack for Bosh + O’Neal: Toronto officially becomes the softest yet highest scoring team in the NBA. Bosh goes home and puts up MVP numbers again when he is finally surrounded by an elite SF and Jermaine returns to all star form with Kidd feeding him.
-or-
I used to want Marion + Beasley for Brand + Miller but Brand killed that when he went under the knife.
@ GEE…
i was thinkin’ the same way bout Mamba’s injury too… its either he got a great doctor or the cat is just inhuman…
Ukic got snubbed for the All-Stars man. I am pissed lol.
Dude did play well though.
DIME how do you all decide who goes to Phoenix? Good Ol Rock Paper scissors?
When is Naomi going to drop and article or something?
I love it when other West teams take an L. Lakers let me down, really wanted them to beat Utah. Come on Kobe?!?!
@ Ranger, it coulda been worse. Raps coulda had Bosh, Calderon and Graham. I was lookin for the Mason 3 at the end, but I guess they save dude for elite teams…
I could go on, but my Lakers lost to an undermanned Jazz team so here’s where I’d try to make excuses about comin off a 7 game roadtrip, but really, Derek just needs to get Kobe the ball when it’s Kobe time….
Barn-yawny was killin’, Ukic was killin’…
The difference between Spurs past and present is their team defense – it’s not that great right now.
Raps got hot (hit last 5) and SPurs got cold (missed last 4) – good win for the Raps. …if there is such a thing
Manute Bol!!
lmao i love the lakers fans double standard. when talking spurs lakers the spurs drop a “spurs have 4 in the last 10” and lakers give the ol “lets talk about now” but when someone brings up lakers dallas, lakers fan brings in “how many rings does dallas have again?”
lmao like women (well most of them not all lakers fans) always a double standard.
Honestly I can’t recall a time when I have seen the Laker fans so rabid about them winning it all.
I mean it’s the whole gamut of from real to illusional.
Dare not say anything about Kobe or crew and it’s like you have told the world you saw the Pope on the corner drinking a 40. They go nuts!
A part of me almost wants the Lakers to win just so the Laker fans can calm the $$$$ down. Then again if they do win I feel like it’s just going to increase the insanity.
Now I ain’t saying ALL Laker fans, but I honestly don’t recall many Laker fans being so hyped about it all.
I fear the only thing that could humble them is if Kobe got hurt, or somehow they got swept or put out 1st round depending on match-up. Which all likely ain’t gonna happen.
I fear I am just stuck. I mean I thought Spurs fans were bad, but right now seems the Laker fans are reaaaally getting far more arrogant than the Spurs fans and …the Lakers ain’t even won it all yet?
I am just sayin. Now I’m prolly bout to get cussed out lol.
the_don_mega I think it has to be the got the best medical and conditioning staff concerning Kobe money can buy.
Now for the rest of the squad they probably got like interns workin on them or something. But Kobe gets that official work.
Probably got dudes finger all well and we (fans) just don’t even know it.
theres no need for us lakers fans to bring up how many rings we have. when it comes to dallas, in the past 20 years, no one has has choked as bad as they did and subsequently made the worst moves a team could possibly make.
lets review:
they had a 2-0 lead on the heat and went on to lose 4 straight
they had the BEST RECORD in the league and lost to the least predictable, consistent team in the 1st round
the next year, they traded a young kid who was obviously ready to kill it for a guy who just doesnt have it anymore
, and then fired their coach (whos focus was defense, but the star player cant play it, therefore that approach went out the window) after once again failing in the playoffs.
and now? dallas will probably NOT make the playoffs this year. next year is rebuilding year. who knows about the year after
all because of an owner who has absolutely no understanding of the game, therefore he makes stupid decisions. as long as cuban is running your team, you will never make it back to the finals. guaranteed.
look at us Lakers fans, we had our usual drama that comes with living in LA, and then some, and now we got the best record in the league, and will win the finals 4 to 1 over the cavs.
pity us. we have like 3 championships left over the next 4 years
you know for a guy with talent- al harrington might be the dumbest mf in the league-and u had to see the end of regulation in the knick game to understand,DAMM!
oh and nate jumped over ricky davis in that game-if they could just give him some valium to calm him down a little!
Dime,
How could you not mention Al Harrington costing NY the game w/ his technical?
What an idiot…
If Nash had played, Mo probably would’ve got 60.
Clipper fans, can anyone give me the story why Eric Gordon wasn’t playing earlier in the year? Dude can flat out ball. And the Knicks picked Gallinari over him. SMDH
Way to lose a game #47, up by 4, hang on the rim, get a tech and let your opponent score a 3 in the final seconds of regulation. Thanks Mr. Harrington.
MO P0UND!!
So fitting he hit FORTY FO!
My man got an extended clip ALWAYS in his shorts.
He was BALLIN’ last night!
Now, HOUSTON, winning by double digits??? Word!!?? Who was starting that game?
OHHHH…it was:
*BATTIER * SCOLA * MING * ARTEST * ALSTON*
(LANDRY and BROOKS PICKING UP the SLACK and can’t forget about Von Wafer)
All I’m saying is – THEY CAN WIN WITH THIS CREW!
ODEN!!!
I love how some things in life never change. And one thing for sure. The CENTER position is the BEDROCK of any professional bball squad.
And a good one is an EXTREMELY VALUABLE ASSET to any winning team.
Looks like the young bol is on the right trajectory: 8/10 FGS, 16 PTS, 3 BLOCKS and you read the SMACK, starting fast breaks, altering and intimidating shots, drawing defenders and opening up good looks! PROPS TO ODEN
Kobe, two words :: CORTISONE and LIDOCAINE
…moving on…
Ahhhh those SPURS. San Antonio Spurs. The San Antonio Spurs of Yesteryear wouldn’t have lost to THIS RAPTOR TEAM, on THIS PARTICULAR NIGHT. Without their 2 stars? Nah, it wouldn’t have happened. But the past is the past.
Sooooo like I was saying a couple of days ago, “Bonner and Mason can’t be relied on for their D. Especially not Bonner…Manu’s formidable..but is inclined to get beat…Pop’s a great coach and is good for a couple of major game-changing adjustments in strategy but he stills need the personnel…When the layups aint there and Timmy’s a one-man show and the 3’s aint fallin and Kurt and Bowen’s threes aint falling and Parker’s shot aint fallin…like I said…the way they are constituted now, they need another Timmy. It aint always crisp.”
FINLEY AND BONNER — your starting S FORWARD AND CENTER — scored a total of 2 points.
BOWEN AND THOMAS — your back-up S FORWARD AND CENTER — scored a total of 2 points.
Basically, your bigs not named Timmy, scored 4 POINTS TOTAL last night against a undermanned Toronto squad…
San Antonio – y’all got ROK’D!!
It will happen every now then until you get another Timmy.
its safe to say Deker Fisher isnt clutch, its like he’s the only one who still thinks it as he takes shot after shot in the clutch and hasn’t seem to him on since like 03 was it?
It seems like no one wants to jynx him but is it safe to say Ramon is fucking SICK yet? or should he learn to shoot 3s first? or is it because D’s haven’t keyed in on him yet?
Can we get a lil Philly love in the all star weekend and add Iggy as a replacement for Allen? Philly is #5 in their Conference and Iggy has been playing clutch offense and defense during Philly’s resurgence — in addition to his usual filling-out of the stat sheet.
gay J just stop blogging it doesn’t get laker fans riled up your just annoying, Mavs aaaaaaaaaah, Lakers aaaaaaaaah punching bag aaaaaaaaaah, your not funny your an irritant.
KDizzle I completely agree Fish ticks me off like dime said ” But why was Derek Fisher the one wildly jacking threes when L.A. was down three in the final seconds and Kobe didn’t even touch the ball?” I don’t who’s telling this guy he’s that dude in the clutch but kobe needed to have the ball that’s ridiculous. When lamar saved the ball out of bounds he got another shot he should have called time out or gave the ball to Kobe but nah he air balled it was stupid. All tha being said we still have the best record in the L at 42-10 and if we do see these cats in the playoffs which I doubt were going to beat them just like we did last year. I’d gladly take that loss than a loss on the road to boston or cleveland.
whoever said that the lakers have 3 championships over the next five seasons? Please, the West is so stacked and so difficult to win that it would be virtually impossible just on who they will have to go through.
Most likely playoff scenarios this season:
1st Round Vs. Utah
This team is physical, and while it won’t have home-court advantage, no team wants to play in Utah when the Jazz are at full strength, and L.A. lost to an injury depleted team last night. (were coming off road trip, so we’ll call it even)
Lakers in 7
2nd Round Vs. Portland
With Bynum out for up to three months, he might be back in time, but I don’t expect him to, as he heals slowly. With Roy being the player that he is, and Oden finally starting to look like the player we expected him to be, this is another tough series.
Lakers in 6
Conference Finals vs. San Antonio
In a matchup of Pau Gasol vs Tim Duncan, Duncan wins hands down. Manu and Parker are looking good again, if Bynum is back, maybe this goes L.A.’s way, but I don’t see it.
Spurs in 7
That is just this year as well. There is no way that the lakers will win 3 of the next five, it is just too dificult, and you aren’t even considering what happens in the summer of 2010. Best case, you win this year over the Cavs, but lose in the early rounds of the playoffs next year, its just too difficult.
“This team is physical, and while it won’t have home-court advantage, no team wants to play in Utah when the Jazz are at full strength, and L.A. lost to an injury depleted team last night. (were coming off road trip, so we’ll call it even)” Matt the Lakers will destroy Utah in the playoffs if we meet up with them, no one in the west scares, no one in the west took us to 7 games last year at all and we’re a better team this year by far.
2nd Round Vs. Portland, that’s a joke man, you honestly think these cats can beat us in 7 games. Your reaching Matt.
“Conference Finals vs. San Antonio
In a matchup of Pau Gasol vs Tim Duncan, Duncan wins hands down. Manu and Parker are looking good again, if Bynum is back, maybe this goes L.A.’s way, but I don’t see it.Spurs in 7” Hey you tool we didn’t have Bynum last year either and Ariza was just coming off an injury and we beat them 4-1, Do you understand that, I respect the Spurs but for real your just throwing stuff against the wall and seeing if it will stick. We’re going to have homecourt advantage in the West and possibly through out no way these cats are beating us and we’re a better team than we were last year and we beat them 4-1 last year, Matt your line of reasoning just doesn’t add up.
Matt– the Lakeshow beat Spurs last year w/o Bynum and Ariza, what to say they wont? You’re just a HATER!!!!!!
“Spurs in 7″LMAO, with us having homecourt advantage and being a better team than last year and I don’t know where you live but Bynum is already walking unassisted, they said he’s way ahead of schedule so your wishes of him not playing in the playoffs are looking pretty bleak. Last years injury required an invasive procedure be done to remove bone chips, this injury requires no surgery, much to your dismay Bynum will be back before the start of the post season and even if your sad wishes came true Matt, we could still beat any team in the league in a 7 game series with the squad we have, we’ve proven that time and time again this season. We’re the only team to beat boston twice and theres teams in the east that play them 4 times so they have 4 chance and we’re the only team to beat cleveland in cleveland. We’ve served notice to everybody in the L, this is our year.
You feel me Drink the Haterade (KB24 Chip 09)? This cat Matt is on something different do they forget what we did to the spurs last year with a hobbled Ariza and no Bynum, 4-1!.Obviously a hater.
It was some nice games yesterday,Fisher could’ve just pitched it backed to Kobe but he was pressed to beat his old team.He dont need to do that shit again.Mo showed his ass.The Sixers better than Detroit,how the mighty have fallen.@Gee Yeah we booed Beyonce ass because she came out in a Kobe jersey and he was talking shit to AI in that Finals.We ride for ours unlike NY and they MVP chants.And fuck the conference let D-Will replace Ray-Ray so he can get MVP for the East.CP3 made Gabe Pruitt sit on his ass something nasty too.
48-lol, philly fans are the best fans.
“On the play where Hansbrough stood in to take a charge from Paulus and Roy Williams had a demonstrative reaction to it, did Dick Vitale have to seek out a change of pants, or was one already laid out for him as a precaution for such a moment?”
That was the funniest thing I’ve ever read at Dime. Awesome.