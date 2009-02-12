3:10 to Phoenix

Quick ‘n dirty Smack this morning; With ’09 All-Star Weekend upon us, the Dime crew has some early-early schedules to keep to make it into Phoenix for all the action. Over the next four days, though, keep DimeMag.com on your screen, as we’ll be live-blogging everything going down at All-Star. From the parties to the media events to the competition itself, we’re gonna be all over it as usual, better than anyone else in the game … Although Steve Nash was given the night off for Suns/Cavs, Mo Williams was dropping buckets like he was going against the ghost of Nash. Whether it was Barbosa or J-Rich, they just kept letting Mo shoot; and when they did pretend to D-up, he’d call for a pick on whatever side of the floor Shaq was on, and drill jumper after jumper as Shaq refused to step out on him. Mo went off for 44 points (18-26 FG, 7 threes) in a blowout win, as the Cavs once again looked invincible at home … Shaq got a Flagrant-1 when he literally just stuck his arm in the air and let Anderson Varejao bounce off him on a drive. Another one of those calls that was made only because of how Varejao hit the ground, not because of anything Shaq did. Even Cavs announcer Austin Carr was disgusted by the whole thing. “When I drove to the basket, I expected that to happen,” Carr said … According to one of Phoenix’s announcers, LeBron (26 pts) has the strength of Karl Malone, the speed of Clyde Drexler, the passing ability of Larry Bird and the hops of Dominique Wilkins (there may have also been something in there about the handles of Isiah Thomas). This was after a play where ‘Bron was out on the break and J-Rich literally wrapped him up in a bear-hug to stop him for scoring, but LBJ somehow muscled his way through Richardson’s grasp and put the ball in the basket. LeBron flexed to the crowd before taking the free throw … We might need another replacement for the East All-Star squad. Ray Allen injured his left thumb during Celtics/Hornets, so if he can’t go this weekend, that opens the door for somebody else. If we’re East coach Mike Brown, we’re praying for a big man. The squad is overloaded on guards and perimeter-oriented forwards; even if they’re not completely deserving, fill the gap left by Ray with somebody like Rasheed Wallace or David Lee or Antawn Jamison. Hell, Emeka Okafor would do … Paul Pierce scored 30 in Boston’s win, but at least the Hornets got Chris Paul (13 pts, 5 asts) back … Is it just us or has Deron Williams been putting up like 30 points and a dozen assists per night since he wasn’t even considered a notable All-Star snub? Deron went for 31 and 11 last night as the Jazz snapped L.A.’s seven-game win streak. Without Carlos Boozer and AK-47 (they should just make that the team’s marketing slogan for this year), Utah was able to out-run L.A. and pick them apart by finding all the passing lanes to get easy buckets … Utah was ahead in the fourth quarter before Kobe (37 pts) led a rally that saw him scrapping for rebounds, scoring inside and out, getting steals — almost willing the team to a W by himself. (Lamar Odom was big during that stretch, too, finishing with 19 points and 19 boards.) But why was Derek Fisher the one wildly jacking threes when L.A. was down three in the final seconds and Kobe didn’t even touch the ball? …

Put it this way: If every single person who was at the Bobcats/Wizards game in Charlotte put an item they brought with them in an empty seat — we’re talking purses, change, ticket stubs — they still wouldn’t have filled the arena. Whatever the announced attendance was, it was a lie. There couldn’t have been more than a couple thousand people on hand … This week’s Greg Oden vs. Kevin Durant matchup was a little more even. Oden (16 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) was a beast, wreaking havoc defensively and starting fast breaks with his blocks and boards, then on the other end drawing enough attention from the OKC defense to allow open looks for other guys. Durant had a below-average 20 points, but added seven boards and four steals in the loss … Jerryd Bayless looked pretty good, putting up 12 points and 8 assists in 27 minutes. That’s right, 27 minutes. Is somebody being showcased for a trade? … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Yao Ming put up 24 points and 18 boards in a win over Sacramento; Joe Johnson scored 27 in a win over Detroit; Richard Jefferson dropped 32 and Ramon Sessions had 15 and 17 dimes in a win over Indiana; Carmelo scored 29 in a win over Orlando; and Manu Ginobili scored 32 in a surprising loss to the short-handed Raptors … Then there was Clippers/Knicks, which deserves its own section: Nate Robinson had 33 points, nine boards, 15 assists and five steals; Jared Jeffries, David Lee and Al Harrington all had points-boards double-doubles; Baron Davis went for 13 points and 20 assists; Eric Gordon dropped 30 points; Zach Randolph posted 22 and 15 boards; and Steve “Cyborg” Novak nailed six threes and finished with 23 points. Fantasy owner’s orgy … North Carolina/Duke also went down yesterday. Despite Kyle Singler giving Tyler Hansbrough the business for a while, UNC’s talent and depth advantage played itself out on Coach K‘s court, as well as the fact that Greg Paulus cannot stop Ty Lawson. How many times did Paulus clap his hands in Ty’s face as he brought the ball up, only to get blown by for another layup or drive-and-dish? … On the play where Hansbrough stood in to take a charge from Paulus and Roy Williams had a demonstrative reaction to it, did Dick Vitale have to seek out a change of pants, or was one already laid out for him as a precaution for such a moment? … We’re out like the ghost of Nash …