Bringing Down the House

Sometimes you gotta look beyond the scoreboard. Throughout the first quarter of Celtics/Heat, the Miami announcers kept gushing about how great the C’s were playing, when in reality, it wasn’t so much how good they were but how bad Miami was. Both teams missed like 35 layups and dunks in the first quarter: Ray Allen made a beautiful backdoor cut only to have his layup blocked by the bottom of the backboard, Shawn Marion missed a clear-path dunk on one of Boston’s few defensive breakdowns, Kendrick Perkins air-balled a reverse dunk, and Kevin Garnett had one sequence where he missed back-to-back Mikan Drill shots … Where the Celtics couldn’t miss, however, was from the perimeter. Ray (27 pts, 5 threes) and Paul Pierce knocked down a few to give them the early lead, and in the second quarter it turned into The Eddie House Show on the way to a Boston blowout. House dropped 20 points in the quarter, hitting six threes and shooting pretty much every time he touched the ball (and within 0.4 seconds of touching the ball). He ended up with 27 points on 7-of-11 beyond the arc … Well before halftime, even the over-the-top homer Heat play-by-play man had to admit, “This has been a thorough dismantling.” And with that cheesy infomercial host voice, for Miami fans it must have been like having Ed McMahon tell you you’re flunking out of school … Other times, all you have to do is look at the scoreboard. Any way you wanna slice it, Andrew Bynum was a BEAST on the Clippers last night, giving them a career-high 42 points (17-24 FG), 15 boards and four blocks. Playing without Camby, Kaman and Zach (and Baron), the Clips had to start DeAndre Jordan and Brian Skinner up front, with literally no help from anyone over 6-foot-8. We figured those two would spend the whole night either watching Bynum dunk or chasing him in transition, but we never thought AB would kill ’em like that … Oh-by-the-way, Kobe had a triple-double in this one with 18 points, 10 boards and 12 assists. Pretty much with one good hand. Kobe was adamant about getting Bynum the ball down the stretch, too, even though the kid had already passed his career-high back in the third quarter … LeBron was in his playmaker mode as well on Wednesday, racking up 14 assists to go along with 34 points and seven boards in a win at Portland. The Cavs had been struggling on the road as their injuries have piled up, but they pulled out this time with ‘Bron making some big threes down the stretch to hold the Blazers off, and Mo Williams (33 pts, 6 threes) capitalizing on those open looks via LBJ … Going into Suns/Knicks, the idea of Mike D’Antoni hosting his former team at MSG right now was like inviting your friends over to your new apartment and knowing the place is a dump. (Remember the episode of “Martin” when Cole finally got his own place, but his furniture was from the dumpster and there was food in the fridge from the last tenant? You get the idea.) However, the Knicks came out gunning — in a good way — looking as comfortable and effective in Coach D’s system as they have all year. The Suns hung in there thanks to their talent and experience — and Jason Richardson (27 pts) putting on a personal dunk contest — but NY was able to neutralize Shaq in the second half and hit enough timely shots to pick up the win …
Anyone care to take a crack at describing Shaq‘s pre-game outfit? He looked like a Ghostface Killah nightmare … Future reality TV star Chris Duhon and David Lee, the NYK version of Steve Nash and Amare, ran a pick-and-roll on Nash and Amare in the first half that ended with Lee (25 pts, 16 rebs) crushing on Amare’s head. Nate Robinson got so hyped after the dunk, he hopped off the bench and got a tech for bumping into Amare on the court … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Deron Williams had 32 points and 11 dimes in a loss to Houston; Tayshaun Prince scored 25 in a win over Toronto; Emeka Okafor recorded 20 points, 15 boards and three blocks in a rout of Memphis; Antawn Jamison scored 33 and Caron Butler added 32 to beat Sacramento; Jeff Green dropped 26 points and the buzzer-beating game-winner on the Warriors, going off-glass on a turnaround just inside the arc; and the Bucks lit up Dallas for 133 points in a 30-piecing … When it took Vince Carter a whole three seconds after tip-off to score on Rasual Butler — and knowing that the Hornets were short-handed without Tyson Chandler, David West or Hilton Armstrong — Jersey/Orleans had potential to get ugly. On Vince’s next touch he coolly dropped a high-post fadeaway over Butler, then a couple minutes later skated past him for an easy layup. But Vince was relatively held in check the rest of the way (20 pts, 19 shots), and the real ugliness didn’t start until the beginning of the third quarter, when Chris Paul decided it was time to put the Nets away: In a five-minute stretch he turned a one-point game into a double-digit rout, turning into a shoot-first, one-man fast break. In addition to harassing Devin Harris into a 1-for-11 night (6 pts), Paul put up 29 points, nine boards and eight assists. CP was getting buckets like a two-guard, but his best play during that aforementioned run was when the Hornets had a 4-on-3 break, Paul crossed over at midcourt and in the same motion, whipped a half-sidearm, half-underhand pass to Butler in the corner for a three. The ball went from CP’s hand to Butler’s in about 0.04 seconds … Marv Albert clearly misses Sacramento-era Peja, the one who was always on national TV so Marv could call his games. On the Nets broadcast, Marv was clearly getting a kick out of saying “STOJAKOVIC!” whenever he could, and Peja gave him plenty opportunities: He had 20 points and 10 boards, hitting N.O.’s first two buckets of the game, throwing in some crucial threes late in the second half, and one time Peja mixed up Jarvis Hayes with a crossover/spin combo before dropping a fadeaway in his eye … Where do you play ball? Aside from the Dime crew’s regular indoor runs, the New York snow is killing our playground game, so we wanted to ask our readers across the globe how you combat the winter weather. Drop us a line HERE and let us know the name and location of the leagues you play in, the courts you frequent, the tournaments you join, and tell us what the run is like. Who knows, maybe we’ll come through or feature it on the site … We’re out like DeAndre’s pride …
ouch bynum just beasted the clips. just shows how pathetic the team is. the whole franchise got a lifetime injury bug
Damn DIME could the Piston get more than one line. We know yall love the Celtics since it’s the only the green that Austin can grasp on since his beloved Sonics evaporated like water.
Even though Bynum went off, how about the rookies stat line against him!? DeAndre Jordan went for 23 point (11-12 FG) 12 boards and 4 blocks in 42 mins. not bad!
did you watch the clips-lakers game? DeAndre wasn’t doing too bad himself.. he had like 23-12-4 blocks.. the clips were in it deep into the 4th until Kobe decided to take over (not only with scoring but passing also).. not bad for a team missing its 4 best players..
the highlights on nba.com didn’t show jordan do anything and i just now checked the box score. hopefully if dude can continue to play like he has lately the future won’t be too bad for too long with gordon there too.
but still giving up 42 isnt too good a defensive job. who was the last center besides shaq to score 40 points? yao hasn’t has he?
Fed, the Pistons beat an injury depleted Raps squad at home…not exactly news worthy. And yes, I am a Raptors fan (**** my life!)
Dime I tbink u guys should put up a clip of louisville’s Terrance Williams he put on a personal dunk contest last night against rutgers! All 4 or 5 dunks sick!
Lakers were up by 16 until they were trying to force feed Bynum to get 40. Besides that the game was never in doubt. Did any on see how Lebron crossed up Rudy Fernandez, and made him fall.
Big game from Bynum especially on the boards but he has to take his man out the game.The rookie held his own.Bynum should be a 20 rebounds per game guy.Lakers defense needs to step up.They can’t keep opponents in the game like that.against weak teams it’ll be okay but not so much against the big teams.It’s the halfway mark already so now they gotta get it together.Nice to see that Kobe is using his teammates.do hope it’s a sign of things to come.Good games last night.Go Lakers
@Mark and Imung
DeAndre Jordan and Javale McGeee will be the steals of the draft. What to do now with Kaman and Camby? DeAndre has been getting reabounds and blocks all year but usually only gets 5 minutes on the floor.
@Dime
Other big stat lines from Wednesday
Russell Westbrook went for 30 points on 11-19 (3-4 from 3) and 7assists, 4 boards
That Nate Robinson “bumping” into Amare was just stupid. Then in the game, Nate sorta jumped in front of Shaq, Shaq just caught him and threw him aside haha
the thing about jordans line, he went 11-12 on his shots.
to hear lakers fans sayit bynam is the best defensive player in the league, now we will have to hear how he is the best offensive player too. oh shit!
@Smitty313
I was going to ask about that too. Rudy’s face after he fell down was priceless. He looked somewhat embarassed and somewhat like he just saw a ghost. Welcome to the League rook.
and mr bynum very good today 42 points impressive but defense need to improve yes yes. and mr paul little man look like unstoppable he made devin harris look bad too fast too furious like the movie
Jugs
Jordan did have some highlight worthy sequences like when he grabbed that rebound over Gasol and dunked it back on him and then the next possesion he caught an oop from Gordan and slammed in with some authority. I think the Clippers need to play him more even when their bigs come back from injury.
@Deeds
Yeah it does suck to be a Raptors fan and it’s only gonna get worse next year when we steal Chris Bosh from yall. But hey your city is jumpin’ so you still got that and Carribanna. lol
@Dime Fam
Here goes some new B.I.G. joints I wasn’t really feelin’em but yall might like’em
[www.soulbounce.com]
@Deeds
@Dime Fam
Here goes some new B.I.G. joints I wasn’t really feelin’em but yall might like’em
BTW I’m baaaaaacccckkkkkk….atleast until I leave for vacation Saturday. Vegas here I come.
Anyone catch the nasty tyler hansborough ally rim check last night. It was brutal and he went down hard. But he drinks sprite.
Wow YOUNGFED I think that Young G’s remix is amazing, thanks.
As for Smack, “NY was able to neutralize Shaq in the second half.” How long has it been since it mattered at all whether or not Shaq was neutralized? Nice to see him relevant again but he’s never going to get another chip anyway.
Yo, wheres the love for westbrook in the OKC/GS game. he was giving GS work….
and yall need to put a video up of terrence williams dunking on cats. everytime u looked up he was in mid air putting one down
The Pau Gasol way to draw a foul.
Wow, we’ve got a real showdown w the Jugs vs Jurgs!
Anyway DIME can set up a wrestling match and show it via live video feed???
So much for Rip getting 30 mins off the bench. Detroit really needs a make over Fed- and try to build around stuckey and some of the youngins! No way they are getting anywhere in the East with that old/tired squad.
It was good to see Bynum still has a pulse!
Houston Up!
Amare holla at ya boi today son!?!?! LOL. Any win over Utah is always a good one. I don’t care if Skip, Von Wafer or Scola is the leading scorer. Long as they win.
Last night was like a craaaazy night of basketball.
Green’s last second “bank” shot was ill. If he said “Glass” when shooting it, which I doubt, then it’s even iller.
That may have been the unleashing of Bynum. Sometimes it takes just 1 game to let a dude see what he can really do.
I ain’t saying dude gonna score 40 every time out, but you know that had to boost the confidence. I would say expect his points to go up though most def.
I don’t see Rip enjoying the bench thing at all. I said it’s on the coaches to find a way where both your all-stars are on the floor at the same time. Everyone ain’t Manu.
David Lee straight Gorilla’d Amare. Funny as crap with lil Nate screamin to pour salt on the wound. Then did you all see Shag carry Nate for a second when Nate was trying to block an entry pass. Like a sack of potatos.
You know D’Anthony had to enjoy beating the old squad. Porter should quit now.
Course everyone knows you LeBron is going to get bout 30 suntin. You can’t go and let Mo get that too. You just beggin for an L. Dissappointed in Portland on that one.
Loved last nights games!
@Gee and Mox
Heres a couple of qoutes from last night. Rip will be alright the winning has just begun. Oh and Mox they say we’re old and tired every year but we’re always there at the end.
@Gee and Mox
So Young you tellin me you are cool with money sittin? I mean dude is an All-Star and you are just cool with him coming off the bench.
You don’t think the coach needs to figure something out. I mean Stuckey iiisss like that but still, I just don’t see sittin Rip.
Well you could say the first experiment was a failure at least from the standpoint of Rip’s production. Team wise,…yea you all did win and that is what counts.
Time will tell.
Not even a mention of the lineup change in Detroit that produced at 20 point win?
dime-I dont think deandre’s pride is hurt-23 and 12 isnt that bad and he must have had 8 dunks-one of the announcers in that game said they(both teams) had the most dunks in 1 game this year, is that true?
did anyone see ben wallace head fake and then dunk on either aldridge or oden? who knew ben could still do that,lol!
remember that post months ago about durant and green-well those 2 just keep getting better and better!!
Devin Harris is playing himself right off the all star team.
I saw 42 and 15 on the NBA TV ticker next to LAL and was like, “Kobe put in work…” Wrong! Bynum did what people assumed he could with touches and being a bit more of a focal point. It is like a See-Saw for the Lakers. Bynum big numbers, but Kobe and Gasol has lesser scoring numbers. Bynum and Kobe rebound big and Gasol numbers are down. We’ll see if he can be more forceful moving forward and if Phil interest was sparked at all to run some more sets for him…
Also that spin move, maintaining the dribble, into the lob pass falling out of bounds kobe pulled off was nasty…
I guess Bosh’s callout of his team didn’t go quite like he expected…Your no Larry Bird Bosh…
@Fed, Im not sayin the D wont be a tough out in the P-off…But can you honestly see them beating Orl, Cle or Celts in a series? Me either.
NEwayz- Where you stayin at in vegas? You gotta hit up Pure son.
Amare did go over and through Tim Thomas later in the game though, to get some Gorilla pride back
@Mox Don’t know yet my girl handles all the reservations I just go when see tells me we’re going. Also we already beat two of thoses teams (Orl, Cle).
@Gee
Personally I like this new line up and think Prince, AI, and Stuck are all better than RIP, sorry thats just what it is.
Anyway here goes those qoutes I was talking about earlier.
[www.freep.com]
you know dime, i have to ask, all the hype about how dirk is clutch and how great he is and all that BS, why not a single mention of the 34 POINT LOSS at the hands of the lowly bucks? i mean the bucks beat my spurs, but not in a nasty 34 pointer! i mean damn dirk made 3 shots in the SECOND HALF! all he had was free throws really. comeo n dime, show both sides of the stories here and you guys never show the down side to “your boys”
I expected the Laker win obviously, but the 42 and 15 is straight icing. Lost in the shuffle was a great game by Lamar Odom.
@ Kudabeen – CB4 can call out whoever he wants, but you missin your startin point, Jermaine still gimpy and even Humphries broke somethin, then it’s gonna look like it fallin on deaf ears. Moon just don’t get it. Watchin the game yesterday, dude kept leavin Tayshaun to double Amir Johnson, who was bein guarded by Bosh…The bball IQ ain’t what it should be
Chris Paul needs to get more love in the MVP discussion. No frontline except for Peja and dude just decides he’s gonna win the game doin alot of everything
one thing I noticed in the Nets game last night…
Devin’s Harr-is messed up.
His hairline looks like the Rocky Mountains.
There has got to be some kind of award for that
RangerJohn you a straight hater lol
And im just glad Bynum had the 15 boards/4 blocks.. We have so much scoring he doesnt have to worry about it as much as he is.. but its good because i think he just is tryin to improve his game and he already blocks enough shots and can board with the best of em WHEN HE WANTS TO..
Damn the suns need a reality check… they need to find their true identity and at least play good on one side of the floor (defense or offense). Obviously giving shaq the ball every time on the post is not going to win you games… Get Steve Kerr out of Arizona
Sorry Detroit fans, but don’t you know Dime only talks about 4 teams: Lakers, Celtics, Knicks and Lebron.
If you come here as a fan of any other team then you should know by now that unless it’s one of those 4 you will NEVER get more than one line.
There are exceptions like the Heat but that is generally the rule.
Although I got to give a shot out to Dime for their “Kevin Garnett had one sequence where he missed back-to-back Mikan Drill shots … ” line. That was good. I got a laugh out of that, ’cause I remember that drill in high school. I remember getting dizzy ’cause you are staring at the rim and going side to side on the rim. As soon as you quit staring at the rim I would usually stumble.
@Dime
“…like inviting your friends over to your new apartment and knowing the place is a dump.”
Hahaha
That’s quote of the year, bruh….
LakeShow84
lmao yep thats me, i HATE HATE HATE! bynam is a DECENT rebounder (even if he is only averaging 6.4 in the month of january) but he did not have 4 blocks last night. the kid is going to be servicable as a starter but he is not an allstar.
still no mention of dallas getting handled by the bucks with no bogut? where is all the “dirk did everything he could” talk?
Bynum is aight, him dropping 40 points against the Clips should be covered under the good ole Golden State rule…it don’t mean shit until it’s against someone who is at least “decent” and been in the league a few years.
Another great game by Toronto, waste of my time and money going to that one, it sucks dropping cash on courtsides just to see your team get ass beat. I hope every single person on the Raps has a male family member who gets kicked straight in the balls, then they’d know the pain they are putting their fans through. I’d say THEY should be kicked in the balls, but they have proven they ain’t got any.
What the fucking Raptors need is to go through some SHIT. Like serious SHIT. They need to have a team Judgment Night experience. The ones who actually have a set of nuts will pull through, maybe be a little depressed about seeing the ones who didn’t pull through die, but it will make them stronger in the end.
They also need to sign a crazy starving cannibal to the roster. Whoever misses a stupid defensive assignment or box out, gets to share their hotel room with that cannibal. Depending on the severity of the infraction, cannibal gets a different weapon. That shit will grow some hair on your chest and learn ya, or get you dead and ate (peace Moon).
It’s thought that chickens evolved from raptors…unfortunately that’s being proven true in the NBA.