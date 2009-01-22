Bringing Down the House

Sometimes you gotta look beyond the scoreboard. Throughout the first quarter of Celtics/Heat, the Miami announcers kept gushing about how great the C’s were playing, when in reality, it wasn’t so much how good they were but how bad Miami was. Both teams missed like 35 layups and dunks in the first quarter: Ray Allen made a beautiful backdoor cut only to have his layup blocked by the bottom of the backboard, Shawn Marion missed a clear-path dunk on one of Boston’s few defensive breakdowns, Kendrick Perkins air-balled a reverse dunk, and Kevin Garnett had one sequence where he missed back-to-back Mikan Drill shots … Where the Celtics couldn’t miss, however, was from the perimeter. Ray (27 pts, 5 threes) and Paul Pierce knocked down a few to give them the early lead, and in the second quarter it turned into The Eddie House Show on the way to a Boston blowout. House dropped 20 points in the quarter, hitting six threes and shooting pretty much every time he touched the ball (and within 0.4 seconds of touching the ball). He ended up with 27 points on 7-of-11 beyond the arc … Well before halftime, even the over-the-top homer Heat play-by-play man had to admit, “This has been a thorough dismantling.” And with that cheesy infomercial host voice, for Miami fans it must have been like having Ed McMahon tell you you’re flunking out of school … Other times, all you have to do is look at the scoreboard. Any way you wanna slice it, Andrew Bynum was a BEAST on the Clippers last night, giving them a career-high 42 points (17-24 FG), 15 boards and four blocks. Playing without Camby, Kaman and Zach (and Baron), the Clips had to start DeAndre Jordan and Brian Skinner up front, with literally no help from anyone over 6-foot-8. We figured those two would spend the whole night either watching Bynum dunk or chasing him in transition, but we never thought AB would kill ’em like that … Oh-by-the-way, Kobe had a triple-double in this one with 18 points, 10 boards and 12 assists. Pretty much with one good hand. Kobe was adamant about getting Bynum the ball down the stretch, too, even though the kid had already passed his career-high back in the third quarter … LeBron was in his playmaker mode as well on Wednesday, racking up 14 assists to go along with 34 points and seven boards in a win at Portland. The Cavs had been struggling on the road as their injuries have piled up, but they pulled out this time with ‘Bron making some big threes down the stretch to hold the Blazers off, and Mo Williams (33 pts, 6 threes) capitalizing on those open looks via LBJ … Going into Suns/Knicks, the idea of Mike D’Antoni hosting his former team at MSG right now was like inviting your friends over to your new apartment and knowing the place is a dump. (Remember the episode of “Martin” when Cole finally got his own place, but his furniture was from the dumpster and there was food in the fridge from the last tenant? You get the idea.) However, the Knicks came out gunning — in a good way — looking as comfortable and effective in Coach D’s system as they have all year. The Suns hung in there thanks to their talent and experience — and Jason Richardson (27 pts) putting on a personal dunk contest — but NY was able to neutralize Shaq in the second half and hit enough timely shots to pick up the win …

Anyone care to take a crack at describing Shaq's pre-game outfit? He looked like a Ghostface Killah nightmare … Future reality TV star Chris Duhon and David Lee, the NYK version of Steve Nash and Amare, ran a pick-and-roll on Nash and Amare in the first half that ended with Lee (25 pts, 16 rebs) crushing on Amare's head. Nate Robinson got so hyped after the dunk, he hopped off the bench and got a tech for bumping into Amare on the court … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Deron Williams had 32 points and 11 dimes in a loss to Houston; Tayshaun Prince scored 25 in a win over Toronto; Emeka Okafor recorded 20 points, 15 boards and three blocks in a rout of Memphis; Antawn Jamison scored 33 and Caron Butler added 32 to beat Sacramento; Jeff Green dropped 26 points and the buzzer-beating game-winner on the Warriors, going off-glass on a turnaround just inside the arc; and the Bucks lit up Dallas for 133 points in a 30-piecing … When it took Vince Carter a whole three seconds after tip-off to score on Rasual Butler — and knowing that the Hornets were short-handed without Tyson Chandler, David West or Hilton Armstrong — Jersey/Orleans had potential to get ugly. On Vince's next touch he coolly dropped a high-post fadeaway over Butler, then a couple minutes later skated past him for an easy layup. But Vince was relatively held in check the rest of the way (20 pts, 19 shots), and the real ugliness didn't start until the beginning of the third quarter, when Chris Paul decided it was time to put the Nets away: In a five-minute stretch he turned a one-point game into a double-digit rout, turning into a shoot-first, one-man fast break. In addition to harassing Devin Harris into a 1-for-11 night (6 pts), Paul put up 29 points, nine boards and eight assists. CP was getting buckets like a two-guard, but his best play during that aforementioned run was when the Hornets had a 4-on-3 break, Paul crossed over at midcourt and in the same motion, whipped a half-sidearm, half-underhand pass to Butler in the corner for a three. The ball went from CP's hand to Butler's in about 0.04 seconds … Marv Albert clearly misses Sacramento-era Peja, the one who was always on national TV so Marv could call his games. On the Nets broadcast, Marv was clearly getting a kick out of saying "STOJAKOVIC!" whenever he could, and Peja gave him plenty opportunities: He had 20 points and 10 boards, hitting N.O.'s first two buckets of the game, throwing in some crucial threes late in the second half, and one time Peja mixed up Jarvis Hayes with a crossover/spin combo before dropping a fadeaway in his eye …