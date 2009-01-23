Truth Life

In all honesty, Celtics/Magic wasn’t much to write home about; it was like one of those awful Knicks/Heat matchups from the mid-90s, only without the intensity. Of course, there’s a very good chance we’re just salty over here because Orlando took their brand-new NBA Hit List No. 1 ranking and flushed it like the remnants of a Thirsty Thursday hangover, but neither team played all that well. Doug Collins was right on when he said he couldn’t tell whether the defenses were so good that people couldn’t score, or if both offenses were just inept. Or maybe Dwight Howard said it best in his post-game interview: “It felt like a playoff game. For a minute.” Either way, Boston won their seventh straight, holding Dwight to just 11 points and 11 boards, and holding the Magic to a season-low point total … Offensively, all the Celtics needed was Paul Pierce, who was DESTROYING Hedo Turkoglu. Pierce (27 pts, 10 rebs) was throwing a constant series of fakes and jab steps at Hedo, who was bouncing all over the place and seemed confused the entire time. One time Pierce up-faked and drove past him for an uncontested dunk, after which Dwight and Hedo stood there yelling at each other … We don’t really feel like looking it up, but we’d have to imagine Boston’s nine assists were the lowest total for a winning team in any NBA game this year … One thing that was VERY apparent after this one: Orlando needs a decent two-guard — because, you know, they didn’t draft one with their Lottery pick two years ago — who can ideally create his own shot and stay healthy (looking at you, Mickael Pietrus). Rookie Courtney Lee got the start yesterday and went scoreless, and J.J. Redick only got two shots in his 26 minutes off the bench … Redick looks kinda diesel, doesn’t he? He must be spending all that free time lifting weights and sampling hair products. As Dime’s Pat Cassidy put it: “J.J. looks like he’s straight out of MTV’s ‘True Life: I Have a Jersey Shore House.'” … Good effort by Craig Sager on the sidelines pretending Tiger Woods is funny. Sager’s been watching his Magic Johnson Fake-Laugh tapes … Speaking of guys on the sideline, it’s pretty obvious that Sam Cassell has no plans on ever playing again, right? On the same day Alonzo Mourning announced his retirement, do you think Sam should call it a career? … During the game, on the heels of Dwight officially getting the most All-Star votes ever, some of us go into an e-mail argument over how good Dwight really is. At the end we came to only one consensus: If Dwight had Tyler Hansbrough‘s desire for rebounding, Elton Brand‘s technical acumen, and Moses Malone‘s “I don’t care if all your teeth end up lodged in my elbow” mean streak, he’d average 22 boards a night EASY …
Thursday’s only other game saw the Lakers make quick work of the Wizards. Kobe slept-walk to 11 points and five dimes, but L.A. did its damage in the paint because Washington has absolutely zero post defense. JaVale McGee can get up and block a couple shots — and he actually put together a decent game (18 pts, 9 rebs, 2 blks) thanks to Ed Tapscott giving him some real playing time — but as a team they’re just atrocious. It’s almost like they’re playing a zone where the goal is to leave the middle open. Andrew Bynum capitalized to the tune of 23 points and 14 boards, Pau Gasol scored 18, and everyone else was driving the lane at will and getting no resistance. One time Lamar Odom was thinking drive and paused like he was expecting someone to come over and get him; when no one did, he went ahead and finished a clear-path dunk … Did you catch the Washington/USC game? With Brandon Roy on-hand to get is UW jersey retired, Justin Dentmon — one of those 9th-year seniors from the Dante Cunningham School — led the Huskies with 22 points in a win. But the best part was during Fox’s in-studio show, when ex-Oregon State player turned analyst Lamar Hurd compared UW’s Jon Brockman (Says Dime’s Austin Burton: “Hansbrough isn’t THAT much better than him”) to Deebo. After Brockman scored just four points and the studio co-host was giving Hurd a hard time about it, he went into this detailed, 10-minute breakdown of the Friday series, making an analogy between Brockman having subpar game but coming out strong his next time out and Deebo’s history in Friday (getting knocked out) and Next Friday (“He breaks out of jail and comes back stronger than ever.”). During all this, the co-host clearly had no idea what Hurd was talking about, but kept that fake smile on her face and finally said, “Apparently the name of the movie is Friday. Go check it out.” … We’re out like J.J.’s Jersey Shore crib …
Happy Friday
Lunar New Year on Monday…….Say Happy New Year to your Asian buddies……….
does anyone else think the wizards traded for mike james to try and get worse, following Gilbert’s “master” plan?
that deebo shit has me busting up right now. hahahaha
lousy games.
It’s also Australia day on Monday, get your mates ’round for a game of cricket… or not
Go lakers welcome back Bynum now let me see those numbers against some big time contenders.Long live the lakers
If Bynun plays like this constantly ,,, watch out ,,,
John, as me, you and lannyb knows, Bynum is not doing that to a real team.
On Dwight Howard. I think the sky’s the limit. It’s easy to pinpoint what someone could do better to make them that much greater but sometimes you have to be patient or except what you have. IF Shaq could hit free throws he might be the leading all time scorer. IF Labron had a consistant jumper he’d be UNSTOPPABLE! IF Kobe was a good teammate he’d be the best ever. If, IF’S were a Fifth we’d all be drunk!!
Let the kid grow into his own and stop hatin’. I’m just glad Yao or Yi didn’t have all the All Star votes!
I’m not sure if anyone saw this, but…
[www.youtube.com]
… you don’t get to see something like this that often, except when playing NBA Jam from the 90’s.
Props to the original poster, sirpurr2222.
“Paul Pierce, who was DESTROYING Hedo Turkoglu. Pierce (27 pts, 10 rebs)”
How do you destroy someone for 27pts. Wow yall act like he scored 50. SMDH
I don’t usually agree with Dimes over hyped descriptions on here but Paul Pierce destroyed Hedu with just 27pts, becasue Hedu looked dumb as hell on some of those plays. It was like, “how do you let PP, constantly do that to you MAN”? When you can’t stop the same damn move 4 or 5 times in a row, though the oponent only got 8 or 10 points, YOU ARE GETTING KILLED!!!!
And thanks for that Youtube link Deeiz2nice. That was sick. Notice no reaction from the crowd tho. Also notice the score. It was 22-4, Lol!
Dwight can do better than this…
[www.squidoo.com]
True that Fox but us Laker hopefuls are really hoping that Bynum is showing us what he got.The truth is for Lakers to go anywhere is has got to be Bynum. He has shown that he has the skill level and the work ethic.It’s just a matter of doing it on the court.This Sunday against the Spurs is real test.Go Lakers
Dwight needs to retire that look at the hand thing…First just like his nickname it’s stolen from Shaq…Second it is lame when you are doing it after hook shots…
Hedo is a good piece, but he is a weakness as well. In that Detroit series last year Hedo’s lack of impact and his inability to really handle Prince was costly. They really need to trade high on him, because I don’t see how they can re-sign him…Their two guard situation is pretty bad as well…Having said all that they can still be the Number 1 team in the regular season and be at risk of not making it past the second round as currently constructed…
Yo Dime- there’s nothing wrong with the Jersey Shore!!
Houston Up!
So who is the Money Mutha@#$% Mike of the NBA then lol.
Nate Robinson was the first to come to mind, but he to swoll.
Perhaps some big trade will go down today. The basketball world is kinda quiet after last night’s games.
I am wishing Orlando was in the West, cause I would just enjoy watching him and Shaq get after it.
I really thought for a minute this year that Boston was going to break the streak Houston made last year. Then Boston ran into the Lakers and it killed allll that.
Still time left though.
SCREAM UTAH!
Happy early lunar new year. Yesterday I saw a banner ad from the Knicks saying “Happy Lunar New Year”, and then it faded away to a pic of David Lee and the back of Yao’s head… awesome….
Not a fan of the Allstar unis. They look very plain jane to me.
[sports.yahoo.com]
Yog says:
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
This is boring smack on dimemag.com todays.
Hedos is suck on defence and give disgrace to Euro heritage! Him and JJ Red Dick should sample same hairs product
the font on the all star jerseys are meh…
@Youngfed – you can destroy someone for 27 when you make him look silly and get 10 boards too. It’s not like he’s got no one else on his team and took 30 shots…
damn, Bynum’s taking the next step.
that girl needs to go rent Friday. how’ve you never seen that shit, much less even heard of it?!? one of the funniest movies ever. you gotta be shitting me. this woman had to just be retarded eye-candy that the network thought could make “sex sell” right Austin? I can’t believe anyone that actually knows ball and can relate to these guys hasn’t seen that shit. Hell, I can’t believe any GUYS in general, that are under 40 haven’t seen that. one of the funniest movies ever. someone needs to Deebo this bitch right off the set
“you got knocked the fuckkkkkk out!!” i wish we all had a friend like smokey in our lives..
ey i was watchin the boston/orlando game and thought about something..dwight howard as good as he is, is supposed to be the best center in the league right now..and i think he is..but how do you only put up 11 and 11 against perkins?? i think a young shaq 4-5 years into the league would have destroyed him and probably injured him at the same time just for trying to play d..there really never will be another shaqtastic…
I just pattern my life after smokey. It gets rid of that middle man.
And you know this, MAN!
Dwight still doesnt have a dominant post game, if he doesnt get perfect low post position off seals or offensive rebounds, he still doesn’t have the moves Shaq or Tim had/have. However, hes still very young and eventually he will develop this area of his game, Oden on the other hand, probably not…
hey where is the controversy over CP3 getting the starting nod in the all-star game over tracy mcgrady?
i know t-mac is hurt and it was all the people in china voting him in. and yes i know t-mac has no business being at the all-star game, but last time i checked he was leading chris paul by enough votes that CP3 had to make a big time late surge to pass him up.
i know that CP3 deserves the spot and t-mac has no business being there, but i wonder if the hand of stern played a role at the end.
on jan. 16th t-mac was up by 200,000 votes or so. i’ve only seen the final votes of the starters, just wondering if any knows where you can see the final results of all the players. i’m interested in how much CP3 beat t-mac by.
LOL @ a dude named Vinny defending the Jersey Shore.
you know if the nba was gonna play with the votes and have cp3 start anyway..why didnt they just up his numbers a couple weeks ago steadily till the end so it at least looked believable? wouldnt that have made more sense and less people would have noticed something was up?
The pregame show with Webber and The Glove was crazy. Now I see what everyone is talking about the how Webber and Payton act on NBATV. The best parts was when Webber called out Gugliotta and then when Payton start talking about Stockton. The best argument was when Webber and Kenny start talking about how players on bad team and good teams act in pressure situation. When Webber made the comment that players shoot the same in pressure situation because of muscle remembrance, I busted out laughing. This is coming from the same player who was afraid of the ball in clutch time. Come on Webber.
anyone know if Devin Harris will play tonight against the spurs?
Gotta give props to the Celts for beating the Magic. Slow game, but had some good moments nonetheless, like Jameer’s playin’ with Rondo’s D in the 4th. Damn. Looks like Dwight has company in Phoenix, holla.
And to continue Fox’s post(#9):
If TMac was healthy and isn’t soft, he’ll be Lebron before Lebron; If Grant Hill was healthy in his prime, Kobe will not be in the discussion for Jordan’s successor; If VC played hard for Toronto, Canada will be hoisting an NBA championship; and if Gilbert Arenas stop talking and actually play, he would be half the idiot he is right now.
the best part was when GP was talkin all that smack about Kenny Smith and he had a list of stats talking about how Kenny had no all star games and what not, and Kenny comes back with the ring count!
Also, GP’s kid, GP Jr plays here in Las Vegas, you would think for his dad being a HOF type player, the kid would be hands down so much better… BUt from what I can tell and what the other kids tell me, he only starts JV cause his dad is GP
isnt it the same for jordan’s kid?
Hedo and his damn neck…
Jordan’s kid is like the 8th or 9th man on Illinois. Maybe he should work out with kobe, mj is too drunk to help him out.
Yo Calvin me defending the jersey shore is the same as you defending weed use,lol!!
Cats was lickin’ their chops when they saw Hedo. Pshhhh, Pierce’s feet got all excited, eyes all big. Yo, you can tell EVERYONE on Boston squad wanted a stab at Hedo. Baby gave him some work too. And speaking of Moses grabbing re’s with that “I don’t care if all your teeth end up lodged in my elbow” attitude. I swear I saw BABY almost RIP Hedo’s whole arm off. I’m talking ELBOW, FOREARM, AND WRIST. You can tell he plays Mortal Kombat on his free time. Hedo shoulda got up outta that. He’s gonna feel the effects of that tangle, guaranteed.
What was Orlando doing the first 3 quarters? I know exactly what they were doing…we spoke about this last week, didn’t we? They were DYING by the 3. Since they lost, I guess it’s fair to say they DIED by it.
MOUNTAINEERS VS G’TOWN…one word…TRUCK
(plays excellent d, very crafty, very strong, and uses the glass like NO other, kinda quiet demeanor but loud on cue)
Back to Big Baby. He’s a man. Aint about consistency. He’s gonna give you that. It’s about consistent confidence. And I don’t think Doc’s been giving him that…until last night. BABY in Crunch Time. Face up with Dwight. Toe to Toe. It was like Baby was tellin’ him, “Let’s go to work big boy. I AINT SCURRED.” And proceeded to give Dwight a plethora of VET post moves. BABY gettin’ PAID when he gets outta of Boston.
…Baby in cruch time? Maybe it had sumptin to do with Perk’s shoulder, or Dwight’s foul trouble, or excellent coaching (knowing that Orlando’s hurting inside and Baby’s got some moves on offense) Excellent coaching??? Coming from Doc though?? This can’t be, can it? Hey, I guess he did coach this team to the chip last year.
Oh yeah…GO AB!!!
The League better hope he gets hurt or sumptin. Those pow-wows with Kareem must be paying off…hee’s starting to “GET IT.”
AB VS DWIGHT is gonna be a helluva MEDIA WET DREAM in, ehhhh, 3 to 4 years. Oh yeah, this matchup’s gonna be hyped for a long time…probably starting next year. I already see it.
that deebo shit is classic
@ GEE
Money Mike has to be Damon Jones. He got a lil scratch and wants to be a player hella badly, but he just isn’t. And he’ll get punked by everyone in the league.
anybody catch the story of the dallas area high school girls BB team that ran the score up on another school 100-0. i mean DAMN 100-ZERO!!! and they let up with 4 minutes to go in the game. it could have 120-0 or more.
youll have like 2 PP pics its pathetic.
get new ones!
@42 – but the losing squad held them to ONLY 12 in the 4th quarter!
They’re winners in my book.
TD you got it! I agree! LOL he is the Money Mike of the L.
Hilarious! Hold up wait a minute let me put some pimpin in it!
GP is terrible on TV, The Magic Hour bad, he even makes C-Webb worse, they should bring back Barkley. I don’t care if he got a DUI, now he is just like half my friends
YOUNGFED
I gave you the Vegas hook up yesterday and I don’t even get a thanks? Ungrateful SOB.
Damn Celtics..
just when you think they are slippin.. But Orlando definetely died by the three last night.. in the first half alone they jacked a good 15 lol or so it seemed.. But Dwight needs to ocme up big in games.. He always does his rebounding thing, well light weight because i think he should pull down 15 a night, but his scoring always dips.. Makes you think about what he couldve been if he wouldve gone to college to develope his game..
And watch out.. AB starting to pick up where he was last year.. It could be nasty.. And despite what Dime says the Wizards do not have the worst post D in the league.. Its almost like you guys tried to downplay AB’s line by dissing Washingtons D before they even mentioned the stat line.. Sorry but the Warriors and the Thunder have ZERO post defense.. The Wizards are bad no doubt but not where they give up Career highs night in night out..
@rangerjohn
I just read up on that. The coach of the winning team is catchin’ some flack. And that school already apologized. I guess, the team that got beat had only 8 girls on the team in a school with 20 or so total girls. It’s a “special needs” school with students with learning disabilities like dyslexia. haha
People who watched the game said the coach was cheering them on even when the score was like 59 – 0 at half. How could even be proud of that when it’s THAT BAD!
The losing girls are being harolded as winners. Because they “didn’t give up”….Give up what? 200pts??…haha
The Celtics didnt play bad at all thats called DEFENSE.Bynum ballin but he DID play some scrubs,he was supposed to kill them.GP was funny but he sounded like a bitter dickhead saying KG and Tim dont deserve to start in the ASG.And C Webb was lieing when he said pressure dont get to him because in his day all he did in the clutch was look for Bibby.