Truth Life

In all honesty, Celtics/Magic wasn’t much to write home about; it was like one of those awful Knicks/Heat matchups from the mid-90s, only without the intensity. Of course, there’s a very good chance we’re just salty over here because Orlando took their brand-new NBA Hit List No. 1 ranking and flushed it like the remnants of a Thirsty Thursday hangover, but neither team played all that well. Doug Collins was right on when he said he couldn’t tell whether the defenses were so good that people couldn’t score, or if both offenses were just inept. Or maybe Dwight Howard said it best in his post-game interview: “It felt like a playoff game. For a minute.” Either way, Boston won their seventh straight, holding Dwight to just 11 points and 11 boards, and holding the Magic to a season-low point total … Offensively, all the Celtics needed was Paul Pierce, who was DESTROYING Hedo Turkoglu. Pierce (27 pts, 10 rebs) was throwing a constant series of fakes and jab steps at Hedo, who was bouncing all over the place and seemed confused the entire time. One time Pierce up-faked and drove past him for an uncontested dunk, after which Dwight and Hedo stood there yelling at each other … We don’t really feel like looking it up, but we’d have to imagine Boston’s nine assists were the lowest total for a winning team in any NBA game this year … One thing that was VERY apparent after this one: Orlando needs a decent two-guard — because, you know, they didn’t draft one with their Lottery pick two years ago — who can ideally create his own shot and stay healthy (looking at you, Mickael Pietrus). Rookie Courtney Lee got the start yesterday and went scoreless, and J.J. Redick only got two shots in his 26 minutes off the bench … Redick looks kinda diesel, doesn’t he? He must be spending all that free time lifting weights and sampling hair products. As Dime’s Pat Cassidy put it: “J.J. looks like he’s straight out of MTV’s ‘True Life: I Have a Jersey Shore House.'” … Good effort by Craig Sager on the sidelines pretending Tiger Woods is funny. Sager’s been watching his Magic Johnson Fake-Laugh tapes … Speaking of guys on the sideline, it’s pretty obvious that Sam Cassell has no plans on ever playing again, right? On the same day Alonzo Mourning announced his retirement, do you think Sam should call it a career? … During the game, on the heels of Dwight officially getting the most All-Star votes ever, some of us go into an e-mail argument over how good Dwight really is. At the end we came to only one consensus: If Dwight had Tyler Hansbrough‘s desire for rebounding, Elton Brand‘s technical acumen, and Moses Malone‘s “I don’t care if all your teeth end up lodged in my elbow” mean streak, he’d average 22 boards a night EASY …

Thursday’s only other game saw the Lakers make quick work of the Wizards. Kobe slept-walk to 11 points and five dimes, but L.A. did its damage in the paint because Washington has absolutely zero post defense. JaVale McGee can get up and block a couple shots — and he actually put together a decent game (18 pts, 9 rebs, 2 blks) thanks to Ed Tapscott giving him some real playing time — but as a team they’re just atrocious. It’s almost like they’re playing a zone where the goal is to leave the middle open. Andrew Bynum capitalized to the tune of 23 points and 14 boards, Pau Gasol scored 18, and everyone else was driving the lane at will and getting no resistance. One time Lamar Odom was thinking drive and paused like he was expecting someone to come over and get him; when no one did, he went ahead and finished a clear-path dunk … Did you catch the Washington/USC game? With Brandon Roy on-hand to get is UW jersey retired, Justin Dentmon — one of those 9th-year seniors from the Dante Cunningham School — led the Huskies with 22 points in a win. But the best part was during Fox’s in-studio show, when ex-Oregon State player turned analyst Lamar Hurd compared UW’s Jon Brockman (Says Dime’s Austin Burton: “Hansbrough isn’t THAT much better than him”) to Deebo. After Brockman scored just four points and the studio co-host was giving Hurd a hard time about it, he went into this detailed, 10-minute breakdown of the Friday series, making an analogy between Brockman having subpar game but coming out strong his next time out and Deebo’s history in Friday (getting knocked out) and Next Friday (“He breaks out of jail and comes back stronger than ever.”). During all this, the co-host clearly had no idea what Hurd was talking about, but kept that fake smile on her face and finally said, “Apparently the name of the movie is Friday. Go check it out.” … We’re out like J.J.’s Jersey Shore crib …