Even when they do guard each other, Chris Bosh and Dwight Howard historically put up Moses-like numbers when their teams face off. And when CB4 and The Centaur are kept away from each other (don’t wanna risk foul trouble), they really put in work. With Jermaine O’Neal sidelined for yesterday’s Raps/Magic tip and Andrea Bargnani stuck guarding Dwight, you knew what was gonna happen; Dwight finished with 39 points (14-19 FG’s, 11-18 FT’s) — several of them on dunks right in front of a calcified Bargs — including nine quick ones in the game’s first three minutes before he picked up two fouls. As soon as Dwight went to the bench Toronto capitalized, building a double-digit lead while Bosh (23 pts, 11 rebs) did most of his damage on Rashard Lewis. Tied up with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, Orlando effed up when J.J. Redick wound up in front of Bosh on a switch; Bosh immediately went to the rack and made a reverse up-and-under layup that, honestly, we doubt any other 6-11 or 7-foot guy in the League can make. The shot actually didn’t count because Redick fouled Bosh on the floor, but Toronto never trailed after Bosh hit the free throws … Anthony Parker was also getting buckets (26 pts). Usually he’s the guy on the other end of the Kobe, D-Wade and Vince highlights when they play the Raps, but yesterday it looked like he’s at least been learning from those guys. Parker was dropping in baseline fadeaways and turnaround J’s with the KG shimmy … Gilbert Arenas is slowly working his way back into playing shape. He was shooting around on the court before Wizards/Celtics the other day, and yesterday he played 2-on-2 before Wizards/Cavs. If you recall, Agent Zero was talking real greasy about the Cavs in his Dime #44 cover story, and while another Wiz/Cavs playoff series isn’t happening in ’09, he at least needs to get back for one of the regular season matchups. Yesterday, though, Washington didn’t need Arenas. Antawn Jamison had 26 points and 13 boards, and hit the game-winner on a baseline J with 10 seconds left. LeBron (30 pts, 10 asts) had a chance at the end, but he was shockingly called for traveling on his drive. It wasn’t surprising that he traveled, more that the refs actually blew the whistle on him … At least Mike Brown wasn’t around to see that call. He got ejected earlier in the second half when ‘Bron was called for charging, when he trucked Mike James but tried to save himself with that holding-the-face maneuver he perfected in last year’s playoffs. Brown flipped out on the ref that time; if he’d been there for the traveling call, he might have spontaneously combusted … Pistons/Clippers was decided by a call that was only questionable if you’re an L.A. fan. Down one with nine seconds to go after Eric Gordon threatened to win the game by himself, Allen Iverson rolled to the cup for a scoop shot when Al Thornton decided to be Pat Ewing in the ’82 NCAA title game, goal-tending for the hell of it and giving the Pistons the lead. Gordon got the rock for the last shot, but Tayshaun forced a miss … You think the rest of the Clippers kind of hate (or hate on) Gordon right now? He’s a rookie who never comes out of the game, clearly has a green light to jack shots, and takes full advantage of his long leash. He scored 31 yesterday, including three huge shots in the final minute: first he brought the Clips within two on a driving layup, then he got an iso on Arron Afflalo and hit a banker off one leg plus the foul, and the ensuing free throw to put the Clips ahead before the Iverson/Thornton play … Marcus Camby had 14 points and 20 boards in the loss …
Dime’s Aron Phillips was at MSG for Knicks/Celtics. The NY locker room was ghost-town pregame, as almost everyone was in another room watching the NFL playoffs. Chris Duhon was among the courageous few actually watching film of the last time Boston pimp-slapped the Knicks, and when Rajon Rondo took him to the cup on the TV, Duhon screamed, “He traveled!” Except he didn’t … In the Boston locker room, Kendrick Perkins stole a bottle of six-hour energy drink from Pat O’Bryant. “Hey, I need that,” Pat protested, to which Perk glared at him and asked, “What you need that for?” Cold … The mural of tats on Big Baby‘s back is reminiscent of Rick Ross‘s chest/belly, in terms of both the amount of artwork and the surface space … On the court, the Knicks pulled off a surprisingly convincing upset, 100-88. Wilson Chandler and Al Harrington scored 30-plus each, but it was the Knicks’ defense — no, honestly — that won them the game. Garnett and Rondo were a combined 2-for-13, and Ray Allen missed all nine of his threes … During one stoppage in play, Tim Thomas and Sam Cassell were jawing at each other from the outskirts of their respective huddles. Cassell is a Hall of Fame sh*t-talker, but what exactly is he gonna say these days that Thomas (or anyone) can’t brush off with a simple, “When are you gonna play?” … Overheard in the tunnel post-game, Donnie Walsh talking to a scout: “We need a two-guard.” … Aron was chatting it up with Penny Marshall (Laverne from “Laverne & Shirley,” lifelong Clippers fan) in the tunnel about how her presence in the Garden channeled Mardy Collins‘ career-high 12 assists in the L.A./Detroit game. Other celebs at the game: Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Taye Diggs and Chloe Sevigny … On paper, Lakers/Blazers had Game of the Day potential, but in reality, it was one of those games where you didn’t learn anything about either side. The Blazers might have been able to beat the road-weary Celtics at home without Brandon Roy (hamstring), but they weren’t pulling the same trick against the Lakers in Kobe‘s gym. It was close for a half, but L.A. pulled away in the third: Kobe (26 pts) scoring from wherever he wanted and Pau Gasol (19 pts) serving Greg Oden a tray of mid-range J’s and inside buckets before both got to take it easy in the fourth quarter … Just one quick note from Sunday’s NFL games: Isn’t it almost a miracle that in 13 years, Brian Dawkins hasn’t actually killed somebody in the course of a game? He damn near beheaded Adrian Peterson in the first half of Vikings/Eagles (Peterson came back after sitting out for a minute), and when Chester Taylor came in to replace AD, Dawkins layed a hit on him that you could hear from the Metrodome all the way to Canada … We’re out like Pennington …
No mention of the Nicolas Batum facial on Pau Gasol?! Come on! He completely posterized him. He wasn’t the only one either.
HAHAHAHA LMAO @ Sam Cassell’s bitchass
celtics lose again to a questionable team….hmmmm
ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Yeah, Gasol got worked in the paint.
smack comes early…superb as usual..i’m out like pat o’ bryant’s energy drink.
“What you need that for?” = PRICELESS!!!
For Raps fans that was the best game of the season. No Calderon or Jermo…no problem. Roko was huge down the stretch, and bargs has put together a string of nice games in a row (finally)…coincidence they come with Oneal out of the lineup and increased minutes? dont think so
Donnie Walsh, you traded away your 2-guard this year! Somewhere Jamal Crawford is laughing his head off.
That 2nd Dawkins hit is still echoin…and while the Cavs, Celtics and Magic start to struggle, LA maintains…
peace
boston got their asses handed to them by the knicks tonight. i was hoping kg would do his hand clapping gesture to nate rob. i guess kg only picks on dudes he thinks he could take.
BC pulled off the upset. Take that UNC!
No mention of LeBron’s “crab dribble”?
WTF is a “crab dribble” anyways? LMBAO!
yesterday was upset day.. NY over Boston..Wizards over Cavs.. BC over UNC..
“that one them the game” Cmon, even we be speakin dat more gooder engrish here in Cairo
That travel call served LeBron right. He took 3 steps after the dribble and he knew it. It was more blatant then the 4 that he took in the playoffs. He was lucky that one wasn’t called on him.
BTW. Go Lakers!!! Back in first baby. Bringing the title back where it belongs!
No eagle love??? Sup with that????
agent zero minutes played, and still, he gets the media coverage.
he was shooting and playing two on twos, wow, wizard owner is definitely making his 100 million investment produce.
peace
“It wasn’t surprising that he traveled, but more that the refs actually blew the whistle on him”
Even the Smack Gods admit Lebron’s game is predicated on constant violations of the most basic rules of basketball.
Bron traveled?? And charged???!!!
God does not make mistakes!!! David Stern will have those refs’ heads.
Perkins as Deebo
O’Bryant as Red’s ass…
“That’s my 3-hour energy drink punk!!”
Too Funny and messed up at the same time…If O’Bryant had any pride he would have already been a better player, but oh well…
Houston up!
Come on Tracy, get right homey!
Whateva the Knicks did pre-game that is what they need to do for each game lol. Nice upset.
Glad the Wiz got that one. Glad LeBron got called on it. Good to know Arenas is coming back soon. Is it possible though, that if dude still hasn’t healed sufficiently that he could be the next Tracy McGrady? Just a thought?
A.I. is on right now. Detroit seems more focused. We will see how long it last.
Even when the Raps win and go on streaks and do a lot. Does anyone outside of a Raps fan really care. For that matter is anyone even concerned.
It’s like as good as they are, they really don’t scare anyone.
Dawkins is a pure beast!
What Ya’ll know about Brian Dawkins aka X-Man aka Wolverine aka Beast!…
Anyone see The Happening? Dawkins plays safety like he is missing that chemical in the brain that promotes self preservation…He goes all out for hits…
I remember when he knocked himself out trying to blow up Michael Robinson on the 49ers from a stand-still position on the goal line…It was loud violent and Dawk was out cold…I believe he made it back in the game and had another big hit after getting some smelling-sauce and checked out…epitome of NFL toughness…I’ll be in vicous trash talk mode for all the Giant fans by Friday…
Maselemah Cairo baller, you’re English is gooder than my arabic.
^bring the trash talk Kudabeen-philly aint beating the giants(the champs)!!
Kobe did the same move as Labron(it was 2 steps) and got a bucket-and they call labron for traveling??
B-Roy must be an mvp candidate because Portlad’s offense looks lost withour him!
Wow!…proof-read much?
“He got ejected earlier in the second half ‘Bron was called for charging”
“if he’s been there for the traveling call”
“Gordon got the rock for the last shot, but Tayshaun forces a miss”
“but it was the Knicks’ defense â€” no, honestly â€” that one them the game”
Upset day…. Only the Lakers survive the Cinderella downpour. Damn.
Knicks? Honestly the Knicks?
Seriously though, The Knicks played great, and Im not taking anything away from the Celts, the Knicks were just clickin all over.
My Lakers are the #1 team in the NBA and my Pitt Panthers are the #1 team in the NCAA. Life is good.
I’ll be looking for you Vinny…Giants better get Jacobs 100%, because the NYGs will need it!
Giants main advantage of the years has always been Plaxico, Strahan, Osi, Tiki…None of them will be a factor…But Friday I’ll have more trash to talk every where I can, Facebook, Giants’ website, NFL.com, ESPN.com, everywhere…
I will admit I’m hoping Jacobs is hampered. I don’t want to see Dawkins kill himself trying to lay that man out…
DIME, somebody said it the other day, but you got to retire that KG Scream picture.
I can’t even read the words to the left because I feel like some green smoke or some sort of serpent is going to fly out his mouth and into my face
co-sign b dawkins, son been laying the wood for a good 10 yrs strong.
Lebron should’ve pulled up for the J..
Wait a minute he doesnt have one.. Has he hit a game winning JUMP SHOT yet?? Seriously though i really want to know..
YP Austin!!! Enlighten me!!
Brian Dawkins is taking flax seed oil lol
Bryan Dawkins is a douche bag. He almost ended Petersons career with that cheep shot.
That’s why I like hoop more, nobody almost dies.
Dawkins is only the 2nd best safety in Pennsylvania – Polamolu baby!!!
Perkins has been Garnett-enized, except the fact that he still sucks
His antics are worse then KGs (only because he cant back anything up with his game)
Holla back if you guys remember Steve Atwater from the Denver Broncos!
Another cat that brought pure pain!
So Dime are you now going to get off the Celts nuts?
Lakeshow No.1
Atwater was The Man. Ronnie Lott also used to lay hats, plus Mark Carrier (Bears) and Eric Turner (Browns).
Dawkins is following the tradition of Andre Waters in Philly.
Aww yea Mark Carrier was like that too! Of course Ronnie was the prototype for a minute.
Gotta love dudes in the NFL that still bring that fear, pain and hustle.
Ed Reed don’t lay big hits, but if the ball is in his area, it’s his!
Dennis Smith and Atwater were deadly in the same secondary. I hated the Broncos back then, but I couldn’t deny they would punish your receivers.
My man James Harrison just named Defensive Player Of The Year!!! Undrafted. Cut 4 times. Now POY!!! Total respect for that man’s work ethic.
Camby 20 boards each game he plays!!!
Gilbert Arenas… plz come back!
How about Aneas Williams ?
Sean Taylor R.I.P.
G.O.A.T potential
Dwight has to dominate the league like Shaq back in the days!
Who the hell is Chloe Sevigny?
Yea AB Denver had talent on both sides. Elway and the Three Amigos too. Karl Mecklenberg (sp) and company. You can imagine ya boi was crrruuussshed when they lost them 3 Superbowls! I think I may have shed a tear or two on the loss against the Giants.
Darn Phil Sims!
As a Browns fan, I was always happy to see Denver lose; they beat Cleveland in like 2-3 AFC Championship games. Elway was too good, then they also had dudes like Bobby Humphrey (he was a beast for a year then kind of disappeared) and that defense was nasty.
BDAWK is the man! My hero! He is the Eagles. Giants dont wanna see us. Then off to Carolina so we can get back our ‘chip. See you Steelers in the super bowl