Flash in the Plan

The $14 million salary helps, but after that, it’s too bad that the only thing Dwyane Wade will get out of this season is a third-place (maybe second) finish in the MVP voting and a first-round (even shakier maybe second) playoff exit. D-Wade has been killing himself trying to carry Miami past “long shot” status on the championship contender scale, and over the last week has been especially brilliant individually. Last Sunday he dropped 50 on the Magic in a loss, then put up 31 points and a career-high 16 assists against Detroit, and last night Wade posted 46 points, eight boards, 10 assists and three blocks while the Heat still barely edged out the Knicks … Miami as a team looked awful for the first three quarters, going into the fourth down 15 while making Nate Robinson (29 pts) look like Bow Wow after he found the shoes in Like Mike. But then Flash came to the rescue, dropping 15 points during a 19-0 run and 24 total for the quarter. Wade hit the go-ahead bucket on a pull-up J with about a minute left, then with Miami holding a one-point lead on their next possession, got to the rack basically uncontestedâ€”that’s New York defense for youâ€”to throw down a two-hand dunk. The Knicks had their chances after that, but Chris Duhon and David Lee botched a pick-and-roll, then the team with more gunners than any team in the NBA suddenly decided to get unselfish as everyone grew hesitant about taking the possible game-tying three. Larry Hughes passed up a real good look, forcing Nate into a bad shot … Earlier in the fourth quarter Nate got into a chest-to-face altercation with Jermaine O’Neal, where both guys looked ready and willing to throw down. And somewhere, Jeff Van Gundy was screaming, “Don’t do it, Nate!” at his TV screen … On Friday, the NBA told Wade he can’t wear his decorative Band-Aids anymore. The stitches that Wade was originally wearing the Band-Aids for healed a while ago, and according to a League spokesman, “A player can wear a Band-Aid for healthcare purposes, but it shouldn’t have any name or identifications on it.” The NBA was a little too late if they were trying to stop a mainstream trend, though; we already saw Lil’ Wayne rocking a Band-Aid with “Wayne” on it the other day … Miami sideline reporter Jason Jackson needs to be fined or back-slapped for wearing a big red Band-Aid on his face when he interviewed D-Wade after the game. That’s not only shameless, it’s also beyond corny … Since T-Mac isn’t around, the Rockets probably don’t mind as much when Ron Artest goes into his “Screw the playbook” mode and starts jacking whenever he feels like it. Last night it was working for the most part, as Ron-Ron dropped 32 points (13-24 FG, 6-12 3PA) on the Bulls …

But after Houston blew a big fourth-quarter leadâ€”Chicago ended the game on a 10-0 run and went ahead on a tough Derrick Rose (22 pts) bucket in trafficâ€”and needed a three on their last possession, the whole horse-blinders act cost them. After getting the inbounds around midcourt, Artest literally put his head down and dribbled through three defenders to take a horrible shot that John Salmons blocked. During the play you could see Von Wafer working hard to get himself open and into Artest’s line of vision, but eventually he just stopped, as if he realized there was no way Ron was giving it up … Steve Smith‘s description of Luis Scola on NBA TV: “He knows how to play, good fundamentals, and he plays hard.” Sounds like Smitty lifted that straight from the NBA Draft Analysts’ Book of How To Describe Random International Players You Know Nothing About … Continuing the theme of blowing fourth-quarter leads, the Sixers outplayed Orlando through the first three quarters and were up double-digits in the fourthâ€”gladly letting the Magic shoot themselves out of the game by bricking threes left and right (they took 37)â€”until Courtney Lee of all people started hitting, and Orlando stormed back to steal a win on the road. Lee drained two threes to book-end an 11-0 run that put his team up for the first time midway through the quarter; then Lee, Hedo and Anthony Johnson stuck three more triples down the stretch while trading shots with Andre Miller (23 pts), who at one point scored 10 straight Philly points … Eventually it came down to the Magic holding a three-point lead with 17 seconds left, and after Andre Iguodala split a pair of free throws, Hedo hit Marcin Gortat with a full-court outlet touchdown pass for an open dunk that iced it. Everyone on the court for Philly forgot about Marcin on that one … Other big stat lines from Saturday: Zach Randolph put up 33 points in a loss to the Bobcats; Ronnie Brewer had 26 and four steals in a win over Sacramento; Charlie Villanueva dropped 25 points to beat the Wizards; and in front of a crowd of 52 people, Jeff Green had 27 points and 10 boards in a win at Memphis … Watching the Arizona/Washington game, where projected ’09 first-round pick Chase Budinger fouled out late with 20 points in an eventual UA loss, something occurred to us: Budinger grew up in the San Diego area, pretty much playing beach volleyball every day. Then he went to Tucson, Ariz., for college. So if he gets drafted by a team like Milwaukee or Minnesota, or even Philly or Portland, isn’t it very likely he’s gonna be MISERABLE? And wouldn’t that naturally affect his play? If we’re running an NBA team, we’re thinking about that if Budinger is on our board … We’re out like Nate fighting 7-footers …