D-Wade’s turn: He drops 50 on Utah

This is getting ridiculous. Kobe, LeBron and D-Wade are each on a mission to one-up each other; and if you believe it when they say they don’t know what their MVP competition is doing on a nightly basis, we’ve got a promising 7-footer with fresh legs named Jerome James to sell you. After Kobe owned the stage Wednesday with a fourth-quarter execution of the Rockets, then LeBron had it Friday with a 51-point effort in Sacramento — Kobe’s big win at San Antonio and LeBron’s triple-double on Thursday were both overshadowed by Syracuse and UConn reenacting the last 20 minutes of Braveheart — Wade took the Saturday spotlight, dropping 50 points (19-39 FG), 10 boards, nine dimes and four steals on Utah in a triple-OT win … We would be talking about a big road win for the Jazz, though, were it not for Jermaine O’Neal. Utah was up three with 30 seconds left in the fourth when Paul Millsap barreled down the court looking to cram on J.O. and deliver the dagger. Even though J.O. has been crammed on plenty as of late, he got up and sent Millsap’s dunk back at him, and James Jones sent it to OT with three free throws over the final 15 seconds … Utah opened up the first extra frame with an 8-0 run, but Wade willed Miami back with an 8-0 run of their own. Deron Williams (30 pts, 13 asts) and Wade traded buckets in the second overtime — including a game-tying J from Deron with three seconds left — and in the third OT, Miami’s defense stepped up again, forcing four turnovers and getting a couple more big blocks from O’Neal (28 pts, 8 rebs, 5 blks) while pulling away for the win … During the game, D-Wade passed Alonzo Mourning as the Heat’s all-time leading scorer. But we hear that Harold Miner is trying to make a comeback, so Flash shouldn’t rest easy on that record … As Rockets/Spurs moved into money time, Houston’s play-by-play announcer pleaded, “Close the game, fellas. Close the game.” While the Rockets are clearly still trying to figure out how to do that without Tracy McGrady, the Spurs know where they’re going: Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Those two scored San Antonio’s last 17 points down the stretch, combining Duncan (15 pts, 12 rebs) post-ups and bankers with TP’s driving layups and pull-up J’s off the pick-and-roll. While the Spurs held a slim lead throughout the latter stages of the fourth, Houston had success going inside to Yao (18 pts, 11 rebs) and Luis Scola, but kept getting away from that when Ron Artest would jack a long jumper or Aaron Brooks would try to mimic Parker’s tough drives … With under a minute left, Brooks lost TP with a behind-the-back crossover and missed a layup, but Yao’s tip-dunk cut the lead to one. After Parker (28 pts, 8 asts) had a jumper go halfway down and out, the Rockets had a chance to take the lead with about 30 seconds left. But instead of working it inside to Yao, Brooks tried to go head-up with Duncan and threw up a wild shot that hit the bottom of the backboard. Parker made a couple free throws on his end, and after Artest missed a good look at a three, Ron-Ron got it back after a jump ball — but Brent Barry frantically called timeout when Artest got That Look like he was gonna try to launch an off-balance shot over three guys. Coming out of the timeout, all Houston could get was a no-hope prayer from Brooks … Watching the Rockets miss crucial threes over the past few games — and a lot of them due to simply poor form and mechanics — tell us again why they cut Luther Head? … Bulls/Hornets was supposed to be an explosive head-to-head between Derrick Rose and Chris Paul, and most likely a win for New Orleans. Consider that 0-for-2 on our predictions. The Bulls won surprisingly easy against an N.O. squad that just looked flat, and the Rose/CP matchup was one-sided: Rose had four points and seven assists, while Paul went for 29 points, six boards and six assists … You know how every team has a main “greeter,” the last guy the starters chest-bump (or whatever) during pre-game intros? Usually it’s somebody high-energy: Nate Robinson for the Knicks, Eddie House for the Celtics, Daniel Gibson for the Cavs, etc. Chicago’s guy? Aaron Gray. How long did it take for Gray and Tyrus Thomas to get on the same page with their pre-game dap? … Other notable stat lines from Saturday: Renaldo Balkman had 22 points and 11 boards in Denver’s win over the Clippers; Gerald Wallace posted 26 and 10 boards in a loss to Minnesota; and Leandro Barbosa scored 22 off the bench in a win over the Thunder, while Kevin Durant had 22 in his return to the lineup … Play of the night, via the OKC/Phoenix game: Jeff Green caught a nice Statue of Liberty lefty dunk over Robin Lopez. So that’s about 25 posters now before Lopez catches DJ Mbenga, and like 147 behind Shawn Bradley … On yesterday’s college schedule, Jonny Flynn and Eric Devendorf‘s two-man Gerry McNamara act fell short in the Big East championship game, as Louisville’s pressure D was too much and the Cardinals secured themselves a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. Six guys scored between 10 and 15 points for Louisville, and Terrence Williams added seven steals. USC upset Arizona State in the Pac-10 title game, getting 25 points from DeMar DeRozan (who played well enough this week to finally justify going pro this summer); and Florida State upset North Carolina in the ACC semis … After tonight’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show, be sure to come back to DimeMag.com for a ton of Big Dance content: the harshest Tourney snubs, the most anticipated first-round matchups, the top Players To Watch during the first weekend, and more … We’re out like G-Mac …