D-Wade’s turn: He drops 50 on Utah

This is getting ridiculous. Kobe, LeBron and D-Wade are each on a mission to one-up each other; and if you believe it when they say they don’t know what their MVP competition is doing on a nightly basis, we’ve got a promising 7-footer with fresh legs named Jerome James to sell you. After Kobe owned the stage Wednesday with a fourth-quarter execution of the Rockets, then LeBron had it Friday with a 51-point effort in Sacramento — Kobe’s big win at San Antonio and LeBron’s triple-double on Thursday were both overshadowed by Syracuse and UConn reenacting the last 20 minutes of Braveheart — Wade took the Saturday spotlight, dropping 50 points (19-39 FG), 10 boards, nine dimes and four steals on Utah in a triple-OT win … We would be talking about a big road win for the Jazz, though, were it not for Jermaine O’Neal. Utah was up three with 30 seconds left in the fourth when Paul Millsap barreled down the court looking to cram on J.O. and deliver the dagger. Even though J.O. has been crammed on plenty as of late, he got up and sent Millsap’s dunk back at him, and James Jones sent it to OT with three free throws over the final 15 seconds … Utah opened up the first extra frame with an 8-0 run, but Wade willed Miami back with an 8-0 run of their own. Deron Williams (30 pts, 13 asts) and Wade traded buckets in the second overtime — including a game-tying J from Deron with three seconds left — and in the third OT, Miami’s defense stepped up again, forcing four turnovers and getting a couple more big blocks from O’Neal (28 pts, 8 rebs, 5 blks) while pulling away for the win … During the game, D-Wade passed Alonzo Mourning as the Heat’s all-time leading scorer. But we hear that Harold Miner is trying to make a comeback, so Flash shouldn’t rest easy on that record … As Rockets/Spurs moved into money time, Houston’s play-by-play announcer pleaded, “Close the game, fellas. Close the game.” While the Rockets are clearly still trying to figure out how to do that without Tracy McGrady, the Spurs know where they’re going: Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Those two scored San Antonio’s last 17 points down the stretch, combining Duncan (15 pts, 12 rebs) post-ups and bankers with TP’s driving layups and pull-up J’s off the pick-and-roll. While the Spurs held a slim lead throughout the latter stages of the fourth, Houston had success going inside to Yao (18 pts, 11 rebs) and Luis Scola, but kept getting away from that when Ron Artest would jack a long jumper or Aaron Brooks would try to mimic Parker’s tough drives … With under a minute left, Brooks lost TP with a behind-the-back crossover and missed a layup, but Yao’s tip-dunk cut the lead to one. After Parker (28 pts, 8 asts) had a jumper go halfway down and out, the Rockets had a chance to take the lead with about 30 seconds left. But instead of working it inside to Yao, Brooks tried to go head-up with Duncan and threw up a wild shot that hit the bottom of the backboard. Parker made a couple free throws on his end, and after Artest missed a good look at a three, Ron-Ron got it back after a jump ball — but Brent Barry frantically called timeout when Artest got That Look like he was gonna try to launch an off-balance shot over three guys. Coming out of the timeout, all Houston could get was a no-hope prayer from Brooks … Watching the Rockets miss crucial threes over the past few games — and a lot of them due to simply poor form and mechanics — tell us again why they cut Luther Head? … Bulls/Hornets was supposed to be an explosive head-to-head between Derrick Rose and Chris Paul, and most likely a win for New Orleans. Consider that 0-for-2 on our predictions. The Bulls won surprisingly easy against an N.O. squad that just looked flat, and the Rose/CP matchup was one-sided: Rose had four points and seven assists, while Paul went for 29 points, six boards and six assists … You know how every team has a main “greeter,” the last guy the starters chest-bump (or whatever) during pre-game intros? Usually it’s somebody high-energy: Nate Robinson for the Knicks, Eddie House for the Celtics, Daniel Gibson for the Cavs, etc. Chicago’s guy? Aaron Gray. How long did it take for Gray and Tyrus Thomas to get on the same page with their pre-game dap? … Other notable stat lines from Saturday: Renaldo Balkman had 22 points and 11 boards in Denver’s win over the Clippers; Gerald Wallace posted 26 and 10 boards in a loss to Minnesota; and Leandro Barbosa scored 22 off the bench in a win over the Thunder, while Kevin Durant had 22 in his return to the lineup … Play of the night, via the OKC/Phoenix game: Jeff Green caught a nice Statue of Liberty lefty dunk over Robin Lopez. So that’s about 25 posters now before Lopez catches DJ Mbenga, and like 147 behind Shawn Bradley … On yesterday’s college schedule, Jonny Flynn and Eric Devendorf‘s two-man Gerry McNamara act fell short in the Big East championship game, as Louisville’s pressure D was too much and the Cardinals secured themselves a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. Six guys scored between 10 and 15 points for Louisville, and Terrence Williams added seven steals. USC upset Arizona State in the Pac-10 title game, getting 25 points from DeMar DeRozan (who played well enough this week to finally justify going pro this summer); and Florida State upset North Carolina in the ACC semis … After tonight’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show, be sure to come back to DimeMag.com for a ton of Big Dance content: the harshest Tourney snubs, the most anticipated first-round matchups, the top Players To Watch during the first weekend, and more … We’re out like G-Mac …
First!! another sweet game from d-wade. who’s gettin the next 50pt game??
damn LBj Kobe and flash are fighting hard for the MVP
this is a very spectacular season so far
This MVP race is starting to get ridiculous stats-wise.
but at the end of the day, the player belonging to the best team at the end of the regular season will be the MVP. with that, unfortunately, dwyane wade, despite his recent tear, will be considered for the award but will not win it.
Dwade will win it. You don’t always have to come from the best team.
really? tell that to kobe in 05 06 and 07
Wade is my MVP, followed by Kobe. Did you see Lebron miss that freebie to win the game, thats not MVP material.
@jones, wanna bet? lol
wade/kobe/lebron vs. bird/magic/jordan = ?
a basketball game?
jones, if that’s the case, then kobe should’ve won it in 2005 and 2006, when he was the consensus best player in the league.
kobe in 05? not so much
@yo cut the bullshit out.Bron missed a free throw then took over in OT.Wade missed the last shot at the end of EVERY fucking ot last night and the end of 4th but u on his hammer so his misses dont mean shit.Dickriding is contagious.
Agreed with doc. I feel if Wade wins the MVP then part of it will be because his comeback is an amazing feel-good story. In years past Lebron posted better or equal stats to those Wade has got right now but didn’t win the MVP because his team was only around 50 wins. Ditto for Kobe. That’s why guys like Dirk, great as he is, got the MVP over the best players in the league. Right now Lebron has a better PER than Wade and comparable stats in less minutes for one of the best teams in the league, while playing tremendous all-around D on multiple positions. What more does he have to do to get the MVP?
ALL THAT SAID: I’m damn happy to see Wade is back. He’s always been one of my favourite players and the way he’s dominating is just amazing. If the Heat snatch a big-time player in 2010 it’s all over.
@lololz
Kobe put up about 5 more points on 10 more shots in 1 fewer minute.
Kobe had significantly fewer assits and shot a lower percentage.
Basketball isn’t just about offense. The blocks, steals, fg% and overall impact on his team’s success is out of the park bonkers when compared with what Kobe did. This is nothing similar to what Kobe did, it’s simply superior by far.
…also the fact that they may have made a mistake in denying Kobe the MVP so close to his rape trial is no reason to deny Wade!
Do the right thing!
jazz choked. road calls got them to finish the 4th quarter (ak47’s fouling out, meaning 15 extra mins of guarding wade w/o the best defender = tough), they called a turn over on ‘sap when haslem clearly kicked the ball out of bounds. bad call.
it wasn’t the refs at the end of the 1st OT, it was the jazz. boozer was a no-show, bobbling passes out of bounds and missing 3 ft layups.
2nd OT was utah hanging on by the sheer will of deron.
3rd OT was closing time for Wade . . . who with the game in hand did the classy thing by trying for the triple double on a last second play. nice.
utah should have had a solid road win, and their 3rd road win in 4 tries on this trip . . . but instead play orlando today after playing three OT’s last game.
sucks.
There is no way Wade will win MVP with the Heat’s record as it is. No way. Cavs have won their division, might get the no1 seed in the conference and his stats are there. No dice.
Can’t wait for March Madness!
Wade doesn’t have a chance at the MVP. Like Coop said, the Heat’s record says enough. Back when they gave the MVP to Dirk they used the “best player on the best team” reasoning. Last year they gave it to Kobe. I say it’s LeBron’s year this year.
Awesome! I just signed Jerome James to my fantasy team.
Thanks Dime!
“tell us again why they cut Luther Head?”
Cause he can only shoot in garbage time
can we call artest a jacker now? He is good but he thinks he’s superstar good.
Man looks like there is a new # 2 as far as best player goes!!
D-wade baby! and sorry Lebron aint #1..
And i dont know who said it but who has a bigger impact than Kobe Bryant in a game?? Lebron dont and neither does Dwade.. well maybe Dwade with the way he has been playing lately and Im sorry i dont buy into putting up monster numbers against the Kings, Clippers and Suns.. See Dwade gets it.. if you clog the lane he can score in other ways.. if you clog Lebrons lane he has to be playing the Bucks or Clippers to figure it out.. And Dagomar you said Lebron plays tremendous D on all positions?? what did you buy that fresh 7 footer Dime tried to sell in the smack??
Lakeshow,
you are a douche. That is all.
lakeshow, stop the dissing and just enjoy the 3 man race. i’ve got kobe at number 3 at the mvp race so who cares.
So could we dismiss kobe’s 61 points just because he scored it versus the Knicks? It’s not like D-wade wasn’t earning the wins versus the teams you dissed.
The truth of the matter is that Kobe nor LeBron has had a statistical season like the one that Dwyane Wade is having… Granted, Kobe did have that 35+ Season, but he was 41% from the field and the rest of his numbers do not compare. Scoring is not the only statistic category…
LeBron’s 30,7, and 7 was very impressive. And as much as people want to say that he didn’t have a supporting cast, that is not true… Can you count on 3 fingers how many centers are better than Big Z on the East? Big Ben, and Andrew Verajao are all great rebounders… and then by LeBron being the size of a PF, he can grab rebounds as well, which can give the 2nd, 3rd, and sometimes 4th chance points…. LeBron’s shooting average was close to 48%. But LeBron’s defense wasn’t all that great back then… He averaged less than a block, and he was behind Dwyane Wade in blocks and steals that season as well…
This season Dwyane Wade is near the top in every statistical category!! Points, he is number 1, Assists he is number 7, steals, he is number two, blocks he is number 18!!! The guy is only 6’4… He is breaking all types of records this season… Not only that he has had three games in the passed 2 weeks that no player in the history of the game as accomplished…. Most LeBron and Kobe fans will admit that Dwyane Wade is having the best season, and will use team records to argue their candidates candidacy, which is almost understandable… but when you say that either guy has done what Wade has done this season… it is just dumb and not true… Wade’s numbers…
30points, 50%FG, 7.7Assists, 5.2Rebounds, 2.2 Steals, and 1.4 blocks… Wade is on his way to setting the all-time block record for a guard….
out of the top 5 MVP candidates Wade is the closest to doing what each candidate is best at… for example…
Dwight Howard is the best blocker… Dwyane Wade is the next best….
Chris Paul is the best and Steals and Assists.. Dwyane Wade is the next best.
LeBron is the best at… Well, he is the best at Driving to the basket and drawing fouls… (If not first), Wade is the next best…
Kobe is the best all around player. As far as hitting the mid range jumpshot, hitting the clutch shot, and playing great defense… He can break zones, and doubleteams Dwyane Wade (if not the best), is right behind Kobe in those categories.
And it’s kinda hard to compare Wade with himself…