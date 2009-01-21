Be Like Mike

With so much early-season talk about Jameer Nelson, Devin Harris, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose and (once upon a time) Jose Calderon for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad, why has no one mentioned Mike Bibby? Dude is throwing up about 16 points and five assists per and has the Hawks in fourth-place in the East. Last night Bibby dropped 31 points, six dimes, five steals and five threes on D-Rose and the Bulls, next to a 13-and-4 stat line for the rookie. During a key fourth-quarter stretch, Bibby hit the go-ahead jumper over Joakim Noah and then a three-pointer to give Atlanta a little breathing room, and later in the fourth, he picked off a pass and nailed another J that proved to be the dagger … ATL’s first basket came on a play so smooth, it’s hard to believe Mike Woodson drew it up. (At least it looked like somebody drew it up.) After Josh Smith (17 pts, 14 rebs) won the opening tip from Noah, he took off sprinting toward the rim coming from the left side as the ball fell into Zaza Pachulia‘s hands in the middle of the court. Zaza made a quick pass to Joe Johnson on the right wing, and without taking a dribble, J.J. found Smith for an alley-oop as the Bulls just stood there stunned … Luol Deng had 12 points and 10 boards, his fourth double-double in the last five games, but on a key possession in crunch-time he drove and threw up a shot that hit the side of the backboard. What kind of numbers will it take for Deng to live up to that $70-million-plus contract? For that kind of money, should he be expected to be better than somebody like Tayshaun Prince? Does he have to crack the League’s Top-5 small forwards? Or is being a third-option who puts up OK numbers on a Lottery team enough? … Right now would be a good time to ask the Pacers that age-old question: Is it more painful to lose on a last-second shot, or to get blown out? On MLK Day, Indiana fell to Chris Paul and his buzzer-beating three, then yesterday they just got decimated by the Spurs in a Basketball 101 clinic. The first quarter was the Tim Duncan show, the second belonged to Manu Ginobili, and by halftime it was just a matter of what the final score would be. While the Spurs showcased actual ball movement and usually made at least three passes before somebody took a shot, the Pacers looked like a thrown-together team of high schoolers at a summer camp with college coaches watching; jacking whatever semi-open shots they could get as soon as they saw a sliver of daylight … Duncan finished with 27 points and 10 boards, torturing Rasho and Jeff Foster and Roy Hibbert and LaSalle Thompson and whoever else Indiana had. Once in the second half he lulled his man to sleep, slowly dribbling between the legs like he was D-Wade waiting to strike, then pulled up and hit the patented banker from his favorite spot. Ginobili was a flurry of off-ball movement, threes and drives, going 8-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from deep. The Pacers’ quick guards were too small for him, and their bigger forwards were too slow … How awful is Fab Oberto‘s beard? He looks like Peter Griffin from the episode of “Family Guy” where he had a family of birds living in his face …

The suddenly-decent T-Wolves took an L in Utah, but along the way put a scare into Deron Williams‘ team. With four and a half minutes to go, Minnesota had cut the lead to one and the Jazz looked ready to fall apart. Deron picked up an offensive foul when he tried to shake Sebastian Telfair with a behind-the-back move in the open court, but when the two collided, Deron hit the ground like he’d been popped by Adrian Wilson. The refs didn’t buy the flop, even though Deron, Jerry Sloan, Utah’s announce crew and their in-studio analysts all thought it was a terrible call. Deron (17 pts, 11 asts) later picked up a technical for arguing another call … But while Deron was losing his cool, Mehmet Okur (22 pts) was ice water. He stuck a trey with 2:45 remaining to give the Jazz a four-point lead, then hit another from the same spot (straightaway, wide-open) to make it a seven-point lead before Kyle Korver closed it out from the stripe … At one point during crunch time, the cameras went over to the Minnesota bench, where Kevin McHale had the clipboard sitting in his lap as one of the assistants drew up a play. McHale had this look on his face like he had no idea what the guy was talking about, and his hand kept jabbing at the pen like he was less interested in listening and more interested in getting his pen back … Utah’s sideline reporter interviewed a rapper named D-Bizz Oh No, a Soulja Boy look-alike who won a $5,000 contest by creating a Jazz theme song called “Scream Utah.” We’ll get a video up on DimeMag.com as soon as we can find it. But the best part of the interview was when D-Bizz — who’s from Miami — lied on the air and said, “Just being in Utah is the most exciting part.” Really? Better than Miami? Really? … Tuesday’s only other game saw the Nuggets rout the Kings. As bad as Sacramento’s defense has been lately, teams can just go through the motions against them and still slap at least 105 up on the board. The Kings were in it well into the second quarter — Kevin Martin (25 pts) tries his hardest, we’ll give him that — but the second half was a layup line for the Nuggets. Linas Kleiza led the way with 27 off the bench, Chauncey Billups scored 22, and J.R. Smith had 19 … Would you pay $945 for these sneakers? … It seemed most of yesterday’s sports coverage was just an extension of the Barack Obama inauguration; especially the Ohio State/Illinois game, where Brent Musberger spent at least 25 minutes of a 40-minute game talking about the new President of the United States. One time they showed one of Magic Johnson‘s segments where he’s talking about Barack, the one where he says, “Me and my wife were at Samuel L. Jackson‘s house when we found out that Obama had won the election,” and talks about how they all cried. You gotta love Magic for just casually tossing around the fact that he hangs out at Sam Jackson’s house … We’re out like Oberto’s straight razor …