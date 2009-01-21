Be Like Mike

With so much early-season talk about Jameer Nelson, Devin Harris, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose and (once upon a time) Jose Calderon for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad, why has no one mentioned Mike Bibby? Dude is throwing up about 16 points and five assists per and has the Hawks in fourth-place in the East. Last night Bibby dropped 31 points, six dimes, five steals and five threes on D-Rose and the Bulls, next to a 13-and-4 stat line for the rookie. During a key fourth-quarter stretch, Bibby hit the go-ahead jumper over Joakim Noah and then a three-pointer to give Atlanta a little breathing room, and later in the fourth, he picked off a pass and nailed another J that proved to be the dagger … ATL’s first basket came on a play so smooth, it’s hard to believe Mike Woodson drew it up. (At least it looked like somebody drew it up.) After Josh Smith (17 pts, 14 rebs) won the opening tip from Noah, he took off sprinting toward the rim coming from the left side as the ball fell into Zaza Pachulia‘s hands in the middle of the court. Zaza made a quick pass to Joe Johnson on the right wing, and without taking a dribble, J.J. found Smith for an alley-oop as the Bulls just stood there stunned … Luol Deng had 12 points and 10 boards, his fourth double-double in the last five games, but on a key possession in crunch-time he drove and threw up a shot that hit the side of the backboard. What kind of numbers will it take for Deng to live up to that $70-million-plus contract? For that kind of money, should he be expected to be better than somebody like Tayshaun Prince? Does he have to crack the League’s Top-5 small forwards? Or is being a third-option who puts up OK numbers on a Lottery team enough? … Right now would be a good time to ask the Pacers that age-old question: Is it more painful to lose on a last-second shot, or to get blown out? On MLK Day, Indiana fell to Chris Paul and his buzzer-beating three, then yesterday they just got decimated by the Spurs in a Basketball 101 clinic. The first quarter was the Tim Duncan show, the second belonged to Manu Ginobili, and by halftime it was just a matter of what the final score would be. While the Spurs showcased actual ball movement and usually made at least three passes before somebody took a shot, the Pacers looked like a thrown-together team of high schoolers at a summer camp with college coaches watching; jacking whatever semi-open shots they could get as soon as they saw a sliver of daylight … Duncan finished with 27 points and 10 boards, torturing Rasho and Jeff Foster and Roy Hibbert and LaSalle Thompson and whoever else Indiana had. Once in the second half he lulled his man to sleep, slowly dribbling between the legs like he was D-Wade waiting to strike, then pulled up and hit the patented banker from his favorite spot. Ginobili was a flurry of off-ball movement, threes and drives, going 8-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from deep. The Pacers’ quick guards were too small for him, and their bigger forwards were too slow … How awful is Fab Oberto‘s beard? He looks like Peter Griffin from the episode of “Family Guy” where he had a family of birds living in his face …
The suddenly-decent T-Wolves took an L in Utah, but along the way put a scare into Deron Williams‘ team. With four and a half minutes to go, Minnesota had cut the lead to one and the Jazz looked ready to fall apart. Deron picked up an offensive foul when he tried to shake Sebastian Telfair with a behind-the-back move in the open court, but when the two collided, Deron hit the ground like he’d been popped by Adrian Wilson. The refs didn’t buy the flop, even though Deron, Jerry Sloan, Utah’s announce crew and their in-studio analysts all thought it was a terrible call. Deron (17 pts, 11 asts) later picked up a technical for arguing another call … But while Deron was losing his cool, Mehmet Okur (22 pts) was ice water. He stuck a trey with 2:45 remaining to give the Jazz a four-point lead, then hit another from the same spot (straightaway, wide-open) to make it a seven-point lead before Kyle Korver closed it out from the stripe … At one point during crunch time, the cameras went over to the Minnesota bench, where Kevin McHale had the clipboard sitting in his lap as one of the assistants drew up a play. McHale had this look on his face like he had no idea what the guy was talking about, and his hand kept jabbing at the pen like he was less interested in listening and more interested in getting his pen back … Utah’s sideline reporter interviewed a rapper named D-Bizz Oh No, a Soulja Boy look-alike who won a $5,000 contest by creating a Jazz theme song called “Scream Utah.” We’ll get a video up on DimeMag.com as soon as we can find it. But the best part of the interview was when D-Bizz — who’s from Miami — lied on the air and said, “Just being in Utah is the most exciting part.” Really? Better than Miami? Really? … Tuesday’s only other game saw the Nuggets rout the Kings. As bad as Sacramento’s defense has been lately, teams can just go through the motions against them and still slap at least 105 up on the board. The Kings were in it well into the second quarter — Kevin Martin (25 pts) tries his hardest, we’ll give him that — but the second half was a layup line for the Nuggets. Linas Kleiza led the way with 27 off the bench, Chauncey Billups scored 22, and J.R. Smith had 19 … Would you pay $945 for these sneakers? … It seemed most of yesterday’s sports coverage was just an extension of the Barack Obama inauguration; especially the Ohio State/Illinois game, where Brent Musberger spent at least 25 minutes of a 40-minute game talking about the new President of the United States. One time they showed one of Magic Johnson‘s segments where he’s talking about Barack, the one where he says, “Me and my wife were at Samuel L. Jackson‘s house when we found out that Obama had won the election,” and talks about how they all cried. You gotta love Magic for just casually tossing around the fact that he hangs out at Sam Jackson’s house … We’re out like Oberto’s straight razor …
“Or is being a third-option who puts up OK numbers on a Lottery team enough?”
no, its not. if nobody thinks gordon deserves deng money for what he’s done this year (which is arguably unimpressive but, numbers wise more than luol) then why should luol deserve that big contract? There’s still a second half of a season to play so lets see if he steps it up. But right now, it looks like the bulls (and paxson) are creating a reputation of having under-productive (for whatever reason) over-paid hoopers on their roster
Jugs
“How awful is Fab Oberto’s beard? He looks like Peter Griffin from the episode of “Family Guy” where he had a family of birds living in his face”
Oberto’s beard is pimp, just like Peter Griffins
I agree with smitty somewhat. I agree that what Luol has done thus far has been underwhelming but as much as I love B.G. he only scores. He’s not a great passer and he’s a marginal defender(and thats putting it nicely) so he scores 20 and gives up 25. At least Luol is good for 15 pts 8 rebs 3 assists 1 block and a steal. But to answer the question if he put up 18 10 4 1 and 2 I’d say he’d be worth 70 mil.
Bibby an all star? Over Harris, Jameer, D-Rose, and Rondo? Hell no.
Some people play hot for a while and would get consideration. Over-hyping perhaps.
The East PG position is considerably weak this year. Can some of the West PGs transfer? They’re too loaded there.
budz – Nash, Williams, Parker, Paul, Billups, Kidd…I don’t know if you were trying to be sarcastic or not.
Don’t even mention Rose when it comes to All Star discussions. He’s still way too raw at this point.
Its gotta hurt for Jurg that Jugs is doing a better Jurg at this point than Jurg is
man when tim duncan had 10 and 9 rebounds at the end of the 1st, i thought “oh hell he is going for 35 and 18” i guess the shots started falling more so he didnt have to rebound as much. and 27 and 10 in 26 minutes was a nice night.
as for fabs beard, lmao my wife and i have been goofin on that mountain man look for a week now. thats good shit right there, i guess he doesnt want his face to get cold in the freezing san antonio weather, i mean it is a frigid 68 during the day.
The intelligence of some Dime readers never ceases to amaze me. Some folks need to get a girlfriend, or a hobby, or a drug addiction….just…..something. That is all.
Granger – 5-15, 17 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 2 TO
He’s only an all-star when he plays against crappy teams with no D
DG, go back to practice and put in some more work – you WILL be nice one day
…but at least dude can hit his free throws (7-8)
Agree with post No. 1. The Hawks try that play every game lol
Whats up with Chicago this year man? it seems like everyone on that team is tryign to be the man. and cant nobody do that.
@ that’s whats up
thats gotta be the dumbest thing i heard today.
Houston Up!
Awesome Smack today!
That ep. of the Family Guy was hilarious. Anytime I see long beards I often think of that. I peep an old ep. last night where they all had super powers, that junk was funny.
Scream Utah?!?! Is that going to be the rally cry for the rest of the season and beyond? Lame!
Yea Bibby did the thing. I remember when mass people were poppin off about how he wouldn’t be a good trade for ATL. Seems like dude has worked out more than not to me.
When Duncan set dude up for the bank shot I honestly thought he was about to pull a cross-over out. He had that look in his eye.
He has to be one of the best off glass shooter’s in the game.
Hope Detroit’s experiment works?
Get well Houston!
dude seriously some of these clowns need to stop posting..its getting ridiculous..we’re trying to talk about hoops and the hoops culture here..not your nonsense about who is gay and who speaks english..morons..
bibby should be considered at least..here’s the thing..he isnt putting up ridic numbers and kind of gets the background shine cause of JJ and josh smith but since coming to the team he has made them all better..he makes woodson look like an actual coach and has been able to give the hawks a reliable ball handler and crunch time player who has been there before..people forget how amazing he was on the kings on that incredible rivalry against the lakers..so just dismissing him like that isnt cool..dude should be talked about even tho he sounds like kermit the frog when he speaks..and granger doesnt only put up numbers against sub 500 teams..dude is sick and has been doing it all year and last year too..it was one game against a defensively solid team..indy is one team where the coaching is really hurting them imo..cause they do have some good pieces on that squad..
“D-Bizz Oh No” – one of the worst rapper names ive ever heard in my life and there are several horrible ones..wtf does that even mean?? it sounds too much like souljahboy telem..telem? where do these idiots come up with this shit? i think the utah comment was cause dude knows he is never getting shine in miami so he goes to utah which isnt known for their great rappers and tries to make a name there..lol decent business idea..everything else tho..wow..poor guy..and utah as a squad doesnt have last year’s swag..i agree injuries are killing them but that chip on their shoulder just inst there this year..
did i just write more than dime’s smack itself? i need to relax..im out!
Timmy D is a beast!
Nuff said..
Yeah and who said Danny Granger isnt there yet??
That man is the only person somewhat carrying that team.. Lets see how easy it is to score 17 when the WHOLE defense is gearing up to stop you because they know your the only option for that team..
Plus he has hit some stupid clutch shots this year and even some last year.. If they had any sort of post game on that team he would be twice as effective.. Man its amazing how people take decently good big men for granted..
if only there was a way to split that 71M evenly between Deng and Gordon
…cuz neither deserve a number like that by their lonesome
im still in denial…71M for a career role player in luol deng. its painful to be a bulls fan.
Neither deng nor gordon deserve big money but if I had to sign one to a larger contract it has to be Gordon
If you watched the bulls the last few seasons, Deng hasn’t played that much better than Noci and for my money I’d rather keep Thabo
Deng has become a jumpshooter this year and his shot isn’t falling
He looks like his confidence is shot
Granger against the “good” teams:
33 @ Detroit
20 vs Boston
23 vs Phoenix
33 @ Cleveland
34 vs Atlanta
21 vs Orlando
22 @ Dallas
16 @ Houston
27 @ Orlando
32 vs L.A. Lakers
20 @ Boston
4 @ Cleveland
20 vs. Boston
42 @ Detroit
34 vs New Orleans
25 vs Atlanta
36 @ Denver
37 @ Phoenix
28 @ L.A. Lakers
30 @ Utah
24 vs Detroit
30 @ New Orleans
17 @ San Antonio
You’re right, he stinks.
luol in his prime…
[antimarc.flashrapid.com]
I’m beginning to firmly believe that Danny Granger is and will continue to be a GREAT player in the league! He game is very smooth, polished and well rounded. Nice post, AB!
never said granger stinks. said he does his best work against teams with crappy defense, like Phoenix, Pistons, Nuggets, Lakers… that’s all.
…and what’s with his 20 point limit against Boston? Does the coach just bench him after he hits 20?
damn – I know where to get the first few members if I start the “Danny Granger Dickriders Club” — lmao
ya’ll chill – and go to your rooms and stare at your Granger posters on your walls
(not you Austin)
Dime or anyone else have a list of NBA players who went to the inauguration? I read Ray Allen went, Dwight Howard went, and Alonzo Mourning took a busload of school kids. Who else was there?
Here in the ATL they are pushing for Bibby to get an invite to the 3 Point Shootout on All-Star Weekend, not actually make the team. He’s having an excellent season (contract year) and making some big shots, but they seem to realize it is unrealistic that he make the squad. Nelson, Harris, and Rondo seem like reasonable choices to me. IMO, Rose doesn’t deserve it. I’ve seen he have great games and mediocre games this season, but he hasn’t been consistently one of the better PGs in the East just one of the more hyped ones.
The only player the Hawks announcers are pushing for actual All-Star status is Joe Johnson.
Nah man… Truss me! At the start of the year Danny Granger was just another player, but the way he’s played over the past 2 months, you gotta geive props where its due! It’s not about Dick riding!
Yo Heavy D, deep in the heart of the matter
The self-destruction is served on a platter
Makin a day not failing to aniticipate
They got greedy so they fell for the bait
That makes them a victim, picked then plucked
New jack in jail, but to the vets they’re a duck
There’s no one to rob, cause in jail you’re a number
They never took the time to wonder about
Self-Destruction ya headed for Self-Destruction!
@ #19 — that’s what’s up…
you gotta WATCH Danny BEFORE you make such judgements…
REALLY. You gotta watch him, in crunch time, on the blocks…you gotta WATCH him.
’cause that nonsense you just posted revealed that you have NOT watched this young man play the game.
OH YEAH – Jameer should get ASG nod!
Lights out on the midrange pull up, buries his triples, drives when need be, gets to the line when need be, defends well…not everyone can do what Foye did to him…
and, as of right now, he’s the leader of the team with the BEST RECORD in the L.
That should count for sumptin.
I think League Pass is free this week.
Take advantage everyone
I remember when Danny Granger got drafted he was supposed to be the next Ron Artest, decent scorer and good rebounder that can get you some steals and blocks – he has surpassed those expectations already!
Well I think he has shown he is an All-Star, kid is nice from the arc and charity stripe, pretty good on D, too. And when Pierce knocked his teeth out and he came back with that crazy, bloody, toothless grin…man dude is just tough and scary. I can’t get that image out of my head.
