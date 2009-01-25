Gimme The Loot

Of course the Orlando Magic would choose now — after we just handed them the No. 1 spot in Dime’s NBA Hit List — to have their first two-game losing streak in months. After Jameer Nelson and the Eastern Conference’s third-best offense (behind Indiana and New York) got shut down against the Celtics the other day, last night they ran into a solid Miami defense. Leading the pack was Mario Chalmers (20 pts, 6 asts, 3 stls), who outplayed Jameer (16 pts, 4-11 FG, 3 turnovers) and made the play of the game: With Miami ahead by three with less than 15 seconds to go, Jameer drove right and was about to put up a shot when Chalmers played him perfectly and came up with a steal. After the Magic had to foul and then Dwight Howard picked up a silly technical, Chalmers and Daequan Cook iced it from the stripe … Up-and-down game for Dwight (22 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks), who on one hand showed some real-life post moves when he was matched up with Jamaal Magloire and made some huge blocks in crunch time, but on the other hand, committed a killer turnover in that same fourth-quarter stretch, bricked a key free throw, and cost himself and the team with two immature techs straight from the Rasheed Wallace Handbook For Self-Implosion … Dwight vs. Magloire was like when you’re going up against an assistant coach in practice and you’ve got that confidence to try more things than you’d try in a real game. The best Magloire could really do was foul and/or get physical; as one of Miami’s announcers said, “[Magloire] is more bulky than he is quick.” Ya think so? … D-Wade had a relatively modest 27 points and six dimes, doing his best work on a couple late possessions when Orlando brought double-teams and he passed out of them to get Udonis Haslem open buckets. Haslem is destined to be the next Kurt Thomas, only with a better jumper; he’s money from that baseline spot. He’s also one of the last guys in the League still clinging to the cornrows. One of these days UD has to let it go before he’s walking around like Jerry Rice when his ‘rows started in the middle of his head … Speaking of thievery, Brandon Roy was digging in the Wizards’ pockets all night. He notched 10 steals in Portland’s blowout win, to go with 22 points, five boards and seven dimes. As if Washington’s turnovers (26) didn’t kill them enough, their post defense was once again a major problem. Greg Oden and LaMarcus Aldridge were doing whatever they wanted in the paint, mostly because nobody in blue was there to at least get in the way. Oden scored 18 points, and nine of his 14 rebounds came on the offensive glass. The Wizards are getting up there with the Warriors, where opposing bigs can crank out career days against them …

Another night, another dominant performance by LeBron. Friday saw him drop 34 points, a near triple-double and the game-winner on the Warriors. Saturday he handed the Jazz 33 points, 14 boards, nine assists and about 4-5 dunks that would’ve made Gary Payton and Chris Webber lose their minds in the studio. LBJ’s two-hand windmill on the break was nice, but the best one was probably when he came off the wing and punched it on Kyrylo Fesenko despite taking a shot to the face. (We know NBA TV’s Rick Kamla has a borderline creepy man-crush on LeBron, but did you hear what he said about the ‘Bron/Fess dunk? Something along the lines of, “Somebody should tell [Fesenko] that’s King James, the best player in the NBA. Maybe he should go a little easier on him.” So dude is already 6-8, about 270, faster than 99 percent of the League, stronger than 99 percent of the League, and now 7-footers need to tap him lightly as he dunks on their heads? Wow) … Just like the GS/Cavs game, this one was shot-for-shot down to the wire. In fact, it reminded us of when the Cavs traveled to Salt Lake last year and our old friend Damon Jones got involved. We even went back and found the Smack from that night: “Damon Jones was just gross. We’ll forgive the no-chance-in-hell attempt at a game-winner he threw up after Deron‘s shot. But on a critical possession late in the fourth, with LeBron (32 pts, 15 rebs, 13 asts) leading a 3-on-2 break, Damon got it on the wing, decided against a catch-and-shoot, made a move and took a fadeaway trey that missed EVERYTHING. Earlier in the game, Damon threw arguably the worst alley oop in basketball history. Two-on-1 fast break with Damon and LeBron, and Damon lobbed it literally over the Cavs bench. Hubie Brown was disgusted. ‘Ugh. What are you doing?’ he said under his breath.” Damon wasn’t there to ruin it this time, and Cleveland came up with the big plays necessary to pull out the win … You can’t put a price on leadership and experience, but there’s just something wrong about the fact that Ben Wallace ($14.5M) is making roughly $13.7 million more this year than Paul Millsap ($797K) … Looks like Elton Brand didn’t slow down the Sixers too much; they dropped 116 on the Knicks in Brand’s return from shoulder injury, although EB played less than 15 minutes off the bench in the win. Seeing as Tony DiLeo wants Philly to shoot more threes and Elton can produce 20-10-2 in the mold of Dwight Howard, maybe they can pattern themselves after Orlando. The Sixers would need a couple more pure shooters, and with guys like Andre Iguodala and Thad Young they can slash more often, but the basic ingredients are there with Brand anchoring the middle … Line of the day, courtesy Bob Knight to Digger Phelps during ESPN’s “College Gameday” show: “If they ever gave you a statue, I’d want to be reincarnated as a pigeon.” … We’re out like letting LBJ dunk on you …