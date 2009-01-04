The Takeover, The Break’s Over

Forget the box score; what Dwyane Wade did against the Nets last night might have been the single most dominant individual performance of this NBA season. Wade struggled initially while New Jersey built a 15-point first half lead, and things only got worse in the third quarter when he bumped knees with Jarvis Hayes and left the court for a stretch that included the first few minutes of the fourth. Returning from the locker room with his knee wrapped in ice, Wade checked in at the 7:30 mark and proceeded to go Takeover on Jay-Hova‘s squad. In-and-outs, crosses, stutter-steps, blow-bys — he got into the paint time and time again, either scoring or getting to the line, engaged in a shootout with none other than Keyon Dooling (23 pts, 7 asts). In the last 40 seconds of the quarter Wade made two crucial blocks, first getting Brook Lopez at the rim and later tossing a Vince Carter offering into the crowd … In overtime, Wade rejected Lopez AGAIN chest-to-chest at the rim, then came down on the other end and hit a tough fallaway J going to his right. A couple possessions later he hit a similar shot going to his left, taking a bump from Yi Jianlian and doing the ‘Toine Shimmy while laying on his back. That put Miami ahead by eight with 37 seconds left, paving the way for the W, as Flash finished with 29 points, eight boards, six assists, four blocks and three steals … No T-Mac (knee), no Artest (ankle), no Battier (foot), playing on the road, and somehow the Rockets managed to give the Hawks everything they could handle. While Yao, Scola and Carl Landry held it down for the first 43 minutes, Rafer Alston, like Wade, took over in the last five and played bigger than his stat line indicated. Skip (10 pts, 9 asts, 3 stls) first announced himself when he crossed up Al Horford in the lane so bad that Horford not only fell down — think Steph on Yao a few years back — he also fouled Skip in the process for the and-one. Then in the final minute, Skip ripped the ball clean from Joe Johnson on back-to-back possessions: the first steal set up Von Wafer‘s game-tying layup, and the second was extra-clutch because the Rockets were playing 4-on-5 after Wafer got hurt on the previous play. Of course Rick Adelman had to give Skip the green light and a chance to win the game after Steal #2, but he got a little too aggressive, trying to float one over Josh Smith and getting swatted … Hawks ball, and Johnson drew the defense before finding Mike Bibby open on the wing for the game-winning triple. Cue the Sam Cassell-ish Big Balls Dance from Bibby, which looked more like some kind of mix between Cassell and the little dude from Lord of the Rings … Joe Johnson and his almost-backbreaker turnovers wasn’t the only one thankful that Bibby hit that three. With about 1:30 left, Zaza Pachulia had a chance to put ATL up six with an open dunk, but fumbled J.J.’s pass. Then when he turned to run back on D, Zaza tripped over the three-point line and bit it, and the Hawks gave up an inside bucket to bring the lead down to two, setting up the Rafer sequence … Pretty certain we saw Derrick Coleman in the ATL crowd. He must have been in town for the annual Glenn Robinson Blown Potential Conference …
At least Kevin Martin‘s monster night was properly reflected in the stat sheet, although his team lost the game. K-Mart dropped 45 points (13-24 FG’s, 7-12 3PA, 12-12 FT’s) on the Pacers in their building, and the Kings led well into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t get a defensive stop when it mattered and Danny Granger scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth … And tell us again why Kenny Natt is still bringing K-Mart off the bench? … Before Tony Parker got involved, Sixers/Spurs seemed destined for overtime. We’re not talking about the first quarter, when Philly was getting 20-pieced, but after they battled back to make it a shot-for-shot game in the fourth quarter. Every time Parker, Manu or Duncan would hit a big shot, the Sixers responded via Andre Miller (28 pts) or Andre Iguodala (25 pts). With 15 seconds left, Philly had the ball with the score tied, but ‘Dre Miller turned it over. The Spurs ran the same play they used to take out the Suns on Christmas Day, as Parker kicked it to Manu in the corner, but his three barely caught iron. However, the rebound fell right into TP’s hands, and he tossed up a baseline turnaround H-O-R-S-E shot that soared about 20 feet in the air and dropped through the net right at the buzzer … Earlier in the fourth, after Lou Williams threw up a terrible shot in crunch time (bad angle, defense draped all over him, plenty of time on the clock), Spurs announcer Sean Elliott said, “Williams scares me every time he has the ball.” If Elliott hadn’t clarified that he was referring to Lou’s ability to score from anywhere, we would have thought he was sympathizing with Philly fans … While they are winning, the Nuggets need to tighten up their defense if they really want to be a contender. Denver’s D has drastically improved for the most part since Chauncey Billups came on-board, but as of late they’ve been slipping; on Friday they gave up 120 points to the Thunder, and last night they blew a 26-point second half lead to the Hornets while getting picked apart. James Posey hit a three to put N.O. ahead for the first time with 1:10 left, but ‘Melo bullied his way to the cup to give the Nuggets the lead back, and Billups made his free throws down the stretch to protect the lead … Someone in Denver either has a sick sense of humor, or is WAAAAY out of touch with pop culture … Speaking of awful ideas, who decided NBC should have Matt Millen in the studio for yesterday’s NFL playoff coverage? That’s like TNT bringing in Isiah Thomas for their NBA postseason run. And it’s only fitting that the star of the day ended up being Chargers RB Darren Sproles, the kind of player a bad GM like Millen would definitely bypass in the draft because he’s supposedly too small … We’re out like Peyton and Matty Ice …
Damn tiny ass Darren Sproles.
been a dimemag fan since the HOOPSTV days.. my first first..ahah
Km2 must hold a record for most points in a game coming off the bench.. 45pts..
I always said the Iverson trade would hinder Melo’s ascent into stardom (well deserved stardom).. Look at him now.. Could be an MVP candidate if Denver keeps rolling.. But goes to show while the game should be played inside out, everything starts at the top and Chaunceys influence has fixed that team..
Sucks because they already were good but the new Iverson car smell wore off and they were smart to move him.. Now Melo is back on track..
And that Gasol pass (day late sorry) was the play of the year, for a big man anyways.. No big man runs the court like Gasol.. First the velcro hands and now the Magic open court moves??
JUST…PLAIN…SICK..
No more Peyton Manning!!! First Bush and now this!! 09 on the up and up!!
And while everyone may be riding the Spurs back into contention something doesnt seem right about them..
They dont dominate with D like the old Spurs teams used too.. They’ve had too many brushes with shrubs to be considered a favorite in my opinion, Sorry RangerJo..
They actually look like the Colts this year.. Good enough to claw back from oblivion but not good enough to get over the hump.. And thats funny because they are the second best team in the West (IMO).. But i have a feeling poetic justice (AKA payback) might be on the way in a Denver/San Antonio series..
seems like a big night of big performances, props to all big gamers
Watched the NO-DEN game and I must say… Chris Paul really is the best point in the game right now. Sure, he made a couple bad plays in the last minute or so, but after a 26 point deficit, the game was essentially over, but he willed them to make it a ballgame up to the last minute.
The game also proved that Peja won’t EVER make a shot when it matters and that Melo is so far behind Bron and Wade right now that it isn’t funny anymore. It’s like that he’s a superstar if you compare him to other cats, but when you put him beside those two, you won’t even notice him.
lmfao i like the “were out like matty ice n peyton…”
damn dime yall never cease to amaze me. keep it up.
flava
im not sure but i think a 6th man scored 50 once i thinkkkkkk it was delk but not sure bro
lakeshow
the spurs are ok and why is the denver series payback the only team imo that might be thinkin about that is the suns. btw i would love to see the spurs play the suns again to whoop them again and to hear the excuses again.
Darius Miles scored 47 off the bench once.
Sproles ate Peyton’s lunch!!!
Yeah Tony Delk scored 50 against the Kings a while back when he was on the Suns. Freakin crazy.
Laughing at the comment about Melo being a potential MVP. Maybe if the best player on ~15 other teams all have season-ending injuries. And then you might be able to put him in the top ten list. In other words, Carmelo will never be an MVP.
GEE Up!
Since both my squads lost in the same day. Dang G-Town and Houston. Oh well.
Blair has gives G-Town fits for some reason.
Houston did well but still comes the age ol question…
…Is it better to be blown out or lose a heart-breaker by a last second shot?
Anyway I should have asked Santa for 10 games in which Yao, Ron and T can play together in.
Glenn Robinson Blown Potential Conference … That is cold lol
Wade is like that.
Love the Title for Smack!
My squads shall rise again! Count on it!
this title for smack is GOAT titles for a smack.
aahahha hope that made sense.
Wade is making his case…..Eagles!!!!
Ashame Nique already called the Human Highlight, cause Wade should have that name.
Just saw one of the blocks on the center.
That was a prison block lol. Phone Check homey!
Flash is a weak name for Wade. For what he has been doing from Olympics till now.
Bring back Zo!
Wade = MVP
Trace Murray score 50 for the Bullets coming of the bench once, didnt ?
anybody know when agent 0 is coming back?
i miss that dude
Wade is a BEAST
Dwade for MVP, I know the Cavs are balling but the Heat are 18-14, mostly thanks to him and he’s getting no real help on that team.. Leads his team in points, steals, blocks and 2nd on rebounds. Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn!!
Dwade&LeBron>>>>>Kobe&CP3>>>>>>>TimmyD>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>the rest of the league
Yeah that’s right the San Diego mother fucking superchargers beat those colts again sent & them home packing. I still think it’s funny how Phillip Rivers was the best QB in the league this season and didn’t even get acknowledged for thew pro bowl or mvp talks. And no I don’t care about the record peace!
Dwade&LeBron>>>>>Kobe&CP3>>>>>>>TimmyD>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>the rest of the league>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Starbury>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Bonzi Wells
yeah the spurs are looking a little off, their d is suspect at times, but then again it is barely 2009 and people are already counting them out. they need a 100% manu, and he is coming around. mason is staying nasty, bonner is still knocking them down, hill is still spelling the minutes for tp, thomas and finely have not died yet, and timmy is….. well timmy.
there is no way that denver takes them out, it will be just like 3 of the past 5 seasons, denver will go up 1-0 and the spurs will sweep them out again after that. i would love to see the suns again so we can hear the noise but i dont even think they will make the playoffs.
Tony Parker’s shot was ice cold.
I have no problem with the Spurs “struggling” with scrubs and “struggling” to get to 22-11 after all of their injuries and a lot of new players coming on board.
They’ll be fine. Bowen is coming off the bench now, Mason jr. is the new starter – adjustments all over the place. They will be just fine come playoff time.
Tony Parker’s shot was ice cold.
I have no problem with the Spurs “struggling” with scrubs and “struggling” to get to 22-11 after all of their injuries and a lot of new players coming on board.
They’ll be fine. Bowen is coming off the bench now, Mason jr. is the new starter – adjustments all over the place. They will be just fine come playoff time.
“which looked more like some kind of mix between Cassell and the little dude from Lord of the Rings”
nice. bibby was wide open too.
i turned that denver new orleans game off when i saw 73-51 was the score at some point. i guess i should’nt overestimate their (denever’s) defense.
derrick rose had a nice block last night against the wolves.
Nick Anderson had 50 off the bench before.
Whatever. You know the Birdman totally sneaked out of the tunnel to watch that halftime show.
why did vince take a contested three with 8 second left on the shot clock? THere was no reason for that… result they lost the game. Wade had like 10 points through like 3 1/2 quarters. Wade was just nasty.
Brook Lopez is traumatized for life!!!
I feel bad for Lopez. Poor buddy.
Rose’s BLOCK was definitely NICE, then to see him hustle back and score was a PLUS.
By the way, I’d hate to be a BULLS fan – you can’t even blame thier struggles on the rook (he’s been thier 1st or 2nd best player all year) You can’t blame it on a lack of bigs. Can’t blame it on hurt veterans that’s out. They just don’t seem to be on the same page.
AND – it’s no fluke that Matt Barnes is hangin’ around the 3-point line. STICK HIM! The big guy is probably gonna shoot that. Any team that let’s Matt get off on them, deserves to lose. With that said, I feel badly for the Sixers too…POBRECITO…
Parker made sure NO ONE blocked that j…Skip probably shoulda did the same and arched it EXTRA high.
Question: Does Wade play every position for the Heat? It sure seems like it…
I don’t like the gray border to the left…it’s making it harder to read everyone’s comments unobstructed
Aww man! I forgot DIME – that Bibby comment was too funny. The BIG BALLS DANCE he stole from Sammy…it “looked more like some kind of mix between Cassell and the little dude from Lord of the Rings” – LOL
THE BIG FRODO DANCE…I don’t think Mike was doing the BIG BALLS DANCE, he looked like a virgin hittin it from back, happy as sh*t, nervously smackin’ his first piece of ass – at her command.
At Ansonious
Fuck Phillip Rivers, no way was he the best qb this year. Thats you just being a homer.
@Ansonis – Rivers wasn’t the best QB this year. Peyton was (and i fuckin hate that redneck, sooooo happy when they lost last night, though that just gives him that much more time to shove more fuckin commercials down our throats) so was Pennington (I’d rather have Rivers or anyone who can throw longer than 13 yards, but Chad did lead a 1-15 team to the Playoffs the very next year.) I’ll give you that he DEFINITELY shoulda made the Pro Bowl over Cutler though. Rivers gimping through and almost beating us in the AFC title game last year spoke volumes about him and his character. That guy’s gonna accomplish lots of things before he’s done…
I don’t get the hype on Lou Williams. I saw him play Monta Ellis in HS and dude got out-played and looked like a spoiled bitch, pouting, walking off the court after Monta nailed clutch FT after clutch FT to take the game. Since then, he’s been an ok scorer off the bench, but some people act like guy’s almost as good as Monta. I just don’t see it AT ALL. Everyone that can score has the occasional 20 pt. outburst, but I just don’t think Lou’s much more than above average.
TP’s buzzer beater was RIDICULOUS!
It’s DWade’s MVP to lose right now, sorry Bron…
The Glenn Robinson Blown Potential Conference! that’s cold but true. Other key speakers: Vin Baker, Darius Miles, and Isiah Rider (though he’d probably steal everyone’s car after.)
man its all about the oldies that lead their team into the playoffs…kerry collins?…Jake Delhomme?…Chad Pennington…lol
but yeah i think that the vikes beat the eagles…n the dolphs beat baltimore..
oh n Agent Zero might not come back this year by the way the wizards are playing…i say we rebuild by trading gil to sacto or minny. or a bad team to get a high pick…get brandon jennings n blake griffin..trade jamison to cleveland for Varejao n some draft picks..then build around caron.
I know Andy’s valuable…but I just don’t see the Cavs gettin’ rid of him. They LOVE his energy. Besides, Varejao and Big Z are BFITWWW*…Andy ain’t goin’ no where…no time soon.
*best friends in the whole wide world
Parker’s moonshot was…Cooold Blooooded! ha
Yeah LakeShow84, Spurs need a 100% Manu and really need another defensive big (Twin-Towers style!) to take it all. Oberto ain’t that and Kurt Thomas is great on D for stretches but only like 6’9″ or something with NO hops.
Although Bonner is the best outside shooting big man in the game! I just don’t think he can hold it down on the block defensively, they need another shot swatter (cue the ascension of Ian Mahinmi, he gotta come up quick though – probably next year really).
I would say they need an athletic SF but Finley is shooting lights out this season, he’ll be OK. Then you can always bring Bruce off the bench for D still!
But I agree, they should not be letting the Bucks, Sixers, etcetera, hang around and come down to the wire. Well they usually gear up after the AS break anyway, so we’ll see.
The Spurs now are like LA was a few years ago (towards the end of Kobe/Shaq.) Just coast along til Jan. or Feb. playing the younger guys and let them develop/gain confidence, turn it on around the Playoff run, start hitting on all cylinders in mid March, and be a PROBLEM in April, May, and June. I don’t think they’re winning anything this year, but you can’t ever rule them out til they’re home for the summer.
Keyon Dooling had a nasty dunk on Beasley too….just nasty.
Blown Potential Conference Attendees:
Harold Miner
Richard Dumas
Roy Tarpley
Eddy “I eat it all” Curry
i agree on the mvp list some off u guys have
wade and lebron
small gap
cp3
small gap
kobe and duncan
big ass gap
league
celts fan
sup bro wouldnt u want to see kg play timmeh in the finals????
Celts fan
I feel you on the over-hypin of Lou Williams. I don’t think he’ll ever even be as good as Monta was last year.
The DWade love by heads is gettin comical only cuz when dude was out with injuries last year, dudes were shittin on his head, sayin he got lucky with bs foul calls in the finals and he wasn’t all that. Now that dude is healthy and hungry, the same heads wanna be # 1 fans. Show some consistency.
With all DWade is doin right now, he’s still just got to the level where Kobe was 3-4 years ago, post Shaq. Only difference is that DWade got a more solid supporting cast and he play in the east….I ain’t gonna front tho, Dude is the best shotblockin guard in history, nobody even a close second
One more thing: DC mighta wasted his potential as a ballplayer, but the big things he doin in Detroit right now for black folk gonna define him more than anything he did as a player
Peace
sorry but wade isnt at the level kobe was 3 years ago wade is a top 4 player (kobe bron duncan).
i can talk outta my ass on this cuz ive never posted the wade got lucky and the injury thing but i know that what u posted is true with many fans
Sooooooooo if Shaq is still with the Heat this year…possible championship? Perhaps? Maybe?
I know they would at least go 2nd round playoffs.
Shaq went for what he thought would be easy, and it wasn’t easy as he thought!
Ian
I didn’t mean he was as good as Kobe. I meant in the same situation where he wins a ring with Shaq, Shaq leaves, DWade gets hurt, DWade gets healthy and torches the league, leads in scoring, tries to elevate his teammates with no legit point(Chalmers, Smush) and two headcases who should be better than they playin (Odom, Marion) and a couple young’ins just learnin the game (Bynum, Beasley). They’ll get into the playoffs and get crushed by Bos, Cle, Orl or Atl. Real similar situation.
P.S. Your spurs need to stop lettin shitty teams hang around. these buzzer beaters won’t always fall
enuf Melo hate….. 33 points in one quarter, need i say more?
k dizzle
ok my bad i understood his game not the situation
i know what u mean on the spurs but hey the buzzer beaters are awesome specially when they are agains the suns hehehe
@Ian – na man, I want no parts of the Spurs in June. Those guys are like a machine, regardless of where they may be at right now (that window’s shutting quick, but it’s not closed yet nor will it be for another few years, though I did get a lot of heat last year for saying their days as a championship FAVORITE were over and it looks like that’s definitely true, though again, they’re still plenty capable of taking a chip or 2 before TD walks off, straight to the Hall.)
comon celts fan
kg vs duncan one of my fav players ever vs the player i hate the most since karl malone hehehe
i still think that with a healthy manu we might have played last season
besides the celts won last year so u can risk it this time
laker fans i said might just in case