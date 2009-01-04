The Takeover, The Break’s Over

Forget the box score; what Dwyane Wade did against the Nets last night might have been the single most dominant individual performance of this NBA season. Wade struggled initially while New Jersey built a 15-point first half lead, and things only got worse in the third quarter when he bumped knees with Jarvis Hayes and left the court for a stretch that included the first few minutes of the fourth. Returning from the locker room with his knee wrapped in ice, Wade checked in at the 7:30 mark and proceeded to go Takeover on Jay-Hova‘s squad. In-and-outs, crosses, stutter-steps, blow-bys — he got into the paint time and time again, either scoring or getting to the line, engaged in a shootout with none other than Keyon Dooling (23 pts, 7 asts). In the last 40 seconds of the quarter Wade made two crucial blocks, first getting Brook Lopez at the rim and later tossing a Vince Carter offering into the crowd … In overtime, Wade rejected Lopez AGAIN chest-to-chest at the rim, then came down on the other end and hit a tough fallaway J going to his right. A couple possessions later he hit a similar shot going to his left, taking a bump from Yi Jianlian and doing the ‘Toine Shimmy while laying on his back. That put Miami ahead by eight with 37 seconds left, paving the way for the W, as Flash finished with 29 points, eight boards, six assists, four blocks and three steals … No T-Mac (knee), no Artest (ankle), no Battier (foot), playing on the road, and somehow the Rockets managed to give the Hawks everything they could handle. While Yao, Scola and Carl Landry held it down for the first 43 minutes, Rafer Alston, like Wade, took over in the last five and played bigger than his stat line indicated. Skip (10 pts, 9 asts, 3 stls) first announced himself when he crossed up Al Horford in the lane so bad that Horford not only fell down — think Steph on Yao a few years back — he also fouled Skip in the process for the and-one. Then in the final minute, Skip ripped the ball clean from Joe Johnson on back-to-back possessions: the first steal set up Von Wafer‘s game-tying layup, and the second was extra-clutch because the Rockets were playing 4-on-5 after Wafer got hurt on the previous play. Of course Rick Adelman had to give Skip the green light and a chance to win the game after Steal #2, but he got a little too aggressive, trying to float one over Josh Smith and getting swatted … Hawks ball, and Johnson drew the defense before finding Mike Bibby open on the wing for the game-winning triple. Cue the Sam Cassell-ish Big Balls Dance from Bibby, which looked more like some kind of mix between Cassell and the little dude from Lord of the Rings … Joe Johnson and his almost-backbreaker turnovers wasn’t the only one thankful that Bibby hit that three. With about 1:30 left, Zaza Pachulia had a chance to put ATL up six with an open dunk, but fumbled J.J.’s pass. Then when he turned to run back on D, Zaza tripped over the three-point line and bit it, and the Hawks gave up an inside bucket to bring the lead down to two, setting up the Rafer sequence … Pretty certain we saw Derrick Coleman in the ATL crowd. He must have been in town for the annual Glenn Robinson Blown Potential Conference …

At least Kevin Martin‘s monster night was properly reflected in the stat sheet, although his team lost the game. K-Mart dropped 45 points (13-24 FG’s, 7-12 3PA, 12-12 FT’s) on the Pacers in their building, and the Kings led well into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t get a defensive stop when it mattered and Danny Granger scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth … And tell us again why Kenny Natt is still bringing K-Mart off the bench? … Before Tony Parker got involved, Sixers/Spurs seemed destined for overtime. We’re not talking about the first quarter, when Philly was getting 20-pieced, but after they battled back to make it a shot-for-shot game in the fourth quarter. Every time Parker, Manu or Duncan would hit a big shot, the Sixers responded via Andre Miller (28 pts) or Andre Iguodala (25 pts). With 15 seconds left, Philly had the ball with the score tied, but ‘Dre Miller turned it over. The Spurs ran the same play they used to take out the Suns on Christmas Day, as Parker kicked it to Manu in the corner, but his three barely caught iron. However, the rebound fell right into TP’s hands, and he tossed up a baseline turnaround H-O-R-S-E shot that soared about 20 feet in the air and dropped through the net right at the buzzer … Earlier in the fourth, after Lou Williams threw up a terrible shot in crunch time (bad angle, defense draped all over him, plenty of time on the clock), Spurs announcer Sean Elliott said, “Williams scares me every time he has the ball.” If Elliott hadn’t clarified that he was referring to Lou’s ability to score from anywhere, we would have thought he was sympathizing with Philly fans … While they are winning, the Nuggets need to tighten up their defense if they really want to be a contender. Denver’s D has drastically improved for the most part since Chauncey Billups came on-board, but as of late they’ve been slipping; on Friday they gave up 120 points to the Thunder, and last night they blew a 26-point second half lead to the Hornets while getting picked apart. James Posey hit a three to put N.O. ahead for the first time with 1:10 left, but ‘Melo bullied his way to the cup to give the Nuggets the lead back, and Billups made his free throws down the stretch to protect the lead … Someone in Denver either has a sick sense of humor, or is WAAAAY out of touch with pop culture … Speaking of awful ideas, who decided NBC should have Matt Millen in the studio for yesterday’s NFL playoff coverage? That’s like TNT bringing in Isiah Thomas for their NBA postseason run. And it’s only fitting that the star of the day ended up being Chargers RB Darren Sproles, the kind of player a bad GM like Millen would definitely bypass in the draft because he’s supposedly too small … We’re out like Peyton and Matty Ice …