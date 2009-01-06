Killer Bease

Think back to about 12 months ago: Back when Michael Beasley was terrorizing all of college basketball, before Derrick Rose shot up the draft board and Beasley was a lock to go #1 whenever he decided to go pro. Back then, if someone had told you that B-Easy would do anything less than destroy Matt Bonner during crunch time of a close game, would you have believed them? Of course not. But that’s what happened down the stretch of Heat/Spurs last night. In what was overall a solid game for Beasley (15 pts, 12 rebs) — and while we’re at it, who would have guessed that Beasley’s first NBA double-double wouldn’t happen until January? — he scored nine points in the fourth quarter, but was also neutralized by Bonner on some key possessions that could have helped Miami pull out the win … Whenever the Heat got within striking range, somebody on the Spurs stepped up and hit a big shot to extend their lead. And in the last five minutes, it seemed everyone but Dwyane Wade (24 pts, 12 asts) was trying to shoot Miami back into it. When Wade did get his chance, swiping an entry pass intended for Tim Duncan (19 pts, 9 rebs) with 1:30 left and trailing by three, Manu chased him down and pulled off the Tayshaun/LeBron/J-Smoove/Crash rejection (cue the Manu fanatics vehemently pointing out that Manu kept the ball inbounds). The block set up Roger Mason‘s jumper that was pretty much the dagger, which Tony Parker twisted with a lefty driving layup on San Antonio’s next possession … One time Bonner and Shawn Marion both touched a ball that rolled out of bounds, and when the ref called it for Miami, he was swarmed by the Whiny Police: Parker, Ginobili and Bonner converged on him in about 0.6 seconds, palms up and eyes wide, like dude was Rodney King … Even without Jermaine O’Neal and Jose Calderon in the lineup, you’d think the Raptors — fresh off maybe their best game of the season in Orlando over the weekend — could get past an Andrew Bogut-less Milwaukee squad, right? Wrong. Despite 31 points from Chris Bosh and 21 from Andrea Bargnani (who’s been killing it ever since J.O. got hurt), the Raps lost another winnable game. Credit this one to the Bucks’ backcourt: Ramon Sessions, Luke Ridnour and Charlie Bell all put in work down the stretch, and Michael Redd was just unstoppable, dropping 35 points for the game. With 34 seconds left and the Bucks ahead by two, Ridnour boldly pulled up and knocked down a three right in Bosh’s face to put the Raps to bed … Earlier in the fourth, Bell and Charlie Villanueva had a 2-on-1 break that looked promising. But right as the Bucks’ play-by-play man hyped it up (“The Charlies!”), Bell sent a pass sailing over CV’s head out of bounds. Color commentator Scott Williams groaned out loud and sounded like he wanted to just get up and go home … At least the Bucks announcers can get Luc Richard Mbah a Moute‘s name right. It’s aggravating when all these other TV heads not only butcher his name, but then act like they’re doing us a favor. “In case you’re wondering, it’s Ma-BOO ah MAH-tay.” Actually, it isn’t …

Before the reports began to surface that Carmelo Anthony had indeed fractured his right hand, the Nuggets had reason to be pleased with themselves following Monday’s win over Indiana. While their defense was pretty awful for three quarters — overshadowed only by the Pacers’ even worse D — ‘Melo and crew put the clamps down in the fourth quarter, when they turned a three-point lead into a 20-point lead in about six minutes. Before Danny Granger (36 pts) even had a chance to respond, it was already garbage time … ‘Melo got hurt in the third quarter when Jeff Foster hacked him underneath the basket. He dropped to the ground like he’d blown his knee out or something, and after he got back up and stayed in the game, the Nuggets announcers wanted Foster’s head (and the referees’ heads) on a stick. One of them snarled sarcastically, “They say the hand is part of the ball, so if you break somebody’s hand I guess that’s OK.” … Did you know J.R. Smith is creeping up on Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf for fourth place all-time in three-pointers made in Nuggets history? Yeah, he jacks shots at an alarming rate, but it seems like J.R. hasn’t even been there that long … It was close, but the Jazz continued their ownership over the Warriors. Paul Millsap (19 pts, 14 rebs) and Memo (20 pts, 11 rebs) had the contractually-obligated double-doubles against Golden State’s one-man frontcourt — seriously, Jamaal Magloire and Juwan Howard could combine for 20 and 20 against this team — and Deron Williams picked apart the rest of that Swiss cheese D for 25 and 15 assists. “Bad Porn” Maggette hit a couple free throws to bring GS within three late in the fourth, but Millsap got a big bucket and a block to help Utah stay in front and ice it … Right before halftime, a fan blew a whistle during the action, causing a few Warriors to stop playing while Kyle Korver went in all by himself for a dunk. The points were allowed to count, but the crowd was warned to knock it off. Although if we didn’t know any better, we might have thought that’s just how the Warriors guarded that play … It’s only January 6th, and we’ve already found the ’09 quote of the year. On WWE RAW, William Regal sealed the deal with, “My New Year’s resolution is to wake up 30 minutes earlier every day, so I can despise everyone longer.” We’ll give it 48 hours before Larry Brown makes that his ringtone … We’re out like ‘Melo …