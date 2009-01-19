Feelin’ Kinda D-Wade

Stepping aside for the NFL conference championship games, the NBA had a light two-game schedule Sunday. The star of the day was D-Wade, who as usual carried the Heat to a win, this time past the feisty OKC Thunder on the road. Wade dropped 32 points and 10 assists, highlighted by one play where he started to drive toward the baseline going right, then pulled his dribble back and nailed a three while Desmond Mason kept running to Stillwater. When Miami’s big second-half lead was cut to five in the fourth quarter, Wade had to come back in off the bench from what he probably thought was a rare Kobe/LeBron rest period and shut the door. “He will look you right in the face and stab you in the HEART,” said the Thunder play-by-play guy, incredulous as Wade stuck another dagger … Can we get a re-count on the Dunk Contest fourth-contestant ballot? Rudy Fernandez won the spot, but Russell Westbrook kept up his more impressive (in every way) resume yesterday. In the second quarter he took off on a one-man fast break and banged on Mario Chalmers. “What was he thinking?” one OKC announcer laughed. “That he should have gotten out of the way!” said the other … After putting together a solid stretch of games recently, Michael Beasley was quiet with four points in just 10 minutes. Meanwhile, he watched his boy Kevin Durant drop 31 points with a bad shoulder … Is it just us or does Jeff Green (22 pts) get an inordinate amount of transition buckets for being such a below-average athlete? … Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire took apart the Raptors in the only other game on the schedule; Nash handed out 18 assists, while STAT scored 31 points. The Raps were short-handed — Jose Calderon, Jason Kapono and Jermaine O’Neal didn’t play — which left them with some horrible matchups, i.e. Andrea Bargnani trying to guard Shaq (16 pts). Even though he looked like he was 58 years old against the Pacers the other day, J.O.’s presence alone would have been huge for Toronto. Given the Amare/Shaq factor, this was not the time to rest his knee if he could have helped it … In other great news for Raps fans, Chris Bosh (20 pts, 12 rebs) hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter when he hit a jumper over Shaq but landed on Diesel’s size-22’s. Bosh stayed in the game (and lost track of Amare on some critical possessions), but you might want to keep an eye on him for a few days … The college schedule was pretty light too: Jodie Meeks had a relatively pedestrian 22 points and three triples in Kentucky’s win over Georgia; Hasheem Thabeet put up 15 points, 17 boards and four blocks in UConn’s win over Seton Hall; and we got this e-mail from Austin: “I was flipping back and forth between Ravens/Steelers and the Cal/Stanford women’s game. Both teams are in the Top-11, the Berkeley crowd was louder than I’ve ever heard it for a men’s game, and it went down to the wire. Cal has a guard named Alexis Gray-Lawson, who was unbelievable. She dropped 37 points (the entire team had 57) and single-handedly won them the game. Whenever they needed a bucket, she got to the rim and got it. And she’s built almost exactly like Khalid El-Amin.” … We’re out like Bargs stopping Shaq …