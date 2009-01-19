Feelin’ Kinda D-Wade

Stepping aside for the NFL conference championship games, the NBA had a light two-game schedule Sunday. The star of the day was D-Wade, who as usual carried the Heat to a win, this time past the feisty OKC Thunder on the road. Wade dropped 32 points and 10 assists, highlighted by one play where he started to drive toward the baseline going right, then pulled his dribble back and nailed a three while Desmond Mason kept running to Stillwater. When Miami’s big second-half lead was cut to five in the fourth quarter, Wade had to come back in off the bench from what he probably thought was a rare Kobe/LeBron rest period and shut the door. “He will look you right in the face and stab you in the HEART,” said the Thunder play-by-play guy, incredulous as Wade stuck another dagger … Can we get a re-count on the Dunk Contest fourth-contestant ballot? Rudy Fernandez won the spot, but Russell Westbrook kept up his more impressive (in every way) resume yesterday. In the second quarter he took off on a one-man fast break and banged on Mario Chalmers. “What was he thinking?” one OKC announcer laughed. “That he should have gotten out of the way!” said the other … After putting together a solid stretch of games recently, Michael Beasley was quiet with four points in just 10 minutes. Meanwhile, he watched his boy Kevin Durant drop 31 points with a bad shoulder … Is it just us or does Jeff Green (22 pts) get an inordinate amount of transition buckets for being such a below-average athlete? … Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire took apart the Raptors in the only other game on the schedule; Nash handed out 18 assists, while STAT scored 31 points. The Raps were short-handed — Jose Calderon, Jason Kapono and Jermaine O’Neal didn’t play — which left them with some horrible matchups, i.e. Andrea Bargnani trying to guard Shaq (16 pts). Even though he looked like he was 58 years old against the Pacers the other day, J.O.’s presence alone would have been huge for Toronto. Given the Amare/Shaq factor, this was not the time to rest his knee if he could have helped it … In other great news for Raps fans, Chris Bosh (20 pts, 12 rebs) hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter when he hit a jumper over Shaq but landed on Diesel’s size-22’s. Bosh stayed in the game (and lost track of Amare on some critical possessions), but you might want to keep an eye on him for a few days … The college schedule was pretty light too: Jodie Meeks had a relatively pedestrian 22 points and three triples in Kentucky’s win over Georgia; Hasheem Thabeet put up 15 points, 17 boards and four blocks in UConn’s win over Seton Hall; and we got this e-mail from Austin: “I was flipping back and forth between Ravens/Steelers and the Cal/Stanford women’s game. Both teams are in the Top-11, the Berkeley crowd was louder than I’ve ever heard it for a men’s game, and it went down to the wire. Cal has a guard named Alexis Gray-Lawson, who was unbelievable. She dropped 37 points (the entire team had 57) and single-handedly won them the game. Whenever they needed a bucket, she got to the rim and got it. And she’s built almost exactly like Khalid El-Amin.” … We’re out like Bargs stopping Shaq …
FIRST! Happy MLK! Go Lakers
Fucking Raps, wasted like 3 hours watching that game only to have Steve Nash score the game winner. Guy always kills the Raps when he plays em. Raps also haven’t beat the Suns in like 5+ years, insane.
Spurs vs. Bobcats – 1PM CST today
Game of the Year
shiiiiit – i like rudy and all, but in a dunk comp!? please… westbrook is ok but the best dunker of the lot on the ballot was alexander. who gives a damn if he’s hardly played a tick – it’s the “dunk comp”, not the “players-who-can-dunk-kinda-AND-get-minutes comp”.
how did Rudy win? alexander has the athleticism and the hops, and westbrook is just plain xplosive.
i’d rather the other blazers rookie, jerry bayless than rudy. he had a pretty crazy dunk on the nets
[au.youtube.com]
derrick rose would be good as well.
Since when is Jeff Green a below average athlete? Have you seen him play at all?
I’d rather see Rudy in the 3 pts shoot-out than in the dunk contest.
I’m one of Jeff Green’s biggest fans, but I have to admit he is kind of stiff. Maybe “below-average” isn’t the right term, but he isn’t the smoothest player out there.
d-wade is on steroids
oh and hi yo from denmark today.
and can i say that such an honor for mr austin burton to pop in and say hi hi to smack readers today including big jurgy. and a big hi to you sir, and how are you today?
and another thing to talk about to our friend Jugs. i must say that i love reading your posts the most. you are a very funny person. i love everyting about your writing but can not figure out why. i have to say right now that it is time to duel though. you must now produce your top 10 euro list that currently playing in nba. GO. show your list and then i can give you the 311. everyone has to see top 10 euro from His Royal Gayness mr jugs.
this is jurg, hi.
BTW Dime, you guys gotta toss up a Rapper/NBA comparison for DMX = KG. They both like to bark like dogs, and said barking was cool for a few years but got very old very quick. Both have fallen down (DMX more than KG) after achieving a bit of commercial success. Both have had the same shaved head/stupid goatee look for the last few years, and have it trademarked in their respective genres.
I’ve got ya started, let it rip.
Just in case the crew at Dime missed me posting it on yesterday’s smack …
WAIT A MINUTE!! Remiss of me not to comment on the Magic – Spree reference. I was AT that game (which is pretty cool considering I live in Aus) and STILL remember that play. AWESOME!!
I will never forget the pre-tip atmosphere as they played Randy Newman’s “I love LA” … the crowd were going nuts and it was fantastic.
Dime talked up the Bulls intro a month or two back (fair enough too), Austin or my boy Aron should do a story about Magic’s comeback game and the pre-game.
yes hi hi again.
and i must say another hi hi to mr dodge taylor from australia. a great country.
and mostly want to say that i click to your website from today smack and was so happy that i did. you write some fantastic articles and about great shooters. like drazen and mr corey homicide william who is very good at basketball. and jurg is impressed that you meet homicide and you have great photo of NBL trophy. and you have one of the best moustache’ that i have ever seen.
and now you are a bookmark on jurg computer and i like to read some more. and i am just guessing that smack reader jugs will to, because he likes doing what jurg does.
thank you mr dodge taylor and bye. hi hi.
Fuck, here i was living it up, hadnt heard from Jurg for days, now hes back talking shit again… FUCK.
Atleast he did say one thing that worked, checked out Dodge Taylors website and it does look pretty good, has a fair bit of stuff in it, not a bad read.
PS FUCK OFF JURG.
Peace cunts
Polish cunt
someone mentioned the 3 point shoot out, have they named the shooters yet? (i have not seen it) i wonder if the red rocket or roger mason jr will be “invited”? it would be a shame if not.
rangerjohnny
I bet Boner won’t be invited. He might be the second coming of Larry Bird, but his head is too red.
Roger Mason won’t be invited for sure, there’s no one outside SA that even knows that guy is alive, cept for a few people in LA because of his crazy no foul flop at the end of their last game.
WTF Dime!? The Suns didn’t “take apart” the Raps, they lost by 4 fucking points you dummies. Nash just did his thing that he pretty much does to EVERY team, he passed the ball and got double digit assists….you know, the way he won the MVP twice? How is Bargnani a horrible matchup against Shaq?! The dude dropped only 16 points and was on the bench at critical moments when the Raps made their run, and if Bargnani was hitting his shots no way that huge donkey could cover him. Watch the fucking games before you drop your horseshit smack and write 10000 words about a Thunder game! Dime fuckers!
A woman built like almost exactly like Khalid El-Amin?
C´mon…
@WTFRaps — The Suns didn’t take apart the Raps; Nash and Amare did. Just like it says above.
oh come on control, nobody knew who jason kapono was before he won the thing, bonner and mason are the #1 and 2 3 pt % shooters in he league. and lakers fans got no room to complain it was as good a call as any one of the calls kobe draws because mason pulled a kobe on d-fish and lakers fans are mad? grow up lmao
“Whenever they needed a bucket, she got to the rim and got it. And she’s built almost exactly like Khalid El-Amin.”
Wow, rough. That can not be a pretty build on a chick. At least she isn’t built exactly like Jerome James though.
rangerjohn
Well, I’ll be straight with you. People just don’t like Spurs, so only the necessary Spurs will be going to All Star weekend. Necessary Spurs are Tim Duncan and maybe Tony Parker(gotta get some ‘Star Power’ on the sidelines). Some guy named “Boner” just don’t hold any star power, don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of his but he just ain’t going to All Star weekend.
BTW Jason Kapono was a legit record holder before the 3point contest…he had the first block in the Bobcat’s history…
Roger Mason probably makes the Shootout field; between the game-winner of Christmas Day and the game-winner against the Lakers, enough people know who he is.
Westbrook is a better in game dunker than Sergio but this is what happens when you have a nation on your side in an on-line vote (see Ming, Yao). I haven’t seen Joe Alexander do anything remarkable besides jumping high in the pre-draft camp.
Someone is going to be traded for the Raps. You can almost predict the events that lead to their fourth quater collapse (Bosh gets beasted by the opposing PF, Graham and/or Moon make a few stupid plays, Bargs and/or O’Neal start missing shots) Hearing lots of talk about a 3-way trade with Dallas-Miami-Toronto that gets O’Neal to Miami and Josh Howard to Toronto.
@Jurg and Dre
You know, I’m actually starting to enjoy your daily fued. Keep up the good work.
Kobeef
Hopefully JO is traded soon…Marion or Howard would be great. If Toronto can lose when half of their starting line up has career lines and nobody really has a stinker of a game…there is something wrong. Dunno if I like that Anthony Parker as a point guard thing either.
Raps gotta light a fire under Moon’s ass, that throw down follow up dunk he had was just SICK, there’s no reason he can’t do that a few times a game, just gotta screw his head on right.
Yeah, I gotta say it´s pretty stupid that Fernandez got in solely cuz he had the international vote behind him.
He stands no chance in the contest and both Westbrook and Alexander are better dunkers.
first of all, i dont wanna see any female built like Khalid El-Amin…
Anyway, Jeff green is by no means a below average athlete, just not the smoothest. he needs to loose up a little bit. he is mad stiff.
Fernandez does have the Portland and international vote bhind him but maybe they know something we havent seen yet. Alexander should have released some videos with him actually doing some dunks. i never seen westbrook do dunk contest like dunks but i know he gets up. i still would like to see dahntay jones or nick young or the return of iguodala in the dunk contest. they need to expand the field to 6.
Raps…are soft still. the trade for howard would make so much so much or they should get marion from miami for JO.
I think that Alexis Gray-Lawson chick looks more like Busta Ryhms than Khalid El-Amin…either way it’s still pretty harsh.
No comment on Dequan Jones’ dunk on UNC? That was the highlight of the weekend without a doubt….
And a link for you….
[www.yougotdunkedon.com]
Sorry Austin Burton i don’t know how you evaluate getting taken apart but losing by 4 points while the STAR players got their numbers like they are supposed to isn’t exactly getting “taken apart”, getting 20 pieced is! Try watching a game instead of relying on print to know how a game went.
i think there are much better dunkers in the nba than the three we were given to choose from to begin with..that said..if you watched the three vids the guys made..fernandez showed the most personality while westbrook looked timid and sort of nervous..i think that also played a factor in the fans voting..i didnt vote seeing as how i really didnt like the three choices..i guarantee that no matter who out of the three that made it..they wouldnt make it past the first round anyway..and wade is freakin unbelievable..i wish dude had a front court besides undrafted and washed up guys..i think miami could make some noise solely based on wade if he gets just one guy in the middle..dont like the JO trade..didnt like the JO trade for the lakers either..i think he’s a shell of himself and is on his way to being done..he’s never looked the same since the injuries..i dont see him magically being able to play all of a sudden..
Jeff green is def above average athlete. Hes about the same leve as summers from georgetown. He ain’t gonna be windmillin on a regular basis but he can get up.
Ya, rudy proved why the international vote shouldnt be considered.Its just like Yi being behind KG in the allstar vote meanwhile he can barely start for the nets. This whole season has rudy done anything dunking wise other than catch alley opps?A windmill? a double pump even? Alexander is a no name who woulda surprised people at first kinda like birdman did but would of never been able to hang with the big boys… I agree they shoulda brought back Iggy, or JR smith, or even beasly since hes a bigger name and has more dunk contest experience than any of the (alex,westbrook,rudy) trio.
a chick built like kahlid? sooo not sexy..good to club wit but soooo not sexy
Jo on the heat wouldn’t change anything cuz a)hes rickety b)they’d STILL have no depth behind him c) he’d slow down the team kinda like elton brand did the sixers
The Lakers need to make some moves now! A better PG and a better more athletic three. We need a G Wallace for the 3 and just a better starting PG. I mean D-Fish has done some nice things in his career for us, but he is too old and get’s beasted by all them young PG,s. LO has an expiring contract and we could get rid of the space cadet.
@Bron42
The people want to know: Why do you recommend clubbing with chicks built like Khalid?
so I don’t have to pull a plaxico…I’ll just sick her on any guy or girl havin a pac man jones moment and not even mess up my mood lol…Its like chillin wit a linebacker
LOL
Did anyone peep this:
[theybf.com]
DWade’s wife is putting him thru it! smh!
control
i think mason gets in but matt has a better chance at winning the thing imo.
@control
why don’t you ask wizard fans if they know who is Roger Mason? Then ask Suns fans, Laker fans, and clipper fans(if they exist).
I voted for Rudy, because he dunked on Howard in the olympics and that gives him something more impressive then anything Westbrook or Alexander has done. I’d rather watch players I recognize and will play in this league for the next 10 years instead of the next Harold Minor(Alexander)
cynic
The random average NBA fan most likely won’t know who exactly Roger Mason Jr is quite yet. They’ll probably recognize the name and all, but wouldn’t be able to tell him from Jesus if they ran him down in their car. I’ve been following the guy since he played for the Raps, but he ain’t a household name yet.
If the guy has the stats for the 3pt contest he should get his fair shot. I believe most people really dislike the Spurs(combo of Manu and Bowen’s antics and hating on their success) though and that would count against him as much as anything.
All I remember about Roger Mason Jr. is watching him ride the bench for the Wizards for like 3 seasons.
Figures that another player leaves the Wiz and thrives (e.g. Rip Hamilton)
thats what up
not game of the year but def a good game
Illmatic
wow shows how little you even know about the wiz and mason, he was only on the wiz for 2 seasons, and he played in 62 games the 1st season and 80 the second. i mean dman man at least get the amount of season right, hell go to nba.com and look the guy up before you speak or something.
damn where do these guys come from.
on a real note, damn the spurs tried to lose another one today against the bobcats, that was a terrible game.
@ranger
I seriously hope you were kidding..
..and if you were being serious:
I said “like” 3 seasons, obviously to show I wasn’t 100% sure.
Also, when I say “riding the bench”, I mean the dude didn’t play more than 10 minutes per game and accomplished little to nothing when he WAS on the court.
Happy M.L.K. Day!
Houston Up!
Hey DIME I was just catching some America’s Best Dance Crew and they got a group of ladies that are Miami Heat dancers.
Would any of them be ladies that you all have posted before? Just wonderin.
Speaking of shows. Whatever happen to this one show where they had some dudes play basketball inside a cage. I think it came on MTV. Junie was on there I think.
Ready for the All-Star game and more trades.
1
about what, you obviously dont even know what your talking about. i mean damn mason was in washington for 2 seasons (not 3), and he started 9 games and averaged about 22 minutes a game in his second season. 22 minutes, would you consider manu ginobili to be “riding the bench?” he has been averaging baout that many minutes until about the last 3 weeks where his minutes have jumped.
i mean really man, AT LEAST hit nba.com, espn.com, yahoo sports something.
@DRaps — Again, while the Suns as a team didn’t take apart the Raps, Nash and STAT did. Sorry, if I drop 18 assists on you, I’m gonna say I took apart your defense. And if I scored 31 points on you, I’m gonna say I took apart your defense. You’re getting “Suns” confused with “Nash and Amare.” And while we’re at it, giving up 117 points as a team isn’t exactly stingy defense. So what are you arguing?