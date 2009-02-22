Utah Two-Step

During NBA TV’s pre-game show for Hornets/Jazz last night, there was an argument over whether Chris Paul and Deron Williams are definitely the top two point guards in the League. Rick Kamla was the one who threw it out there, Steve Smith agreed with him after giving due respect to Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, and then Mike Fratello brought Chauncey Billups and Derrick Rose into the discussion. Who’s missing from this picture? Tony Parker, of course. Obviously it’s up to your personal preference, but how does a PG who just played in the All-Star Game and is leading a team with a better record than Utah and New Orleans not even get mentioned? … CP vs. Deron stuck to the usual script: Pretty even statistically, and Deron picked up the W. In the first home game for the Jazz since owner Larry H. Miller passed away — which included several tributes throughout the broadcast and everyone showing love to Miller’s wife and family sitting courtside — it was close going into the fourth quarter before Deron (20 pts, 13 asts) and Mehmet Okur started raining big-time shots down the stretch to put it away. Deron hit a long two and a three to make it a double-digit lead midway through the quarter, then Memo (25 pts) got an inside bucket and a three from a full step behind the arc to stretch the lead to 15. After that deep three, one of the Jazz announcers screamed “M-m-m-MONEY!!” for Memo, who was reportedly battling a chest cold that, “would have brought down a horse,” according to the Jazz announcers … That was pretty much the dagger, but the Hornets were still kinda-sorta breathing in the final two minutes before the defensive dagger; CP got out on a breakaway, but didn’t see Andrei Kirilenko chase him down from behind and send his layup to the cotton candy man. After that the Hornets were clearly done … For the second night in a row, Paul wasn’t quite himself in crunch-time. While his numbers were good (24 pts, 5 rebs, 7 asts), he was turning the ball over and playing too much like a two-guard and not a playmaker, as well as letting Deron get away from him for some key buckets … Great gesuture after the final buzzer when Deron took the game ball, walked right over to Larry Miller’s wife, Gail Miller, and handed it to her … Apparently Carlos Boozer is on the way back. No, really. He was supposedly thinking of playing last night, but didn’t feel like he had enough practices under his belt. If the Jazz practice today, Booz might suit up Monday against the Hawks … Roger Mason going back to D.C. for Spurs/Wizards must be like visiting your boys at a prison you used to be locked up in. After dropping 25 points and five threes on his old team in a 30-piecing, Mason was asked (presumably with a straight face) if he regretted leaving at all. “I wouldn’t say it was a no-brainer,” Mason said, “but it was an easy decision.” … Yeah, it was against the Wizards, but for the Spurs to come out on the last day of a 19-day road trip against a young team with fresh legs and still win by 30-plus is pretty impressive …

Is it just us or has Jermaine O’Neal aged like seven years just by putting on the Heat uniform? It’s hard to remember J.O. is only 30 years old; he doesn’t move around like Jamaal Magloire or anything yet, but just by appearance he seems way older. Last night O’Neal was solid against the Sixers, putting up 17 points and 10 boards in a win while taking Sam Dalembert to school … The jury’s still out on J.O., but in terms of Shawn Marion and Jamario Moon, the trade was a great move for both of them. Moon looked great yesterday (12 pts), catching a couple of ‘oops from D-Wade (25 pts, 9 asts) and looking like he’s been playing in Miami’s system for years. Seeing him produce right away at that three spot, though, made us wonder: What the hell ever happened to Dorell Wright? … Whatever the over/under was for Thunder/Warriors, you should have taken the over. GS got the win at home, 133-120, fighting off a late OKC rally thanks to Kelenna Azubuike going on a fourth-quarter run where he was catching lobs and sticking threes, and Corey Maggette (25 pts) adding some clutch buckets. Ho-hum 32-point night for Kevin Durant, who’s set himself up to be this year’s Kevin Martin; the guy who cracks the Top-5 or so in the NBA in scoring thanks in part to playing on a terrible team that gives up a ridiculous amount of points every night … From the few college games we caught on Saturday, remember these names come Big Dance time: Jerel McNeal, who dropped 23 points for Marquette in their win at Georgetown, and Greivis Vasquez, who destroyed North Carolina for 35 points, 11 boards and 10 assists in Maryland’s overtime upset win. McNeal was known as a defensive demon until this year, when he all of a sudden started scoring like a younger D-Wade. He’s tough in traffic. Vasquez’s previous brush with greatness was when he got mauled by Kobe when he was playing for Venezuela in the FIBA Americas tourney a couple summers ago, but yesterday put his name on the map for those who didn’t already know. The Terps will need a very strong showing in the ACC tournament to crack the final 65, but yesterday’s win helps them a lot … And did you see Jim Calhoun‘s press conference after the UConn game? A reporter started grilling Calhoun about his salary ($1.6M), and instead of going the “No comment” route, Calhoun aired the dude out and backed it up with numbers (The Huskies bring $12 million into the University). Best part of the whole exchange was when Calhoun said, “You’re not really that stupid, are you? My advice to you: Shut up.” … We’re out like CP getting a win in Utah …