Utah Two-Step

During NBA TV’s pre-game show for Hornets/Jazz last night, there was an argument over whether Chris Paul and Deron Williams are definitely the top two point guards in the League. Rick Kamla was the one who threw it out there, Steve Smith agreed with him after giving due respect to Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, and then Mike Fratello brought Chauncey Billups and Derrick Rose into the discussion. Who’s missing from this picture? Tony Parker, of course. Obviously it’s up to your personal preference, but how does a PG who just played in the All-Star Game and is leading a team with a better record than Utah and New Orleans not even get mentioned? … CP vs. Deron stuck to the usual script: Pretty even statistically, and Deron picked up the W. In the first home game for the Jazz since owner Larry H. Miller passed away — which included several tributes throughout the broadcast and everyone showing love to Miller’s wife and family sitting courtside — it was close going into the fourth quarter before Deron (20 pts, 13 asts) and Mehmet Okur started raining big-time shots down the stretch to put it away. Deron hit a long two and a three to make it a double-digit lead midway through the quarter, then Memo (25 pts) got an inside bucket and a three from a full step behind the arc to stretch the lead to 15. After that deep three, one of the Jazz announcers screamed “M-m-m-MONEY!!” for Memo, who was reportedly battling a chest cold that, “would have brought down a horse,” according to the Jazz announcers … That was pretty much the dagger, but the Hornets were still kinda-sorta breathing in the final two minutes before the defensive dagger; CP got out on a breakaway, but didn’t see Andrei Kirilenko chase him down from behind and send his layup to the cotton candy man. After that the Hornets were clearly done … For the second night in a row, Paul wasn’t quite himself in crunch-time. While his numbers were good (24 pts, 5 rebs, 7 asts), he was turning the ball over and playing too much like a two-guard and not a playmaker, as well as letting Deron get away from him for some key buckets … Great gesuture after the final buzzer when Deron took the game ball, walked right over to Larry Miller’s wife, Gail Miller, and handed it to her … Apparently Carlos Boozer is on the way back. No, really. He was supposedly thinking of playing last night, but didn’t feel like he had enough practices under his belt. If the Jazz practice today, Booz might suit up Monday against the Hawks … Roger Mason going back to D.C. for Spurs/Wizards must be like visiting your boys at a prison you used to be locked up in. After dropping 25 points and five threes on his old team in a 30-piecing, Mason was asked (presumably with a straight face) if he regretted leaving at all. “I wouldn’t say it was a no-brainer,” Mason said, “but it was an easy decision.” … Yeah, it was against the Wizards, but for the Spurs to come out on the last day of a 19-day road trip against a young team with fresh legs and still win by 30-plus is pretty impressive …
Is it just us or has Jermaine O’Neal aged like seven years just by putting on the Heat uniform? It’s hard to remember J.O. is only 30 years old; he doesn’t move around like Jamaal Magloire or anything yet, but just by appearance he seems way older. Last night O’Neal was solid against the Sixers, putting up 17 points and 10 boards in a win while taking Sam Dalembert to school … The jury’s still out on J.O., but in terms of Shawn Marion and Jamario Moon, the trade was a great move for both of them. Moon looked great yesterday (12 pts), catching a couple of ‘oops from D-Wade (25 pts, 9 asts) and looking like he’s been playing in Miami’s system for years. Seeing him produce right away at that three spot, though, made us wonder: What the hell ever happened to Dorell Wright? … Whatever the over/under was for Thunder/Warriors, you should have taken the over. GS got the win at home, 133-120, fighting off a late OKC rally thanks to Kelenna Azubuike going on a fourth-quarter run where he was catching lobs and sticking threes, and Corey Maggette (25 pts) adding some clutch buckets. Ho-hum 32-point night for Kevin Durant, who’s set himself up to be this year’s Kevin Martin; the guy who cracks the Top-5 or so in the NBA in scoring thanks in part to playing on a terrible team that gives up a ridiculous amount of points every night … From the few college games we caught on Saturday, remember these names come Big Dance time: Jerel McNeal, who dropped 23 points for Marquette in their win at Georgetown, and Greivis Vasquez, who destroyed North Carolina for 35 points, 11 boards and 10 assists in Maryland’s overtime upset win. McNeal was known as a defensive demon until this year, when he all of a sudden started scoring like a younger D-Wade. He’s tough in traffic. Vasquez’s previous brush with greatness was when he got mauled by Kobe when he was playing for Venezuela in the FIBA Americas tourney a couple summers ago, but yesterday put his name on the map for those who didn’t already know. The Terps will need a very strong showing in the ACC tournament to crack the final 65, but yesterday’s win helps them a lot … And did you see Jim Calhoun‘s press conference after the UConn game? A reporter started grilling Calhoun about his salary ($1.6M), and instead of going the “No comment” route, Calhoun aired the dude out and backed it up with numbers (The Huskies bring $12 million into the University). Best part of the whole exchange was when Calhoun said, “You’re not really that stupid, are you? My advice to you: Shut up.” … We’re out like CP getting a win in Utah …
Good game between Utah and N.O. Great tribute to Larry H. Miller. He will be missed.
Speaking of the Jazz, on a lighter note
CP3 when the going gets tough in a nutshell: he starts to pout on the bench, then he gets real chippy on the court, swinging his arms around hitting people, and then with the game over, and the hornets with the ball with 24 seconds to play, on the road (to a team that just lost their owner to a 6 month battle with a fatal disease — and this game was the tribute game for that man) he tries to take it inside for a dunk . . . real classy, CP. good thing AK was there to swat that weak shit away (though he didn’t get credit for the block).
probably should have just dribbled out the clock, but no, that’s not for classy CP3.
dude is a great player and way talented, but that was a straight beeyotch move by Paul going for the dunk at the end of the game with his team down 14 points. who you trying to impress?
deron williams needs to talk to sam mitchell about the hair club regrow cuz he is starting to fade like his step-back
deron williams is workin’ on that Daddy Yankee forehead swoop
CP3 is slightly overrated while deron is slightly underrated. kidd and nash used to be the best. CP3 gets out of position a lot when going for the steal. he’s a bit like AI in that way. deron has a better post up game and is a pretty solid on the ball defender. CP3 is a fantasy and stats god of course, but there’s a reason deron played a lot during the olympics. he’s got the strength to keep guards away from the paint and he’s just better offensively than CP3 when they need a score. the real travesty here is how d-will has never made the all-star game! how does the second best PG not make that ASG?
Jamario Moon is alive!
not any mention about off the backboard russell westbrook’s dunk??that was nasty!!!belinelli was sandwiched in between..oh my..the kid should’ve stayed back n admire..
oh yes, that westbrook slam was nasty. he is quietly playing at almost the same level as derrick rose.
you can feel the emotion when d-will approached gail miller to give her the game ball. that was really touching.
my meal allowance is hoping that when booz gets back, the jazz could make a much bigger run that will push them deep into the playoffs and maybe even a championship appearance.
lhm may you rest in peace.
Dorrel Wright blew out his knee last year and he just made it of the injured reserve list although it’s not very likley that he’ll see the court very much or at all this season
Dime you are right that Tony Parker needs to be in the mix for talk of who the best PG’s are.
However, I agree with the NBA/TV guys that the 2 best point guards are Williams and Paul.
can someone get a link of westbrook’s dunk up?
JO and Moon looked great last night. I hope everyone keeps falling asleep on the Heat, it’ll make for a good playoffs.
oh snap! yeah that was pretty good. here is the link on espn. durant had a good one as well.
Tony Parker really is underrated, I don’t like the Spurs at all but even I can admit that Parker and Ginobili can ball
Aww man they set Bellineli’s dumb ass up something ridiculous.
Tony Parker is never mentioned but should be in the convo for best point in the league. He’s at least number 3 and I would say he’s at least better than Deron Williams. At least.
Man, calhoun’s too funny. Leave it to a Boston dude to call out that clown. I’m actually surprised cal’s not making more. 1.6M for a guy woth 2 chips seems pretty low.
Great move by deron. Man’s all class. Rip LM
I agree w. NBATV that cp3 and dwill are 1-2 for PGs, but you absolutely HAVE TO at least mention parker, who to me anyway, is the ONLY guy that could take 2 away from Deron right now – depends on your preferance cuz AB makes some graet pts when hehypes up tony, I’m just a deron guy. Oh, and cp3s #1, I think we all agree on that.
I’m off to watch sportscenter and hopefully catch that westbrook highlight…
For all you guys saying CP3 > D-Will, you need to get your shit checked. On head to head match ups, D-Will has outperformed and won more ball games than CP3. CP3’s steals are overrated since he gambles way to much alas AI. His D is weak and he cries way too much.
D-Will is just sick. He has no weakness in his game, a complete PG. Nash never had D. Kidd never had a jumper. CP3 has no D and a post game. Chauncey Billups shoots 40% from the field. D Rose is pure athleticism for now… although he has potential.
Last game I watched D-Will against the Celtics, he broke Rondo’s ankles 3x in first 7 min of the 1st quarter, and Rondo is supposedly a greater defender.
TP is up there with the best PG in the world, but he is more of a shoot first type of a player.
Of course, Parker should be in the conversation. I guess the fact that San Antonio’s success is more dependant on two other guys, whereas Paul and Williams are ‘the man’ for their respective ball clubs, works against him. Parker’s not nearly as good defensively as Williams or Paul, and I doubt he has the handles or vision to capably run the Utah and New Orleans teams and their systems in true PG style probably hurts his evaluation as a PG also.
DWill owns CP something fierce. Their matchups are ridiculous. Something like 11-2 in DWill’s favor.
and I’m still laughin at Rose gettin mentioned before Parker. I mean DWill and CP are obvious and Nash, Billups and Kidd been doin it for a minute, but Rose? I love the spurs gettin no love, just the Laker fan in me I guess.
By the way, I just got my CP3 Mardi Gras joints. Sickest kicks I’ve ever spent money on.
I’m hopin the Suns put up 140 on Boston w/o KG
I’m out like Terry Porter’s Steve Kerr voodoo doll lol
A PG should be able to hit threes consistently to be considered league-best. Despite that deficiency Parker’s still possibly the best scorer of the three, though.
Okay, I’m probably the most vocal Jazz supporter who regularly comes here, but I think it’s pretty obvious that CP3 is a totally awesome player. A combination of his talents, and Scott’s streamlined playbook (i.e. set a ton of screens for Chris, let him penetrate while 4 guys stand around waiting for him to find the open man) have made him a highly effective player that gets to play in a system that’s built for his strenths.
I think the whole issue of one of them being BETTER than the other is a moot point — because it’s not like Deron is running in the “do whatever” system in new orleans, nor is Paul playing in a highly structured offense where he is only distributing the ball 70% of the time. (as opposed to the 90% that he gets in nor) It’s really hard to use stats to find the ‘winner’.
It’s also hard to find a ‘winner’ in their one on one match ups either. Sure, D-Will is owning him in the W column, but their stats are very similar ( [allthatjazzbasketball.blogspot.com] ). CP is getting 15.7 ppg (40 fg%, 22 3pt%, 86 ft%) and 8.7 apg and 3.0 rpg. DW is getting 16.9 ppg (54 fg%, 42 3pt%, 69 ft%) and 8.0 apg and 3.3 rpg.
Their presumed abilities are quite moot as well, Deron is known for his better shooting, especially from a distance — but CP can make threes too. CP is known to be faster and a better ball handler, but Deron smoked his ass in the skill competition last season, and has broken plenty of ankles in the L.
Paul does get to the FT line much more and is a better passer on alley-oops. Then again, I’d look better passing the ball up to Tyson than I would passing it up top for Mehmet.
Some fans point out that the jazz are more talented, that’s why they beat new orleans all the time. If that’s the case, why did the hornets have 2 all-stars this year, and utah none? The hornets have posey off the bench who is a great clutch three point shooter who plays defense and has 2 rings. utah’s counter is harpring, who has 3 good games for every 50 he plays in? ridiculous.
I think we should all agree that both teams are good, and both PG’s are damn good. They have different physical abilities, which afford them different strengths on the court.
I’m sure deron would be able to gamble more on defense if he wasn’t backed up by two of the worst shot blocking frontcourts in the league (booz and memo) . . . stockton (who played in the jazz system) is the all-time league leader in steal . . . that is partly due to gambling on defense because he had mark eaton and then greg ostertag in there to block shots. CP has (usually) tyson . . . so it’s less of a gamble to go for steals.
Similarly, I’m sure that if paul actually had some good bench guys he could play less MPG, and therefore, finish games stronger. (we’ve seen him in the last two games self destruct in the 4th quarter)
I could go on and on, but there’s no point.
Utah fans are very happy with D-wil, they’d just like for him to get more love from the established media. NOR fans are very happy with CP3, they’d just like for their GM to stop overpaying limited swingmen.
LOVE cp3…he’s a true point guard. he has made EVERY player around him better. cite –> david west 2 straight all star games, none before that. tyson chandler…bust with the bulls, near olympian last summer.
with that said…CP3 is better than d.will in just about every category, except head to head wins. i think NO is a better team than Utah (full strength, or with chandler/boozer out respectively) but for some reason deron (almost) always comes out on top.
@ pitbull : CP3 is better than D-will in just about every category??? Quit looking at the stats and watch the actual games. CP3 is freaking amazing no doubt, but there is a reason why D-Will owns him head to head.
@ Amar : stats are similar? D-Will shooting 14% higher in fg and 20% higher in 3s? That’s called efficiency. Also his stats are higher even though D-Will didn’t get much playing time in his rookie year while CP3 did, but D-Will still put up decent numbers against him.
Pitball: dude, if CP3 is > than Deron, and NO is > than Utah, why CP3 and the Hornets winning games against utah at the sparkling percentage of 16% of the time? (that means if the jazz and hornets play in a 7 game series, new orleans will have 1 win and utah 6 — so in the playoffs the jazz would have elimnated them 1 and a half times before the hornets get a quarter of the way there)
is it magic? that’s what it has to be. crazy utah witchdoctors using magic to thwart the better player on the better team losing so frequently to inferior competition.
CP3 isn’t the only guy who makes other players better . . .
kev: i know d-will shoots way better in head to head, i’m the one who keeps a spread sheet on this stuff. CP3 has a better assist:turn over ratio in head to head, that’s another aspect of efficiency. i’m a utah homer, so you don’t need to big up d-will to me.
tony parker = 3 rings,
nuff said
@ RED : TP has Tim Duncan, Manu Ginoblii, and Robert Horry.
if you go by your standards, Steve Kerr has 4 rings. nuff said
who the f cares about “true point guard”, parker just wins championships. Something the other two can’t and will not do.
It’s almost unanymous that CP3s the best PG in the league. I like Deron, but he’s not better than Paul. Head to head isn’t the way to judge that shit. Cp3 leads the league in dimes and steals and is a hell of a scorer too. While I have Deron as a top 10 player, CP3 is better. Period
kevin k,
Tony has a finals MVP, sumthing kerr doesn’t, lol.
or paul n d will will never have! NUFF SAID
It makes me laugh how people keep Parker under radar and rather talk about him when his wife is in the building.
But the guy has been runnin’ a contender champ every year since he was 19…
I mean sure Paul and Williams are good but in terms of W, Parker takes it all.
Let’s just think about it, what does make a good PG nowadays? Passing, Scoring and Floor control? Well he has them all, the only thing that keeps him under the radar is the weekly top-10 and flashy stuff that the others two get.
He has 3 championship rings, a MVP Finals honor and has confronted GP and Kidd and Nash, and destroyed them.
What else…?
never is a very long time . . . TP was drafted by a very well run organization. chances are that we’ll never know how good CP or DW would be if *they* were the 3rd most talented player on their squads.
@red – true pg matters, but TP is one anyway, just one that scores a ton too – best “little guy” finisher in the league.
Also, switch one if the other guys to SA they got a ring too and parker’s an elite guy wothout a ring.
We’re arguing about the 3 best in the league, they’re all damn good, I just have it as cp3 #1, deron #2, and tp #3
And what parker lacks is defense and “destroyed kidd and gp” is pretty strong since he was sitting 4th quarters in the 03 playoffs cuz Pop trusted speedy claxton more. You got a short memory dude
@Celts: He was 19 or 20 so, what did you expect? Sure Speedy Claxton in the last minutes and look where he is right now.
Every great PG destroyed Kidd after he had his microfracture… and none of those PG played GP or Kidd in their prime so you can’t compare them. Kidd and GP were beasts in the 90s…
Comparing TP, CP3, and D-Will. TP and CP3 destroy each other when they play. D-Will and TP destroy each other. D-Will owns CP3. To make it simple, D-Will > CP3 > TP(he has Timmy and Manu).
I think that there is no clear cut “best”. they are all good. ranking them is completely subjective on this. it all depends on what means more to you: stats, head to head, or rings.
or preference @ Amar
had a great time reading everyone’s arguments by the way guys
but Baron Davis is WAAAAAY better than all of them. put together. period
RAHAHAHahahhaa.cough..cough.HAHAHAHAHA
I’ve always said i like watching Deron Williams game better than CP3.. Chris Paul reminds me of that spoiled ass rich kid who got the Ferrari given to him and acts like it SHOULD have been given to him..
Deron Williams acts like the kid who EARNED his Ferrari but since he is poor isnt considered as good as the above mentioned Rich kid..
Tony Parker just isn’t much of a point guard. Sure, he’s a great basketball player, but when you’re talking about point guards he doesn’t quite fit into the same mold as your CP3’s, Steve Nashes, and Deron Williamses. They’re just a different kind of player, that’s all.
LakeShow you just pinpointed why I have a hard time with CP3. Dude has a ton of talent but there has always been something that won’t let me like the kid and I think you just figured it out.
Are you a psychiatrist??
I always figured it was back to the college days when he punched that NC State guy in the nuts but I think it’s a combo of what LakeShow said and the “punch”.
As far as who is the best, we’ll never all agree on who is the best. It’s pretty subjective and biased.
I think the majority of us would agree that TP, D-Will, and CP3 are the 3 top PG’s right now. J_Kidd and Nash are ahead of them on the all-time list but are in the decline years.
I think D-Will and CP are the 2 best. Just because a dude has some rings doesn’t make him the best. Hell even Ron Harper has 5 rings but clearly none of us would say he was one of the best PGs (yes I know he played PG/SG but he was the PG on 3 of the Bulls).
No matter who is #1 at the PG position you have to agree that there is a lot of talent at the PG position now and for a few more years to come with Rose.
Tony parker is Timmy’s son.Thats why he aint better than D will or CP3.They are the man,and he is 2nd or 3rd bananna.If D will or CP3 was 3rd bananna it would be hell to pay.
fuck ill just go with what jalen rose says parker is the best in the league period
first off who ever looks at stats to point out who is better is a fool and who ever compares a star with rings (parker) to a role player with rings (kerr) as a argument is just fooling himself.
if deron owns paul in their matchups and u guys use it to say deronis better then parker is the head of the class someone mention if u switch deron or paul for parker they that is bs do u have a crystal ball?? parker puts up similar stats than the others but he isnt the best player on his team in fact if deron was a spur he woulndt be the best either. parker losses pts because he came into a well run team???? fuck that
who the fuck is rose???
parker has won already and judging by their style of play deron will prob win before paul why is paul the best??
[www.nytimes.com]
good read
sanspitch that doesnt make sense
u r right on one thing about the rings it doesnt work when comparing longley and ewing but it does work for players on the same level like parker paul and deron.
why is jordan so much better than drexler and richmond?? take a guess its not stats