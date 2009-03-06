Chris Paul does Dallas

At halftime, Mavs/Hornets was anybody’s game. In the third quarter, it turned into Chris Paul‘s game. During a run that covered the last 5-6 minutes of the third that blew what had been a close game wide open and paved the way for the Hornets’ sixth win in a row, CP simply dominated, scoring or assisting on all seven of N.O.’s field goals, and throwing in some free throws of his own as well. Paul finished with 27 points (10-18 FG) and 15 assists. You can’t even really blame Jason Kidd that much, either. CP was racking up the points and dimes mostly on fast breaks and after the Mavs switched on pick-and-rolls; for Kidd, it wasn’t so much that he couldn’t stay in front of CP, it was more like he was a greyhound trying to catch the little fake rabbit. And in this case, the rabbit was also getting picks from Tyson Chandler. The highlights were numerous, but our favorite was probably when he went behind-the-back in transition to freeze J.J. Barea in his tracks, then pulled a Magic-like fake going left and passed back right to James Posey for a layup. And the move where CP dribbled between Jason Terry‘s legs on the break was nasty, too … Aside from the Chris Paul display, the game was also a loosely-disguised commercial for the new CP3.II’s. The kicks got a pre-game mention in the “Inside the NBA” studio (Kenny liked them; Barkley blurted out, “What the hell is that?”), at least a couple mentions/camera zooms during the game, and Cheryl Miller made sure to ask CP about the shoes in the post-game … Dirk scored 27 points in the first three quarters, but went scoreless in the fourth (when the Hornets pretty much had the game won anyway). For some reason the Hornets spent a lot of time actually guarding everyone but Dirk, leaving him wide-open for mid-range jumpers to double on guys like Antoine Wright. Seriously. Dirk scored 14 points in the third, but more memorably he ate a faceful of jumpers from CP after picking him up on switches. And like Kidd, it’s not like Dirk played bad defense; he stayed in front of Paul and constantly had a hand in his face, but CP was just hitting everything … The wisdom of Reggie Miller: “Any time you have a sore ankle, and it gets a little tweak or somebody steps on it or kicks it, it’s gonna bring back that soreness a little.” That’s deep … How long has David West (19 pts, 10 rebs) been sitting on an exercise ball when he’s not in the game? That’s still not as strange as T-Mac‘s grown-man high chair … With all the highlights TNT could have shown during the “Jason Kidd has 10,000 assists” montage, there was no need to make us re-live the blonde hair era …

Thursday’s only other game saw the Nuggets handle the Blazers pretty easily to keep hold of sole possession of first place in the Northwest Division. The Blazers never really had a chance; they were obviously worn down from Wednesday’s tough win over the Pacers, and facing a fresh Carmelo coming off his one-game suspension, it just wasn’t happening for them. ‘Melo dropped 38 points (16-26 FG) on post-ups, transition buckets, pull-up jumpers and drives, dicing whatever defender was in front of him … Doug Collins on J.R. Smith: “He will mesmerize you, then terrorize you.” This was after J.R. threw down a follow dunk over Joel Przybilla and got a tech for staring and screaming at him … When did Birdman Andersen (4 blks) become such a ferocious shot-blocker? Over the last couple weeks it seems he’s been throwing everybody’s sh*t — not just getting a lot of blocks, but sending shots to the beer man on the regular. In the second half last night he sent another one with authority, then did some kind of Kid Rock-meets-Fonzie thing where he slicked back his hair and slapped on an Ultra-Douche face. Birdman wasn’t posing a few minutes later, though, when LaMarcus Aldridge met him in the lane and dunked on his head … ‘Melo insisted after the game that he’d “already forgot” about the whole suspension issue, but who actually doesn’t think he was in the locker room afterwards cracking up about when he sprinted to the bench as soon as George Karl took him out in the fourth quarter? Sonny Weems reacted on the bench like it was the funniest thing he’d seen in years … We’re out like Kid Rock …