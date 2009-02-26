The Great Deeee-pression

You have to give the Pistons credit for battling. After Allen Iverson left in the first quarter (sore back) and Rasheed got ejected in the fourth (knucklehead), Detroit still played the Hornets close on the road, and came within one shot of possibly snapping their losing streak. Definitely an “A” for effort and overcoming adversity. Here’s the thing, though: Rip, Tayshaun, McDyess and the rest of those guys have accomplished too much in this League to buy into the “moral victory” concept. For the Pistons, all that matters is they lost their eighth game in a row, dropping two games under .500 while failing to crack 90 points … Chris Paul (20 pts, 13 asts, 3 stls) and David West made the difference. After the Pistons tied it up late, CP got himself to the line, made his free throws, and hit a clutch pull-up J down the stretch. As for West (30 pts, 10 rebs), he grabbed the two biggest rebounds of the game with N.O. protecting a one-point lead in the final minute; the first was when CP missed a shot and West played volleyball with himself until he secured the rock, then after getting it to Paul to re-start the offense, West rebounded another CP miss and stuck the free throws to make it a three-point game. Walter Herrmann bricked a three on the Pistons’ last possession (he never wanted the ball in the first place), and that was it … With the way Detroit played in the first quarter, it’s a wonder Michael Curry wasn’t fired during the commercial break. The Pistons were getting owned on the glass, leaving West wide-open to shoot his favorite shot, and making spot-up shooters Rasual Butler and Peja look like professional slashers. And they only scored 13 points in the quarter. No defense, no offense, no fire — they were playing like it was practice. But after A.I. went out, everybody else picked it up … Last game of a West Coast road trip, sorry opponent on the schedule — you just knew the Celtics wouldn’t bring their “A” game last night. And since the Clippers surprisingly brought theirs (despite losing Eric Gordon in the third quarter with a shoulder injury), it was the most entertaining game of the night … Please believe this when you read it: The Clippers would not have won the game were it not for Fred Jones and Mardy Collins. After the C’s threatened to pull away early in the fourth quarter, Jones’ defense sparked an L.A. rally, and he hit a huge fadeaway three to beat the shot clock that tied it up with five minutes left. As for Collins, he was — again, we’re being serious — kind of beasting Paul Pierce in the fourth. It’s entirely possible that Mike Dunleavy Sr. was trying to throw the game by constantly running isos for Mardy against Pierce (Baron Davis was hardly involved in the offense in the fourth), but if that was the case, nobody told Mardy. He was getting buckets on Pierce, and that’s when he wasn’t collecting steals, blocks and assists. Pierce was so frustrated that he picked up a technical foul late in the quarter after Mardy rough-housed him on D …

After Baron fouled out with 30 seconds left, the Clips went with this lineup: Jones, Collins, Ricky Davis, Zach Randolph (30 pts, 12 rebs) and Marcus Camby. If that was a team’s full-time starting five, they’d win three games all season. But on the decisive possession, Jones dropped Ray Allen on a pump-fake/drive and hit Collins on the baseline, who air-balled a floater that fell right into Z-Bo’s hands (“What a pass!” screamed one Clippers announcer) for the game-winning bucket underneath … Big Baby was at the line when one L.A. announcer said, “He’s listed at 6-9, 289. The 6-9 is generous, the 289 is conservative.” The other one then chimed in, “He’s just like LeBron!” … The Nuggets almost blew it against the Hawks. Knocking on a blowout at the end of the third quarter, at one point in the fourth Denver led 108-98. Next thing you know, it’s 110-109, and the Nuggets are scrambling to hold the lead. Chauncey Billups (33 pts) missed a wild shot in the final seconds, and Joe Johnson ended up with the ball and only one man to beat in transition. But J.J. decided to bypass the shot and gave it up to a trailing Flip Murray, who short-armed a runner he probably had no plans on taking … Dime’s Andrew Katz was at MSG for Knicks/Magic, where Dwight Howard turned in a 24-point, 21-board, 4-block line. E-mail from AK from the Orlando locker room pre-game: “I walked in and Dwight was holding court, cracking everybody up — he and Skip were killing Anthony Johnson about being ‘so old he was here when the Garden was built,’ and ‘he saw Joe Louis fight here in person.’ Everyone was dying. Then in the middle of his story, Dwight turns to me standing against the wall, nods his head and says ‘GALLINARI!’ like he was greeting me.” … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Tony Parker (again without Duncan and Ginobili) dropped 39 points and nine dimes on the Blazers; Andre Iguodala posted 22 points, nine boards and 11 assists in a win over Washington; Devin Harris slapped 42 points on the Bulls; and Kevin Love had 24 and 15 boards in a loss to Utah … On his off day, Kevin Durant was at the U of Texas for their game against Texas Tech, where he had his #35 jersey raised to the rafters. It’s not often you see guys who only played their freshman year get their number retired, but Texas rules say anyone who cops National Player of the Year gets the honor … We’re out like Anthony “Bert Sugar” Johnson …