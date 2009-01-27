Are you kidding me? Playoffs?

When Eric Snow was on NBA TV last night talking about the Knicks being in “Yes We Can” mode regarding the playoffs — as in this year’s playoffs — our instinct was to write it off as little more than optimistic filler (despite the decidedly more positive vibe in the Knicks locker room this year than during the Isiah era). But then you look at the standings, and New York is only one game behind the Bucks for that eighth seed, and Milwaukee will inevitably struggle in the second half of the season without Michael Redd. (If the Nets lose a superstar in the next couple weeks, go ahead and break out the “Stern wants the Knicks to be good so LeBron will sign with them in 2010″ conspiracy theories.) The Knicks knocked off the Yao-less Rockets at MSG, where the team that was supposed to have been irreparably gutted after the Zach Randolph and Jamal Crawford trades again showed their depth. The bench scored 50-plus points for the fourth game in a row, getting 18 from Wilson Chandler and 19 from Nate Robinson. Chandler knocked down the go-ahead three with two minutes left and had a nasty baseline cram on Luis Scola, who continues to get crammed on while Rick Adelman refuses to play Dikembe Mutombo … T-Mac (20 pts) had the old-man moves going, like when he started to drive right, spun back, then ripped through under Chandler’s arm for a jumper while Chandler got lost in the matrix somewhere. But McGrady missed some key shots down the stretch, including air-balling a three in the final 20 seconds that could have tied it. And Ron Artest couldn’t hit anything all night, going 4-for-19 in front of the hometown crowd … In the second half Mutombo jumped off the bench to yell at a ref, and when the crowd damn near gave him a standing O, Deke gave them the finger wag … Two things accomplished by Brandon Roy‘s soul-crushing dunk on Cheikh Samb: First, it may have ended Samb’s career. Second, the third-quarter bucket woke the Blazers up (Ike Diogu almost ran onto the court and hugged B-Roy) and got them rolling toward blowing open a game that shouldn’t have been close in the first place. Roy finished with 33 points … The Clips have a second-round steal with DeAndre Jordan. He held his own against Greg Oden, posting six points and eight boards against G.O.’s 16 and eight. Jordan’s got the athleticism and size, and with Marcus Camby‘s tutoring, could be a consistent double-digit rebounder and shot-blocking force down the line. Of course he’ll probably do his best work for a team other than the Clippers, but that’s beside the point … Play of the game (after B-Roy’s dunk): Oden tipped an offensive rebound out to Sergio Rodriguez who caught the ball in mid-air with his back to the rim and flipped a pass over his shoulder right back to Oden for the dunk. It was Larry Bird-esque …
So much for Elton Brand beasting the Hornets’ depleted front line. Brand went scoreless in 18 minutes off the bench, as this game belonged to Chris Paul. CP was a BEAST, throwing up 27 points, 10 boards, 15 assists and seven steals, taking turns killing Andre Miller, Lou Williams, Royal Ivey and whoever else stepped in front of him wearing black. He got into the lane whenever he wanted, drew contact like a magnet, and seemed to finish everything when he wasn’t gift-wrapping open shots for his teammates. One time CP took a bump from Ivey and calmly tossed in a quasi-hook shot over his head just before hitting the ground … Do Andre Miller and Kevin Ollie have one of those Drew Gooden/DeShawn Stevenson facial hair bets going? ‘Dre and Ollie look like they’re trying to get cast in the Gangs of New York remake … As bad as Atlanta’s defense was against Dwyane Wade — and he treated them like rec leaguers on his way to 35 points — their offense was so much worse. ATL scored 27 points in the first half (8-26 FG), in one stretch missing 13 straight shots while turning the ball over 10 times. It was all they could do to even crack 70 by the time it was over … Shaq played the rare second game of a back-to-back (last game of a six-game road trip, too) and had one of his best outings of the year, hanging 29 points, eight boards and three blocks on the Wizards. If anything, though, this was more like practice for the Suns. Shaq was clowning around the whole time, kissing Caron Butler on the head one time, and getting a tech for swinging on the rim. He also made 9-for-10 free throws. Amare chipped in 22 points and 15 boards against Washington’s non-existent interior D … We can’t put it any better than Antawn Jamison: “This is a game of men, and we backed down tonight. We didn’t take the challenge that we preached before the game. Shaq senses that he’s going to take advantage of that, and he sensed that tonight. He was more dominant, more physical, he could have pretty much what he wanted, took his time. He had fun tonight.” Afterward, Shaq said he feels like he can play 3-4 more years … Richard Jefferson‘s first game as The Man post-Redd injury didn’t go well. Ten points, 3-for-15 shooting for RJ, and the Bucks lost to the Wolves. NO WAY they hang onto that eighth seed … Is Kobe Bryant the most intense competitor in the NBA? Or is his desire to win at all costs more of a media creation? Read THIS and THIS and tell us what you think … We’re out like Daniel ‘Dre-Lewis …
I’m late, but I just wanted to say this from the Jan 22nd Smack was hilarious, and on the money:
“Marv Albert clearly misses Sacramento-era Peja, the one who was always on national TV so Marv could call his games. On the Nets broadcast, Marv was clearly getting a kick out of saying “STOJAKOVIC!” whenever he could.”
At this point, I’m starting to watch games more in anticipation for what ya’ll are gonna write about them, lol. Keep it up, Dime.
By the way, the title of the Smack I’m referring to is “Bringing Down the House”. Just letting you guys know that it doesn’t show up in a search of “Smack”, so I think ya’ll need to fix your tags or something. I had to search “Nets” to find it.
if the knicks want lebron…then they should intentionally miss the playoffs. stack one more lottery pick. release that bum Steph. not pick up the player optionson harrington and q-rich.
then maybe…lebron would consider ny knicks. but even after all that….they still have an over rated coach. mike d’antoni is one of the worst coaches i have ever seen.
why the hell would lebron want to play for him?!!?
Also, B-Roy’s dunk was NASTY!
And yeah, Shaq was toying with the Wiz.
i’ll wait here for the “Scola only gets dunked on cuz he challenges people on D” comments…get deke out his box please..
with kobe its alil bit of both. Its a media creation because jordan was the most intense player ever (although barkley is up there) and their still riding that “next jordan” phase. But that bein said, kobe’s intensity is a double edged sword since he uses it to drive him and those moments where he carries the team on his back but its also bad since he expects so much from his teammates that sometime they can’t meet the task and he loses faith in them and tries to do too much. But ya, him and KG are easily the most intense (unless you count ron artests craziness) in the game the last couple years.
Chris paul…I won’t say anything other than that.
i know the jazz did not played any game today.
I know that i have not been posting here with any regularity.
i also know the jazz have been playing life less basketball which makes me utterly depressed.
i also know that i am not the only one here begging them to trade booz for prince or deng and some picks.
lastly, i know that i will stay away from all that is basketball until the jazz becomes the jazz that i have come to know since 1992.
so, guys, bet your meal allowance that i will be sulking over the next few days.
i will not watch the game against the spurs. kinda know already what will happen.
to all the laker, celt, cavs, rockets, hornets fans, and those of the other teams — enjoy your day in the sun while i put myself under a blanket in my bed.
KG has always seemed to be more intense than kobe.
kobe’s competitive drive is greater than most tho—no doubt.
shaq used to be.
alonzo was more passionate and intense than of these ballers
i don’t think that rick adelman is a good coach
rick adelman is a good enough coach. decent.
you rarely hear about players trash talking him. rarely gets techs by refs.
his teams perform well. no battles with front office. he took the blazers to the finals in ’92…but had them with the chance to win it all from 1990-1993. that 4yr stretch…blazers were the shit.
he even had sacto kings as a beloved team. they were the real run-n-gun before people (media) jumped on the suns wagon in ’04.
nah man….if you think adelman is not a good coach, you must supply your reasoning….
Man, you gotta mention Peja in the Hornets/Sixers game. He scored the team’s first fifteen points of the fourth quarter, all threes. Five in a row, in six possessions. From the exact same spot on the floor. CP was amazing, but that was what really put away the game.
You would think after the first two or three, Philly would have planted someone in that spot…
the answer to the question in post #2:
because right now Lebron’s coach is Mike Brown.
D’Antoni may not know what the fuck he is doing but he still is not Mike Brown.
Houston Up!
I ain’t really trippin bout the NY game. Ron basically didn’t show up. If Ron gives 18 or 20 that is a Houston w.
Still it’s very refreshing to wake up and not have to read about how Nate dunked on Yao or blocked one of his shots.
Speaking of Nate is it his thing now to scream after someone else on his team dunks on somebody? That is already old.
D’Anthony actually is considered a good coach by many players in the L, on an offensive standpoint. I think LeBron would do well under anyone other than his current coach.
I think CP3 gets the quad-dub this year. There I said it.
Let Deke Play!
@ alf (from melmak) – drama….
i agree with the Heckler, adelman is one of those good coaches in the L. the blazers finals run, the sacto era. he didn’t have mj or shaq or kobe. but yeah, no excuses. however, he’s still i believe one of the better coaches out there.
cp3 will get that quadruple-double one of these days. i’d say against the bucks.
@ Gee: good one about nate and yao.
i love Zo as a competitor and his heart but hes a jackass (i know i’ll get it from other readers)
He has gone though a lot in his career banged with the best bigs of the 90s and classic wars with the Knicks and survived and continue playing great basksetball after a kidney transplant. BUT he only does this on a TEAM HE WANTS TO PLAY FOR.. When he gets traded to Toronto he REFUSED To play and was saying he was hurt and wanted a buyout out of Toronto. I can understand not wanting to play in Tdot but this is HIS JOB, we cant goto work and say i dont like my placement or department and PLUS dude gets paid MILLIONS..
After the buyout from the Raptors he goes to the Heat and wins a championship.. That just shows how unprofessional a player he is. I love all his acomplishments and everything but hes still a jackass for not wanting to play in Toronto. I am sure no one likes the cold in Toronto but your getting PAID MILLIONS to play basksetball how bad can that be?
Enough with my venting but GO CP3 and Al Jefferson for ALL STAR!
Mike Brown coaches defense. D’Antoni does not. Defense wins championships. LeBron wants to win championships. Who should he pick?
@ gee : “D’Antoni actually is considered a good coach by many players in the L, on an offensive standpoint. I think LeBron would do well under anyone other than his current coach”
Are you saying Lebron isnt doing well under Mike Brown??
CP3 is already an all-star
Most intense competitors:
Kobe, CP3, Duncan, KG, Vince(yeah, that’s a joke)
Bron, Wade and any other guys that look genuinely pissed when you try to embarrass them
If Chris Paul was 6’6, this best player in the world mantlke would be all his. Dude is barely 6 feet and on any given night, he’s the best in the world, better than Kobe, better than Lebron…..yeah, i said that
i am pretty sure that Rodriguez tipped the ball to LaMarcus Aldridge and not Oden but i could be wrong.
F@#K 2010 LETS TALK ABOUT NOW AS A PLAYER I WOULD BE PISSED IM TRYING TO WIN SH*& MIGHT BE A SLIM CHANCE I MIGHT NOT BE ON THE TEAM NEXT YEAR SHOUT TO STEPH AND KNICKS PLAYOFFS ALL DAY!
From the Miami broadcast of Heat-Hawks last night: They show commercials for some sex-enhancer product, with Ron Jeremy as the spokesperson — does any other team broadcast network show that kind of stuff? And they interviewed Mark Blount after the game, who looked comatose. The enthusiastic sportscaster asked him how he was getting all these blocked shots recently and Blount said something like “I guess I’m just putting my hands up in the air.”
McLovin no he is doing very well under his current coach. I guess I should say I think he will do better in his all-around play under a different coach or better coach.
Who gives a shit if the Knicks make the playoffs there the Warriors of the East and with Dantoni at the helm they will never win a championship…unless ofcourse they get Lebron wich will also never happen.
Deke has no business playing against the knicks
Adelman is one of the best coaches in the league. The problem with the Rockets isn’t coaching its the supposed superstar leadership of guys like T-Mac and Artest who only pass if they think it will result with an assist
Damn, comments in the Smacks under 40 at 3pm est? That’s one slow ass day.
Mike Brown coaches D as good as Dantoni coaches O.And D beats O any day of the week.He dont know what to call on O all the time but Mike Brown is a hell of a coach,and my coach of the year right now.
