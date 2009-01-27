Are you kidding me? Playoffs?

When Eric Snow was on NBA TV last night talking about the Knicks being in “Yes We Can” mode regarding the playoffs — as in this year’s playoffs — our instinct was to write it off as little more than optimistic filler (despite the decidedly more positive vibe in the Knicks locker room this year than during the Isiah era). But then you look at the standings, and New York is only one game behind the Bucks for that eighth seed, and Milwaukee will inevitably struggle in the second half of the season without Michael Redd. (If the Nets lose a superstar in the next couple weeks, go ahead and break out the “Stern wants the Knicks to be good so LeBron will sign with them in 2010″ conspiracy theories.) The Knicks knocked off the Yao-less Rockets at MSG, where the team that was supposed to have been irreparably gutted after the Zach Randolph and Jamal Crawford trades again showed their depth. The bench scored 50-plus points for the fourth game in a row, getting 18 from Wilson Chandler and 19 from Nate Robinson. Chandler knocked down the go-ahead three with two minutes left and had a nasty baseline cram on Luis Scola, who continues to get crammed on while Rick Adelman refuses to play Dikembe Mutombo … T-Mac (20 pts) had the old-man moves going, like when he started to drive right, spun back, then ripped through under Chandler’s arm for a jumper while Chandler got lost in the matrix somewhere. But McGrady missed some key shots down the stretch, including air-balling a three in the final 20 seconds that could have tied it. And Ron Artest couldn’t hit anything all night, going 4-for-19 in front of the hometown crowd … In the second half Mutombo jumped off the bench to yell at a ref, and when the crowd damn near gave him a standing O, Deke gave them the finger wag … Two things accomplished by Brandon Roy‘s soul-crushing dunk on Cheikh Samb: First, it may have ended Samb’s career. Second, the third-quarter bucket woke the Blazers up (Ike Diogu almost ran onto the court and hugged B-Roy) and got them rolling toward blowing open a game that shouldn’t have been close in the first place. Roy finished with 33 points … The Clips have a second-round steal with DeAndre Jordan. He held his own against Greg Oden, posting six points and eight boards against G.O.’s 16 and eight. Jordan’s got the athleticism and size, and with Marcus Camby‘s tutoring, could be a consistent double-digit rebounder and shot-blocking force down the line. Of course he’ll probably do his best work for a team other than the Clippers, but that’s beside the point … Play of the game (after B-Roy’s dunk): Oden tipped an offensive rebound out to Sergio Rodriguez who caught the ball in mid-air with his back to the rim and flipped a pass over his shoulder right back to Oden for the dunk. It was Larry Bird-esque …

So much for Elton Brand beasting the Hornets’ depleted front line. Brand went scoreless in 18 minutes off the bench, as this game belonged to Chris Paul. CP was a BEAST, throwing up 27 points, 10 boards, 15 assists and seven steals, taking turns killing Andre Miller, Lou Williams, Royal Ivey and whoever else stepped in front of him wearing black. He got into the lane whenever he wanted, drew contact like a magnet, and seemed to finish everything when he wasn’t gift-wrapping open shots for his teammates. One time CP took a bump from Ivey and calmly tossed in a quasi-hook shot over his head just before hitting the ground … Do Andre Miller and Kevin Ollie have one of those Drew Gooden/DeShawn Stevenson facial hair bets going? ‘Dre and Ollie look like they’re trying to get cast in the Gangs of New York remake … As bad as Atlanta’s defense was against Dwyane Wade — and he treated them like rec leaguers on his way to 35 points — their offense was so much worse. ATL scored 27 points in the first half (8-26 FG), in one stretch missing 13 straight shots while turning the ball over 10 times. It was all they could do to even crack 70 by the time it was over … Shaq played the rare second game of a back-to-back (last game of a six-game road trip, too) and had one of his best outings of the year, hanging 29 points, eight boards and three blocks on the Wizards. If anything, though, this was more like practice for the Suns. Shaq was clowning around the whole time, kissing Caron Butler on the head one time, and getting a tech for swinging on the rim. He also made 9-for-10 free throws. Amare chipped in 22 points and 15 boards against Washington’s non-existent interior D … We can’t put it any better than Antawn Jamison: “This is a game of men, and we backed down tonight. We didn’t take the challenge that we preached before the game. Shaq senses that he’s going to take advantage of that, and he sensed that tonight. He was more dominant, more physical, he could have pretty much what he wanted, took his time. He had fun tonight.” Afterward, Shaq said he feels like he can play 3-4 more years … Richard Jefferson‘s first game as The Man post-Redd injury didn’t go well. Ten points, 3-for-15 shooting for RJ, and the Bucks lost to the Wolves. NO WAY they hang onto that eighth seed … Is Kobe Bryant the most intense competitor in the NBA? Or is his desire to win at all costs more of a media creation? Read THIS and THIS and tell us what you think … We’re out like Daniel ‘Dre-Lewis …